Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case

Sweden’s highest court upheld the life sentence for the eldest of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers for spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. (AFP/File)
  • Peyman Kia, a naturalized Swede, was sentenced to life in January in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest espionage cases in decades
  • His brother, Payam Kia, was given nine years and 10 months
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s highest court on Thursday upheld the life sentence for the eldest of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers for spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade.
Peyman Kia, a naturalized Swede, was sentenced to life in January in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest espionage cases in decades. His brother, Payam Kia, was given nine years and 10 months. They were found guilty for having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
At first, both brothers appealed the Jan. 19 sentences by the Stockholm District Court. But Payam Kia retracted his appeal last week, hours before the appeals verdict was scheduled to be announced. His lawyer, Björn Sandin, explained to Swedish broadcaster SVT that his client feared getting a higher sentence.
Thursday’s verdict by the Supreme Court was postponed a week because of that. As before, proceedings were held behind closed doors most of the time because of the sensitivity of the information.
The Supreme Court said “it has been proven that the older brother procured, promoted and disclosed (information) to the Russian intelligence service GRU.”
Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency as well as for the country’s armed forces. Swedish prosecutors alleged that the data the brothers gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service, known by its acronym SAPO.
Peyman Kia, who was arrested in September 2021, reportedly also worked for the armed forces’ defense intelligence agency. He was involved with a top secret unit within the agency that dealt with Swedish spies abroad, according to media in Sweden.
His brother was arrested in November 2021.
The case has been compared to one of Sweden’s largest spy scandals which took place during the Cold War when Stig Bergling, a Swedish security officer who worked for both SAPO and the armed forces, sold secrets to the Soviet Union. He was sentenced in 1979 to life imprisonment on similar charges and later escaped while serving his time and returned voluntarily to Sweden in 1994. He died in his native country in January 2015.

Indian women embark on first Hajj without male guardians 

Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
  • 4,300 women registered for Hajj in the Ladies Without Mahram category 
  • Special flights for pilgrims from India started earlier this week  
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As she prepares to fly to Saudi Arabia, Gulzar Begum will soon see her dream of two decades come true: She will embark on the spiritual journey she has been saving for by teaching the Qur’an. 

The 74-year-old from the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi will be among thousands of Indian female pilgrims who next month will perform the Hajj on their own, without a mahram, or male guardian. 

“I cannot express my feelings and joy,” Begum told Arab News. “For a long time, I have been saving money for the Hajj. I am not a rich woman. I don’t have a husband, and my two sons are not rich enough to go with me.” 

She and other women pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia alone can do so now, after the Kingdom’s decision last year to lift a rule that required women to be accompanied by a mahram. Those who had no such companion could only travel in large groups of other women. 

Following the new rule, India has tweaked its Hajj policy and over 4,300 pilgrims in the Ladies Without Mahram category will, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, mark the country’s “largest-ever contingent of women proceeding on Hajj alone without a male (family) member.” 

Last year, the figure was 2,000. With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, Hindu-majority India has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population. Under the 2023 Hajj quota, 175,000 of them are traveling to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. 

Special flights for pilgrims started earlier this week. 

Munawari Begum, the vice president of the Haj Committee of India, just returned from the Kingdom after making all the necessary arrangements for female pilgrims. 

“Hajj this year is special,” she told Arab News. “We have made special arrangements for the stay of women in Saudi Arabia…Their attendants will also be women.”  

Many Muslim women have welcomed changes in India’s Hajj policy since its announcement in February. Kausar Jahan, chairwoman of the Delhi Haj Committee, told Arab News it was an “attempt to empower women.”  

She said: “It is inducing not only economic independence of women but also self-reliance. 

“There were many women who earlier wanted to go for Hajj alone, but the rule was strict, and they could not go. Now, women have their own independence.” 

