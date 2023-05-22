You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver

Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver

Special Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z9wy

Updated 29 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver

Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver
  • Mikati: ‘We reject the undermining of Lebanese sovereignty’
  • Judiciary pursues Salameh’s brother, aide to notify them of interrogation date in France
Updated 29 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned a military exercise by Hezbollah that used live ammunition, warning against any action that “undermines the authority and sovereignty of the state.”

His remarks came in response to a question from US Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka regarding the Hezbollah maneuver, which was held on Sunday in southern Lebanon.

The exercise included demonstrations of heavy weapons, missiles and drones.

Mikati said: “The issue of Hezbollah’s weapons specifically is linked to a reality that requires a comprehensive national consensus, and it must be a priority for the upcoming phase.”

He added that the government is focused on maintaining security throughout Lebanon and deterring actions that threaten stability.

Mikati also highlighted the cooperation between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL within the UN Mission’s operational area, emphasizing Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701.

He called on the UN Security Council to establish a permanent ceasefire in the south and pressure Israel to halt its violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Wronecka said in a statement: “What matters to us is the stability of Lebanon, and we always encourage the prompt election of a new president to support Lebanon and its people.”

Hezbollah’s military maneuver — conducted ahead of the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation — took place within a military camp belonging to the party in the Aaramta area, north of the Litani River, outside the UNIFIL operational zone.

The maneuver sparked outrage among Hezbollah’s opponents and raised questions about the group’s objectives, particularly as it took place the day after the conclusion of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah.

Attendance at the maneuver was open to Lebanese and foreign journalists, though communication in the area was banned to prevent unauthorized filming and broadcasting.

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, strongly condemned the exercise, saying he “completely rejected” the maneuver.

He added that the Hezbollah exercise undermined efforts by the Lebanese public, who are “working day and night to rebuild their state and regain Arab and international confidence in the country.”

Geagea said that Hezbollah’s actions demonstrate its indifference to developments in the region, as the party is maintaining the same strategy it has deployed for two decades.

He described the maneuver as a “reckless act” that would only harm Lebanon and undermine the aspirations of its people for the establishment of a genuine state, while also negatively impacting recent progress in the Arab region, ultimately benefiting only Israel.

In a joint statement, the National Council to End the Iranian Occupation in Lebanon and the Lady of the Mountain Gathering said that the maneuver appeared to sideline the role of the Lebanese Army and Resolution 1701.

The exercise came less than a month after a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the south, where he declared that Iran, through Hezbollah, is active on the Israeli border, the statement added.

The two groups warned that Hezbollah’s intentions were to send a message, both domestically and internationally, that it was leveraging the rapid changes in the region to solidify its dominance within Lebanon, particularly in the presidential battle.

The exercise was designed to intimidate potential new leaders, the statement said.

Despite the attention surrounding the Hezbollah maneuver, the case of Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh — who is facing legal action in Europe — remains the subject of significant scrutiny.

On Monday, the First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra, appointed two units within the Internal Security Forces in Beirut and Mount Lebanon to notify Raja Salameh, the governor’s brother, and Marianne Hoayek, his assistant, of their scheduled interrogations in a Paris court on May 31 and June 13, respectively.

Salameh did not appear before the Paris court on the previously scheduled session on May 16 due to his unavailability for notification, as required by Lebanese law.

Consequently, the French judiciary issued an arrest warrant for Salameh through an Interpol red notice, which was delivered to Lebanon last Friday.

Former Attorney General Hatem Madi told Arab News that the French judiciary’s memorandum does not have any legal effect in Lebanon.

He added that it is impossible to execute an international arrest warrant against a Lebanese citizen and extradite them to France.

“However, if a Lebanese citizen is under suspicion, they should be questioned and a lawsuit must be filed against them in Lebanon,” he said.

Madi said that the non-execution of the international warrant does not mean that Salameh has escaped justice.

Reformist MP Elias Jarada criticized the handling of Salameh’s judicial case by some Lebanese judges, accusing them of negligence and contributing to the French judiciary’s action.

He claimed that there was a deliberate decision taken to prevent Salameh’s arrest among the political class that controls the judiciary, over fears that the former governor could implicate them in financial scandals.

Jarada said that the failure to notify Salameh of the May 16 session before French Judge Aude Buresi was “insulting.”

