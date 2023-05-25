You are here

  • Home
  • Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
A delegate stands next to portraits of the founding heads of state of the OAU/African Union on its 60th anniversary, African Union Commission, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjuzg

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
  • Continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers
  • Azali Assoumani: ‘We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends’
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Union leaders warned Thursday.
The continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers, which has redoubled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.
And just as the AU marked the anniversary of the creation of its forerunner, the Organization of African Unity, on this day in 1963, Ukraine itself announced it wanted to boost ties with Africa.
“In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geostrategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War,” AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said.
“In this zero-sum game, where the gains of others would translate into losses for Africa, we must resist all forms of instrumentalization of our member states,” he added in an address at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa as well as Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is currently on a tour of Africa, on Wednesday urged certain African nations to end their “neutrality” over the war.
In February, 22 AU member states abstained or did not vote on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for Russia withdraw from Ukraine.
Two of them — Eritrea and Mali — voted against the resolution.
And in a statement to mark the pan-African body’s anniversary, Kuleba also announced a Ukrainian diplomatic push on the continent.
“We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles: mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits,” he said, announcing plans to establish new embassies in Africa and hold a Ukraine-Africa summit.
Moscow itself has scheduled a Russia-Africa summit in July, following a trip to several African countries at the start of the year by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
China and the United States too have also despatched their foreign ministers to the continent in rival diplomatic offensives this year.
Beijing has funded major infrastructure development in Africa but denies Western charges it is practicing “debt-trap diplomacy,” while Russia is a key arms exporter and is making forays through mining projects, analysts say.
Faki meanwhile also hailed the successes of the 54-nation AU which succeeded the OAU in 2002: “Independence and victory against apartheid, that of significant economic and scientific progress, sports, arts, the growing international role of Africa and so on.”
However, he also acknowledged “negative factors such as democratic decline through unconstitutional changes of government, with their litany of oppression and gagging of freedoms, insecurity, the spread of terrorism, violent extremism, the uncontrolled circulation of arms, the harmful effects of climate change.”
Despite the difficulties, Faki said, Africa remains “characterised by its greater capacity for resilience,” pointing for example to its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current head of the African Union, Comoros President Azali Assoumani also denounced “the unconstitutional changes of power” which have multiplied in Africa in recent years.
“Inter and intra-African conflicts but also terrorism persist and consequently the peace, security, democracy and development of our continent are threatened in several of our countries,” he said.
Assoumani spoke of the conflict between rival generals in Sudan which erupted in mid-April and has persisted despite several truce agreements.
“We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends,” he added.

Topics: African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat Azali Assoumani Sudan

Related

Special 60th Africa Day celebrated by continent’s embassies in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
60th Africa Day celebrated by continent’s embassies in Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses situation in Sudan with African Union Commission chairperson

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making
  • Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi tells Paris women’s tech summit that women’s perspectives benefit society
  • ‘Things need to change fast. We need to take the reins,’ she tells audience of 400
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

PARIS: An Emirati ruling family member has called on tech firms and governments to include more women in policymaking to maximize the benefits and limit the dangers of new technology.
Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi, President of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, told the 2nd Women in Tech Global Summit in Paris that offering leadership opportunities to women and including their perspectives in decision and policy-making would have a positive effect.
“Things need to change and change fast. We need to take the reins,” she said. “When you consider that even today, government decision-making, policy frameworks, and regulatory parameters are still dominated by men, we need a call to action.”
She addressed more than 400 international delegates from business, government, civil society, and the arts at the annual Summit, which aims to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative STEM ecosystem.
Al-Qasimi shared UN Women data showing that women remain severely underrepresented at all levels of decision-making and across political life in general.
“According to UNESCO, 57 percent of STEM graduates in the Arab world are women, with this number rising to 61 percent in my country, the UAE,” said Al-Qasimi.
The publishing entrepreneur and philanthropist described women as creators of social fabric who, if empowered to be more influential in decision-making, would deliver policies that unlock the benefits of new technologies while managing their potential harms to communities.
“Today we need to ensure that gender parity is guaranteed and not just a target,” said Al-Qasimi.
 

