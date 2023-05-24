Saudi stars Amira Al-Zuhair, Eleen Suliman discuss Kingdom’s participation in Cannes, red carpet looks

You are here

Amira Al-Zuhair and Eleen Suliman attended the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty Images)
  • Creatives have bright future in Kingdom, say stars
  • Proud of backing for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair and fashion blogger Eleen Suliman turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with their jaw-dropping gowns, and this week Arab News chatted with the stars to learn more about their behind-the-scenes preparations and what they think of Saudi Arabia’s participation at the 76th edition of the prestigious festival.

“It is great to see Saudi at the forefront of (the) international stage and in the global scene, and to see our involvement in the art and entertainment industries worldwide,” Al-Zuhair, who was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, told Arab News. “It is something I am really proud of, proud to represent and proud to be a part of as a Saudi woman.”

The model, who is signed with Elite Model Management, believes the future is bright for the Kingdom. “There is a very promising and exciting future for Saudi Arabia and Saudi creatives and talents.”

“I really appreciate and admire everything that Saudi Arabia is doing to promote culture and its investment in art and culture. I think it’s great that we are getting involved in the global scene and showing to everyone what Saudi is all about and the rituals and culture of our great country,” she added.

Suliman said: “I was very proud that my country presented something as big in Cannes,” referring to the festival’s opening film “Jeanne du Barry” by Johnny Depp which was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

“It was special and unique. I am very happy and excited about the growth happening in Saudi Arabia. We are taking big steps,” she said. 

For the red carpet, Al-Zuhair had “a go big or go home” mindset when preparing for her look, and she most certainly went big.

The catwalk star, who got ready at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, wore a corset style off-the-shoulder gown dress with puffy skirt that took around two months to prepare. She wore Cartier jewelry to the event and had her makeup done by Chanel Beauty.

“We custom-designed the dress together. We chose the design, the fabrics, the color,” she told Arab News. “It was really exciting to work with the designer and be part of the dress-making process from the start and to have a hand in choosing the model, the design, the style. I really enjoyed collaborating with Rami Kadi for this dress.”

“It was nice to have a custom-designed dress because it really represents you and you get to choose every details,” Al-Zuhair added.

Her first Cannes red carpet was an unforgettable experience, she said. “It was really fun to be able to experience the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It was such a pleasure to be able to go to the opening ceremony,” she recalled.

Al-Zuhair said she enjoyed being part of the design process and revealed it is something she would consider doing in the future. “Being someone who is in fashion and in the industry, I think designs dresses, or co-designing a capsule collection or something, I think it could be something I could tap into,” she said.

Suliman partnered with L’Oreal Paris for her red-carpet participation. Unlike Al-Zuhair, Suliman had her dress ready five days before the event. She opted for a light green dress with voluminous sleeves and a thigh-high slit by Beirut-based label Sara Mrad.

“It was very hard because people in Cannes book their dresses ahead of time,” she said. “I was looking for a dress that was suitable for my age, fresh, colorful and unique, not something loose and voluminous. The best option was Sara Mrad’s gown.”

DUBAI: For someone who grew up idolizing a Disney princess, American singer-songwriter Halle Bailey completes full circle as she makes her big-screen debut in the company’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” which is released in the Middle East on May 25.

Bailey told Arab News in a virtual interview: “Never in a million years did I think I would get a chance to be Ariel for this new generation.

“So, I think I just tried to embody all those things that we related to her for, like her soul and her independence and her headstrong ethos and her passion, as well as the beautiful love that she experiences, which I think is, honestly, just the cherry on top to her story.”

With her musical background, Bailey was excited to bring her own take to classic songs like “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” the original versions of which went on to win Academy Awards.

The new work brings back musician Alan Menken, who wrote the original songs, while “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote a few new tracks for the film.

Bailey said: “It was lovely working with both of them on the new songs because Ariel has one new song in this version.

“And it’s really cool and up-tempo and the musician in me really appreciated the fact that Alan Menken was so heavily involved in the creation of these new songs as well.

“It made me feel like we were honoring and respecting the work that was done in the original, while also kind of giving it this new breath of life. So, I was living my full musical dreams through this movie.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Based on the animated 1989 film and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale of the same name, “The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall and follows the young mermaid Ariel, who makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to become human and be with Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King (“The Last Photograph” and “A Dog’s Way Home.”)

Playing young Ariel’s father, King Triton, is popular Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who phoned director Marshall as soon as he found out that a live-action version of the Disney classic was in motion.

Javier Bardem as King Triton in ‘The Little Mermaid.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Bardem added: “I said if there’s such a thing as a King Triton with a Spanish accent, I would love to be part of that.

“And he (Marshall) said, ‘Well, we were thinking about you actually.’ So, when he told me that I was surprised because I just gave it a shot, never thinking it’s actually going to happen. But boom, it happened.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bardem, who watched the original at the cinema when it was first released and has since watched it over and over again with his kids and family, immediately rewatched the movie to get a better sense of his character.

