Author: Vaudine England
This is a fascinating and exhaustive look at how one of the most famous cities in the world as created and how it shaped the fortunes of nations. without hong Kong history would have been very different.
A British crown colony for 155 years, Hong Kong is now ruled by the Chinese Communist party. Renowned journalist Vaudine England delves into Hong Kong’s complex history and its people—diverse, multi-cultural, cosmopolitan—who have made this one-time fishing village into the world port city it is today.
Rather than a traditional his- tory describing a town led by British governors or a mere offshoot of a collapsing Chinese empire, fortune’s bazaar is the first thorough examination of the varied peoples who made hong Kong.