He called on the Lebanese judiciary to prosecute Salameh for the charges brought against him before the French judiciary, in compliance with the provisions of the Penal Code.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Najib Mikati Joanna Wronecka

Related

Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms
Middle-East
Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms
US authorities take down 13 Hezbollah-affiliated web domains
Media
US authorities take down 13 Hezbollah-affiliated web domains

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises
Updated 22 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq hold key talks in Cairo amid drive for more trade, investment 
  • El-Sisi praises Oman Vision 2040 during sultan’s first official trip to Egypt since becoming head of state
Updated 22 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt and Oman have underlined the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to resolve regional crises in the interests of Arab countries and their peoples.

The call came during talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said of Oman in Cairo.

The pair exchanged the highest decorations of their respective countries in celebration of Sultan Haitham’s visit to Egypt.

Egypt’s Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir confirmed that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Oman grew by 66 percent last year to $1.08 billion from $651 million in 2021.

Samir said that Egyptian investments in Oman amounted to $860 million, invested in 142 public projects in the fields of tourism, investment, and infrastructure.

His remarks came in his speech to the Egyptian-Omani Business Forum.

Sultan Haitham was on a two-day visit to Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian president.

The visit is the first he has made to Egypt since he assumed power in January 2020.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in trade, and stressed their interest in enhancing efforts to promote trade among relevant authorities in their countries.

They also discussed means of exchanging expertise and experiences to achieve institutional development and to modernize their respective administrative authorities.

During his talks with the Omani leader, El-Sisi expressed his best wishes for the country’s success in completing the comprehensive development process of Oman Vision 2040.

El-Sisi praised the historical friendly relations between Egypt and Oman, formed through decades of solidarity, consolidation, and unity in the face of crises and challenges.

The Egyptian president affirmed his country’s keenness to promote these distinguished relations in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and the entire Arab nation.

The sultan lauded the special Egyptian-Omani relations and the bonds of friendship and brotherhood that bind the two peoples through history.

He also stressed Oman’s keenness to strengthen existing cooperation frameworks between the two countries and open new horizons for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Topics: Egypt Oman Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said

Related

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman set to visit Germany on Wednesday
Middle-East
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman set to visit Germany on Wednesday
Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
Updated 22 May 2023
Carla Chahrour

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
  • Global action for region’s socio-political, economic precarity needed, say experts
  • Limited access to climate financing is biggest obstacle to development
Updated 22 May 2023
Carla Chahrour

DUBAI: With Earth on the precipice as the devastating impacts of climate change loom ominously, it has become an urgent imperative to respond to this rapidly transforming world. As the international community prepares for the 28th Conference of the Parties, or COP28, hosted by the UAE, it is crucial to underscore the significance of this global gathering in addressing the complex interplay between climate resilience and conflict-affected regions.

A recent policy report released jointly by the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, and the Norwegian Red Cross, sheds light on the alarming exacerbation of humanitarian needs in the region. This report, titled “Making Adaptation Work: Addressing the compounding impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and conflict in the Near and Middle East,” sheds light on the dire situation faced by communities in the region.

The ICRC report emphasizes that climate change is not solely an environmental issue but a significant threat to human security, further exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. The report highlights the intricate connections between marginalized communities, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crises, emphasizing the urgent need to address these interconnected challenges.

To delve into the intricate interdependencies between climate resilience, conflict-affected regions, and the imperative need for climate financing, a panel of experts convened in Dubai recently to explore this multidimensional crisis. The participants of the forum included Clare Dalton, the ICRC’s head of delegation in the UAE, Trond H.G. Rudi, charge d’affaires of the Norwegian Embassy in the UAE, and Helena de Jong, senior advisor of the UAE COP28 team.

Climate financing for conflict-affected regions

In conflict-affected countries, the challenge lies not only in combating climate change but also in navigating complex socio-political dynamics. Dalton emphasized that climate financing must be effectively channeled to countries grappling with conflict. The outcome she hopes to see from COP28 in the UAE is that “climate financing is better directed to countries experiencing conflict in ways that they can practically apply and use.” However, the current state of affairs presents obstacles, such as unreliable banking systems and numerous other factors that impede effective climate financing.

