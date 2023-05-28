You are here

WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia

WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
Seth Rollins wins World Heavyweight Championship in Riyadh. (Supplied)
WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
Sellout crowd in Jeddah Superfrome packs in for Night of Champions. (Supplied)
  • Seth Rollins crowned new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on historic night in Jeddah
  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain Tag Team titles, defeating Roman Reigns on landmark 1,000-day anniversary
JEDDAH: WWE made a historic return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, with Night of Champions providing an emphatic display for the energetic, sellout crowd and new WWE heroes crowned inside the Jeddah Superdome.

In the first match of the evening’s Triple Main Event, Seth Rollins was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. Despite a debilitating knee injury sustained during the match, Rollins fought through the pain to fend off the WWE veteran AJ Styles and secure the championship inside the Jeddah Superdome.




Triple H hands World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. (Supplied)

Early in the evening, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus rolled back the years to take down Becky Lynch in a brutal contest, with the match marred by a controversial finish. Stratus dominated her opponent throughout, but the victory for Stratus would come thanks to a shocking appearance from Zoey Stark. A surprise attack from Stark on Lynch was missed by the referee before Stratus finished the match in astonishing style.

Gunther retains the Intercontinental Champion after a powerful title defense against Mustafa Ali in front of an energetic crowd in Jeddah. Ali’s acrobatic display earned plaudits and wowed the sold-out crowd, but it would not be enough to claim the title from Gunther, with the German Giant’s imposing figure proving too much for his contender.

Japan’s Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to steal the WWE Raw Women’s Championship with her signature blue mist providing the vital upper hand in the title contest. The match was filled with fiery moments following recent run-ins between Belair and Asuka before the Japanese superstar would take victory and the championship.

Rhea Ripley made quick work of her championship title defense against Natalya, with the SmackDown Women’s Champion putting on a devastating performance to defeat her opponent in the evening’s shortest match.

Ripley was joined at ringside by her teammate from The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio, who played a vital role in distracting Natalya, allowing the retaining SmackDown Women’s Champion to swoop in and end the contest in swift style.

In a rematch of two of WWE’s most dividing stars, Brock Lesnar powered his way to victory over the injured Cody Rhodes, with WWE officials stepping in to stop the contest. Entering the ring with a fractured left arm, Cody Rhodes produced a defiant display, but his gutsy strategy would be ineffective against the sheer force of Lesnar, with the referee declaring the latter victorious after Rhodes was incapacitated.

The evening’s final match brought a historic moment as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, defeating the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in dramatic fashion.

The Jeddah crowd were in full voice for the Tag Team Champions, bolstered by Sami Zayn’s introduction speech in Arabic before the match kicked off. Despite the pure power of Reigns and Sikoa, a moment of controversy saw Jey and Jimmy Uso, cousins of Reigns, enter the fold in an attempt to redeem their family’s pride and retake the championship belts.

Their efforts were mistimed to the dismay of Reigns, with the aftermath seeing the cousins destroy the family legacy of The Bloodline before Zayn and Owens clinched the victory to retain their championships.

Fans in the Middle East can relive all the action from this year’s WWE Night of Champions, with exclusive highlights available now on Shahid.

Related

WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory
Sport
WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory
WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions video
Sport
WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
Updated 28 May 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
Updated 28 May 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad are Saudi Arabian champions for the first time since 2009 after defeating Al-Fayha 3- 0 on Saturday in the penultimate round of fixtures in the Roshn Saudi League. Second-placed Al-Nassr came back to draw 1-1 at Ettifaq but it was not enough as Ittihad’s win ended an exciting title race. It is a well-deserved triumph for coach Nuno Santo and his players who saw off the challenge of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to lift a hard-fought and deserved prize.

At kick-off, Al-Ittihad knew that a win would be enough for title number nine but they also knew that they had been in good positions before and failed to finish the job such as last season when a 16-point advantage over Al-Hilal did not prove to be enough. Any nerves were, however,  reduced after three minutes as Ahmed Sharahili sent the Jeddah giants on their way. Igor Coronado floated over a deep free-kick and Sharahili reacted to stab the ball home from close range and the celebrations in Jeddah started to bubble under the surface.

(Twitter: @ittihad)

That early strike was a blow for Al-Nassr who hit the post in the first half thanks to a shot from Luiz Gustavo from close range.but three minutes before the break, the Yellows fell behind.Saeed Al-Mowalad crossed from the right and Youssouf Niakate swept home from close range to finish a perfect move. It was harsh on Al-Nassr who had dominated possession and had the better of the chances but they could feel that their chances of league title number ten were slipping away.

