REVIEW: ‘High Desert’ is an exhausting riot 

REVIEW: 'High Desert' is an exhausting riot 
Rupert Friend and Patricia Arquette in 'High Desert.' (Supplied)
LONDON: Watching Apple’s new comedy detective show “High Desert” is an exhausting experience. Not in a bad way, but simply because this chaotic maelstrom of a series doesn’t let up for even a second. Even outlining the show’s premise is energy-sapping. 

At the heart of the story is Peggy (Patricia Arquette), a drug-dealer-turned-frontier-reenactor who, faced with her imminent eviction from the family home she shared with her late mother, must come up with some cash, quick. She chases down a debt owed to one of her friends by a private investigator before realizing that she fancies a turn at his line of work, and browbeats her way into his (mostly unpaid) employ. Before long, she’s targeted a local spiritual guru with a missing wife, links to the mafia, and a compound of (she thinks) stolen artwork, as the solution to all her problems. Phew. 




Matt Dillon in 'High Desert'. (Supplied)

On paper, it’s a mess. But “High Desert” mostly works, thanks in great part to Arquette’s chaotic, staggeringly charismatic amateur sleuth. Whether she’s bullying PI Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett) into taking her on, sidling up to Guru Bob (Rupert Friend) to sneak around his house, or attempting to extricate herself from her (briefly) imprisoned ex-husband Denny (an entertaining Matt Dillon), Peggy is a chain-smoking, quick-talking force of nature with so many schemes on the go that it’s a wonder she can see straight. 

At times, “High Desert” threatens to outmaneuver itself, with so many narrative balls in the air at any given moment. Three episodes in, and it’s just about being held together by the sheer force of Arquette’s screen presence, and some brilliantly unlikeable performances from the supporting ensemble cast. Friend, in particular, is a joy, particularly given how underused he seemed in the recent “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. Can “High Desert” maintain this sense of absolute chaos for the remainder of its eight-episode run? If Peggy (and Arquette) remains at the heart of it, it just might. 

VENICE: The theme of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale is “Laboratory of the Future.” The United Arab Emirates’ response is “Aridly Abundant,” a pavilion filled with a series of separated stone walls made of colored, cut rocks.  

Curated by Faysal Tabbarah, the pavilion challenges preconceptions around the arid desert land common in the Arabian Peninsula. “Aridly Abundant” investigates what possibilities arise when you stop seeing these dry, hot landscapes as places lacking potential and resources and instead view them as places of abundance. 

“Our aim is to change perspectives of arid landscapes as devoid of value and reimagine them as an abundant source of knowledge and resources, by investigating an alternative and contemporary building system rooted in the UAE’s cultural and material environment,” Tabbarah said in a statement.  

Aridly Abundant, 2023. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia)

“Our research integrates land-based practices with contemporary technology such as 3D scanning and 3D printing to present the potential of stone construction as an adaptable and sustainable form of architecture for countries affected by climate change to explore and adapt to their own environments,” he added. 

Tabbarah, an associate professor of architecture at the American University of Sharjah, worked on the project with his curatorial research team of AUS alumni. The curator’s team also includes three interns from National Pavilion UAE’s Venice Internship Program.  

“Innovative building techniques suggest that there have been historical land-based practices in arid landscapes that we can still uncover,” Tabbarah told Arab News. “The exhibition looks at what materials arid landscapes give us that we can build with.” 

Aridly Abundant, 2023. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia)

As Tabbarah underlines, given the threat of climate change there are likely to be more arid landscapes in the world in the future. “How can we prepare for this new condition?” he asks. In response, the National Pavilion UAE looks to address misconceptions that arid landscapes are spaces of scarcity and instead strives to highlight them as places with thriving ecosystems.  

Historically, the Arabian desert has supported life in water-scarce environments, and Tabbarah and his team looked at how such landscapes can be adapted and learned from in the face of our planet’s greatest challenge.  

“We used materials that we found in the Al-Hajar Mountain range that are completely unprocessed historical materials,” Tabbarah explained.  

