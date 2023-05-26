You are here

Iraq's Kurd regional government opposes changes in budget

Iraq’s Kurd regional government opposes changes in budget
KRG said it would not abide by any other decision outside the agreement signed with Al-Sudani’s government. (AFP/File)
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

Iraq’s Kurd regional government opposes changes in budget

Iraq’s Kurd regional government opposes changes in budget
Updated 26 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government said on Friday it opposed changes in the draft Iraqi federal budget that infringe on the rights of the Kurdish people.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s opposition poses a challenge to the prime minister of Iraq’s federal government, Mohammed Al-Sudani, in adopting a three-year budget, a flagship policy of his government that came to power late last year backed by a coalition of Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish parties.

KRG said it would not abide by any other decision outside the agreement signed with Al-Sudani’s government, which appeared to be a reference to a deal between the two governments setting a framework for the resumption of oil flows from the northern Iraqi region via Turkiye.

Before Al-Sudani formed his government, he struck a deal with the powerful Kurdish Democratic Party, which dominates the administration in Irbil, capital of the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq. The agreement included ending a long-running dispute over budget transfers to Irbil and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Kurdistan, according to three Kurdish officials.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the Kurdish region is entitled to a portion of the national budget. But the arrangement collapsed in 2014 when the Kurds began selling crude independently from Kurdistan.

In 2017, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories including the oil city of Kirkuk. Baghdad resumed some budget payments, but they have been sporadic.

KRG called the changes in the draft budget, introduced by members of the parliament’s finance committee, unconstitutional and “inconsistent with the agreement signed between the regional government and the federal government.”

In March, Al-Sudani’s Cabinet approved the 2023 draft budget of 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars ($135.6 billion) that would be referred to parliament for approval.

No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search

No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search

No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

TRIPOLI/ROME: A day after searching a stretch of the Mediterranean Sea, an Italian humanitarian group said on Friday that its rescue vessel found no trace of a boat said to be in distress and carrying 500 migrants, including a newborn.

The vessel “Life Support found no wreckage of any shipwreck, and the 500 persons didn’t disembark in Italy,” the nongovernmental organization Emergency said in a written statement from Milan. ”It’s hard to believe that no coastal authority knows where those 500 persons are.”

Emergency raised the possibility that the migrants were brought back to Libya, the launching point for many of the smugglers’ unseaworthy boats that aim to bring migrants to Italy’s shores.

The group’s statement said that Libyan authorities so far were denying it brought the passengers back to Libya, where many migrants spend months in inhumane conditions in detention camps, often enduring beatings or rape, until they or families back in their homelands can pay smugglers for the sea journey toward Italy.

On Tuesday, another NGO, Alarm Phone, which receives calls from migrant boats in distress, said a boat filled with 500 migrants needed help.

Believed to be aboard the boat are 45 women, some of them pregnant, and 56 children, including a baby apparently born during the journey.

“Life Support” sailed for 32 hours to reach the area where the distressed ship was believed to be and searched for 24 hours on Thursday in international waters that are part of Malta’s search-and-rescue area. But the group said on Thursday that worsening weather was forcing it to end the search.

The Libyan coast guard didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about Emergency’s hypothesis that the migrants were taken back to Libya.

On Thursday, the Italian coast guard said one of its vessels, in two separate operations, rescued nearly 1,100 migrants from two fishing boats in distress in its search-and-rescue area.

The Italian coast guard denied any role involving a third boat in difficulty, with 27 migrants aboard. It said merchant ships were involved in aiding that boat, and “although initially contacted by the Italian rescue center, they (the cargo ships) then received instructions directly from the Libyan authorities, as part of an event occurring inside the area of responsibility” of Libya.

The Libyans “legitimately took on the coordination” of the rescue, the Italian coast guard said in a statement on Thursday that denied involvement in any “pushing back” of the migrants to Libya.

