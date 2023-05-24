Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans

Saudi authorities capture khat smugglers at the Jizan border
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
JIZAN: Members of the Saudi border patrol arrested seven people carrying khat at the Jizan border on Wednesday.
The first arrest was of six people of Yemeni origin carrying an unspecified amount of khat. The second arrest was of a Saudi national carrying 114 kgs of the khat.
Authorities also called on the public to help with the war on drugs by reporting any violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province or through 999 for any other area in the Kingdom. Violations can additionally be reported by email [email protected]
Step into your favorite superhero’s shoes in Jeddah’s City Walk
Discover the industry secrets that bring hit movies and comics to life
Updated 24 May 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The secrets of some of the world’s best-known cinematic scenes are revealed at the Movie Land subzone in Jeddah’s City Walk, an attraction that caters to movie and comic book fans of all ages with immersive and interactive experiences.
The Movie Land arena provides a behind-the-scenes experience with three separate activities for children. First, there is a filming studio where youngsters can step into the shoes of a superhero, and experience fame and the glamorous life of a movie star.
Second, a production studio allows children to embark on an adventurous journey, unraveling the secrets of the world of cartoons and animation.
Finally, an animation studio offers a platform for children to refine their creative skills by creating animated cartoon sketches and learning digital illustration techniques.
For adults, the Black Rose stunt show explores the scenes and secrets of high-octane action movies with thrilling chases and street battles. The show presents an immersive Italian mafia experience set in the streets of Chicago, inviting guests to become part of the action.
FASTFACT
Behind-the-scenes activities take visitors on a filmmaking journey, allowing them to become producers and cameramen, and uncover the secrets of the art of filmmaking.
Another attraction, the horror movie house, promises a spine-chilling experience.
Lighting, special effects and meticulously crafted props will immerse visitors in a nightmare world.
Created by a team with over 30 years of professional haunt experience, the horror movie house boasts movie-quality costumes, intricately detailed sets, and skilled performers known as the Scream Team. On entering, visitors are invited to “audition” to become the next horror movie superstar, but only if they can survive the terrifying giant maze filled with creepy creatures determined to frighten them.
Visitors can also brave Darkfield, a thrilling attraction that simulates free-falling from an aircraft. Situated in the heart of Movie Land, Darkfield offers a flight experience that encourages guests to reflect on their own mortality and the value of life.
Movie Land also features street performances by favorite movie characters and flash mobs, leaving visitors with extraordinary and cherished memories.
A visiting parent, Fahad Aseel, said: “My 5-year-old daughter was completely captivated by the Movie Land zone. She had the opportunity to explore film sets and be part of the production team.”
He said that the zone fascinated not only his daughter but also his entire family.
City Walk, which hosts the Movie Land subzone, is part of the Jeddah Calendar for 2023, which is being held throughout the year under the theme “Together All Year.”
Saudi orchestra, choir hits high note at Jeddah’s Islamic Arts Biennale
70 musicians, singers performed Islamic chants, instrumental pieces, traditional Saudi musical numbers
Updated 23 May 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir hit all the right notes with an “exquisite” performance at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.
Seventy musicians and singers on Monday belted out a selection of Islamic chants, instrumental pieces, and traditional Saudi musical numbers in a show titled Beauty and Grace.
Performing under the umbrella of the Saudi Music Commission, the tunes were picked to blend with the artwork on display at the Western Hajj Terminal venue.
Aya Al-Bakree, chief executive officer of Diriyah Biennale Foundation, told Arab News: “The exquisite Saudi Orchestra’s performance is part of Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Creative Experiences public programming series for audiences of all ages, marking the final days of the incredible Islamic Arts Biennale.
HIGHLIGHT
The contemporary arts and culture event hosted by the foundation, which ended on Tuesday, featured artworks by 60 established and emerging artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, along with more than 60 new commissions and 280 historical artifacts.
“We are profoundly grateful to the Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission for enabling this meaningful collaboration that celebrates exceptional Saudi Arabian talent and artistic expression on an international platform, which is a central tenet of our work at the foundation,” she said.
By combining music and visual art, event organizers aimed to highlight the importance of music in local and global culture, celebrating national pieces representing the Kingdom’s rich heritage.
Donya Abdulhadi, senior adviser at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said: “Diriyah Biennale Foundation’s Islamic Arts Biennale was not only the first biennale dedicated to the Islamic arts in world history, but has also been recognized among the most impactful cultural initiatives in Saudi Arabia, showcasing homegrown talent on an international stage.
“Working with the Music Commission in hosting the Saudi Orchestra represents the spirit of continued collaboration within the cultural ecosystem nationwide and is symbolic of Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the arts at an international scale.”
Mohammed Ghani, who attended the event with his family, said: “We are proud of Saudi cultural music, and these kinds of platforms create not only music enthusiasm among the young people but also help in shaping the future of the country’s music scene.”
Joint Saudi-Bahraini royal guards security exercise begins
The exercise was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, chief of the operations department and general supervisor of the joint exercise
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Guard and the Royal Guard of Bahrain started a joint security exercise Haris on Tuesday in Riyadh.
The training is part of the continuous cooperation between the two countries’ regiments. It is being conducted under the direct supervision of Lt. Gen. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Bahraini national security adviser, secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council and Royal Guard commander; and Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, the Saudi Royal Guard commander.
The exercise was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, chief of the operations department and general supervisor of the joint exercise.
The joint exercise is the first of its kind between the two regiments and highlights the unity between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
The exercise aims to strengthen collaboration, exchange military and security expertise between the two nations, and enhance the efficiency of security services, weapons handling, and special operations.
The organization aims to develop educational practices and accelerate progress toward achieving UN sustainable development goals
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Arab Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Education on Tuesday got underway in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.
The two-day gathering taking place at the headquarters of the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization, will look at recent advancements in AI and its impact on learning and teaching.
It will also provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and education sector specialists to share ideas and experiences.
The organization aims to develop educational practices and accelerate progress toward achieving UN sustainable development goals by bridging existing gaps in knowledge access, research, and cultural diversity, and technological divides within and between Arab countries.