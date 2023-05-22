You are here

Ancient amber beads found in Iraq suggest Bronze Age trade between Europe and Middle East

Archaeologists studying ancient amber beads discovered more than 100 years ago have said they indicate the possibility of Bronze Age trade between northern Europe and the Middle East.
Archaeologists studying ancient amber beads discovered more than 100 years ago have said they indicate the possibility of Bronze Age trade between northern Europe and the Middle East. (J. Lipták, Munich)
  • Chemical analysis found the beads were amber with a “distinctive Baltic shoulder” signature
LONDON: Archaeologists studying ancient amber beads discovered more than 100 years ago have said they indicate the possibility of Bronze Age trade between northern Europe and the Middle East.

Excavations carried out in 1914 by Germany’s Royal Museum in Berlin and the Oriental Society dug out the beads from under the ruins of the “Great Ziggurat of Assur,” a temple tower in what is today northern Iraq and where Assyrian kings were buried around 3,800 years ago.

According to experts, the structure was commissioned around 1800 B.C. by King Shamshi-Adad I who conquered and ruled over lands which make up swathes of modern-day Syria and eastern Turkiye.

After chemical analysis found the beads were amber with a “distinctive Baltic shoulder” signature, modern researchers concluded the amber was gathered along the Baltic coast, nearly 2,000 miles from ancient Mesopotamia, in findings published in the journal Acta Archaeologica.

They said this points to the possibility that they were taken to the Middle East by nobles from a northern-central European culture.

The German researchers say the Unetice culture, a proto-civilization that thrived in lands in what is today Germany, Poland, Slovakia, and Czechia and dominated the amber trade, may have taken the beads to ancient Assyria “as part of a chain of trade and cultural exchange,” The Times newspaper reported.

Topics: Mesopotamia Baltic Sea Bronze Age archaeology Iraq

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit
Updated 22 May 2023
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

KARHMANDU: A Nepali guide on Monday reached the top of Mount Everest for the 27th time, equalling the record for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak.
Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, is now tied with famed Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, and the race between the two for the most Everest summits has captivated the mountaineering community.
Pasang Dawa reached the Everest summit — at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) — for the 26th time only last week, matching Kami Rita’s record.
But the 53-year-old Kami Rita, who is known as “The Everest Man,” took the lead again in two days with his 27th ascent.
“Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit today with Chinese clients. This was his 27th summit,” his expedition organizer, Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition, told AFP.
After first climbing Everest in 1998, Pasang Dawa has reached the summit almost every year, sometimes even twice in the same climbing season.
He may not share the record for long, however: Kami Rita is expected to climb Everest again this week.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are mild and often treacherous Himalayan winds are typically calm.
Nepal has issued 478 permits for Everest to foreign climbers this season, which runs until early June.
Since most will need a guide, more than 900 people in total will try to summit.
Nepali guides, usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest, are considered the backbone of the climbing industry and bear huge risks to carry equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.
More than 450 climbers have already scaled Everest, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.
This season, 10 climbers, including four Nepali guides, have lost their lives on Everest.

Topics: Everest nepal

  • Magar was fitted with prosthetic legs and aside from kayaking around the Isle of Wight climbed several peaks including Morocco’s Mount Toubkal as well as Ben Nevis in Scotland and Mont Blanc in Europe
KATMANDU: Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar, who was almost killed serving with the British army in Afghanistan, has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest, a member of his team said Sunday.
“He reached the top of Sagarmatha at around 3 PM [Nepali time] on Friday. After successfully summiting the peak, he has now descended to the base camp, and will return to Katmandu tomorrow (Monday),” Him Bista told AFP, using the Nepali name for Everest.
Magar, 43, lost his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while on patrol in Afghanistan with the Gurkhas, a unit of Nepalis who have fought with the British Army for over 200 years.
Two below-the-knee amputees have reached the peak in the past — New Zealander Mark Inglis in 2006 and China’s Xia Boyu in 2018.
Magar was fitted with prosthetic legs and aside from kayaking around the Isle of Wight climbed several peaks including Morocco’s Mount Toubkal as well as Ben Nevis in Scotland and Mont Blanc in Europe.
But the former corporal was prevented for several years from climbing the world’s highest mountain by a Nepalese law banning double amputees, and also blind people, from mountaineering.
Nepal’s top court quashed the law — which was not in place when Inglis climbed the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak — in 2018 under pressure from Magar and others.
“As long as you can adapt your life according to the time and the situation, we can do anything we want. There is no limit, the sky is the limit,” Magar told AFP last month before heading to the Everest base camp.
On his website, his mission was promoted under the slogan “no legs, no limits.”
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are mild and often treacherous Himalayan winds are typically calm.
Bigyan Koirala, a tourism department official, told AFP that nearly 450 climbers have already scaled Everest this season.
Authorities have issued 478 permits to foreign climbers this year, with each paying an $11,000 fee.
Since most will need a guide, more than 900 people — a record — were expected to try to summit during the season, which runs until early June.
Nine climbers have already lost their lives this climbing season.

