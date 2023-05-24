You are here

MWL offers help to buy building to host new Florence Islamic Center
Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, said more Islamic places of worship in Florence could be financed by Saudi Arabia. (File/MLW)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • ‘Italy is a country of tolerance and coexistence,’ Muslim World League chief says at event attended by Arab News
  • Islamic community has to leave building that hosts city mosque due to owner’s wish to terminate contract
ROME: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League has offered economic support to the Islamic community in Florence to buy a building to host a new Center.

“If the Islamic community of Florence officially asks for funds for the new mosque, we will study how to support it financially,” Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said at an event in the Italian city attended by Arab News. He met with Mayor Dario Nardella and local Imam Izzeddin Elzir.

Some 30,000 Muslims live in Florence. The Islamic community has to leave the building where the city mosque is currently hosted due to the property owner’s wish to terminate the contract.

The mosque will be relocated to a former bank only a stone’s throw away from the current location. The new property was found after a long negotiation due to the high cost of real estate in Florence.

It will cost approximately €1.2 million ($1.29 million). More money will be needed to renovate the building.

Al-Issa said more Islamic places of worship in Florence could be financed by Saudi Arabia, as happened with the Great Mosque in Rome.

Italy’s largest Islamic place of worship, the Great Mosque was built thanks to a donation from the late King Faisal.

“We will support the Islamic community in Florence according to its will,” Al-Issa said. “Italy is a country of tolerance and coexistence, it has a great constitution, a great people, it is a country that we feel very close to. Florence is the city of dialogue between cultures and faiths.”

  • Russian military say it routed militants who attacked the border region of Belgorod with armored vehicles
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the use of Western-made military hardware by pro-Ukrainian fighters who conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week was consistent with the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.
Images of some of the destroyed vehicles used by the pro-Ukrainian fighters broadcast on Russian state media showed US-made military hardware such as US-made Humvees.
“It is no secret for us that more and more equipment is being delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces. It is no secret that this equipment is being used against our own military. And it is no secret for us that the direct and indirect involvement of Western countries in this conflict is growing by the day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We are drawing the appropriate conclusions.”

  • The eye of the storm passed just north of the island, its governor said
  • Forecasters had warned that winds of up to 225kph could cause major damage
LOS ANGELES: Typhoon Mawar roared over the US territory of Guam on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost.

The eye of the storm passed just north of the island, its governor said, after forecasters had warned that winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour) could cause major damage.

“What we are feeling right now is the eye going over the Rota Channel,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said in a Facebook video, referring to the body of water between the islands of Guam and Rota.

Local authorities earlier issued evacuation orders and opened temporary shelters, while US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for the island of 170,000 people, paving the way for federal aid.

“I am in a concrete-reinforced house and my windows are shuttered. I did go outside briefly and winds are getting very gusty with intermittent rains,” Beckie Merrill, a 46-year-old middle school teacher, said from a southern area of the island.

After predicting a “direct hit” on Guam, forecasters later said the typhoon had moved just north of the island.

“It looks like we are getting a near hit with the eye passing through the Rota Channel. The southern wall of the eye will pass over much of Guam. The worst winds will be in the northern third of Guam,” the US National Weather Service said.

Warnings of extreme winds and flash floods have been issued for the island with wind speeds of 74 miles per hour already recorded, forecasters said.

“I am worried for the safety of our people. This is the first storm of this magnitude for 20 years,” Guerrero said.

Evacuations were ordered for low-lying coastal areas, especially in the flood-prone southern villages.

The NWS warned of the “triple threats” of torrential rain, catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

Winds near the eye wall could bring major damage to buildings and homes made of light materials such as non-concrete roofs and walls not made of reinforced concrete.

A calamitous storm surge threatens to wreak havoc on shorelines, and large boats “could be torn from moorings.”

“Surge may reach to between 20 and 25 feet above normal high tide for the most vulnerable storm-surge-prone areas near the eye wall,” the NWS said.

Forecasts predicted Guam will receive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches, with some areas seeing 20 inches or more, the NWS said.

This could trigger landslides in the central and southern parts of the island, the weather service warned.

“Many of us right now are feeling the full strength of Typhoon Mawar, and although it is a frightening experience that hasn’t been felt for over two decades, we want you to know that we are here for you,” Guerrero said in a Facebook post.

