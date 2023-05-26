You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
Kuwait’s health minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi addressing the World Health Assembly on May 26, 2023. (KUNA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rx6vt

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
  • “The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their career,” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly
  • Dr. Abla Sibai, of the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

GENEVA: The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for research in health care for the elderly reflects their position as a major development priority in health programs, Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday.
“The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their (lives),” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly at the award ceremony this week, reported Kuwait News Agency.
“The prize shows one of the bright signs and positive initiatives of constructive cooperation between Kuwait and the World Health Organization over six decades since Kuwait joined the organization,” Al-Awadhi continued.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, each of you is an inspiration and a reminder of the progress that can be made to improve health and well-being for all.”
Dr. Abla Sibai, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, the head of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize.
Sibai was nominated for her prominent contributions to elderly health in Lebanon. She has developed a “national strategy for the elderly” in Lebanon for the period between 2020 and 2030, and established the Arab network on aging and the Center for Geriatric Studies to examined the relation between research and policy at national, regional and international levels.
Jing was awarded because her center includes a facility for the health of the elderly, founded in 2013, and has “delivered a broad range of activities that advance health promotion for the elderly.”

Topics: Kuwait WHO World Health Assembly elderly

Related

A man is assisted by children as he unloads mattresses from the back of a vehicle at Al-Shati camp for Palestinian refugees.
Middle-East
UNRWA: Palestinian refugee healthcare crisis growing due to hardship, conflicts
Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security
Middle-East
Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security

Palestinian children continue to bear the brunt of Israeli actions

Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian children continue to bear the brunt of Israeli actions

Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
  • Fatal shooting by settler as crackdown against PFLP continues
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year, and about the same number from East Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in attacks or protests.

Children’s rights organizations say such practices are abusive and harm youngsters’ physical and mental health. They are prohibited by international laws and agreements related to children’s rights, to which Israel is a signatory.

According to the organizations, Israeli practices against Palestinian children include arresting them in the dead of night; arresting them without a court order and without explanation; handcuffing and blindfolding them; preventing their parents, family members or lawyers from accompanying them; and subjecting them to beatings and insults.

The bodies say that children are exposed to physical pain and psychological pressure, and go through experiences of loneliness, intense fear, confusion, humiliation, helplessness, and sometimes a sense of danger of death.

They add that many children report severe post-traumatic symptoms following their release.

Jessica Montell, executive director at Israel-based human rights organization HaMoked, told Arab News: “Israel ignores its legal obligation to consider the child’s best interests when it comes to Palestinian children wanted for interrogation.

“Traumatic night arrests remain the default method for bringing in Palestinian children. HaMoked has petitioned the Israeli High Court against this practice. We are demanding the Israeli military send a summons to parents when children are wanted for questioning.”

Qadoura Faris, director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that the Israeli military authorities five years ago introduced amendments to the law of military occupation in the West Bank and the civilian law in East Jerusalem to allow the arrest and trial of children aged 12 and upwards.

Faris added that a series of alternative punishments have been adopted in East Jerusalem, such as fines, release on bail, or house arrest of one or two months in which the child’s family deposits $6,000 with the court, and the amount is confiscated if the child leaves his home during the period of house arrest.

Faris said: “House arrest for children is more difficult than ordinary imprisonment as this method makes parents jailers for their children so they do not lose the money.

“Many children who are detained at home hate their parents, who have to ensure they remain imprisoned in the house until the end of their sentence.”

A total of 160 Palestinian children are currently serving sentences in Israeli prisons after being arrested for joining protests, raising the Palestinian flag, or throwing stones.

An Israeli settler shot dead a Palestinian on Friday. Ala’a Qaisyieh, 28, was killed in the settlement of Tana Omrim, in Al-Dhahiriya, southwest of Hebron.

The shooting brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers since the beginning of the year to 157 — including 36 in Gaza during May. The total includes 26 children.

Four Palestinians were wounded by live bullets during clashes with the Israeli military forces, while settlers burned five vehicles and 270 bales of straw between the villages of Turmusaya and Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah.

The Israeli army has begun arresting members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli intelligence officers are texting PFLP members, warning them not to participate in the military activities of the organization.

A former prisoner and member of the PFLP confirmed to Arab News that he had received a message, adding that warnings had recently increased from the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet.

It has been reported that more than 100 Palestinians affiliated with the PFLP have been arrested in recent weeks.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel

Related

Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement
Middle-East
Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement
OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people
Middle-East
OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
  • Ministry affirmed Jordan's condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and vandalism
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs announced Friday that the house of the Jordanian ambassador in Khartoum was attacked and vandalized.

It also confirmed that ambassador Saed Radaideh and his embassy staff were at Port Sudan at the time, and that none of them were harmed in the attack.

