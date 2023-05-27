Musiala takes Bayern to 11th straight title after Dortmund held

You are here

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller and Manuel Neuer celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning their Bundesliga match against FC Cologne at Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne, on May 27, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Dortmund scored two second half goals to draw the game but the point was not enough, Bayern winning the title on goal difference
  • Minutes after Bayern Munich clinched their Bundesliga league title, the club said they had decided to fire chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic
DORTMUND, Germany: Bayern Munich have won their 11th straight Bundesliga title, a 90th minute goal from Jamal Musiala sealing a late 2-1 win at Cologne after Borussia Dortmund were held 2-2 at home to Mainz.
With Bayern needing a win to overtake Dortmund, the England-raised Germany forward hammered home with the clock winding down, ensuring the Bavarians keep their grip on the title for another season.
Dortmund knew a win would guarantee a title, but were 2-0 down after just 25 minutes, with striker Sebastien Haller also having missed a penalty.
Dortmund scored two second half goals to draw the game but the point was not enough, Bayern winning the title on goal difference.
Heading into the final matchday, with Dortmund two clear atop the table, Bayern knew only a win would give them hope of a title, while hoping for a Dortmund collapse.
France forward Kingsley Coman struck after eight minutes to set down the gauntlet to Dortmund, playing one hour to the north.
Despite a bright start, Dortmund soon found themselves behind 1-0 after 15 minutes, Andreas Hanche-Olsen tapping in from a corner.
Dortmund were handed a lifeline when Raphael Guerreiro was brought down in the box, but Sebastien Haller failed to convert the penalty.
Mainz doubled their lead shortly after, Karim Onisiwo heading in from close range as the visitors began tearing up the home fans’ script.
The home side, who had scored 15 goals in their past three home games, grew nervous and lacked potency in front of goal, while Mainz grew bullish and had several chances on the counter.
With time winding down, Guerreiro gave the home side hope, scoring with 20 minutes remaining.
Word filtered around the ground that Cologne had equalized with ten minutes remaining, Dejan Ljubicic converting from the spot, but Musiala’s strike again took Bayern atop the table.
Niklas Suele added another in the sixth minute of injury time, but Dortmund were unable to conjure the comeback which would have broken Bayern’s hold on the German title.
Meanwhile, minutes after Bayern Munich clinched their Bundesliga league title, the club said they had decided to fire chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
“You have probably heard what we have decided with the supervisory board,” club president Herbert Hainer told media in the mixed zone in Cologne where, the club salvaged their 33rd German league title when Jamal Musiala hit an 89th-minute winner.
One bright spot for the disappointed home side was that arch rivals Schalke were relegated, after a 4-2 loss at RB Leipzig.
Schalke had fought back to equalize from two goals down, but Leipzig scored twice in the final ten minutes to secure Schalke’s fate.
Elsewhere, Union Berlin secured Champions League football for the first time with a 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen.
Union captain Rani Khedira scored a goal with nine minutes remaining, ensuring victory for the home side and keeping alive a remarkable fourth season in the top division.
Also on track for a first ever Champions League berth but needing Union to slip up, Freiburg lost 2-1 away at Frankfurt. Leading 1-0 after a Vincenzo Grifo strike, Freiburg conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and will instead play Europa League next season.
Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim means they finish third last, ensuring a shot at staying in the second division through the relegation playoff.
Bochum’s 3-0 win at Leverkusen also ensures they will play top division football for another season, taking them from second last to the safety of 14th.
A ten-man Augsburg lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach but will also stay up, having finished 15th.
Relegated Hertha Berlin won 2-1 away at Wolfsburg, denying the hosts a chance at leapfrogging Leverkusen into Europe.

Topics: Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Oliver Kahn

Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions

Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions
Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions

Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions
  • Challenges ahead as Newcastle navigate the transfer market and look to threaten Europe’s elite, manager says
  • ‘Unfortunately players don’t come cheap, especially good players,’ head coach warns as budget talks loom
NEWCASTLE: It has been less than a week since Newcastle United’s two-decade wait to qualify for the Champions League was rubber-stamped, but Eddie Howe’s eyes are already turning to next season.
The head coach, renowned for his incredible work ethic and drive, is not about to rest on his laurels just because Newcastle have muscled their way into Europe’s elite, way ahead of the ownership group’s schedule.
Instead, he is urging those at the top — primarily majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia — that while getting to the top might have been relatively inexpensive, the next step definitely won’t be.
He said: “Unfortunately players don’t come cheap, especially good players.
“Yes, we are going to have to spend a certain amount of money. How much that is I don’t know. I still don’t know what my budget is at this moment in time, but there will have to be some expenditure. It will have to be controlled. It will have to be under FFP restrictions, which we have worked under and will continue to work under. They are definitely impacting us and what we will be able to do.
“We’re planning to sit down in the next couple of days and go through things now it’s been finalized. We’ll see how that goes.
“Going into last summer, I had a vision and the reality was different at the end, but I was really pleased at the end when the window shut. I was like, ‘We have done some really good work here.’ That’s going to need to be repeated. This will be our hardest window to date. In my mind, there is no doubt about that because the pool of players we have to select from is very small.”
Given the level much of the current Newcastle squad has operated at in the past, there is a distinct lack of Champions League experience in the pack. Howe does not necessarily think that is something that needs to be addressed.
“Ideally, you would like experience of everything, but there is no player that ticks every box,” he said.
“I’m always a little bit torn on experience. You don’t have to have played in a competition to be able to play in a competition. We will look at the strength of the player first. If they have the experience of certain things, even better.
“We have challenges ahead; it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to navigate the transfer market. There is always a bump in the road you’ve got to navigate yourself around, so it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”
Since PIF bought an 80 percent stake in Newcastle, talk has always been of “marquee” signings. Evidence in the past three transfer windows proves the Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi approach is not one they are keen to take, not least on Tyneside, anyway.
Sunday’s opponents Chelsea could easily be accused of going down that road, having spent a remarkable $750 million since US investor Todd Boehly walked through the door.
On superstar signing speculation, Howe said: “There would be players we’d love to bring in that would be classified in that bracket, I’m sure.
“For me, it’s more about the role they can fulfil in the team, whether that’s viewed positively or as a marquee signing, then great. I’m not in my mind thinking: ‘We have to have one of those players that ticks that box for the supporters.’ As much as I’d love to do that, it’s about finding the right player in the right position who I think makes us better.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage

Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage
Updated 27 May 2023
AP

Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage

Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage
  • NBC's studio crew and top announcer team will be at Goodison Park for Everton's match against Bournemouth
  • This is first time in NBC's 10 years of carrying the Premier League that it will be on site for a match with relegation implications
Updated 27 May 2023
AP

LONDON: NBC’s Premier League team is used to covering the pomp and circumstance of the champions lifting the trophy on Championship Sunday.
With Manchester City having their title ceremonies last week after winning their third straight Premier League title and fifth in the last six seasons, it’s all about the fight to avoid relegation going into the final match day.
NBC’s studio crew and top announcer team will be at Goodison Park for Everton’s match against Bournemouth. Everton have 33 points, two points clear of the relegation zone, but could find themselves out of England’s top division for the first time in nearly 70 years with a loss and a victory by either Leicester City or Leeds United. Everton could be relegated with a draw and a win by Leicester City, which won the 2016 title.
This is first time in NBC’s 10 years of carrying the Premier League that it will be on site for a match with relegation implications.
“I think this is as good as it gets. It would be great to have a title race as well, but this actually allows us to focus on relegation, which we so often can’t do,” said NBC Premier League host Rebecca Lowe. “It paints a whole different picture of an end of a season.
“It’s so rare to have three clubs this size threatened with relegation, which makes the gravitas, the jeopardy, everything even bigger.”
Everton’s large following of fans in the United States is another reason why NBC decided to anchor coverage from Goodison Park. Three teams will vie to avoid the last two relegation spots and join Southampton in heading to the second-tier Championship next season.
NBC studio analyst and former US men’s national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who made 414 appearances for Everton from 2006-16, will be on hand.
With the Indianapolis 500 on NBC, all 10 matches will be streamed on Peacock for the first time. The Everton match also will be on USA Network, while Leicester City hosting West Ham is on SYFY and Leeds United vs. Tottenham on CNBC. Bravo will carry Manchester United’s match against Fulham, which have no bearing on the standings. All of the matches will start at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and one hour later on USA Network.
Pierre Moossa, NBC’s Coordinating Producer for the Premier League, said Sunday’s coverage could be among the most dramatic since they started covering the league in 2013.
“I know that we all get excited about trophies and medals and everything else, but the imagery after Sunday’s results will be as emotional as you’ll see in any sport,” he said. “What it means to the club or what it means to the players is ultimately their essence.”
While there will be sadness for Leicester City and Leeds United if they are relegated, Lowe said he thinks the scenes from Everton could be different.
“If Everton go down, it’s going to be a lot of anger mixed into the sadness, which will make for quite some scenario,” she said.
The season average for matches on NBC and USA Network is 500,000 viewers, which is even with last season, and the second-most watched Premier League season in the US
Four of the exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock averaged at least 750,000 viewers, according to NBC.
Moossa said he’s been pleased with Peter Drury, who became NBC’s top announcer following the departure of Arlo White. Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the Everton-Bournemouth match.
The Premier League and NBC will have a short offseason before the new campaign begins in August. NBC will be broadcasting the Premier League Summer Series, the first time the league is hosting a preseason tournament in the US There will be nine matches from July 22-31 carried on Peacock, with select matches on NBC and USA Network.

Topics: everton Premier league NBC championship

Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes

Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes

Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes
  • The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title
  • "I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season," said Haaland
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Erling Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season on Saturday.
The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.
“I am honored to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season — thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland in a City statement.
“It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”
The Norwegian, who was also named the football writers’ player of the year this week, has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.
Pep Guardiola’s men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.
“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch,” added Haaland.
“Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland Premier league

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
  • Video platform will stream league’s final round of matches on May 29
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s First Division League (FDL) is teaming up with TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, to livestream some of the season’s final matches on both the FDL and Al Riyadiya TV channel accounts.