“Even as the typhoon makes its initial landfall, we have multiple agencies coordinating response efforts and relaying helpful information to those in need.”

People were told to stay inside and away from windows, and not venture outside during temporary lulls as flying debris can cause serious injury.

Guam’s Office of Civil Defense urged motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday, saying “winds are expected to intensify to typhoon force winds by midday.”

About 21,700 US military personnel and their families are based at or near several facilities on Guam, which routinely hosts nuclear attack submarines and long-range bombers.

The territory is also home to crucial electronic listening posts.

The US bases have some of the Pacific region’s most significant ammunition and fuel storage facilities.

About 60 flights scheduled to depart or arrive in Guam between Tuesday and Thursday were canceled, A.B. Won Pat International Airport said.

Conditions in Guam are expected to improve on Thursday, but the storm is expected to intensify over the next few days, possibly becoming a super typhoon over the Philippine Sea, the NWS said.

  • Nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat
  • The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers
COPENHAGEN: A US aircraft carrier arrived Wednesday in Oslo with the Norwegian armed forces saying it gives them “a unique opportunity to further develop cooperation and work more closely with our most important ally, the United States.”
The nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat with armed people on board. The Norwegian armed forces has said any boats must stay a half-kilometer away from the aircraft carrier and a no-fly zone was created over the area where the aircraft carrier was.
Described as the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the vessel’s first foreign call was broadcast live on Norwegian public television. Onlookers, some using binoculars, were seen on land watching as the large aircraft carrier glided deeper and deeper into the fjord and eventually reach the city of Oslo.
Laila Wilhelmsen, who stood along the route in Droebak, said that she grew up in the small town about halfway through the fjord during the Cold War in the 1950s and “there were warships here all the time.”
“I don’t know, but now we have teased (Russian President Vladimir) Putin even more. It’s scary, I think,” she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
The vessel will stay in the Norwegian capital until Tuesday. After that, it will take part in drills with the Norwegian armed forces.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”
Ties between Oslo and Moscow have been tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Norway and Russia have a 198-kilometer-long border in the Arctic.
In early May, the US Navy said that the ship had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on its “first combat deployment,” following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.
The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction.
The vessel houses about 2,600 sailors, 600 fewer than the previous generation of aircraft carriers.

  • Tunisian authorities have arrested more than 20 political opponents sparking condemnations from the international community
  • Those detained include Rached Ghannouchi the former speaker of parliament
NAIROBI: The families of Tunisian opposition figures detained in a government crackdown filed a case with Africa’s human rights court on Wednesday seeking the immediate release of their loved ones.
Since early February, the authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 political opponents and other personalities, sparking condemnations from the international community and rights groups.
Those detained include Rached Ghannouchi, the former speaker of parliament and one of the highest profile critics of President Kais Saied, who dissolved the assembly in July 2021 as part of a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Ghannouchi, 81, the head of Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, was arrested in April and sentenced on May 15 to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges.
His daughter Yusra Ghannouchi said the charges against her father were “politically motivated and fabricated” and part of a bid by Saied to “eliminate the opposition”.
Saied claims those detained in the crackdown were “terrorists” involved in a “conspiracy against state security”.
Opponents have dubbed his actions a “coup” and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.
Yusra Ghannouchi and other relatives of the detainees filed the case in the African Court of Human and Peoples Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, as part of a global campaign for their freedom.
“We hope this will lead to their release and to justice for them,” she told AFP in Nairobi on the eve of a trip to Arusha.
“They are not silent and we will not be silent,” said Ghannouchi, a 45-year-old mother of three who lives in Britain.
She said the relatives were also calling for the US, the EU and Britain to impose targeted sanctions against Saied and several of his ministers who are “all implicated in human rights violations”.
Their British lawyer Rodney Dixon said they wanted the Arusha court to find that Tunisia’s actions were in breach of Africa’s human rights charter and make a provisional order for the release of the detainees.
“They are trying to fight their cases in Tunisia but the obstacle is that every door has been shut,” he said, adding that the case in Arusha was on behalf of six of those rounded up. “There is no justice through the system there... that's why they have to come to the African court to seek its intervention.”
He said those behind bars were not getting regular access to lawyers, and were having difficulty getting proper medical care.
“In the case of some of the detainees there has been very poor treatment, in the case of one, an allegation of torture will also be raised at the Africa court.”
Ghannouchi said she was worried about her father's health as he suffers from hypertension and “he is no longer a young man”.
Ghannouchi was imprisoned twice in the 1980s for clandestine political activities before going into exile for 20 years and then returning following the toppling of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in the 2011 Arab Spring revolt.
Tunisia is one of only six African countries that have fully signed up to the court.
Dixon said he expected the court to hear the case in June.