The Ministry affirmed Jordan’s condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and vandalism, especially those that violate the sanctity of diplomatic buildings.

It also stressed the need to respect the rules of international law and relevant international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention.

Earlier this month, the embassy of Jordan in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized, which prompted condemnation from Arab neighbors including Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, a joint statement from the Kingdom and the US said the situation in Sudan had improved since Wednesday, when there had been serious breaches of the cease-fire in Sudan.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Jordan

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns raid on Qatari embassy in Khartoum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns raid on Qatari embassy in Khartoum
Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Jordanian embassy, Kuwaiti mission residence in Khartoum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Jordanian embassy, Kuwaiti mission residence in Khartoum

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages
  • Hundreds of former employees of Stark Security Services had their contracts terminated early
  • Many were deported after trying to negotiate with company
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three men who worked as security guards during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar remain in jail five months after the conclusion of the tournament over a dispute about their contracts.
Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal, both from Pakistan, and an unnamed Indian colleague were allegedly jailed for six months and fined 10,000 Qatari riyals ($2,746.5) each after remaining in Qatar when their employment was terminated three months early by local firm Stark Security Services.
Hundreds of their colleagues, all foreign nationals who were also laid off early, attempted to dispute the contract breach, but were told to collect their final salary, vacate their accommodation, and if they refused, were detained and deported.
Ullah, Iqbal and their colleague were the only former Stark Security employees who remained behind.
The situation of the three men was ascertained by human rights group Equidem, which interviewed an additional 43 people formerly employed by Stark Security as part of its investigation.
Its director, Mustafa Qadri, told The Guardian, which verified his group’s findings: “This is the true cost of FIFA’s reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits.”
World football’s governing body had promised the Qatar World Cup would mark a change in human rights and employment situations for people in the Gulf state.
The Guardian, though, spoke to nine former security guards among those to lose their jobs. Of those, four of them were deported for disputing the termination of their contracts.
The paper was given access to copies of their six-month contracts, which promised monthly wages of 2,700 riyals in return for seven-day working weeks, food and accommodation. The contracts stipulated a notice period of “six months post date of joining.” Qatari law states contracts that are terminated early require a one-month notice period.
One former security guard from Kenya, identified as “Jacob,” said: “When they needed you, they treated you well, but now they are done with you, you are nothing to them.”
Another Kenyan, identified as “Patrick,” added: “They say it was the most beautiful World Cup, but at the end of the day we just lost everything.”
One man from Pakistan said: “We went to Qatar to earn money and make a better life for our family, but the company and authorities cheated us. We felt so helpless.”
Jacob said many of the security guards had attempted to negotiate with Stark Security Services, but the company said they were no longer needed after the World Cup concluded in December.
He said: “We told them we’re still willing to work. We have not failed you in any way, we have not committed any crime. If you wish to stop (employing) us, you have to compensate us for these three remaining months.
“They kept coming to the accommodation and threatening us, banging on our door so we would leave.”
Around 200 Stark employees hired buses to travel from their accommodation to the company’s headquarters on Jan. 23, but they were arrested after staff called the police. They were then deported within a week, without the additional wages for the remainder of their contracts.
Jacob said he partly blamed the Qatari government for his fate. “Nothing happens without its knowledge,” he said. “We should have gotten our rights if the Qatar government had cared.”
Another former guard, from Ghana, blamed football’s world governing body, saying: “FIFA made big money ($7.5 billion) from the World Cup, and we deserve our share.”
A Qatari government spokesperson told The Guardian that Stark Security Services had broken labor laws in the Gulf state and would face legal repercussions, but added that “a resolution was swiftly reached between the company and its employees, whereby the workers were remunerated in full for their services and their contracts were concluded in accordance with their specified terms.”
The spokesperson added: “Qatar does not arrest or deport workers for seeking to resolve their employment disputes. The rights of all individuals working in Qatar are upheld and protected through the fair and just application of legal due process.”
FIFA referred The Guardian to an earlier statement, saying it “seeks to facilitate discussions at host country level, to explore available options for remedy.”
Stark Security Services did not respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Doha contracts dispute wages

Related

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
Business & Economy
Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar
Offbeat
England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement
  • Previous breaches appear to have ceased, statement reads
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

The situation in Sudan has improved since Wednesday, May 24 when there had been serious breaches of the ceasefire, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a joint statement with the US released via Twitter on Friday.

“In their capacity as facilitators, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in #Sudan on May 25,” the statement reads.

Both sides agreed to the ceasefire signed on May 20, 2023, following talks in Jeddah but in the days that followed there was a succession of violent clashes – with gunfire echoing through Sudan’s capital on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday the Saudi foreign ministry said they and the US facilitators were concerned that neither side had observed its commitment “not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour period after the agreement was signed.”

