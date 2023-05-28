Taylor Swift debuts new Elie Saab gown on tour

DUBAI: Taylor Swift brought her blockbuster “Eras Tour” to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday for the first of three shows at the massive venue – and she debuted an Elie Saab gown while at it.
The singer-songwriter stepped on stage in a dreamy tulle gown with a wide skirt and an embellished corset. Swift performed the track “Enchanted” while wearing the gown from the famed Lebanese couturier.
DUBAI: Arab designers put on a show on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday, with a number of stars stepping out in gowns from the region.
Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing showed off a creation by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra from his Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection, complete with ombre feather detailing on the ballgown skirt and a sweetheart neckline.
South African actress Thuso Mbedu opted for a heavily beaded gown by Lebanon’s Elie Saab. The Spring/Summer 2023 Couture look featured petal appliques on the short train and came in a white-to-pink ombre hue. Meanwhile, US actress Eva Longoria walked the red carpet in a hot red number by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward — the custom-made, figure-hugging look boasted a dramatic train with petal-like 3-D details.
The closing ceremony saw director Justine Triet's “Anatomy of a Fall” win the Palme d'Or, The Associated Press reported.
“Anatomy of a Fall,” which stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death, is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d'Or. One of the two previous winners, Julia Ducournau, was on this year's jury.
Cannes' Grand Prix, its second prize, went to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Martin Amis adaptation about a German family living next door to Auschwitz. Hüller also stars in that film.
The awards were decided by a jury presided over by two-time Palme winner Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director who won the prize last year for “Triangle of Sadness.” The ceremony preceded the festival's closing night film, the Pixar animation “Elemental.”
Remarkably, the award for “Anatomy of a Fall” gives the indie distributor Neon its fourth straight Palme winners. Neon, which acquired the film after its premiere in Cannes, also backed “Triangle of Sadness,”Ducournau's “Titane” and Bong Joon Ho's “Parasite,” which it steered to a best picture win at the Academy Awards.
Triet was presented the Palme by Jane Fonda, who recalled coming to Cannes in 1963 when, she said, there were no female filmmakers competing “and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that.” This year, a record seven out of the 21 films in competition at Cannes were directed by women.
DUBAI: Arab films and filmmakers won a range of awards at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.
Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia” by filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani won the Freedom Prize, while “Les Meutes” by Moroccan filmmaker Kamal Lazrek won the Jury’s Prize.
Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El-Moudir won the Directing Prize for her film “The Mother of All Lies.”
After 21 world premieres, almost two weeks of red-carpet parades and hundreds of thousands of camera flashes, the festival will conclude its 76th edition on Saturday with the presentation of its top prize, the Palme d’Or.
Major films were premiered at the festival. Martin Scorsese debuted his Osage murder epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a sprawling vision of American exploitation with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Harrison Ford’s Indy farewell, launched with a tribute to Ford. Wes Anderson premiered “Asteroid City.”
The festival opened on a note of controversy. “Jeanne du Barry,” a period drama co-starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, played as the opening night’s film. The premiere marked Depp’s highest profile appearance since the conclusion of his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.
The film was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.
Saudi couturier Honayda Serafi designs dress for Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi designer Honayda Serafi on Friday shared behind the scenes footage of the design process for the dress that Azza Al-Sudairi, Rajwa Al-Saif’s mother, wore to her daughter’s pre-wedding henna party in Jordan.
Serafi had also designed the white and gold creation that Al-Saif, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s fiancee, wore to the celebration.
“We have been honored to have designed the dress of Mrs. Azza Al-Sudairi, mother of the ethereal bride Miss Rajwa Al-Saif for the special occasion of the traditional henna night, as Queen Rania hosted a pre-wedding henna party at the Royal Hashemite Court,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from the event along with a video of the sketching process.
The mother of the bride wore a blue gown embroidered in shades of red, blue and green.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes
Event raises funds for HIV, AIDS research, education
Auction of car, jewelry, artwork brings in millions
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News/AP
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival was one of the main sponsors at the star-studded amfAR gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
Guests included Riyadh-based Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria, Fan Bingbing, Rebel Wilson, Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha and Winne Harlow, who all posed up a storm in front of the Saudi Film Festival’s insignia on the red carpet.
“I’m very honored to be singing tonight for this cause and seeing amazing people on the carpet and … beautiful fashion all in the name of raising money for HIV, AIDS, research,” Lambert told AP before the gala.
The auction featured an array of artwork, diamond jewels, and experiences.
The centerpiece was an Aston Martin sports car, the first of its type in the world, which was auctioned off by Longoria for $1.6 million.
The engine cover has the signatures of F1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the car will be presented at a grand prix of the buyer’s choice.
Other top lots included a pair of white gold Chopard earrings set with diamonds and emeralds, sold for $295,000, and a Damien Hirst portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio that went for $1.29 million.
DiCaprio, an amfAR regular, slipped in undetected by cameras to enjoy the entertainment, but did not come to the stage to present the winning bidder with his prize.
AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.