 

Topics: Gurkha amputee

  • Documentary features the daily lives of three women after the Taliban’s resurgence
CANNES: While the world watched Kabul fall and the Taliban surge back to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops, actor Jennifer Lawrence and producer Justine Ciarrocchi were asking themselves what they could do to support women’s rights.
“Jen’s first response was to find an Afghan filmmaker and give them a platform,” Ciarrocchi told The Hollywood Reporter.
They eventually found director Sahra Mani, whose 2019 documentary “A Thousand Girls Like Me” looked at a sexually abused woman’s quest for justice.
On Sunday, “Bread and Roses,” Mani’s documentary about the daily lives of three women after the Taliban’s resurgence, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in a special screening.
“This film has a message from women in Afghanistan, a soft message; please be their voice who are voiceless under Taliban dictatorship,” said Mani at the premiere.
The director said in an interview on the Cannes website that she wanted to show the reality of how drastically life has changed under the Taliban for women, even if filming was difficult. “Now that women can no longer leave the house without the veil, I thought we should tell their stories,” she said.
The safety of the camera crews and the people filmed was of top priority, said Mani, who currently lives in France.
“The way in which their lives have changed under the Taliban is an everyday reality for us, it’s life under a dictatorship, a cruel reality we cannot ignore.”

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence 75th Cannes Film Festival Afghanistan

  • Streaming giant reportedly accuses the song of antisemitism 
  • Spotify said decision to remove song was taken by content distributor
AMMAN: “Dammi Falastini,” Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s famous hit song, has been removed from Spotify. 

Translating into “My Blood is Palestinian,” the song’s singer received an official email citing accusations of antisemitism as the reason for the song’s deletion, Roya News reported on Sunday.

The move by the music-streaming giant sparked a backlash on social media.

Twitter user @imanabid posted: “Spotify removing ‘Dammi Falastini’ is insane. The absolute ridiculousness it takes to silence everything about us. Our words, our food, our music. Reinstate his song now.”

A tweet from @hourlykorra read: “‘Dammi Falastini’ being removed from Spotify and Apple Music. Why are we being silenced?”

User @jennineak said the move was “outrageous” and that other streaming platforms had also removed the song.

Assaf took to Instagram and said: “That’s fine. It’s preserved in the hearts of all of those who are free and noble.”

Assaf, who lived in Gaza from the age of 4, achieved stardom in 2013 when he won “Arab Idol.” His “Dammi Falastini,” which was released eight years ago, has become an important symbol of national identity within the Palestinian community.

Spotify clarified on Monday that the removal of Mohammed Assaf’s content from its platform was not a decision made by the company itself, but rather by the content’s distributor.

“Spotify aims to offer a wide range of music on our platform, but availability may vary over time and by country,” a Spotify spokesperson told Arab News.

“The removal of some of Mohammed Assaf’s content was not determined by Spotify, but rather by the distributor. We anticipate its return in the near future and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Topics: Mohammed Assaf Palestine

  • Sheikh Khaled was given a tour of the theme park, UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan took part in the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a next-generation marine theme park, at Yas Island on Saturday.

Sheikh Khaled was given a tour of the theme park and was briefed on its facilities, which span five indoor levels with a total area of approximately 183,000 square meters, Emirates News Agency reported. He also visited the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue, the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center, where he reviewed programs aimed at conserving the Arabian Gulf's marine wildlife, habitats, and ecosystems. 

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which was built by property developer Miral in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, opens to the public on Tuesday.

“Today marks a great milestone for Abu Dhabi as we open SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level,” Miral Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak said. 

“The park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come. 

“Together, with our partner, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, we are proud to be pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub, demonstrating our joint commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare.”

Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, added: “As the first SeaWorld park to open outside of the US, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marks a significant chapter for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. It is with great privilege we celebrate this highly-anticipated grand opening alongside our valued partners at Miral. 

“The extraordinary SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Marine Life Theme Park was born through years of collaboration and innovation, combining SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience in animal welfare and commitment to marine conservation with Miral’s unprecedented track record as a leading developer of world-class destinations. 

“Together, we have created a state-of-the-art marine life theme park unlike anything the world has seen to date, truly representing a next generation SeaWorld experience. We have no doubt that guests will be amazed with all that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has to offer and we are proud to play our part in inspiring their commitment to marine conservation for years to come.”

Topics: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)