Friday’s statement went on to explain that “Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement.”

The breaches included the “observed use of artillery and military aircraft and drones,” the statement added, explaining there had been “credible reports of airstrikes, sustained fighting in the heart of the Khartoum Industrial Area,” adding that there had also been clashes in Zalingei, Darfur.

The statement explained that following the serious violations of May 24 both the US and Saudi representatives told the warring parties that the lives of civilians were being placed at risk by the breaches that were also obstructing humanitarian assistance.

The US and Saudi Arabia went on to say they had cautioned both sides against committing further violations and to respect the ceasefire “which they did.”

The statement goes on to explain that on May 25, “humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan.”

Maitenance crews were also able to carry out essential repair work to restore telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan.

“The facilitators urge the parties to carry forward the positive progress of May 25 for the remainder of the short-term ceasefire and uphold their commitments under the May 11 Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan,” the statement added. 

And it appealed to both sides to “put the needs of the Sudanese people first and abide by the terms they agreed to just a few days ago.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States implore the parties to adhere to their obligations under the ceasefire agreement and take the steps necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services,” the statement concluded.

 

Topics: Sudan conflict Sudan Saudi Arabia US

Related

Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Middle-East
Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan generals to stick to ceasefire commitments

Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman

Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman

Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman
  • Belgian aid worker released in exchange for an Iranian diplomat
  • Oman has long served as an interlocutor for the West with Iran
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

DUBAI: Belgium and Iran conducted a prisoner exchange Friday in Oman, with officials saying Tehran released a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat convicted of attempting to bomb a meeting of exiles in France.

The initial announcement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry did not identify the prisoners being swapped.

Later Friday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement that the aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, had been freed. Iranian state television later confirmed that the diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was freed as well.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said that “those released were transferred from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today, Friday, in preparation for their return to their countries.” It added that “the sultanate of Oman appreciated the high positive spirit that prevailed in the talks in Muscat between the Iranian and Belgian sides, and their keenness to settle this humanitarian issue.”

De Croo said Vandecasteele was transferred to Oman on Thursday night. He was received by a team of Belgian diplomats and military officials, then was assessed by doctors.

“Olivier spent 455 days in prison in Tehran. In unbearable conditions. Innocent,” De Croo wrote. “Olivier Vandecasteele’s return to Belgium is a relief. A relief for his family, friends and colleagues.”

Oman has long served as an interlocutor for the West with Iran.

In January, Iran sentenced Vandecasteele to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage in a closed-door trial. He also was fined $1 million. Vandecasteele was arrested in Iran in February 2022 while packing up his belongings, after working with the Norwegian Refugee Council and Relief International in the Islamic Republic from 2015 to 2021, according to Amnesty International.

His family and the Belgian government strongly denied Iran’s claims, made without offering evidence, that he was a spy. To make the swap with the Iran diplomat possible, Belgium had adopted in March a controversial prisoner exchange treaty that was upheld by the country’s constitutional court.

In 2021, Belgium convicted Assadi of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors tied Assadi to a couple, stopped by the Belgian police and found with 550 grams (1.21 pounds) of TATP explosives and a detonator in 2018. They had been trying to target a meeting in Villepinte, France, of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, an exiled Iranian opposition group known as the MEK.

Among dozens of prominent guests at the rally in Villepinte that day were then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani; Newt Gingrich, former conservative speaker of the US House of Representatives; and former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt.

Assadi was arrested a day later in Germany and transferred to Belgium. Belgian intelligence identified him as an officer of Iran’s intelligence and security ministry who operated undercover at the Iranian Embassy in Austria. Iran denied Assadi’s involvement.

Iran has carried out kidnappings and other plots against dissidents abroad in the past. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian referred to Assadi as “an innocent diplomat” in a tweet after his release on Friday. Iranian state television called the case against him “bogus accusations.”

In a statement, the MEK condemned Assadi’s release, calling it “a shameful ransom to terrorism and hostage-taking.”

“This will embolden the religious fascism ruling Iran to continue its crimes in Iran through repression and regional and international terrorism,” the group said.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them following secretive trials in which rights groups say they have been denied due process.

Critics have repeatedly accused Iran of using such prisoners as bargaining chips with the West.

Iran, facing Western sanctions over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, has faced protests in recent months and economic strain. Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was already scheduled to visit Tehran this weekend before the announced prisoner swap.

Topics: Oman Iran Belgium

Related

Belgium requests Iran return jailed aid worker
Middle-East
Belgium requests Iran return jailed aid worker
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying
Middle-East
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying

Latest updates

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
Palestinian children continue to bear the brunt of Israeli actions
Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman
Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman
House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother
Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.