The report sheds light on the formidable barriers faced in accessing multilateral climate finance for state-led adaptation projects in conflict-affected countries. These challenges materialize as a result of stringent governance prerequisites and a certain aversion toward investing in volatile contexts.

As of January 2022, a mere 19 single-country projects in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have successfully secured funding approval, with the disbursed amount accounting for less than 0.5 percent of the global allocation of climate project funds. This stark disparity underscores the pressing need to address the limited access and utilization of climate financing in conflict-affected regions.

To overcome these obstacles, Dalton advocates for the collaboration of all sectors of society, emphasizing the necessity for concerted efforts in order to develop tangible, implementable solutions.

While the ICRC acknowledges that it operates at the periphery of climate negotiations, it recognizes the necessity of addressing climate change due to its impact on the regions it serves. Achieving this requires tangible strategies and concrete actions that go beyond mere agreement on the importance of adaptation.

“It’s not the fact that we all agree this needs to happen, but it’s the how. What are some very concrete ways that this could happen tomorrow because it’s needed then after the COP. And I think that happens in two ways because it’s not just in the form of negotiations, but it’s also in providing the space for actors to come together and look at some of these issues. So I think my second expectation is that we find a way to do that. You know, the remaining question is who can help us achieve that outcome. So yeah, money in places like Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and any of these places that need that support,” Dalton said.

Dalton also touched on how small-scale initiatives play an important role in building community resilience amidst the challenges associated with the de-prioritization of climate action in conflict-affected settings, citing solutions such as education on sustainable agricultural practices, and the distribution of climate-resilient seed varieties to strengthen food security and build community resilience.

Armed conflicts exert a dual impact on the environment, both directly and indirectly, with profound consequences for human well-being. Such conflicts erode environmental governance structures and disrupt societal order, thus perpetuating the conditions conducive to environmental degradation. Consequently, the direct environmental harm caused by conflict and the subsequent degradation of ecological systems undermine the availability of natural resources, rendering communities more susceptible to the repercussions of climate change.

The report presents compelling instances that highlight how deliberate acts of environmental degradation can heighten the immediate jeopardy faced by significant population groups. A notable example is the seizure of Iraq’s Mosul Dam in 2014, which precipitated a looming risk of dam collapse. The accompanying threat to intentionally destroy the dam and flood downstream Baghdad underscores the urgent requirement for increased vigilance and accountability in safeguarding critical infrastructure systems and protecting vulnerable communities.

Dalton highlighted the imperative of engaging with the inhabitants of conflict-affected regions, acknowledging their lived experiences and incorporating their perspectives into climate resilience initiatives, stating: “We need to listen to those people about what changes they’ve seen, about what solutions they perceive might be.”

This approach recognizes the significance of local knowledge and ensures that adaptation strategies are contextually relevant and responsive to the specific challenges faced by these communities. By fostering connections between local, national, regional and global levels, a comprehensive and integrated framework can be established, incorporating diverse solutions and approaches to address the multifaceted issues arising from climate change and conflict.

“Communities need to understand how they can be part of the solution as well and what they can do in their own way not to make the situation any worse. And that’s exactly the same for humanitarians. We have that ‘do no harm’ principle. How can we respond to people’s needs but without making it any worse for them in terms of the assistance we give?” she said.

Revisiting climate-finance priorities

The report draws attention to the discrepancies between climate finance flows, vulnerability to climate change, and countries torn by conflict. De Jong, the senior advisor of the UAE COP28 team, highlighted a distressing statistic: out of the 46 countries listed as least developed, 22 are affected by conflict and fragility.

Paradoxically, these conflict-ridden nations receive the least amount of climate finance, exacerbating their vulnerability to both conflict and climate change. This predicament perpetuates a vicious cycle, hindering governments’ capacity to tackle these intertwined challenges effectively. To break this cycle, De Jong advocates for a paradigm shift in climate financing, with a renewed focus on prioritizing conflict-affected nations. She highlights the importance of engaging climate finance providers, multilateral development banks, humanitarian organizations, and peacebuilding actors in finding solutions.

“This is something that we would like to see changed. It’s not easy. This is a fairly complicated problem. But the advantage of focusing on this as a COP28 presidency is that we can talk to all these climate finance providers, so we can talk to the multilateral development banks, and we can talk to humanitarian actors and peacebuilding actors in this space to really bring all of them together to look at the solutions. Because the solutions are there. We know that there are plenty of actors that are able to work in these settings,” De Jong said.