Topics: Women in Tech Global Summit Paris technology women UNESCO

Related

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women
Middle-East
Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women
Fast fashion as women take the wheel at Riyadh forum
Saudi Arabia
Fast fashion as women take the wheel at Riyadh forum

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa
  • Al-Qassimi emphasized the need to conserve heritage in Africa, owing to the continent’s cultural significance, immense civilisational heritage
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has announced the establishment of a fund to support world heritage, document conservation, and capacity building projects at a number of sites across Africa, Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made during an event held by the Africa Group at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The fund will be established in partnership with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas and the African World Heritage Fund.

The UAE will be represented by the Ministry of Culture and Youth as a Platinum Partner of the African World Heritage Fund.

The AWHF is an intergovernmental organization created in 2006 by the African Union and UNESCO to support the effective conservation and protection of cultural and natural heritage in Africa. The African Union and UNESCO formed the AWHF in 2006 to support the effective conservation and protection of Africa’s cultural and natural assets. Its primary goal is to address the challenges faced by African nations in their underrepresentation on the World Heritage List, as well as the protection and management of their sites.

The UAE’s efforts will also aim to strengthen local communities, while ALIPH, which the UAE co-founded with France in 2017, will implement three projects in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ethiopia.

“In the UAE, we are committed to conserving human heritage in all its forms, and strengthening partnerships with international organisations actively working in this field, out of our belief in the importance of preserving this heritage for future generations, and the role it plays,” Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al-Qassimi, minister of culture and youth, said.

“Heritage plays a significant role in intercultural dialogue, it enhances diversity, tolerance, coexistence and peace in societies," Al-Qassimi added.

He also emphasized the need to conserve heritage in Africa, owing to the continent’s cultural significance and immense civilisational heritage, which forms an essential part of human history and culture.

He also stressed that among the most important reasons for the UAE to implement this project at this time is the impact of climate change on tangible and intangible heritage in Africa. The launch of the fund also coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and the country’s hosting of COP28 in November.

“We are confident that with the support by the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the UAE, we will be able to better serve the continent in ensuring effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention in Africa,” AWHF Executive Director Souayibou Varissou said.

“This includes capacity-building programs, risk management and heritage tourism, and the invaluable support from the government of the UAE will boost our capability to make long-term impact about the inscription of African sites on the World Heritage List and the conservation and management of those sites as an asset for the sustainable growth of local communities,” Varissou said.

These projects will be carried out in collaboration with local governments, as well as local and international partners. The restoration of the DRC’s National Cultural Heritage Inventory is one of the initiatives that will benefit from the program.

This project’s restoration work is being done in two stages. The first phase has already been completed, thanks to ALIPH’s collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth and the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

So far, the initiative has trained 29 specialists from DRC institutions in the fields of documentation and inventory preparation. The project’s second phase is set to commence in 2024.

A large portion of the financing will be used to rehabilitate one of Sudan’s oldest preserved mosques, at Dongola, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

One of the most notable projects under the present program will be the restoration of Ethiopia’s Yemrehana Krestos Church, which is considered one of the country’s most important landmarks in the Amhara region. It includes a palace and a church from the 11th and 12th centuries.

 
 

Topics: UAE Africa UNESCO

Related

Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Middle-East
Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Special Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 
Middle-East
Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people
  • Taha said it was “inconceivable” that Israel always acted as a state above the law
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Wednesday that Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem coincided with a steep rise in the frequency of crimes against the Palestinian people.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah to discuss the recent attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said it was “inconceivable” that Israel always acted as a state above the law, committing crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.

He cited the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in 36 deaths.

He also stressed the responsibility of the international community to help put an end to Israeli violations which threatened international peace and security.

The OIC followed the Israeli’s escalation in targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settlers and senior Israeli officials, the holding of a government meeting in a tunnel under Al-Aqsa, and the organization of the so-called flag march in Jerusalem neighborhoods, he said.

He added that the attacks prejudiced the sentiment of Muslims around the world.

Taha said that Jerusalem was an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, as well as the capital of Palestine, and that all Israeli measures taken to Judaize the city were considered null and void.
 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah photos
Saudi Arabia
Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah

3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village

3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village

3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village
  • Tantura, destroyed by Israeli forces in 1948, thought to be site of notorious massacre
  • New UK study featuring 3D mapping, eyewitness accounts could help locate up to 200 bodies
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three potential sites for the location of mass graves have been identified in a Palestinian village destroyed by Israeli forces in 1948.