Faysal Tabbarah. (Supplied)

The stones in the exhibition reflect the multitude of ways that buildings were historically assembled in Al-Hajar, including blurring, tethering and dry stacking to build spaces.  

The UAE Pavilion also commissioned Emirati artist and photographer Reem Falaknaz to document the environment of Al-Hajar. She traveled through the mountains for research and has produced photographs and audio-visual material, as well as a large-scale drawing, based on her experience. The drawing highlights the relationship between the stone assemblies in the exhibition space with her visual vignettes.  

Photo taken by Faysal Tabbarah during field research in Al-Hajjar. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE La Biennale di Venezia & Faysal Tabbarah)

To demonstrate that the tactics found in the UAE can used in other contexts, the assembly methods have been applied to discarded stone fragments from quarries located in the Veneto region.  

This is the mission, like that of the Venice Architecture Biennale, of the UAE Pavilion: to connect local cultures and environments with those of the wider world through architecture. 

As His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Qassimi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth said at the pavilion’s opening: “The National Pavilion reflects the creative scene in our country and demonstrates how art from the UAE is being noticed and appreciated by artists and culture-bearers from around the world, acting as a bridge from the UAE to other cultures worldwide.” 

RIYADH: “Gadeha: A Second Life,” an acclaimed Tunisian feature film directed by Anis Lassoued, first released in 2021, is now being shown at cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

The film recently received, among several others worldwide, three awards at the Greece International Film Festival — Best Director for a feature film, Best Child Actor for the role of Gadeha, played by Yassine Tormsi, and Best Supporting Child Actor for the role of Oussama, played by Ahmed Zakaria Chiboub.

The story begins when the titular character Gadeha, a 12-year-old boy, is injured in a car accident. After waking up in hospital, he realizes that his life has changed drastically. This is due to a benevolent couple who offered to pay his hospital fees and uplift his destitute family by providing a home and better work and educational opportunities.

Film director Anis Lassoued. (Supplied)

However, soon the mystery of Gadeha’s new life begins to unravel, while he also develops a strong friendship with Oussama, the wealthy couple’s son.

The film takes one on an emotional journey as the boy discovers how his life has been altered at the hands of adults.

The story explores various themes, including friendship, family and loss, delving into the hardships endured by working class people trying to achieve manageable lives. The viewer bears witness to a boy’s developing character as he initially resists, and eventually accepts, the challenges in life that are beyond his control.

Gadeha: A Second Life, tells the story of a how a 12-year-old boy copes with the challenges in life as he recovers from a car injury. (Supplied)

Visually, the film is picturesque, offering captivating scenes of Tunisian beaches and the country’s natural beauty.

Heartbreaking and poignant, “Gadeha: A Second Life” enthralls with its striking beauty and leaves one contemplating its profound message and meaning.

Lassoued is a Tunisian filmmaker, producer and director who has been involved in numerous Tunisian and international projects since 2004. He is widely recognized for his work on notable projects including “Saba Flouss” (2006), “Bent Walad” (2010) and “Majnoun Al-Bahr” (2018). In 2013, he founded, with other filmmakers, a production company named Lumieres Films.

DUBAI: Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty this week attended renowned French luxury label Louis Vuitton’s cruise show on the Italian island Isola Bella, and shared a heartwarming story of success with her fans.

The actress and humanitarian, who wore a green embroidered mini dress to the event, told her fans that 2023 marks her 10th year working with the brand.

“A lot of people don’t know this but it’s my 10th year anniversary of being a friend of the house for Louis Vuitton,” she wrote to her 1.3 million followers. “It was my first few months in Dubai when Haya Khdar, who was the PR for LV back then, came up to me in a mall event in 2013 and said ‘Who are you? I want you on the cover of a magazine for Louis Vuitton.’”

“It was since that day that the brand gave me so much — from experiences and four magazine covers to our global UNICEF campaign for Syrian refugees and not to mention countless travels from San Diego, France and Italy to Jordan,” she recalled. “Happy to be in Isola Bella for the 2024 cruise show.”

Louis Vuitton’s staffers valiantly battled pounding rain on the island while presenting the cruise collection, the weather sending celebrity guests underneath umbrellas and dampening a hairdo or two.

