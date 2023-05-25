You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner, holds a Russian national flag after his soldiers captured Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's owner, says handover would be completed by June 1
  • Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership
KYIV: The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military, days after he said Wagner troops had captured the ruined city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s millionaire owner with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a video published on Telegram that the handover would be completed by June 1. There was no immediate comment from the Russian defense ministry.
It was not possible to independently verify whether Wagner’s pullout from the bombed-out city has begun after a nine-month battle that killed tens of thousands of people.
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Thursday that Wagner units have been replaced with regular troops in the suburbs but Wagner fighters remain inside the city. Ukrainian forces still have a foothold in the southwestern outskirts, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said.
Prigozhin’s Bakhmut triumph delivered a badly needed victory for Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has lost momentum and now faces the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive using advanced weapons supplied by Kyiv’s Western allies.
Top Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was already underway, cautioning that it should not be anticipated as a “single event” starting “at a specific hour of a specific day.”
Writing on Twitter, Podolyak said that “dozens of different actions to destroy Russian occupation forces” had “already been taking place yesterday, are taking place today and will continue tomorrow.”
Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership, dating back to Wagner’s creation. He has also built a reputation for inflammatory — and often unverifiable — headline-grabbing statements.
During the 15-month war in Ukraine, he has repeatedly and publicly chastised Russia’s military leadership, accusing them of incompetence and failure to properly provision his troops as they spearheaded the battle for Bakhmut.
Wagner’s involvement in the capture of Bakhmut has added to Prigozhin’s standing, which he has used to set forth his personal views about the conduct of the war.
“Prigozhin is … using the perception that Wagner is responsible for the capture of Bakhmut to advocate for a preposterous level of influence over the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said.
His frequent critical commentary about Russia’s military performance is uncommon in Russia’s tightly controlled political system, in which only Putin can usually air such criticism.
His flat statement of what he would do over the next week in Bakhmut came a day after he again broke with the Kremlin line on Ukraine. He said its goal of demilitarizing the country has backfired, acknowledged Russian troops have killed civilians and agreed with Western estimates that he lost more than 20,000 men in the battle for Bakhmut.
Meanwhile, Russian unleashed a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed 36 drones against Kyiv in its 12th nighttime air assault on the Ukrainian capital this month but the city’s air defenses shot down all of them, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
The Kremlin’s forces also launched 30 airstrikes and 39 attacks from multiple rocket launchers as well as artillery and mortar attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
At least one civilian was killed and 13 others were wounded in Ukraine on Wednesday and overnight, the Ukrainian presidential office said Thursday.
In Russia, meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that five Swedish diplomats are to be expelled from the country.
According to the statement, the decision is a response to Stockholm’s “openly hostile step” to declare five employees of Russian foreign missions in Sweden “personae non grata” in April.
Moscow additionally announced its decision to close its consulate in Goteborg in September, as well as its “withdrawal of consent” to the activities of the Swedish consulate in St. Petersburg.

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Updated 7 sec ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Updated 7 sec ago
Updated 7 sec ago
MOSCOW: The leaders of arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan said ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday, that they were advancing toward normalizing ties, following mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday and subsequent talks to be hosted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan’s predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“There is a possibility of coming to a peace agreement, considering that Armenia has formally recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev told the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
“Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia,” he added.
Pashinyan said the two countries were “making good progress in normalizing relationships, based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.”
He said Yerevan was ready “to unblock all the transport links in the region that pass through Armenian territory.”
The Caucasus neighbors have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States.
On May 14, they agreed — at a meeting hosted in Brussels by the European Council President Charles Michel — on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
The West’s diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Six weeks of hostilities in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Armenia, which has relied on Russia for military and economic support since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, has accused Moscow of failing to fulfil its peacekeeping role in Karabakh.
With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan’s key ally Turkiye, the United States and European Union have sought to repair ties between the Caucasus rivals.

Police say car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London. (File/AFP)
Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
AP

Police say car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London. (File/AFP)
  • Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving
  • Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located.
The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.
It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK's illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

• Guarantors on TikTok offering to remove electronic tags designed to prevent migrants from fleeing
  Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: Albanians entering the UK illegally on small boats are offering to pay up to £3,000 to fake guarantors to avoid being held at detention centers, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Guarantors were promoting on social media that they could provide the migrants with a UK address to get bail and escape detention.

On TikTok, guarantors were also offering to remove the Albanians’ electronic tags designed to prevent them from fleeing once released into the community, the Telegraph said.

