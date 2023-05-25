Brighton draw 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

You are here

Brighton's Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso (C) shoots and scores his team equalizing goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League
  • It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who took over from Graham Potter after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea
BRIGHTON, England: Julio Enciso’s stunning long-range strike secured Brighton’s qualification for the Europa League in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Paraguay international unleashed an unstoppable effort from around 25 meters to even the score after Phil Foden had fired Premier League championS City ahead at Amex Stadium.

A point means Brighton is guaranteed to finish sixth, their highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight.

It marks an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who only took over from Graham Potter in September after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea.

The club faced an uncertain future at the time but has gone on to flourish under the Italian, who also led the team to the semifinals of the FA Cup this season.

Sixth place beats Brighton’s previous highest finish of ninth, which they achieved under Potter last year.

The draw ended City’s 12-game winning streak in the league, which had seen Pep Guardiola’s team overhaul long-time leader Arsenal at the top and win a fifth title six years.

With a third league championship already wrapped up, City had little to play for other than improving its points total.

Having rested a number of his star players against Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola recalled Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to his starting lineup, with John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva also back.

Haaland twice had chances to open the scoring before turning provider for Foden to put City ahead in the 25th minute.

At the other end, Danny Welbeck had already hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

The equalizer came from Enciso and it was a strike worthy of sending his team to the heights of the Europa League as he launched a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 38th.

Haaland thought he had scored his 53rd goal of the season with a late header, but it was ruled out by VAR after he was adjudged to have pulled Levi Colwill’s shirt beforehand.

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title

Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title
  • It’s the second trophy that Inter has won this season after also beating Milan in the Italian Super Cup in January — when Martinez also scored
ROME: Take note, Manchester City: the bigger the match, the bigger the performance from Lautaro Martinez lately.
After scoring key goals against Benfica and city rival AC Milan to help secure Inter Milan a spot in the Champions League final, Martinez netted twice as the Nerazzurri produced a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina to defend the Italian Cup trophy on Wednesday.
It’s the second trophy that Inter has won this season after also beating Milan in the Italian Super Cup in January — when Martinez also scored.
After a couple of matches to finish up Serie A, Martinez and Inter will be aiming for one more trophy when they face City in the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul.
“In all honesty, I am moved, because for a couple of years we have been bringing trophies to this great club and we’ve got to continue this way,” said Martinez, who also played a big role when Inter won Serie A in 2021. “I want to keep contributing for Inter, because that’s what matters.”
Martinez now has a career-best 27 goals across all competitions for Inter this season, having also helped Argentina win the World Cup in December. He’s also the only player to have appeared in all 54 of Inter’s matches this season.
The match at the Stadio Olimpico was lively from the start as Nicolas Gonzalez put Fiorentina ahead three minutes in following a lapse by Inter’s defense. A cross from Jonathan Ikone was allowed to float across the area for Gonzalez to knock in at the far post.
Then Martinez took over to put Inter ahead before the break.
First, a perfectly placed through ball from Marcelo Brozovic set up the equalizer as Martinez ran onto the pass and scored with an angled shot into the far corner for his 100th goal with Inter. Then Martinez produced an acrobatic volley to redirect in a pass from Nicolo Barella.
Martinez also nearly produced another goal when he set up Edin Dzeko with only the goalkeeper to beat but Dzeko’s shot sailed high over the bar.
Fiorentina will play West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on June 7.
It’s the ninth Italian Cup title for Inter, while Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi has now won seven of his eight finals as a manager.
“We started poorly and had the wrong approach, which is rare for us, but the guys did well to stay in the game anyhow and then turn it around,” Inzaghi said.
By reaching the final, Inter and Fiorentina had each already qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature four teams that also include Serie A champion Napoli and the league runner-up.

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture

Lampard questions wisdom of Premier League sacking culture
  • Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996
  • "You wonder how successful always it is to change those things," said Lampard ahead of Thursday's trip to Manchester United
LONDON: Frank Lampard said on Wednesday that Chelsea have to create a long-term vision for the club if the Blues are to bounce back under new ownership.
Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have sacked two managers during a miserable first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.
Lampard was part of a hugely successful era for the club as a player despite the hire-and-fire culture under Roman Abramovich.
But the interim Chelsea boss believes more stability is needed with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager for next season.
In total 11 Premier League clubs have changed manager this season, with Chelsea, along with relegated Southampton and second-bottom Leeds, one of three to fire two coaches.
“You wonder how successful always it is to change those things,” said Lampard ahead of Thursday’s trip to Manchester United.
“It’s clear it’s become that kind of a job and a situation and there are many teams that are fighting with expectations that might not be exactly stable.
“We’re in a very reactionary world anyway. In years gone by the reaction to one, two, three defeats might have been different.
“Now we have this explosion very quickly and you just have to understand it when you’re doing this job.”
Chelsea have lost seven of Lampard’s nine games in charge since returning to the club in April and sit 12th in the table.