UAE Space Agency forges collaboration with Planet Labs

UAE Space Agency forges collaboration with Planet Labs
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

UAE Space Agency forges collaboration with Planet Labs

UAE Space Agency forges collaboration with Planet Labs
  • Agreement aligns with the UAESA’s vision and strategic objectives, supporting transformative initiatives, projects aimed at combating climate change
  • Chairperson Sarah Al-Amiri says relationship represents a robust step toward building sustainable, climate-resilient future
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Space Agency has signed a deal with Planet Labs, a pioneer in Earth data and insights, to build a satellite data-driven loss and damage atlas for global climate resilience.
The agreement aligns with the UAESA’s vision and strategic objectives as it actively supports transformative initiatives and projects aimed at combating climate change, reported the Emirates News Agency on Friday.
It also resonates with the UAE’s commitment as it prepares to host the 28th UN Climate Change Conference from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 at Expo City Dubai.
Sarah Al-Amiri, the UAE’s minister of state for public education and advanced technology, and UAESA’s chairperson, said the strategic collaboration represented a robust step toward building a sustainable and climate-resilient future.
She said: “It reflects our commitment to strengthening our analytical capabilities to combat climate change and make better-informed decisions.”
Al-Amiri said the parties would be using cutting-edge technology, space data, and satellites to map the loss and damage from climate change and help establish early-warning systems.
She added: “The project also supports our plans to build capacities and adapt to the accelerating climate changes, as well as helping other countries to develop plans and strategies to limit future climate changes.”
Will Marshall, CEO at Planet Labs, said the company was proud of the partnership.
He added: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we as a planet have ever faced, and it’s critical that vulnerable countries are able to have real, tangible insights to build resilience.
“We have the technology to capture those insights and to help build early-warning systems for climate risks, but we can’t do it alone.”
The establishment of a loss and damage fund was a highlight at COP27 and the culmination of decades of pressure from climate-vulnerable developing countries.
The fund aims to provide financial assistance to nations most impacted by the effects of climate change.
The Loss and Damage Atlas project was conceived to extend technology and expertise to developing countries to help tackle the loss and damage resulting from climate change.
Salem Butti Salem Al-Qubaisi, UAESA’s director general, underlined the agency’s commitment to fostering and empowering national private sector companies in their efforts to bolster sustainability and combat climate change.
He said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals, by establishing an unprecedented loss and damage atlas.
“The implementation of this pioneering atlas holds immense potential to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.”

31 Lebanese MPs call for end to Hezbollah’s armed status

A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

31 Lebanese MPs call for end to Hezbollah’s armed status

A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
  • The MPs said the lives and future of the Lebanese people were being "held hostage" by Hezbollah's project
Updated 27 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Thirty-one reformist, independent, and opposition MPs expressed their concern on Friday about a military maneuver carried out by Hezbollah in the town of Aaramta in southern Lebanon.

The MPs said they believe such a maneuver, which they described as typical of the militia’s longstanding practices, “contradicts the concept of the state.”

In a statement, the MPs argued that Hezbollah’s maneuver challenged the majority of Lebanese citizens and went against the Arab Summit declaration in Jeddah.

They perceived it as an assertion by Hezbollah that its sovereignty surpasses that of the state, implying that no decision in Lebanon can contradict the party’s will or that of the regional axis it aligns with.

The MPs said the lives and future of the Lebanese people were being “held hostage” by Hezbollah’s project.

But the MPs also stressed that Hezbollah cannot impose its political, military, security, and economic agendas on the Lebanese state, regardless of how much it undermines the foundations of the state’s existence.

They argued that Lebanon, as a state, could not coexist with Hezbollah as a fiefdom. They said it was an “urgent duty” to resolve the issue by ending Hezbollah’s armed status through the implementation of the Taif Agreement and the constitution derived from it, which called for the dissolution of militias.

The MPs emphasized the need to adhere to UN resolutions 1559 and 1701 — putting an end to Hezbollah’s military and security interventions abroad — and to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries. Doing so would help restore Lebanon’s historical relations with the international and Arab communities, they said.

Additionally, the MPs called for the dismantling of Hezbollah’s parallel economy, which they claimed had been built through smuggling via legal and illegal crossings, promoting tax evasion, and facilitating corruption.

They demanded that Hezbollah engage in political activities like other Lebanese parties, operating within the framework of the constitution, Lebanese laws, democracy, and respect for public freedoms.

Hezbollah participates in the Lebanese parliament through a bloc consisting of 13 MPs, and it has allies in parliament, most notably the bloc of speaker Nabih Berri, which comprises 15 MPs.

In a televised speech, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reiterated his commitment to the “equation of the army, the people, and the resistance,” stating that he considered it a “crucial source” of strength for Lebanon.

