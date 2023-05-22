You are here

Saudi Towards Space
Saudi Towards Space

Saudi Towards Space exhibitions launched in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran

The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED
  The events run until June 1 in Riyadh, June 2 in Jeddah and Dhahran
SALEH FAREED Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH/RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission on Monday launched its Saudi Towards Space exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran to coincide with the take-off of Axiom’s second mission to the International Space Station.

The events, running until June 1 in the capital and June 2 in the other two cities, aim to give visitors an intergalactic experience while providing opportunities to explore the vast field of space, and learn about space flight, astronomy, and cosmology.

Information will also be provided on modern scientific theories about the nature of the universe, delivered through the use of educational games, interactive simulators, live shows, and workshops.

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni were among a crew of four that blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early on Monday on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour rocket, becoming the first Saudis in space since Prince Sultan bin Salman in 1985.

The commission aims to boost national interest in the space sector and inspire the next generation to work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In Jeddah, Abdulrahman Al-Najjar, a member of the guiding team at the exhibition, said it provided educational opportunities for people of all ages to learn more about space travel.

“This is an exhibition, it’s recreational, interactive, immersive, and there is virtual reality,” he added.

Father of two boys, Saad Al-Aboud, said: “It’s history in the making for a whole new generation as on Monday we witnessed our astronauts go to space.

“It (the exhibition) provides actual scale models so people can understand what it really took to get to the Moon.”

Mohammed Abdulwahed said he attended the exhibit because one of his sons, Khalid, 12, loved everything to do with space.

“We stood until midnight to watch the historical trip of our astronauts, we really had mixed feelings, but we are really proud of them and hope they accomplish what they are aiming to,” he added.

Khalid said that he stayed up all night to watch the launch. “I like it and I love Ali and Rayyanah.”

In Riyadh, the vast space in which Winter Wonderland was once housed has been converted into an immersive and interactive space-centric area.

It has three main zones — an exhibition area with several large screens, installations, VR experiences, smart screens, and guides on the ground, a zone housing a stage with live experiments by experts in the field, and another space with food vendors and rest areas.

Invited guests also attended a countdown viewing party to watch the launch live on a large screen.

Nourah bint Khalid took her sons Bandar, 12, and Mohammad, eight, to the exhibition’s opening night in Riyadh.

Bandar said: “I learned today about who is going to space and when they are going, and that they’ll be testing everything and doing experiments.”

Mohammad said: “It’s the first time a female from our country has been into space, so it’s exciting.”

Khalid said: “Yesterday, their father and I talked about how we were lucky to have a child who was interested in space now. If his passion for space continues, he’ll have a place that can help him achieve his goals or reach higher places.

“This is a very historic moment and we’re extremely proud. The moment I walked in here, I choked up. This proves that when Saudis decide to do something, they can do the best. They can go all the way, from zero to forever.”

Topics: Saudi Towards Space Saudi Arabia

Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen
  A total of 399,000 mines have been cleared since the start of the project
RIYADH: A Saudi program to clear land mines in Yemen resulted in the dismantling of 1,085 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis in the third week of May, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Special teams overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center worked to clear the mines which included one anti-personnel device, 159 anti-tank mines, 607 unexploded ordnance, and five other types of explosive devices.

The KSrelief project, which is known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

The mine clearance operations took place in Marib, Aden, Hodeidah, Shabwa, and Taiz.

A total of 399,000 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Masam Project

Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise

Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise
  Khan told Arab News that the successful bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia are measured through each nation's trust and confidence in the other
JUBAIL: The INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra arrived at Jubail Port to participate in the second edition of the Indo-Saudi bilateral naval exercise Al-Mohed Al-Hindi on Sunday.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu welcomed the two ships to Jubail, gave an overview of the city’s recent developments and discussed future projects.

The captains of the ships, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, defense attaché, and commander of the Eastern Fleet discussed future plans for Indo-Saudi defense cooperation.

An onboard reception was organized aboard the ships for Saudi officials, featuring a cultural program about the Indian Navy.

Suhel Ajaz Khan, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with CEO of the RCJY Fadi Al-Fayadh and spoke to captains of the IN ships to discuss operational naval activities.