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack
Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack
TOKYO: Three people died in an incident in which a man fired a hunting gun Thursday afternoon in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

The suspect also possibly has a knife, according to media reports. Four people, including the woman and two police officers, were injured, and the woman, who is also believed to have been stabbed, was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, according to local police.

The man has barricaded himself in a private house in the Ebe area. According to neighborhood residents, he is a farmer in his 30s and lives in the house.

It is unknown if there are any hostages. The individual was dressed in camouflage clothes, sunglasses and masks. Police are urging people in the area to stay indoors.

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US
PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US
A new study of US Census data by the PEW Research Center in Washington D.C. concludes that Arabic has become a much more widely spoken language in the US with the number of people who speak Arabic at home in the US rising from 215,000 in 1980 to 1.4 million in 2021.

PEW co-researchers, Jeffery Passel and Mohamad Moslimani, said that according to their analysis, Arabic is now the seventh-most common non-English language spoken in American homes and that the growth has “outpaced” the growth among other languages from the Middle East region such as Persian/Farsi, Hebrew and Turkish.

More people in the US speak Arabic at home than immigrants from Germany or Italy, a reversal from 1980, the study concludes.

 

 

“We found a dramatic increase over the last 30 or 40 years in the number of Arabic speakers. This is people who speak Arabic at home. There may be other people who speak Arabic but this is a question specifically asking about people who speak it at home. The number has increased from about 200,000, a little over 200,00 in 1980 up to almost 1.5 million by 2021. A very dramatic increase,” said Passel, senior demographer at Pew Research Center and a nationally known expert on immigration to the US.

“A lot of it has been driven by immigration from Arabic-speaking countries, mostly in the Middle East. And, as you noted, a majority of those who speak Arabic at home are immigrants. About two thirds are immigrants. If you just look at adults, about three quarters are immigrants. They come from a lot of different countries. There is no one country that provides the largest number. But both Iraq and Egypt account for 13 percent of all the Arabic speakers, Lebanon at 7 percent and smaller shares from other countries.”

Passel added: “While there are Arabic speakers around the country, the largest concentration as a share of the population is in the Detroit metro area. The Detroit metro area accounts for 13 percent of all the Arabic speakers in the country. And almost 5 percent of the people in the Metropolitan area speak Arabic at home. And that by far is the largest share of any of the metropolitan areas in the country.”

The study also concluded that immigrants account for two thirds of those who speak Arabic at home in the US. The study notes that 53 percent of all Arabic speakers live in just five states, including California (17 percent), Michigan (14 percent), Texas (8 percent), New York (7 percent) and New Jersey (6 percent).

The Detroit region, according to the study, has the most Arabic speakers of any US metropolitan area, more than 190,000 people representing 13 percent of all Arabic speakers in the US and 91 percent of those just in Michigan.

 

 

“Since the 1980s, greater and greater shares of Arabic speakers in the US are now proficient in English. I think that is notable because it might indicate to some degree what is changing about the demographics about Arabic speakers in the U.S,” said Moslimani, a PEW research assistant focusing on race and ethnicity who co-authored the report with Passel.

The study also notes that the number of Arabic speakers proficient in English has risen from 54 percent to 66 percent.

 

 

“I think the major factor for Arabic and for a lot of other languages is the immigrants themselves coming here. In addition to the immigrants, the children of the US-born children of those immigrants often grow up speaking Arabic, and in many instances there is a desire to retain the language of the parents. So, a lot of the US-born who speak Arabic are probably children themselves of immigrants, or people who marry into married immigrants, US-born people who marry immigrants,” Passel explained, noting that the conclusions are based on Census data collected from more than 33 million people.

“I believe this is the seventh most common non-English language spoken at home. Some of the others have a lot more speakers, Spanish being one of them, but it’s the reflection of recent immigration. And I think the other factors you previously mentioned is the ties to Islam and the Qu’ran thoroughly make it an important language for people to speak. And, you mentioned German, you mentioned Italian, those numbers are going down partly because we are not getting as many immigrants from those countries and the people have been here longer. But this (Arabic) is a very rapidly growing, growing much faster than a number of other languages from the Middle East.”