The scam comes as the British Home Office tries to expedite the deportation of hundreds of Albanians who crossed the Channel last year. Albanians made up around one-third of the 47,755 people that arrived in the UK on small boats in 2022.

An Albanian interpreter in London who works freelance for immigration solicitors, said many migrants were trying to get out of detention centers.

“They have got relatives who do not fulfil the criteria to become a guarantor, so the solution has been found inside the Albanian community,” the interpreter told the Telegraph.

“For a payment of up to £3,000, people who have a house are becoming guarantors. Every day, I see people who have no ties at all with the persons who have become guarantors. This is becoming a growing business.

“Courts are not asking at all what sort of relationship the person applying for bail (has) with the guarantor,” they added.

The National Crime Agency was also investigating whether lawyers were assisting people-smuggling groups in abusing modern slavery laws in order to seek asylum for individuals entering the UK. It estimated that “tens” of solicitors could be involved, the Telegraph reported.

Rob Richardson, head of the NCA’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit, said it appeared to be prevalent among Albanian organized crime gangs, where migrants were already being trained on how to make claims to avoid deportation.

“We’ve seen some examples where individuals have got scripts. They’ve been told exactly what to tell policemen to get picked up. And we have concerns about how that works,” he told The Guardian.
 

Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
  • The office said in a statement that the probe "no longer requires her detention"
  Updated 25 May 2023
AP
AP

BRUSSELS: The key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal that rocked the European Union’s assembly last year no longer has to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday.
Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention.”
“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases,” the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor’s office said he could not elaborate.
The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing, her lawyers said.
Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people who were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.
The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

UK's Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
  • Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016
  Updated 25 May 2023
AFP
AFP

LONDON: Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as “too high.”
“It’s as simple as that and I want to bring them down,” he told ITV in an interview.
Measures announced earlier this week to tighten the number of international students allowed to bring their families with them would have a significant impact, he added.
Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the country leave the European Union.
In 2021, net migration — the difference between the number of people leaving the UK and those arriving — was 488,000.
Jay Lindop, director of the center for international migration at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said world events such as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played a part in the increase.
China’s squeeze on civil rights in Hong Kong, which led to the UK relaxing entry rules for holders of British overseas passports, also had an impact.
“A series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic led to record levels of international immigration to the UK,” said Lindop.
Brexit brought an end to the policy of free movement of people from EU member states, which many businesses have since blamed for a shortage of workers.
Among those hardest hit have been agriculture, and the health and social care sector, prompting the government to relax immigration rules to try to plug the gap.
The main opposition Labour party’s home affairs spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, called the latest figures “extraordinary” and said it showed the government had “no plan and no grip” on the issue.
“Ministers have completely failed to tackle skills shortages or help people back into work after Covid,” she added.
Sunak is under pressure from within his own Conservative ranks to restrict immigration, with right-wingers arguing that the current numbers are unsustainable.
Adding to his woes is a growing backlog in the Home Office’s processing of asylum claims, particularly of migrants crossing the Channel from northern Europe in small boats.
Attempts to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, prompted by an unprecedented 45,000 arrivals last year, have been stuck in the courts.
So far, no one who has had their asylum application turned down has been sent to the central African nation as part of a deal between London and Kigali.
Separate figures also released on Thursday showed that the number of outstanding asylum claims at the end of March 2023 stood at just over 172,000 — up 57 percent from some 109,000 the previous year.
Of the 172,000 waiting for an initial decision, nearly 129,000 were waiting for more than six months — a 76 percent increase the same period to March 2022.
Sunak said he believed the measures his government was taking to lower legal migration would “bring the numbers down over time.”
But he said he believed it was the issue of failed asylum-seekers that was of greatest concern to UK voters. A general election is expected next year.
Measures such as tightening the rules on overseas students went “alongside our other plan... to stop the boats because that’s really important,” he added.
Sunak argued that housing asylum-seekers in hotels while their applications are processed was costing large sums of taxpayers’ money and diverted resources from others.
“How can it be fair for someone to come here illegally when there are people who are waiting their turn and doing it properly?” he said.
“There are lots of vulnerable people in the world that we want to welcome here and look after. We can’t do that while the system is full of people who jumped the queue.”
But critics said the backlog was an issue of the government’s own making, while its policy of restricting legal migration through safe routes would only exacerbate the “small boats” problem.
“Leaving people in limbo like this, unable to work, separated from family and uncertain about their future, is costly to people’s physical and mental health and the taxpayer,” said Christina Marriott, from the British Red Cross.
“Processing claims more quickly would help people settle into communities, start work and get on with their lives.”

