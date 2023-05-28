You are here

  • Home
  • Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour

Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour

Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour
Taylor Swift wearing an Elie Saab gown at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday.
Short Url

https://arab.news/b54ee

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour

Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Taylor Swift brought her blockbuster “Eras Tour” to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday for the first of three shows at the massive venue – and she debuted an Elie Saab gown while at it.   

The singer-songwriter stepped on stage in a dreamy tulle gown with a wide skirt and an embellished corset. Swift performed the track “Enchanted” while wearing the gown from the famed Lebanese couturier.   

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

 

“There is one thing I dream of with the childlike wonder of a hundred birthdays — the first night of MetLife,” Swift said at the beginning of her set, according to Billboard.   

Apart from wearing other Saab looks during the “Eras” tour, she also showed off a gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Elie Saab Eras Tour

Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  

Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  

Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab designers put on a show on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, with a number of stars stepping out in gowns from the region.  

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing showed off a creation by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra from his Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection, complete with ombre feather detailing on the ballgown skirt and a sweetheart neckline.  

Thuso Mbedu opted for a heavily beaded gown by Lebanon’s Elie Saab. (Getty Images)

South African actress Thuso Mbedu opted for a heavily beaded gown by Lebanon’s Elie Saab. The Spring/Summer 2023 Couture look featured petal appliques on the short train and came in a white-to-pink ombre hue. Meanwhile, US actress Eva Longoria walked the red carpet in a hot red number by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward — the custom-made, figure-hugging look boasted a dramatic train with petal-like 3-D details.

The closing ceremony saw director Justine Triet's “Anatomy of a Fall” win the Palme d'Or, The Associated Press reported.  

 “Anatomy of a Fall,” which stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death, is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d'Or. One of the two previous winners, Julia Ducournau, was on this year's jury.

Cannes' Grand Prix, its second prize, went to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Martin Amis adaptation about a German family living next door to Auschwitz. Hüller also stars in that film.

The awards were decided by a jury presided over by two-time Palme winner Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director who won the prize last year for “Triangle of Sadness.” The ceremony preceded the festival's closing night film, the Pixar animation “Elemental.”

Remarkably, the award for “Anatomy of a Fall” gives the indie distributor Neon its fourth straight Palme winners. Neon, which acquired the film after its premiere in Cannes, also backed “Triangle of Sadness,”Ducournau's “Titane” and Bong Joon Ho's “Parasite,” which it steered to a best picture win at the Academy Awards.

Triet was presented the Palme by Jane Fonda, who recalled coming to Cannes in 1963 when, she said, there were no female filmmakers competing “and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that.” This year, a record seven out of the 21 films in competition at Cannes were directed by women.

Arab films win big at Cannes Film Festival

Arab films win big at Cannes Film Festival
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Arab films win big at Cannes Film Festival

Arab films win big at Cannes Film Festival
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab films and filmmakers won a range of awards at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia” by filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani won the Freedom Prize, while “Les Meutes” by Moroccan filmmaker Kamal Lazrek won the Jury’s Prize.

Moroccan film director Asmae El-Moudir addresses the crowd after receiving the best director award for her film “The Mother of All Lies” at the Cannes Film Festival. (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News) 

Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El-Moudir won the Directing Prize for her film “The Mother of All Lies.”

After 21 world premieres, almost two weeks of red-carpet parades and hundreds of thousands of camera flashes, the festival will conclude its 76th edition on Saturday with the presentation of its top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Moroccan actor Ayoub Elaid (L) and Moroccan actor Abdellatif Masstouri pose during a photocall for the film “Les Meutes” at the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Major films were premiered at the festival. Martin Scorsese debuted his Osage murder epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a sprawling vision of American exploitation with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Harrison Ford’s Indy farewell, launched with a tribute to Ford. Wes Anderson premiered “Asteroid City.”

The festival opened on a note of controversy. “Jeanne du Barry,” a period drama co-starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, played as the opening night’s film. The premiere marked Depp’s highest profile appearance since the conclusion of his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The film was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival

Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman

Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman

Actress Lindsay Lohan enjoys babymoon in Oman
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband Bader Shammas are enjoying a babymoon in Oman at the Six Senses Zighy Bay resort in Musandam.

The “Mean Girls” star took to Instagram to share pictures of her growing bump by the pool with the backdrop of the city’s rocky mountains and trees.

The actress announced her pregnancy in March. She shared an image of a baby onesie at the time with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Oman

Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother

Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother

Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi designer Honayda Serafi on Friday shared behind the scenes footage of the design process for the dress that Azza Al-Sudairi, Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother, wore to her daughter’s pre-wedding henna party in Jordan.

Serafi had also designed the white and gold creation that Al-Saif, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s fiancee, wore to the celebration.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

 

“We have been honored to have designed the dress of Mrs. Azza Al-Sudairi, mother of the ethereal bride Miss Rajwa Al-Saif for the special occasion of the traditional henna night, as Queen Rania hosted a pre-wedding henna party at the Royal Hashemite Court,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from the event along with a video of the sketching process.

The mother of the bride wore a blue gown embroidered in shades of red, blue and green.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

 

Serafi said that the design was inspired by the Saudi art of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, known as Al-Majanab, which is deeply rooted within the identity of the southern region of the Kingdom.

“Crafted from crepe, the two-piece gown reflects cultural elegance, imbued with geometric patterns, decorational elements and hand-embroidered Asiri inscriptions,” Serafi said on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

 

She added that the colors of the gown were inspired by the nature of the Kingdom’s southern region.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding Honayda Rajwa Al-Saif

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News/AP

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes
  • Event raises funds for HIV, AIDS research, education
  • Auction of car, jewelry, artwork brings in millions
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News/AP

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival was one of the main sponsors at the star-studded amfAR gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Guests included Riyadh-based Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria, Fan Bingbing, Rebel Wilson, Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha and Winne Harlow, who all posed up a storm in front of the Saudi Film Festival’s insignia on the red carpet.

The event, which raises money for AIDS research, took place at the famous Hotel Du Cap, Eden Roc.

In addition, Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert performed at the event.

“I’m very honored to be singing tonight for this cause and seeing amazing people on the carpet and … beautiful fashion all in the name of raising money for HIV, AIDS, research,” Lambert told AP before the gala.

The auction featured an array of artwork, diamond jewels, and experiences.

The centerpiece was an Aston Martin sports car, the first of its type in the world, which was auctioned off by Longoria for $1.6 million.

The engine cover has the signatures of F1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the car will be presented at a grand prix of the buyer’s choice.

Other top lots included a pair of white gold Chopard earrings set with diamonds and emeralds, sold for $295,000, and a Damien Hirst portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio that went for $1.29 million.

DiCaprio, an amfAR regular, slipped in undetected by cameras to enjoy the entertainment, but did not come to the stage to present the winning bidder with his prize.

AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Topics: Red Sea Film festival Cannes amfAR gala

Latest updates

Pereira leads Varner by 1, Torque head team competition at LIV Golf DC
Pereira leads Varner by 1, Torque head team competition at LIV Golf DC
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling
Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  
Arab gowns on show as Cannes comes to an end  
Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour
Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour
Chelsea must ‘build step by step’ to get back among challengers, says Sterling
Chelsea must ‘build step by step’ to get back among challengers, says Sterling

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.