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024

Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024
  • Kuwait holds record for Gulf Cup titles with 10 championship wins
KUWAIT CITY: The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Kuwait will host the 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
It will be the fifth time Kuwait has hosted the competition following previous tournaments in 1974, 1990, 2003, and 2017.
Kuwait holds the record for Gulf Cup titles having won the championship 10 times.
In January, Iraq organized and won the 25th Gulf Cup, defeating Oman 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988.
The tournament was held in Basra between Jan. 6 and 19. However, the final was clouded by the tragic death of a supporter during a crush in the crowd before kick-off.

Valencia slam ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior

Valencia slam ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior
  • Spanish soccer’s competition committee late Tuesday fined Valencia in 45,000 euros and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games
  • Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racial insults since he arrived to play in Spain five years ago
MADRID: Valencia will appeal the partial closure of their stadium following the racial abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in a Spanish league match, saying the punishment is “unfair and disproportionate.”
Spanish soccer’s competition committee late Tuesday fined Valencia in 45,000 euros ($48,500) and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games in what is the strongest ever punishment for a club in a case of racism in Spain.
The punishment was part of a strong response by soccer officials and Spanish authorities following an outpouring of support for Vinícius after he was targeted by Valencia fans on Sunday.
Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racial insults since he arrived to play in Spain five years ago. The 22-year-old Brazil forward heavily criticized Spain and its lack of action against racism after the latest incident against him.
“Valencia wants to express their complete disagreement and indignation over the unfair and disproportionate penalty imposed by the competition committee,” the club said in a statement early Wednesday. “Valencia want to publicly denounce that the evidence shown by the committee contradicts what the police and La Liga say. This sanction is based on evidence that the club have not been able to see.”
Valencia also complained that they were not given a chance to defend themselves before the ruling was made. The club said they have been cooperating with police from the start and have acted strongly to condemn what happened at their stadium.
Valencia said not long after the game they would work with authorities to identify those responsible for the abuse, and a day later they banned one person for life for being involved in the incident against Vinícius.
With the club’s cooperation, police arrested three people on suspicion of a hate crime for their allege abuse against the Brazilian on Sunday, with all being banned for life from the stadium. The club said that was the maximum punishment they could impose.
“To punish fans who were not involved in these lamentable incidents is a measure completely disproportionate, unfair and unprecedented,” Valencia said. “We will fight against it until the end.”
The three people spoke to police and were set free as the investigation against them continues. Four other people were detained in Madrid after being accused of hanging an effigy of Vinícius off a highway bridge in January.
Fans have been fined and banned before for attacks on Vinícius, but so far no one in Spain has ever gone to trial on criminal charges for racially abusing a player.
Spain created a specific law against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sports in 2007, and since then an anti-violence commission composed of several entities has been in charge of monitoring and denouncing cases that may break the law.
But the current legislation stipulates that not all cases of racism can be punished criminally, only those in which there is an extra element affecting the victim. Most cases, including many similar to the ones involving the fans in Valencia, end up falling into a category in which punishment only includes fines and bans from stadiums.
Valencia, which are still fighting against relegation to the second division, have one home game left in the league this season, against Espanyol on Sunday. Espanyol are also trying to avoid demotion. Valencia are in 13th place, five points from the relegation zone.
The section of Mestalla that will be closed is where the insults against Vinícius came from, behind one of the goals. It’s also where the club’s more hardcore fans usually are located.
The committee late Tuesday also rescinded the red card shown to Vinícius after an altercation with Valencia players late in the game, saying video review did not show the referee images of the full altercation, including the part in which the Brazilian was grabbed from behind by an opponent.
The highly unusual decision drew surprise by many.
“Acts of racism and insults must be censored, but what happens on the field is different,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “It’s clear that there was an aggression (by Vinícius) and I am surprised that they took away the red card. One thing has nothing to do with the other.”
Late Tuesday, about 100 Brazilian protesters gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo to condemn the racist abuse against Vinícius. The protesters chanted “La Liga is racist” and “end with racism in Spain and in Brazil” for about an hour.

Police ban traveling fans ahead of Greek Cup final over fears of violence

Police ban traveling fans ahead of Greek Cup final over fears of violence
  • League champion AEK Athens face PAOK in the central city of Volos after the authorities took several months to find a venue
  • Regional police chief Giorgis Dizes thanked the two clubs for publicly requesting that fans respect the ban
ATHENS: Police have issued a ban on traveling fans ahead of the Greek Cup final later on Wednesday because of fears of violence, despite an order for the match to be played without supporters in the stadium.
League champion AEK Athens face PAOK in the central city of Volos after the authorities took several months to find a venue.
Regional police chief Giorgis Dizes thanked the two clubs for publicly requesting that fans respect the ban.
“We are carrying out continuous inspections in the stadium area, in the city and outside the city,” Dizes said. “We hope that fans respect the guidance and that we have a good final. That will send a positive message to Greek society.”
The Greek Football Federation, which organizes the competition, had requested assistance from counterparts in Albania, Cyprus, Poland, Serbia, Australia, Germany and England in seeking an overseas venue. But it eventually reached an agreement with regional authorities to host the final at the Panthessaliko stadium.
Volos officials, however, have warned they will call off the game if violence between rival fans breaks out.
Soccer in Greece has been troubled by fan violence for decades, fueled by explosive disputes between powerful club owners.
Early Wednesday, police carried out highway inspections outside the city to try and spot supporters attempting to defy the ban.