Global pact for climate adaptation

To address this imbalance, De Jong proposes a paradigm shift in climate financing, with a renewed focus on prioritizing conflict-affected nations. She highlights the importance of engaging climate finance providers, multilateral development banks, humanitarian organizations, and peacebuilding actors in finding solutions. A global pact that includes actionable solutions such as streamlined application procedures, adjusted eligibility criteria for conflict-affected actors, and increased flexibility in project locations could drive progress in climate adaptation efforts.

“It won’t be all different at COP28, but we do really want to see a very big step forward at COP28. And this could, for example — and that would be my dream outcome — be in the form of some sort of global pact that all of these actors would sign up to that doesn’t include just principles that we all agree on, but that also would include at least a couple of solutions to these issues,” De Jong said.

“Our proposal is mainly the global pact that I mentioned. So this would focus more, I guess, on changes in the policy spectrum. But it could, for example, also include like a regional capacity-strengthening facility that would help governments apply and develop strong adaptation projects that would then basically build a pipeline of adaptation projects which would help them in the long run, so it wouldn’t necessarily include a fund,” De Jong said.

With the presidency of COP28, the UAE aims to create a platform that brings together various actors to collectively explore solutions. De Jong stresses the need to leverage existing momentum for change, emphasizing that COP28 is a stepping stone toward addressing these complex issues comprehensively.

Topics: COP28 United Arab Emirates (UAE) International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Related

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
Middle-East
Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
World not ready yet to ‘switch off’ fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
Business & Economy
World not ready yet to ‘switch off’ fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
  • New footage shows Iran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site
  • The installation complicates the West’s efforts to halt Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

DUBAI: Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch US weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
The photos and videos from Planet Labs PBC show Iran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, which has come under repeated sabotage attacks amid Tehran’s standoff with the West over its atomic program.
With Iran now producing uranium close to weapons-grade levels after the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers, the installation complicates the West’s efforts to halt Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb as diplomacy over its nuclear program remains stalled.
Completion of such a facility “would be a nightmare scenario that risks igniting a new escalatory spiral,” warned Kelsey Davenport, the director of nonproliferation policy at the Washington-based Arms Control Association. “Given how close Iran is to a bomb, it has very little room to ratchet up its program without tripping US and Israeli red lines. So at this point, any further escalation increases the risk of conflict.”
The construction at the Natanz site comes five years after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear accord. Trump argued the deal did not address Tehran’s ballistic missile program, nor its support of militias across the wider Middle East.
But what it did do was strictly limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent purity, powerful enough only to power civilian power stations, and keep its stockpile to just some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).
Since the demise of the nuclear accord, Iran has said it is enriching uranium up to 60 percent, though inspectors recently discovered the country had produced uranium particles that were 83.7 percent pure. That is just a short step from reaching the 90 percent threshold of weapons-grade uranium.
As of February, international inspectors estimated Iran’s stockpile was over 10 times what it was under the Obama-era deal, with enough enriched uranium to allow Tehran to make “several” nuclear bombs, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister have said they won’t allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. “We believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal, but the president has also been clear that we have not removed any option from the table,” the White House said in a statement to the AP.
The Islamic Republic denies it is seeking nuclear weapons, though officials in Tehran now openly discuss their ability to pursue one.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in response to questions from the AP regarding the construction, said that “Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are transparent and under the International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.” However, Iran has been limiting access for international inspectors for years.
Iran says the new construction will replace an above-ground centrifuge manufacturing center at Natanz struck by an explosion and fire in July 2020. Tehran blamed the incident on Israel, long suspected of running sabotage campaigns against its program.
Tehran has not acknowledged any other plans for the facility, though it would have to declare the site to the IAEA if they planned to introduce uranium into it. The Vienna-based IAEA did not respond to questions about the new underground facility.
The new project is being constructed next to Natanz, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Tehran. Natanz has been a point of international concern since its existence became known two decades ago.
Protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fencing and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the facility sprawls across 2.7 square kilometers (1 square mile) in the country’s arid Central Plateau.
Satellite photos taken in April by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by the AP show Iran burrowing into the Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā, or “Pickaxe Mountain,” which is just beyond Natanz’s southern fencing.
A different set of images analyzed by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies reveals that four entrances have been dug into the mountainside, two to the east and another two to the west. Each is 6 meters (20 feet) wide and 8 meters (26 feet) tall.
The scale of the work can be measured in large dirt mounds, two to the west and one to the east. Based on the size of the spoil piles and other satellite data, experts at the center told AP that Iran is likely building a facility at a depth of between 80 meters (260 feet) and 100 meters (328 feet). The center’s analysis, which it provided exclusively to AP, is the first to estimate the tunnel system’s depth based on satellite imagery.
The Institute for Science and International Security, a Washington-based nonprofit long focused on Iran’s nuclear program, suggested last year the tunnels could go even deeper.
Experts say the size of the construction project indicates Iran likely would be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium as well — not just to build centrifuges. Those tube-shaped centrifuges, arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional cascades spinning would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the mountain’s protection.
“So the depth of the facility is a concern because it would be much harder for us. It would be much harder to destroy using conventional weapons, such as like a typical bunker buster bomb,” said Steven De La Fuente, a research associate at the center who led the analysis of the tunnel work.
The new Natanz facility is likely to be even deeper underground than Iran’s Fordo facility, another enrichment site that was exposed in 2009 by US and other world leaders. That facility sparked fears in the West that Iran was hardening its program from airstrikes.
Such underground facilities led the US to create the GBU-57 bomb, which can plow through at least 60 meters (200 feet) of earth before detonating, according to the American military. US officials reportedly have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. It is not clear that such a one-two punch would damage a facility as deep as the one at Natanz.
With such bombs potentially off the table, the US and its allies are left with fewer options to target the site. If diplomacy fails, sabotage attacks may resume.
Already, Natanz has been targeted by the Stuxnet virus, believed to be an Israeli and American creation, which destroyed Iranian centrifuges. Israel also is believed to have killed scientists involved in the program, struck facilities with bomb-carrying drones and launched other attacks. Israel’s government declined to comment.
Experts say such disruptive actions may push Tehran even closer to the bomb — and put its program even deeper into the mountain where airstrikes, further sabotage and spies may not be able to reach it.
“Sabotage may roll back Iran’s nuclear program in the short-term, but it is not a viable, long-term strategy for guarding against a nuclear-armed Iran,” said Davenport, the nonproliferation expert. “Driving Iran’s nuclear program further underground increases the proliferation risk.”