Ronaldo and his team continued to work hard but received another body blow just before the break as Al-Ittihad extended their lead thanks to another set piece. Coronado floated over a free-kick once again and this time Romarinho – the Brazilian has been one of the players of the season – headed home. It prompted wild celebrations among the travelling fans who knew that their 14-year wait was almost over.

Al-Nassr were not about to give up without a fight however. After 56 minutes Abdulrahman Ghareeb passed back to the onrushing Gustavo who unleashed a rocket of a shot into the top corner of the Ettifaq goal from outside the area. It was a spectacular effort. With ten minutes remaining, it looked as if the game was won as Ghareeb pulled the ball back for Gustavo to fire an unstoppable shot into the Ettifaq net. It was ruled out by VAR, which spotted an offside in the build up. In the end, it didn’t really matter as Al-Ittihad rarely looked like losing their two-goal lead and their grip on the league trophy. Soon after, the Tigers made it 3-0 as Romarinho broke free to slot the ball home from just inside the area.

 

It meant that the celebrations could start in earnest as Al-Ittihad took the points before the end of the Al-Nassr game. It has been a deserved triumph.

Elsewhere, defending champions Al-Hilal moved into third place with a 3-0 win at Abha. Mohammed Al-Qahtani opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Odion Ighalo extended that lead a minute before the break. Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a third.

The relegation battle is hotting up. In the battle of the two teams at the bottom of the table, Al-Batin, who are already relegated, drew 2-2 with next to bottom Al-Adalah who are a point behind safety and Al-Khaleej who drew 0-0 with  Al-Raed. Al-Wedha are now safe after defeating Al-Tai 2-1.

The headlines however belong, for once, not to Criistiano Ronaldo, but to the new champions of Al-Ittihad.

Topics: Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale

Saudi First Division League partners with TikTok to stream season finale
  • Video platform will stream league’s final round of matches on May 29
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s First Division League (FDL) is teaming up with TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, to livestream some of the season’s final matches on both the FDL and Al Riyadiya TV channel accounts.

The matches will take place on May 29 during the last match week of the FDL.

The livestreams will be accessible globally, with TikTok also creating an FDL effect for users on the app.

This partnership with TikTok highlights the commitment of FDL — which is the third highest followed Arab football league on the platform — to bringing the action to a wider regional and global audience. FDL match broadcasts have captured more than 2 million unique viewers on Al Riyadiya TV’s TikTok account.

Fans will be offered an interactive viewing experience with the opportunity to engage with their favorite teams and players.

A standout among the FDL’s clubs on TikTok is Al-Riyadh FC, ranked fourth among Saudi football teams after top names such as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. The most followed FDL club, it also ranks fifth in the MENA region, just behind Egypt’s Al-Ahly. Their soaring popularity garnered 100 million views in the past 30 days.

Talal Al-Obaidi, acting executive director at First Division League, said: “We at the First Division League are committed to driving advancements in media and marketing channels alongside our partners. As part of this endeavor, we worked on establishing the YELO League as the pioneering competition to introduce a dedicated region for swift interviews, known as the ‘TikTok Zone,’ to be officially sanctioned and successfully integrated into future operations.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Harb, TikTok’s head of sports & gaming MENA, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Saudi’s First Division League to bring the world’s most exciting game to the global TikTok audience.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to sports and gaming, and we look forward to providing an engaging and interactive platform for fans worldwide to tune in and cheer on their favorite teams.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia TikTok

Related

Special Saudi Pro League to increase to 16 teams and First Division winners to land SR5 million
Sport
Saudi Pro League to increase to 16 teams and First Division winners to land SR5 million
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al-Ettifaq's Saeed Al-Mowalad. Reuters
Sport
Saudi Pro League can be one of world’s best: Uros Matic

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com
  • Majed Al-Sorour’s role will include investment strategy, execution, strategic communications, investor relations
  • Entrepreneur was also the driving force behind LIV Golf
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi businessman and senior executive Majed Al-Sorour was appointed president of sports platform Sports.com on Friday.
A worldwide entrepreneur with a reputation for identifying performance potential in growth-focused businesses, Al-Sorour’s role will include investment strategy and execution as well as strategic communications and investor relations.
He has a particular interest in the sports and technology industries, said a media statement issued on Friday.
Hailing from a football background as a youth, Al-Sorour competed at a professional level for Al-Nassr Football Club, before later serving as a director.
He was appointed as CEO of Golf Saudi in 2018, one of many transformative catalysts for Vision 2030, overseeing the development of massive investment in the sport.
The Saudi businessman was also the driving force behind LIV Golf, acting as managing director from its inception to the end of the first season.
Al-Sorour also became a director of Newcastle United Football Club following its acquisition in 2021.
Sports.com bids to create the ultimate fan engagement experience in sport. The website is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver fan interactivity and engagement.