He said: “The first thing I saw was his broad chest. I thought, ‘Oh no, I have to do a lot of gym.’

“But then Rob told me, ‘Don’t worry, you’re going to have armor.’ Cool, great. And then the other thing I noticed in this character was a little contradictory flavor. He’s grumpy, he’s mad and he gets angry, but there is some pain inside, there is some fear. There is an insecurity of losing his daughter, and not knowing how to help her. And he learns through her to love better.”

DUBAI: French Algerian model Loli Bahia opened Italian fashion label Versace’s cruise show in Cannes this week. 

For this collection, titled “La Vacanza,” Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace joined forces with British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa who co-designed the pieces. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To start the show, Bahia wore a pink power suit that featured a blazer with gold buttons and a pencil skirt. 

Bahia walked alongside British actress and model Iris Law, British catwalk star Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss, US actress Amelia Gray and runway star Irina Shayk, who walked in a dress with a low-cut draped back.

The stars walked on an acrylic runway placed over a pool overlooking the Mediterranean. 

They were wearing pastel colors that matched the show’s water-blue setting. 

“La Vacanza” pulled from all decades. The models’ looks were styled with bold, voluminous bouffants inspired from the 1960s. Butterflies were a theme throughout the collection, a throwback to 1990s style. 

The collection also featured summer-perfect ensembles, such as miniskirts, tank tops, bathrobe jackets, button downs, shorts and bucket hats. 

The models accessorized their looks with metallic handbags and cowboy boots. 

“LA VACANZA — a co-designed collection by yours truly and @donatella_versace,” Lipa wrote to her 88 million followers on Instagram sharing a series on images from the campaign. “OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! WHAT A DREAM.” 

“What a campaign, what a show, what a gorgeous friend. We did it,” Versace replied to Lipa in the comments. 

This is not the first time Bahia has worked with Versace. In September, she modeled for Versace during Milan Fashion Week alongside part-Arab models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Nora Attal.

Bahia wore a hot-pink dress with a short bridal veil.

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show. She would go on to star in the Parisian luxury house’s advertising campaign for fall 2021.

She has also featured in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia.

DUBAI: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Film Productions has launched a new fund designed to attract international filmmakers to shoot fully financed movies in Saudi Arabia during the Cannes Film Festival.

Ithra Film initiative targets aim to fund up to five flicks a year. 

During a panel discussion, Majed Samman, head of performing arts and cinema at Ithra, said: “We invite international filmmakers to collaborate with filmmakers in the Kingdom and join us on our journey to accelerate talent and sector development in Saudi.

“By working with local crews, we hope to facilitate an organic process of knowledge transfer and cross-cultural exchange that would elevate the local industry and enrich the global cinematic landscape,” he added.

The deadline for Ithra’s open call for film proposals is Aug. 4. The projects will be selected by a panel of Arab filmmakers that are yet to be revealed.

  • The arrival in Jordan of more than 1 million refugees fleeing war in Syria sparked the idea to highlight mental health issues
  • “Saleem” was chosen out of 3,338 entries from 112 countries to compete in next month’s Annecy festival
AMMAN: Cynthia Madanat Sharaiha’s life-long passion for all things art has manifested itself onto the silver screen.

Although she studied engineering, a combination of the digital revolution and regional upheavals has moved her into making films with a message.

Her latest project, “Saleem,” a 3-D animated feature, has been selected to participate in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the movie’s debut festival nomination.

Made with her husband and partner, executive producer Shadi Sharaiha, and produced by Jordanian company Digitales, along with more than 100 Jordanian and international artists, the flick highlights issues related to children’s mental health through the story of a Middle Eastern child forced to flee his home due to war.

During a press conference in Paris, Annecy festival artistic director, Marcel Jean, described the film as “a surprise we did not expect.”

He said: “We were captivated by the sensibility and delicacy of the film. I strongly encourage people to explore the work at the festival this year.”

Deadline reported the selection of “Saleem” for the festival as a “rare participation from the Middle East.”

Sharaiha’s movie was not born out of thin air. Working with mental health experts and seasoned children’s content writers, Digitales produced the “Our Family Life” animation series, a collection of short videos surrounding the Abu Sanad family and addressing social and family themes.

The series became a hit on YouTube amassing 624 million viewers and more than 2 million subscribers. The animation worked well in Arab communities because the characters looked and sounded similar to the people they addressed.

The arrival in Jordan of more than 1 million refugees fleeing war in Syria, sparked the idea to highlight the mental health problems faced by refugees and displaced children, and the interactions with host communities.

In partnership with local and international organizations, Digitales began working on “Saleem,” alongside a digital project looking at the mental health of children around the world affected by traumatic events, using animation and storytelling weaved with therapeutic themes.