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
Middle-East
Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed a Revolutionary Guards general as the new secretary of the country’s top security body, replacing longtime chief and leading Gulf mediator Ali Shamkhani.
“Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president,” the official presidential website reported.
Ahmadian, who studied at the National Defense University, was in charge of the strategic center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before his appointment to the new post, according to the website.
He was also a member of the Expediency Council, which serves as an advisory board to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ahmadian has also previously served as commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces and the head of the Guards’ joint staff, the presidential website added.
The presidential decree ends the nearly decade-long tenure of Ali Shamkhani, 67, who played a key role in Iran’s landmark rapprochement with Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia in March.
Shamkhani, an ethnic Arab who had also previously served as a Revolutionary Guards commander, had been credited with defusing Iran’s years-long tensions with some Gulf nations.
He was named head of the security council in September 2013, replacing his ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili.

Topics: Iran Security

Related

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
Middle-East
Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
In a statement Monday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).
The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, said in a statement that the three were among the group’s “fighters.”
The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Nearly three million Palestinians live there, along with about 490,000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.
The latest deaths come just over a week into a fragile Gaza cease-fire after a five day cross-border conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Since the start of the year, at least 153 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Nablus West Bank

Related

Special How two pro-Israel analysts responded to YouGov’s poll of Palestinians for Arab News video
Middle-East
How two pro-Israel analysts responded to YouGov’s poll of Palestinians for Arab News
Special Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem photos
Middle-East
Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Latest updates

Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver
Lebanon PM condemns Hezbollah military maneuver
Hajj ministry trains over 400 Turkish group leaders ahead of pilgrimage
Over 400 Turkish guides attend a training session ahead of Hajj 2023. (Ministry of Hajj and Umrah)
Ancient amber beads found in Iraq suggest Bronze Age trade between Europe and Middle East
Ancient amber beads found in Iraq suggest Bronze Age trade between Europe and Middle East
Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen
NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program
NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.