  • Satellite to be launched by a domestically made rocket under the country’s space development program
  • The latest launch comes amid heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula
SEOUL: South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.
The South Korean satellite will be launched by a domestically made rocket under the country’s space development program. Seoul officials say its launch has no military purpose, but many experts say it will eventually help South Korea acquire technologies and knowhow required to operate military surveillance satellites and build more powerful missiles.
The Nuri space launch vehicle was scheduled to lift off early Wednesday evening from a launch facility on a southern South Korean island, if no unexpected weather or other problems occur at the last minute, according to the Science Ministry.
Aboard the rocket are the main satellite, called “Next Generation Small Satellite 2,” and seven other smaller, cube-shaped satellites. The main one is tasked with verifying imaging radar technology and observing cosmic radiation in near-Earth orbit, a ministry statement said.
Wednesday’s launch is the third of its kind involving Nuri, South Korea’s first homegrown rocket.
In its first launch in 2021, the rocket’s dummy payload reached the desired altitude but failed to enter orbit. In its second attempt last year, South Korea successfully put what it called a “performance verification satellite” into orbit in a launch mainly designed to examine the Nuri rocket. South Korea became the world’s 10th nation to send a satellite into space with its own technology.
The latest launch comes amid heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-launched more than 100 missiles — some of them nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike South Korea and the US — in what it called efforts to respond to the expansion of military drills between the United States and South Korea. Analysts say the North’s testing spree was likely meant to pressure its rivals to scale back their military training and relax economic sanctions on the North.
On May 16, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a finished military spy satellite at the country’s aerospace center and approved an unspecified future action plan on its launch.
During the visit, Kim cited the strategic significance of a spy satellite while vowing to bolster the country’s defense as “US imperialists and (South) Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves,” according to state media.
Some experts say the North Korean spy satellite disclosed in its state media doesn’t appear to be sophisticated enough to produce high-resolution imagery that can meaningfully boost the country’s surveillance capacities.
But Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, said the North Korean satellite is still likely be capable of monitoring the deployment of incoming US strategic assets like an aircraft carrier and the movements of South Korean warships and fighter jets.
“It would be much better to have such a satellite than not having one,” Lee said.
After its first spy satellite launch, Lee predicted North Korea will try to send several more satellites into space, likely more advanced ones. “With three to five satellites, North Korea can have an almost real-time monitoring on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.
Lee said the North’s first spy satellite launch could happen in June. Other experts say the launch will more likely happen in the latter half of this year.
Jung Chang Wook, head of the Korea Defense Study Forum think tank in Seoul, said the recent North Korean push for a spy satellite launch suggests it cares greatly about the South Korean satellite launch program.
Unlike South Korean and other countries’ satellite launches, North Korea’s satellite liftoff would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which ban the country from engaging in any form of ballistic launches. The UN viewed the North’s past launches of Earth observation satellites as a disguised test of its long-range missile technology because ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles often share similar bodies, engines and other components.
South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and depends on US spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea. South Korea seeks to launch its own surveillance satellites soon.
Jung said while the South Korean satellite to be launched Wednesday wasn’t primarily developed for military purposes, its launch will still give it technologies related to the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and military spy satellites.
“It’s just a matter of how we (publicly) describe a launch. There is no reason to provoke our neighbors unnecessarily,” Jung said.
South Korea already has missiles that place all of North Korea within striking distance. But Jung said South Korea needs longer-range missiles to prepare for future security threats that can be posed by potential adversaries like China and Russia.
Lee said the use of the Nuri rocket as a missile isn’t militarily meaningful as it uses a type of liquid fuel that requires much longer fueling time than solid fuel.
But he said there is “enough possibility” that the launch will support South Korea’s efforts to build a space-based surveillance system, as its commercial-grade satellite is to be placed on a sun-synchronous orbit, which is typically used by reconnaissance satellites.