Nasrallah responded to threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Hezbollah’s military maneuver, saying: “It is not you who threatens us with a major war, rather we are the ones threatening you.”

The repercussions of Hezbollah’s military maneuver were felt in the Lebanese military court trial of retired officer George Nader and retired soldier Youssef Al-Fleiti. The two were charged with wearing army-issue camouflage trousers, military caps, and T-shirts bearing the army logo during protest movements conducted by retired military personnel. These protests centered around concerns over living conditions, the loss of value in their pensions, and the reduction of social benefits.

Nader criticized the prosecution’s claim against him and others, stating: “I have been wearing military uniform for 35 years.”

He questioned the prosecution's reaction to military displays by armed individuals who wore uniforms closely resembling Lebanese military attire, referring to Hezbollah men.

Brig. Gen. Khalil Jabr, the president of the court, considered the trial of Nader and Al-Fleiti as an evaluation of both themselves and the history of the military institution to which they belong.

He expressed gratitude for their efforts within the military establishment, emphasizing their special place in the hearts of the Lebanese people.

Jabr dismissed the charges against Nader and Al-Fleiti, citing a lack of criminal intent. Jabr’s decision is seen as a unique and unprecedented event in Lebanon.

In another development, caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar opposed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ request to provide assistance to registered Syrian refugees in US dollars instead of the Lebanese national currency.

Addressing the press, he said such a move would be unfair to the Lebanese population, who are receiving minimal assistance, if any, and certainly not in US dollars. Hajjar reiterated his call for cash assistance to be distributed in Syria as a means to encourage refugees to return to their home country.

The UNHCR emphasized that cash assistance provided to registered individuals was exclusively in Lebanese pounds, with the available funding covering only 43 percent of the refugees in need.

Reports are circulating about a new deportation campaign targeting Syrians who entered Lebanon illegally but are registered with the UNHCR. These individuals, who are opponents or defectors of the Syrian regime forces, were apprehended by Lebanese security and military forces.

In April, Lebanon deported around 40 Syrians who had illegally crossed its land borders, leading to international condemnation due to concerns about the potential risks they might face on returning to Syria.

The UNHCR estimates that there are around 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and that less than half of them are registered with the agency.

Hezbollah and its allies continue to insist that Lebanon needs to maintain contact with Syrian authorities to coordinate the return of refugees.

Nasrallah said this matter required a high-level government delegation to engage in “substantive and meaningful discussions” in Syria.

On Friday, Brig. Gen. Elias Al-Baysari, acting general director of general security, met Nasri Khoury, secretary-general of the Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council, to discuss the issue.

Earlier, Al-Baysari had visited Damascus in coordination with the Lebanese government to discuss the return of refugees with Syrian officials.

 

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
  • “The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their career,” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly
  • Dr. Abla Sibai, of the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

GENEVA: The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for research in health care for the elderly reflects their position as a major development priority in health programs, Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday.
“The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their (lives),” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly at the award ceremony this week, reported Kuwait News Agency.
“The prize shows one of the bright signs and positive initiatives of constructive cooperation between Kuwait and the World Health Organization over six decades since Kuwait joined the organization,” Al-Awadhi continued.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, each of you is an inspiration and a reminder of the progress that can be made to improve health and well-being for all.”
Dr. Abla Sibai, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, the head of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize.
Sibai was nominated for her prominent contributions to elderly health in Lebanon. She has developed a “national strategy for the elderly” in Lebanon for the period between 2020 and 2030, and established the Arab network on aging and the Center for Geriatric Studies to examined the relation between research and policy at national, regional and international levels.
Jing was awarded because her center includes a facility for the health of the elderly, founded in 2013, and has “delivered a broad range of activities that advance health promotion for the elderly.”

Turkiye’s forex reserves turn negative ahead of critical runoff vote

Turkiye’s forex reserves turn negative ahead of critical runoff vote
Updated 26 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye’s forex reserves turn negative ahead of critical runoff vote

Turkiye’s forex reserves turn negative ahead of critical runoff vote
  • ‘Govt to blame for using monetary policy to win polls’
  • Winner must address inflation, debt, lira’s value, say experts
Updated 26 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As Turkiye heads to a critical runoff vote to determine the nation’s president on Sunday, the central bank’s net foreign exchange reserves turned negative for the first time since 2002, dropping to minus-$151.3 million on May 19, due to increased market demand since the first round of the elections.