“Saleem” was chosen out of 3,338 entries from 112 countries to compete in next month’s Annecy festival against 11 other films in the Contrechamp category.

It tells an uplifting and touching story about a nine-year-old boy called Saleem, who lost his father and was forced to flee with his mother, brother, and sister from his war-torn city. His life changes when a pigeon reveals a map that leads him on a discovery adventure for a treasure he did not expect to need.

Director Sharaiha said: “The film comes from the heart of Jordan carrying a story that we hope will touch the hearts of everyone around the world who watches it.

“We went through a personal journey that took us through our childhood memories and experiences, which helped us empathize with Saleem and see the world through his eyes.

“We felt his pain, fear, and frustration, as well as his strength and hope which grew with the passage of the story.”

She pointed out that the film told not only Saleem’s story but that of millions of marginalized and vulnerable children globally.

“This film shows their plight and highlights the courage that is generated within them, even in the most difficult circumstances,” she added.

Her husband noted the challenges of producing the film, that had taken four years to make.

He said: “We are proud that Jordan produced a film of this quality and impact — talented Jordanian artists, alongside international artists who worked for major studios, such as Disney, and DreamWorks, and others.

“These international artists joined our team because of their belief in the value of this artwork. This collaboration enriched the quality of the film and was a wonderful opportunity for our local talents to work alongside and engage with these international artists.”

Mohannad Al-Bakri, managing director of the Royal Film Commission Jordan, said: “Animation has the power to educate as well as entertain and engage the viewer, thus attracting a large audience.

“The selection of ‘Saleem’ at the prestigious Annecy film festival is a remarkable achievement that the Jordanian film industry can be proud of.”

Digitales is an emerging Jordanian company producing animation and influential digital content and has won several international awards for its work. It is led by a team that specializes in creating family and child-friendly content.

Front Row Filmed Entertainment will distribute “Saleem” exclusively in Arab countries, while I Am a Film will be responsible for festival distribution.

  • Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for the soon-to-be Princess Rajwa Al-Saif
  • Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif looked radiant in an ethereal white creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi
DUBAI: On Monday night, Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Al-Saif, who will marry Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1.

Al-Saif looked radiant in an ethereal white creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, who spoke to Arab News about the meaning behind the fashion statement.

“When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this exceptional and historical moment. What I am especially proud of is communicating the love story between the crown prince and Rajwa in the design itself,” Serafi told Arab News, adding that she was first briefed about the design at the end of February 2023.

“The brief was that she wanted to wear something very modest and something from Saudi Arabian culture, but with a modern twist. She wanted the piece to be very elegant, and she also wanted it to be white,” added Serafi, whose label Honayda became the first Saudi fashion brand to be showcased at luxury London department store Harrods in 2022.

For the gown, designer Honayda Serafi took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Saif’s family is from. (Courtesy of Honayda) 

For the gown, Serafi took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Saif’s family is from.  

“The thobe is known for its long sleeves. They’re so long, the sleeves become the veil of the bride’s dress,” said Serafi.  

Rajwa Al-Saif wanted to wear white at the henna party, signifying a modern take on the traditional dress. (Courtesy of Honayda)

“The white color usually symbolizes purity and elegance. And there is a beautiful meaning to a bride wearing white. However, the henna dress is not really known to be white. So, this is a modern and new take,” added Serafi, talking about Al-Saif’s desire to wear white on the occasion. 

Another bride who wore white to celebrate her henna party recently was Al-Saif’s future sister-in-law, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, ahead of her marriage with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, which took place on March 12.  

 

 

Serafi wanted the henna party gown to reflect a new era of Saudi fashion, one that is modern yet rooted in tradition and history.  

Apart from the references to Al-Saif’s Saudi heritage, the dress also has nods to Jordanian culture in honor of the bride’s future family.  

Serafi included the seven-pointed white star that is present on the Jordanian national flag, which symbolizes the seven verses of Surat Al-Fatiha in the Qur’an. (Courtesy of Honayda)

Serafi included the seven-pointed white star that is present on the Jordanian national flag, which symbolizes the seven verses of Surat Al-Fatiha in the Qur’an, as well as the “seven hills Amman was built on,” the designer explained.  

“The symbol is a protection for the couple’s eternal love,” she added.

Other details in the dress include Saudi Arabia’s palm trees, which symbolize life and vitality, as well as a verse by famous Tunisian poet Aboul Qacem Echebbi, which translates to, “When my eyes see you, life becomes right,” etched into the dress in Arabic lettering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“My intention behind designing this dress was to document the eternal love and the history of the royal wedding. And, of course, I have used traditional threads and it is all hand embroidered,” said Serafi.

“This is a big moment for the brand to be part of such a historical (event). It is such an honor and I feel that I’m very, very proud to represent Saudi designers, as well as to communicate to the new generation how to not only honor Saudi Arabia’s historical identity and heritage, but to express it in a modern way,” she added.  