However, Passell and Moslimani concluded in their analysis that the number of people who speak Arabic at home is only 1.5 million, which represents only about half of 1 percent of the total population of the US.

Both researchers said that the number of Americans who speak Arabic in their home is probably even larger because many respondents to the Census may hesitate to answer because the Census data is collected by the government.

Passel and Moslimani made their comments during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on Wednesday, May 24 in Detroit and Washington D.C on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s owner, says handover would be completed by June 1
  • Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership
KYIV: The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military, days after he said Wagner troops had captured the ruined city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s millionaire owner with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a video published on Telegram that the handover would be completed by June 1. There was no immediate comment from the Russian defense ministry.
It was not possible to independently verify whether Wagner’s pullout from the bombed-out city has begun after a nine-month battle that killed tens of thousands of people.
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Thursday that Wagner units have been replaced with regular troops in the suburbs but Wagner fighters remain inside the city. Ukrainian forces still have a foothold in the southwestern outskirts, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said.
Prigozhin’s Bakhmut triumph delivered a badly needed victory for Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has lost momentum and now faces the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive using advanced weapons supplied by Kyiv’s Western allies.
Top Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was already underway, cautioning that it should not be anticipated as a “single event” starting “at a specific hour of a specific day.”
Writing on Twitter, Podolyak said that “dozens of different actions to destroy Russian occupation forces” had “already been taking place yesterday, are taking place today and will continue tomorrow.”
Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership, dating back to Wagner’s creation. He has also built a reputation for inflammatory — and often unverifiable — headline-grabbing statements.
During the 15-month war in Ukraine, he has repeatedly and publicly chastised Russia’s military leadership, accusing them of incompetence and failure to properly provision his troops as they spearheaded the battle for Bakhmut.
Wagner’s involvement in the capture of Bakhmut has added to Prigozhin’s standing, which he has used to set forth his personal views about the conduct of the war.
“Prigozhin is … using the perception that Wagner is responsible for the capture of Bakhmut to advocate for a preposterous level of influence over the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said.
His frequent critical commentary about Russia’s military performance is uncommon in Russia’s tightly controlled political system, in which only Putin can usually air such criticism.
His flat statement of what he would do over the next week in Bakhmut came a day after he again broke with the Kremlin line on Ukraine. He said its goal of demilitarizing the country has backfired, acknowledged Russian troops have killed civilians and agreed with Western estimates that he lost more than 20,000 men in the battle for Bakhmut.
Meanwhile, Russian unleashed a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed 36 drones against Kyiv in its 12th nighttime air assault on the Ukrainian capital this month but the city’s air defenses shot down all of them, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
The Kremlin’s forces also launched 30 airstrikes and 39 attacks from multiple rocket launchers as well as artillery and mortar attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
At least one civilian was killed and 13 others were wounded in Ukraine on Wednesday and overnight, the Ukrainian presidential office said Thursday.
In Russia, meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that five Swedish diplomats are to be expelled from the country.
According to the statement, the decision is a response to Stockholm’s “openly hostile step” to declare five employees of Russian foreign missions in Sweden “personae non grata” in April.
Moscow additionally announced its decision to close its consulate in Goteborg in September, as well as its “withdrawal of consent” to the activities of the Swedish consulate in St. Petersburg.

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
  • Russia and Belarus, which are close allies over the conflict in Ukraine, agreed earlier this year to deploy part of Moscow’s tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus
MOSCOW: The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus on Thursday signed a document on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Moscow will retain control over the weapons and any decisions on their use, it quoted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.
Russia and Belarus, which are close allies over the conflict in Ukraine, agreed earlier this year to deploy part of Moscow’s tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus.
Separately, Russian media reported Shoigu as saying the West was waging an “undeclared war” against Russia and Belarus