Khan told Arab News that the successful bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia are measured through each nation’s trust and confidence in the other.

“Trust and confidence are the biggest measures of success. Our strategic partnership is multifaceted. There are many things happening, such as defense, of course, since we are doing the naval exercises,” he said.

There is also cooperation at the level of culture, trade and investment, he said.

“Our current trade here is around $50 billion. India is the second-largest trading partner for the Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia is the fourth-largest trading partner for India,” he added.

On Monday, May 22, students from Indian schools at Dammam and Jubail visited the ships and were shown onboard equipment. An educational briefing on the importance of marine ecosystems and sustainability was also presented to the students as part of the G20 mega beach clean-up campaign.

In celebration of International Day of Yoga 2023, yoga demonstrations were also held in aboard the INS Tarkash.

Indo-Saudi bilateral relations have witnessed unprecedented growth in the last few years under the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement, signed in 2019.

Both nations are working closely together on intra-regional and international platforms through the G20.

“India is the president of G20 this year,” Khan said. “India and Saudi Arabia both are very important members of the G20, so we are working very closely with our Saudi partners.”

 

Topics: Indian navy Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) Suhel Ajaz Khan

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes
  • Twins transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
  • Hopes that a successful separation surgery can be carried out
RIYADH: Syrian conjoined twins Ehsan and Bassam have arrived in Saudi Arabia amid hopes that a successful separation surgery could be carried out.

The Saudi medical evacuation plane carrying the pair, accompanied by their parents, landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from Ankara, Turkiye, on Monday.

Upon their arrival, the twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital so doctors could study their condition and consider the possibility of conducting an operation to separate them.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, the head of the medical team and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the program to separate conjoined twins.

He added that the “noble humanitarian initiative…embodies Saudi Arabia’s superior medical capabilities” and comes in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the health sector in the Kingdom.

The parents of the twins expressed their joy and sincere thanks to the king and the crown prince.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria conjoined twins

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled
  Resort designs have been inspired by AlUla's natural surroundings
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has unveiled designs for the new AZULIK AlUla Resort, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The destination aims to attract tourists from around the world while at the same time boosting the Saudi hospitality sector and, in the process, helping to diversify the governorate’s economy.

The resort designs have been inspired by AlUla’s natural surroundings, including sand dunes and surrounding mountains. It will also include many aspects of sustainability.

Along with 76 private villas, it will also house a fitness club, international restaurants and cafes, luxury guesthouses, and an art museum.
 

Topics: AlUla

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah
  • Delegates will concentrate their discussions around business-related human rights abuses, including in conflict zones
  • Workshop’s main objective will be to come up with policy recommendations on education for women in OIC member states
JEDDAH: Tackling human rights abuses was top of the agenda when Organization of Islamic Cooperation officials met in Jeddah on Sunday.

The 21st regular session of the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission opened in the Red Sea port city with a focus on identifying and dealing with challenges related to the issue.

The five-day meeting, being held under the title “Business and Human Rights: Normative Framework and Implementation for the OIC Countries,” was being attended by the organization’s secretary-general, Hissein Brahim Taha, IPHRC executive director, Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, representatives of OIC member and observer states, and regional and international experts.

Delegates will concentrate their discussions around business-related human rights abuses, including in conflict zones, with the aim of creating conditions for responsible investment and business to help build sustainable peace.

Ongoing international, regional, and OIC initiatives will be reviewed along with the sharing of best practices on wider legal and policy developments to implement UN guidelines to prevent, address, and remedy human rights abuses in private businesses, media, and civil society.

Taha pointed out that the IPHRC operated impartially and objectively in accordance with relevant international laws.

He said: “The IPHRC contributions are appreciated by the OIC and the international human rights community.”

Al-Rashoud said other items on the conference agenda included children’s rights, and the right to development.

During the session, several closed meetings will be held on Thursday, plus a half-day workshop titled “Right to Education for Women: Challenges and Way Forward – Case of Afghanistan.”

Participants will be able to meet with experts and stakeholders to exchange views, identify challenges, share best practices, and recommend practical solutions to improve access to education for women and children.

The workshop’s main objective will be to come up with policy recommendations on education for women in OIC member states, particularly in Afghanistan.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) human rights Jeddah Afghanistan

