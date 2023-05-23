You are here

  Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
The visit is expected to deepen Iran's ties with Indonesia. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
  Raisi's visit is at Widodo's invitation as Indonesia aims to speed its economic recovery by increasing its exports
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BOGOR: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday during a two-day trip aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.
Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic recovery by increasing its exports.
The visit is expected to deepen Iran's ties with Indonesia as Tehran seeks alternatives to the United States-led Western domination of international affairs and seeks further cooperation after the two nations concluded negotiations on the Indonesia-Iran Preferential Trade Agreement this month, Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said.
The ministry’s data showed that trade between Indonesia and Iran amounted to $54.1 million between January and March, while the bilateral trade value last year increased by more than 23% to $257.2 million.
Iran was a nontraditional trade partner for Indonesia, said Johni Martha, the director of bilateral negotiations at Indonesia’s Trade Ministry. “With this PTA, we hope to widen our market reach and export opportunities in the Middle East and Persia,” he said.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy is seeking new markets to diversify its export options and to reduce its reliance on traditional trade partners, many of which have been affected by a weakened global economy and geopolitical risks.
In February, Raisi met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to seek further cooperation following their meeting last September in Uzbekistan, when Xi underscored China’s support for Iran.
Both countries have had tense relations with the U.S. and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
Washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and has sanctioned executives of an Iranian drone manufacturer. At that same time, ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger.
While in Indonesia, Raisi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta to honor Indonesia’s war dead before he meets with Widodo in the presidential palace in Bogor. They will witness the signing of the PTA and other agreements.
Before leaving Jakarta on Wednesday, Raisi will also meet with Indonesia’s House Speaker Puan Maharani, religious figures and business people. He'll visit Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and give public lectures in an Islamic university.
Widodo’s last trip to Iran was in 2016 while the last official state visit from Iran was in 2015 when Hassan Rouhani attended the 50th commemoration of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung.

Updated 13 sec ago
  Seven people have died after strong winds caused a metal roof collapsed in Thailand
18 other people were hospitalized
Updated 13 sec ago
BANGKOK: Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.
The latest casualty was a 6-year-old boy who died late Monday night in a hospital after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.
Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized.
Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school’s cleaning staff died.
The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AP

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
  • The hearing will be held on Tuesday
  • His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case is holding a hybrid hearing Tuesday to make doubly sure the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.
Trump won’t have to show up to court for the afternoon hearing at a Manhattan courthouse, avoiding the mammoth security and logistical challenges that accompanied his arraignment last month.
Instead, the Republican will be connected by video conference, with his face beamed onto courtroom TV monitors. His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally instructing Trump on the restrictions after listing them May 8 in what’s known as a protective order.
Trump is allowed to speak publicly about the case, but he risks being held in contempt if he uses evidence turned over by prosecutors in the pretrial discovery process to target witnesses or others involved in the case.
Trump pleaded not guilty April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments his company made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Prosecutors say those payments were intended to reimburse and compensate Cohen for orchestrating hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. Trump denies having had extramarital flings and says the prosecution is politically motivated.
Merchan’s protective order bars Trump and his lawyers from disseminating evidence to third parties or posting it to social media, and it requires that certain, sensitive material shared by prosecutors be kept only by Trump’s lawyers, not Trump himself.
Prosecutors sought the order soon after Trump’s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes.
Merchan, noting Trump’s “special” status as a former president and current candidate, has made clear that the protective order shouldn’t be construed as a gag order and that Trump has a right to publicly defend himself.
Trump’s lawyers are seeking to have his criminal case moved to federal court. It will continue in state court while that plays out.

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House
Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House
  Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed
Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Police detained the driver of a box truck on Monday night after the vehicle crashed into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a US Secret Service spokesperson said.
“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.
Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.
The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, the Washington Post reported, citing a hotel official.
WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards, with uniformed law-enforcement officers and a dog approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the truck’s rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.
After crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.
A brief video posted on social media shows a U-Haul slamming into the barriers from a short distance for what the person posting it said was the second time. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.
A spokesperson for the Washington Fire Department said a call came in at 9:40 p.m. (0130 GMT) for what was described as a suspicious package investigation.
“All units are standing by to assist law enforcement for anything they need for their investigation,” public information officer Vito Maggiolo said.
Washington Metro Police assisted other agencies at the scene, the Washington Post said, citing a police spokesperson.