Historians have long believed that Tantura, near Haifa, was the site of an atrocity amid stories from survivors that up to 200 men may have been executed in the village after surrendering to Israeli soldiers belonging to the Alexandroni Brigade.

The site of two of the mass graves are thought to be beneath a beachfront car park. The village was once home to around 1,500 Palestinians but is now the Dor Beach resort. In 1948 the area would have been open, possibly as part of an orchard.

An investigation by Forensic Architecture — a research organization based at Goldsmiths, University of London — has identified the locations, creating a 3D map of the area using geographic data and photographs recorded and compiled by the British Mandate authorities in Palestine, as well as eyewitness testimonies, to assess changes in the landscape where bodies may have been buried or exhumed.

The third location, thought to have also been the site of mass executions, reportedly had human remains recovered from it several years later.

The Forensic Architecture report, commissioned by Palestinian human rights group Adalah, has been used as evidence to petition Israeli authorities on behalf of families of the victims to demarcate the identified sites.

“It is hard to argue that there are no mass graves in Tantura. The families’ rights to visit these sites and the right to dignified burial have obviously been violated under both Israeli and international law,” Suhad Bishara, Adalah’s legal director, told The Guardian

“What we hope with the filing is that it’s not a matter for the Israeli courts to decide ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on, but just how to facilitate access.”

Adnan Haj Yahya, whose family owned the land where the third site has been identified, was 17 years old when Israeli forces took Tantura.

He told investigators that he and a friend were forced to dig the grave by the Israelis, and bury dozens of bodies.

“I will never forget that day, it’s still very clear to me. I lost my belief in God that day,” he told The Guardian. “The world should know what happened to us in Tantura.”

As many as 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes in 1948 by Israel, in an event known as the Nakba, or catastrophe in Arabic. At least 500 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed.

Topics: Tantura Palestine

Related

Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Middle-East
Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba
Middle-East
Palestine mission in Japan hosts lecture on Nakba

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News
AFP

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Iraq to show support for women
  • The last time a British royal visited Iraq was in 2006 when the late Prince Philip visited a base for British troops
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News AFP

BAGHDAD: The Duchess of Edinburgh traveled to Iraq this week, meeting politicians and feminist activists in a rare visit by a British royal to the war-scarred country, Iraq’s presidency said.
The last time a British royal visited Iraq was in 2006 when the late Prince Philip visited a base for British troops deployed to Iraq as part of the US-led invasion three years earlier.
The Duchess Sophie spent two days in Baghdad where she met President Abdul Latif Rashid and his wife Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.
During the unannounced visit by the wife of King Charles’ youngest brother Edward, she met with Iraqi women in different posts and visited centers that took care of women and children health. Duchess Sophie’s secret trip, due to security reason, ended on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visits a family planning center.


The Iraqi presidency said the Duchess delivered a written message from King Charles III — who had himself visited Iraq in 2004.
She also met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani.

 


The duchess delivered a speech at the annual conference of funded Women’s Voices First – for change makers and women’s rights organizations in Iraq. During the dinner she met representatives of women’s rights groups in the country as well as women officers from Iraqi armed forces to hear about the work being done to integrate women, peace and security into the Iraqi military and share the UK experience in that field.

 

The Duchess of Edinburgh meets with women officials of the Iraqi armed forces. (Twitter: @mbrysonr)

 

The Duchess also met with businesswomen and discussed with them the challenges that they faced and how they overcame them.

Iraq remains traumatized from the years of war, occupation and bloody sectarian turmoil that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Topics: Iraq UK

Related

American found guilty of torture in Iraq
Middle-East
American found guilty of torture in Iraq
UN officials urge Iraq to push on with reforms and preserve women’s rights
Middle-East
UN officials urge Iraq to push on with reforms and preserve women’s rights

Latest updates

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse
A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to develop special economic zone, boost trade
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to develop special economic zone, boost trade
Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
Saudi media minister meets Iraqi minister of culture
Saudi media minister meets Iraqi minister of culture
Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.