Experts say the current course in Turkiye, one of the world’s 20 largest economies, is connected to the controversial efforts of the incumbent government to win the elections by trying to hold the Turkish lira relatively steady with unorthodox policies and low interest rates amid high inflation.

However, keeping interest rates low also bears risky consequences despite its short-term advantages.

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said: “The central bank’s foreign currency reserves are meant to be a buffer during times of temporary volatility. They are not supposed to be used as a monetary policy tool in a free exchange rate system, simply because they are of limited supply.”

“Turkiye’s central bank has done the latter, however, and tried to offset the adverse effects of a low interest rate environment on the exchange rate by selling foreign currency reserves. As of now, these reserves are mostly depleted with gross reserves of around $100 billion and net reserves are close to (zero). After adjusting for swap agreements, the net reserves become deeply negative around (minus) $60 billion,” she told Arab News.

For an economy with a monthly current account deficit of around $8 billion, Demiralp thinks that the negative value of net reserves is alarming because it can cause disruptions in trade, considering that Turkiye relies on imports of intermediate goods in its production structure.

“Hence potential disruptions in supply chains due to lack of foreign exchange would not only affect Turkish production but would also affect the production of our trade partners in today’s global production network where most countries are interconnected through supply chains,” she said.

“Because the presence of foreign investments in Turkiye is rather minimal at the moment, it would not make much of a change regarding the foreign investors’ hesitance about entering Turkish markets. The decline in reserves and the consequent increase in Turkiye’s risk premium would increase the external borrowing costs of the domestic investors, however,” Demiralp said.

There are still uncertainties over whether the new government will stick with the current economic program of encouraging exports and economic growth with rate cuts and strictly monitored foreign exchange markets, or switch to another model with gradual interest rate hikes.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition’s contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has promised a return to orthodox and investor-friendly economic policies with rate hikes.

However, even if he comes to power, the parliamentary majority will still be in the hands of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party and its alliance, which will restrict the ability to manage a new financial program.

Sky-high inflation rates reaching 44 percent and depleted foreign reserves still pose significant challenges. The country will also face local elections next March that requires the need to sustain economic stability for some time.

However, Erdogan recently told CNN he would not change his economic policy if he wins a third presidential term. This means the currency might sink further, while more restrictions might also be placed on foreign currency withdrawals.

Economist Demiralp believes that the likely scenario after the elections is a gradual hiking of rates to ease the pressures on the foreign exchange market and encourage capital inflows.

“This goes against the signals and the guidance by government officials. Nevertheless, the alternative to the orthodox policies is stricter capital controls and I believe the costs of that route would far outweigh the costs of a tightening cycle on the Turkish economy,” she added.

The national currency continues slipping to record lows against the euro and the US dollar. It has lost almost 80 percent of its value against the dollar over the past five years.

Russia recently agreed to delay some of Turkiye’s payment for natural gas imports — a $600-million bill — to next year, while in March Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Turkiye’s central bank.

Following Sunday’s elections, among the winning side’s top priorities would be to address skyrocketing inflation and the plummeting lira.

Emre Akcakmak, a Dubai-based senior consultant at East Capital, said that regardless of the winning candidate, there are several issues that the new government must address urgently.

“The central bank’s declining net international reserves, growing short-term external debt, large current account deficit, high inflation, and a massive pile of foreign currency-protected deposits are just a few of the many,” he told Arab News.

According to Akcakmak, although the net international reserves have fallen into negative territory, the central bank still has some room to delay major action, considering the usable gross reserves.

“However, time is ticking away, and potential troubles are deepening as long as there is no decisive policy response,” he said.

The incumbent government of Turkiye has long rejected any suggestion of a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund as an external solution to its financing needs, and reaching an agreement with the IMF is still not on its agenda.

“There is a lot of talk about the IMF as an external solution, but the reality is that the international reserves are already supported by external sources, given significant foreign central bank swaps and deposits,” said Akcakmak.

“A solution should ultimately come from within, with a strong and comprehensive policy response that takes a long-term view, rather than solely addressing the immediate challenges,” he added.

In April, the IMF raised Turkiye’s economic growth forecast to 3.6 percent for next year but lowered the country’s economic growth forecast for this year to 2.7 percent.