But when you are the flagship brand within the powerhouse LVMH portfolio, with a guest list that includes Catherine Deneuve, Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone, what is a little rain?

Nicolas Ghesquiere, the label’s artistic director since 2013, sent models through the ornate, high-ceilinged rooms of the 17th-century palazzo in eclectic, futuristic creations for which he is celebrated.

Some looks recalled scuba gear adorned with avant garde ruffling, while others felt like fencers’ uniforms, protective with thick quilting over the chest.

Fabric was cinched tight like an accordion at the bodice of a sleeveless dress with color blocks in royal blue and yellow gold, imparting texture and movement, while a shiny black dress came with a drawstring neckline that called to mind a popular handbag by the brand.

Sweaters became more airy with a translucent stripe at the midriff, while three chiffon gowns cut on the bias — in dusty pink, sea green and baby blue — sported exaggerated puffy sleeves worthy of the Edwardian age.

DUBAI: Spanish actress Penelope Cruz on Thursday was announced as the brand ambassador of the UAE flag carrier Emirates airline. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

In a video shared on Emirates’ social media platforms, the actress was seen on board an Emirates A380 aircraft. “From one hotel room to another, this is the game changer seat,” she said in the video as she sat comfortably on board the flight. 

“The Academy Award-winning actor has been a frequent flyer with Emirates for many years. Now, she’s taking that passion to new heights as the star of our latest ad campaign,” the airline captioned the post.  

DUBAI: Moroccan Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen made history when she became the first woman to win the long-running Eurovision Song Contest for the second time in May.

For Loreen, however, the real joy came from having millions around the world connect with her winning song, “Tattoo,” and its message.

“The performance had these certain values. I’m speaking about hope, I’m speaking about constructive solutions, I’m speaking about the woman, I’m speaking about nature. I’m speaking about my heritage. And all of these things are very positive and it was very interesting to me to see, ‘Okay, let’s see how the world will connect with this.’

“Will it resonate with the world? Or no? Are we collectively positive and constructive? Or which way is the world heading? For me, when I won, I’m like, ‘Yes, the world is heading (in) the right direction,’” said Loreen in a recent interview with Arab News.

Loreen first won Eurovision in 2012 with her song “Euphoria.” Almost 10 years later, when she was offered the opportunity to enter again, she admitted to feeling hesitant.

“My initial reaction was no, because you know … at the end of the day, as a creator, we know, all of us know, that you can’t really compete and use it because people always have different tastes, different opinions. So as a hypersensitive creator, it’s at times painful to be in a competition. So, when I got the question, my first initial reaction was no because I didn’t know what God wants me to do with this,” said Loreen.

“I’m a thinker, I need to understand my purpose. I need to understand what is the point of me being on the stage. What can I give you?” 

But after some contemplation and looking for the right signs and conversations with trusted people around her, Loreen decided to go for it. “Life was pointing me in the right direction,” she said.

She said the road to a prestigious contest like Eurovision is not easy. It took six months of non-stop preparation and living and breathing the song and the performance. “It’s like method acting,” she quipped.

And apart from getting into shape physically for the performance, Loreen also wanted to imbibe the meaning of the song mentally and spiritually.

“Since there is a narrative, you have to live that narrative, because that’s what you’re sending out. This is my spiritual path because I’m from Morocco. So, I have a spiritual way of seeing things. I knew that I had to live and read and think in this performance and what I want to send out in terms of hopes and all these values. So, for half a year, I didn’t do anything but live in this performance,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOREEN (@loreenofficial)

Loreen, who was raised by her Moroccan mother, who had her when she was only 16, says she is proud of her Middle Eastern heritage.

“After the (Eurovision) performance, they call me the Desert Storm Loreen. That is my new nickname,” she laughed.

“But in the whole performance, there are a lot of elements that is a tribute to my heritage. Like even the dance moves, the way we move, the henna, the sand, and this is because I want that part of the world to feel included knowing that, you know, ‘Look at me, I came from nothing. And I built this up from nothing.’ So, it’s possible. And you don’t have to figure it out right away. You just have to make sure you dream. Allah will take care of the rest.”