The matches will take place on May 29 during the last match week of the FDL.

The livestreams will be accessible globally, with TikTok also creating an FDL effect for users on the app.

This partnership with TikTok highlights the commitment of FDL — which is the third highest followed Arab football league on the platform — to bringing the action to a wider regional and global audience. FDL match broadcasts have captured more than 2 million unique viewers on Al Riyadiya TV’s TikTok account.

Fans will be offered an interactive viewing experience with the opportunity to engage with their favorite teams and players.

A standout among the FDL’s clubs on TikTok is Al-Riyadh FC, ranked fourth among Saudi football teams after top names such as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. The most followed FDL club, it also ranks fifth in the MENA region, just behind Egypt’s Al-Ahly. Their soaring popularity garnered 100 million views in the past 30 days.

Talal Al-Obaidi, acting executive director at First Division League, said: “We at the First Division League are committed to driving advancements in media and marketing channels alongside our partners. As part of this endeavor, we worked on establishing the YELO League as the pioneering competition to introduce a dedicated region for swift interviews, known as the ‘TikTok Zone,’ to be officially sanctioned and successfully integrated into future operations.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Harb, TikTok’s head of sports & gaming MENA, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Saudi’s First Division League to bring the world’s most exciting game to the global TikTok audience.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to sports and gaming, and we look forward to providing an engaging and interactive platform for fans worldwide to tune in and cheer on their favorite teams.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia TikTok

Newcastle United make shock call on experienced trio whose futures looked to be over on Tyneside

Newcastle United make shock call on experienced trio whose futures looked to be over on Tyneside
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United make shock call on experienced trio whose futures looked to be over on Tyneside

Newcastle United make shock call on experienced trio whose futures looked to be over on Tyneside
  • Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe may have other things in mind for Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: The Premier League season comes to a close on Sunday — but for this experienced Newcastle United trio, the Magpies’ trip to Chelsea will not be the farewell many expected.

Fans had been expecting the Stamford Bridge affair to be a final Newcastle appearance for defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, while injured Matt Ritchie was also expected to be saying his goodbyes.

However, head coach Eddie Howe admits he has other ideas.

While the trio have been three of the Magpies’ lesser-used players in their 25-man Premier League squad this season, Howe is keen to see all three stay, even hinting that he hopes to convince out-of-contract duo Ritchie and Dummett to pen new terms on Tyneside ahead of a Champions League campaign.

“I haven’t had discussions with players yet, no, but I will be doing so in the next few days and mapping out certain things for certain individuals,” said Howe about his squad heading into the summer.

Addressing what he sees for Slovak Dubravka, who went out on loan to Manchester United at the start of the season but returned after a lack of game time, Howe said: “I very much think his future is here.

“I rate Martin very highly and always have done. Just last summer, we had the opportunity to recruit Nick and he’s done incredibly well.

“It’s been difficult for Martin to get the game time he wants, but we need a good squad going into a season with loads of games. If Martin were to stay, then I think he’d get a lot of football.”

Dummett and Ritchie have not started a Premier League game all campaign but have proven to be very valuable members of the squad behind the scenes, helping others with their topflight experience and leadership qualities.

Ritchie, though, has been angling for a move back home. He has been based on the south coast of England for some years now, and Howe accepts that may scupper his hopes the former Bournemouth and Portsmouth man will remain.

“I’ve held various discussions with Matt throughout the season and I think, first and foremost, he’s been very committed to Newcastle and to the team and aims this season,” said Howe.

“I have said I desperately want to keep him next year. He has had issues surrounding his family and the distance between him and them. It’s never easy when you have young children, and that distance when you’re a parent is tough at times. But Matt has been exceptional and I certainly hope he stays for next season.”

There could also be method in Howe’s assumed madness when it comes to Dummett.

Given Champions League rules require four homegrown players to be named in every club’s tournament squad, the left-back ticks that box, having come through the club’s academy.

“Again, I hope we can come to an agreement with Paul and he will stay for next year,” said the head coach.

“I think he is a vital part behind the scenes of our success this year. He’s trained superbly and his commitment to Newcastle is undoubted. We’d love him to extend his stay.

“You can never tell what’s going to happen in the future, but I don’t see that for maybe 95 percent of the squad,” he said, referring to players leaving the team. “Maybe one or two players might move this summer, but it’s very difficult to predict. But as I said earlier, we have to keep the majority of the squad together. I feel they’ve earned the right to do that. But we have to be good in the transfer market.”

Meanwhile, Howe admits his squad are bumped and bruised heading to West London this weekend — and it seems certain he will make changes to a team that has very much relied upon its continuity this campaign. Only Arsenal have made fewer starting XI changes through the course of the season than Howe.

“We have a few issues. I think the end of the season has come at a good time for us,” said Howe.

“Players like Joelinton will miss the game, for example. (Javier) Manquillo will miss the game, and then we’ve got the others who have been injured going into the Leicester game. We’re stretched, but it will give us a chance to have a look at, maybe, one or two other things.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