Topics: Majed Al-Sorour sports.com

Related

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors
Sport
Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors
Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International’s ‘immense impact’ on Kingdom’s golfing growth
Sport
Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International’s ‘immense impact’ on Kingdom’s golfing growth

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions
Updated 27 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions
  • Saudi wrestling superfans got to enjoy an immersive WWE experience
  • Got a chance to see their favorite WWE superstars up close and personal
Updated 27 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

JEDDAH: WWE fans in Jeddah were treated to a day of fun and excitement on Friday at the Champions Village ahead of the the Night of Champions main event on Saturday.

Saudi wrestling superfans got to enjoy an immersive WWE experience with games, activities, a ring entrance experience and a chance to see their favorite WWE superstars up close and personal, such as Cody Rhodes, Gunther, AJ Styles, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Mustafa Ali was one of the crowd favorites, with fans chanting his name during his segment with Gunther to hype up their upcoming Intercontinental Title match.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who will face Brock Lesnar, told Arab News the he feels lucky.

“I mean, it’s never exciting when you tell the whole world about a broken arm, and it’s going to be four to six weeks in a special cast, but I think luck plays a huge part of my career,” he said. “I don't want to say it's all luck because you work so hard to get the spots but every now and then you need a little lady luck,” he added.

The longest reigning women’s champion of the modern day era, Bianca Belair, told Arab News it was amazing to be back in the Kingdom.

“It feels amazing sometimes, you know, time flies by so fast here in WWE, and I've had a lot of amazing title reigns. I'm just appreciative of the people that I've gone up against and so it feels amazing to be standing here. I just feel blessed and fortunate,” she said.

And Belair, who faces Asuka on Saturday, feels confident about her match.

“I'm ready, it’s been a rough couple of weeks. It’s a different Asuka, it's a rematch from Wrestlemania, but this is a different Asuka, she's coming for more than just my title,” she said.

“I know that I have to approach her differently tomorrow to walk out as champion. So, I'm excited, I'm nervous, but more than anything, I'm ready for Asuka,” she added.

AJ Styles, who will face Seth Rollins in the tournament finals for the World Heavyweight Championship, told fans to expect a phenomenal showdown.

“Well, you’re going to see a fight, you’re going to see two guys who want to be the World Heavyweight Champion, you got two guys who’ve been all over the world competing,” he said. “It’s a lot of experience in the same ring together and so I expect nothing less than a incredible matchup.”

Saturday also sees Roman Reigns surpass 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he and Solo Sikoa compete in a monumental title defence against WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Topics: wrestling WWE WWE Night of Champions Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Related

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
Sport
Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
Seth Rollins to compete with AJ Styles for WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah
Sport
Seth Rollins to compete with AJ Styles for WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
  • Championships on the line as SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defend titles at Jeddah Superdome
  • WWE stars arrive in Saudi Arabia for historic WWE Saturday showdown
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The final countdown to this weekend’s WWE Night of Champions is underway, with the newly announced final matches adding to a historic event set to take Jeddah by storm on Saturday, May 27.

Alongside the historic return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the headline title showdown between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, the dominant forces from across SmackDown and Raw will be in attendance to defend their titles and take down their rivals inside the Jeddah Superdome this weekend.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair heads to Jeddah following an impressive streak as leader of the women’s division. Saturday evening will prove a tough challenge as she faces Asuka, an opponent known to test the physical and mental strength of her competitors in an effort to capture the belt.

The recently crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face an early challenge to her title reign from Natalya, as the two stars battle in Jeddah on Saturday. This follows her inspiring performances including her crowning win at WrestleMania 39 to take the championship belt from the legendary Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch continues her return to the sport with a highly anticipated showdown with Trish Stratus. “Big Time” Becks will take on the WWE Hall of Famer after a recent war of words between the former allies.

This weekend’s event features a number of high-profile contests on the match card, including Mustafa Ali’s title fight with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Saturday also sees Roman Reigns surpass 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he and Solo Sikoa compete in a monumental title defense against WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Jeddah.

Match Card so far:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Topics: WWE Night of Champions

Related

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
Sport
WWE superstar match-ups take shape for Night of Champions with World Heavyweight title fight on the cards
New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah
Saudi Sport
New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah