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million
Updated 28 min 6 sec ago
AP

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10 million
  Carroll, who testified during the trial, first revealed in a 2019 book her claims that Trump raped her in a dressing room
Updated 28 min 6 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump, is seeking at least $10 million more in a new court filing Monday that seeks to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict.
An amended lawsuit seeking the $10 million in compensatory damages — and more in punitive damages — was filed in Manhattan by lawyers for Carroll, who say remarks by Trump in response to her rape allegations so spoiled her reputation that she lost her longtime job as an Elle magazine advice columnist.
They said in the rewritten lawsuit that he “doubled down” on derogatory remarks about Carroll at a cable television appearance a day after the verdict.
“Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite,” the lawyers wrote. “This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same.”
A nine-person jury two weeks ago decided Trump had sexually abused Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.
Carroll, who testified during the trial, first revealed in a 2019 book her claims that Trump raped her in a dressing room. The jury decided Carroll hadn’t proved she had been raped, but found that Trump had sexually abused her.
Joe Tacopina, a Trump lawyer, declined to comment on the new claims.
The lawyers filed the new claims in amending a defamation lawsuit that was put on hold as an appeals court was deciding whether Trump could be held liable for remarks he made in 2019 while he was still president. The US Justice Department has supported his lawyers’ claims that the United States should be substituted as the defendant.
In the new claim, Carroll’s lawyers said Trump, “undeterred by the jury’s verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll yet again” the next day during a “town hall” event hosted by CNN.
“He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on that ‘I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,’ that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that her account — which had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers one day before — was a ‘fake,’ ‘made up story’ invented by a ‘whack job.’ Those statements resulted in enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live TV,” the lawyers wrote.

 

Egypt-born billionaire makes $6.2-million donation to UK Conservative Party

Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt-born billionaire makes $6.2-million donation to UK Conservative Party

Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
  • Mohamed Mansour says PM Rishi Sunak ‘understands how growth is generated,’ deserves ‘best chance of 5-year term’
  • Businessman writes that experiences of Nasser made him value ‘political stability, property rights and the rule of law’
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Egyptian billionaire has given the UK Conservative Party its largest donation in 20 years.

Mohamed Mansour told The Telegraph he believes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “very capable” and “understands how growth is generated in the modern economy.”

Mansour donated £5 million ($6.2 million) to the party — the joint-second largest individual donation in UK political history after Lord Sainsbury of Turville gave £8 million to the Liberal Democrats in 2019 — arresting a decline in funding that had seen it overtaken by the opposition Labour Party in its ability to generate cash.

Between July and September, the Conservatives raked in just £3 million, compared to Labour’s £5.4 million, led in part by the defections of major donors such as millionaire Gareth Quarry after the departure of Boris Johnson as prime minister. Quarry accused the Tories of being “riven with arrogance and complacency.”

Mansour, though, said Sunak “gets the importance of technology and innovation. He can make a modern economy work for all citizens.”

Mansour said he valued stability in government, having lived through the upheaval of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s rise to power.

Mansour wrote in The Telegraph: “When I was a teenager, my family’s assets were confiscated by the state. Egypt’s President Gamal Abdel Nasser, under the influence of his Soviet mentors, nationalized the cotton industry, taking my father’s business from him.

“But he did not stop there. Nasser was convinced that private property rights should not stand in the way of his socialist creed and took my family’s land, homes and other assets.

“My life changed overnight. I was already at university in the United States, but from this moment on, my family could not support me. I had to trade in my car, knuckle down and work as a waiter to pay my way through college. I came to know what it is like to go hungry and to struggle to pay for food and utilities.

“This experience left me with a lifelong belief in the importance of political stability, property rights and the rule of law.”

He called the UK “a place where the rule of law is paramount, property rights are respected, and with an enviable record of political stability.”

He wrote: “I want to give (Sunak) the best chance of having a full five-year term, and so have donated £5 million to the party’s election fighting fund. I look at what he has achieved in his first months in office and think what he could do in five years.

“I love and respect this country, which has welcomed my family and me so warmly. It has a proud history and noble traditions. I believe that it has great days ahead of it. I want to do what I can to help this country — the place where I am watching my grandchildren grow up — achieve its great potential.”

The Conservative Party currently lags around 17 percent behind Labour across UK opinion polls, with the next general election expected some time in late 2024.

Mansour has previously given donations amounting to £600,000 to the party, and sits on the government’s advisory investment council.

He is the chair of the $6 billion conglomerate the Mansour Group, and is personally valued at being worth around $2.9 billion.

In the past he served as Egypt’s transport minister from 2006 to 2009 under Hosni Mubarak, the late Egyptian president forced from office in 2011.

 

