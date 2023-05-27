You are here

  • Home
  • Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy

Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy

Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy
A vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) rescued nearly 600 migrants sailing on an overcrowded boat which was in distress off the island of Sicily on May 27, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctpdf

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy

Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy
  • "After three hours of operation, the 599 survivors, including women and children, are now safely aboard ... and being cared for by the medical team," MSF tweeted
  • The migrants will be disembarked in the southern port of Bari, as assigned by the Italian authorities
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: A vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) rescued nearly 600 migrants sailing on an overcrowded boat which was in distress off the island of Sicily on Saturday, the group said on Twitter.
“After three hours of operation, the 599 survivors, including women and children, are now safely aboard ... and being cared for by the medical team,” MSF tweeted, saying its vessel the Geo Barents had been conducting training activities when it was called in to undertake the rescue.
The migrants will be disembarked in the southern port of Bari, as assigned by the Italian authorities, MSF said, adding it would take around 40 hours to reach the port.
Charities have criticized the Italian administration of Giorgia Meloni, which takes a tough stance against illegal immigration, saying it often assigns ports too far away from the areas where rescues take place.
More than 47,000 migrant landings have been recorded in Italy so far this year, up from around 18,000 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry data show.

Topics: Italy migrants sicily Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Related

No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search
Middle-East
No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search
Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island
World
Three dead, others missing after dinghy carrying migrants overturns near Greek holiday island

Man arrested over Downing Street collision faces indecent images charge

Man arrested over Downing Street collision faces indecent images charge
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

Man arrested over Downing Street collision faces indecent images charge

Man arrested over Downing Street collision faces indecent images charge
  • The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the images and was remanded in custody
  • London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as "terror-related"
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: London police said on Saturday that a man arrested after a car collision into the gates of Downing Street, the site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, had been separately charged with making indecent images of children.
The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the images and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on June 23, police said in a statement.
He had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after the Downing Street incident, in which no injuries were reported. Police said he had been released pending further investigation into that incident before giving details of the other charge.
London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as “terror-related” but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation.
Police placed a cordon outside Downing Street on Thursday after a vehicle approached the gate at a low speed. The main gate had appeared undamaged after the incident.

Topics: 10 Downing Street London police car collision

Related

Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
World
Man arrested after car collides with Downing Street gates, not terror-related say police
UK police end Downing Street party inquiry, 126 fines issued
World
UK police end Downing Street party inquiry, 126 fines issued

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
  • The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert
  • Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognise Kosovo's independence
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

KOSOVO: Russia on Saturday blamed Kosovo, the United States and European Union for escalating tensions in the Balkans and said it was watching with concern after violent clashes between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to ethnic Albanian mayors.
The United States and allies on Friday rebuked Kosovo, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas undermined efforts to improve troubled relations with neighboring Serbia. NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions.
The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
“We decisively condemn Pristina’s provocative steps, which have brought the situation close to the hot phase and directly threaten the security of the whole Balkans region,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
“The responsibility for this lies fully with the United States and the European Union,” she said, adding that rebukes of Kosovo by “Western mediators” had come too late.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence, and Moscow has blocked the country’s bid to become a member of the United Nations. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Related

Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
World
Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia
World
Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
  • Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Passengers flying into Britain faced major delays after landing at airports on Saturday due to a nationwide issue affecting the automated border control gates that scan passports upon arrival.
Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
"We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK," said a spokesperson for the British government's interior ministry, which has oversight of border control.
"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers," they told Reuters.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said it had deployed extra staff to manage the queues and was working with Border Force to help resolve the problem.
While many foreign visitors to the UK need to see a border control officer upon landing, others, including British, EU and U.S. citizens, can use the automated gates known as e-gates to scan their passports and enter the country.
The disruption, which comes during a busy period for travel in Britain with a spring bank holiday on Monday and a half-term break for schools next week, means all passengers have to be processed at manual checkpoints.
"What's going on @HeathrowAirport? Just landed to scenes of utter chaos. 2 hour queues just to get to the real queue," one passenger posted on Twitter.
British airlines and airports have faced other disruption over the past year including from separate strikes involving airport staff and Border Force workers as well as cancelled flights caused by staff shortages last summer.

Topics: UK heathrow airport

Related

UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits ‘polite and friendly’ Taliban
World
UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits ‘polite and friendly’ Taliban
Middle East Conference in London focuses on regional development, competitiveness
Middle-East
Middle East Conference in London focuses on regional development, competitiveness

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
  • The man told police he was stressed after losing his job
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was “uncomfortable,” Yonhap News Agency reported.
The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing. He told police that he opened the door because he “wanted to get off the plane quickly,” Yonhap said on Saturday, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.
He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.
Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.
The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground, causing panic onboard.
Nine passengers were taken to hospital with breathing issues. They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.
Police sought an arrest warrant for the detained man on Saturday for violation of the Aviation Security Act and other offenses, Yonhap said. Officials gave the man’s surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.
A video aired on television, reported to have been taken by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.
Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far he knew, the incident was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorization while planes are on the ground.
A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

Topics: South Korea Asiana Airlines

Related

South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely
World
South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely
South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite
World
South Korea to conduct satellite launch as North Korea pushes to fire its first military spy satellite

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei
  • Taiwan: ‘A PLN flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today’
Updated 27 May 2023
AFP

TAIPEI: Three Chinese ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the island’s Ministry of National Defense said.

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, and has vowed to take it one day — by force if necessary.

Since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen — who rejects that the island is part of China — was elected in 2016, Beijing has ramped up air and sea incursions around the island.

While the presence of Chinese warships is constantly monitored and announced near-daily by Taipei, the passage of the Shandong through the 180-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait is unusual.

“A (People’s Liberation Army Navy) flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to China’s navy.

The flotilla went “to the west of the median line, heading northward,” it added, referring to the unofficial border in the middle of the strait which separates the island from continental Asia.

Saturday’s latest show of force from Beijing comes more than a month after China launched aerial and naval exercises around the island.

The April war games saw Beijing simulate targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, including “sealing” it off, and state media reported dozens of planes had practiced an “aerial blockade.”

The Shandong also participated in those exercises, with J15 fighter jets deployed from it — though the vessel was not in the Strait, but southeast of Taiwan.

The war games were a response to Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, an encounter Beijing had warned would provoke strong countermeasures.

Taiwan’s armed forces said Saturday they “have monitored the situation and tasked (civil air patrol) aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.”

In recent days, the island has seen an increased presence of Chinese ships and warplane incursions.

The defense ministry said 33 warplanes and 10 vessels were detected in the 24 hours to 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The day before, 11 vessels were near Taiwan’s waters.

The last time officials confirmed the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait was in March 2022, right before China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held a phone call.

Before that, the carrier transited in December 2020, a day after a US warship had passed through. The Shandong also made a sail-by in December 2019, weeks before Taiwanese voters went to the polls.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
World
China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea
World
China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

Latest updates

Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy
Charity vessel rescues almost 600 migrants off Italy
Musiala takes Bayern to 11th straight title after Dortmund held
Musiala takes Bayern to 11th straight title after Dortmund held
Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions
Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions
Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage
Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage
Likely outcomes of Turkish presidential runoff explained
Likely outcomes of Turkish presidential runoff explained

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.