WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: WWE made a historic return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, with Night of Champions providing an emphatic display for the energetic, sellout crowd and new WWE heroes crowned inside the Jeddah Superdome.

In the first match of the evening’s Triple Main Event, Seth Rollins was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. Despite a debilitating knee injury sustained during the match, Rollins fought through the pain to fend off the WWE veteran AJ Styles and secure the championship inside the Jeddah Superdome.







Triple H hands World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. (Supplied)



Early in the evening, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus rolled back the years to take down Becky Lynch in a brutal contest, with the match marred by a controversial finish. Stratus dominated her opponent throughout, but the victory for Stratus would come thanks to a shocking appearance from Zoey Stark. A surprise attack from Stark on Lynch was missed by the referee before Stratus finished the match in astonishing style.

Gunther retains the Intercontinental Champion after a powerful title defense against Mustafa Ali in front of an energetic crowd in Jeddah. Ali’s acrobatic display earned plaudits and wowed the sold-out crowd, but it would not be enough to claim the title from Gunther, with the German Giant’s imposing figure proving too much for his contender.

Japan’s Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to steal the WWE Raw Women’s Championship with her signature blue mist providing the vital upper hand in the title contest. The match was filled with fiery moments following recent run-ins between Belair and Asuka before the Japanese superstar would take victory and the championship.

Rhea Ripley made quick work of her championship title defense against Natalya, with the SmackDown Women’s Champion putting on a devastating performance to defeat her opponent in the evening’s shortest match.

Ripley was joined at ringside by her teammate from The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio, who played a vital role in distracting Natalya, allowing the retaining SmackDown Women’s Champion to swoop in and end the contest in swift style.

In a rematch of two of WWE’s most dividing stars, Brock Lesnar powered his way to victory over the injured Cody Rhodes, with WWE officials stepping in to stop the contest. Entering the ring with a fractured left arm, Cody Rhodes produced a defiant display, but his gutsy strategy would be ineffective against the sheer force of Lesnar, with the referee declaring the latter victorious after Rhodes was incapacitated.

The evening’s final match brought a historic moment as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, defeating the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in dramatic fashion.

The Jeddah crowd were in full voice for the Tag Team Champions, bolstered by Sami Zayn’s introduction speech in Arabic before the match kicked off. Despite the pure power of Reigns and Sikoa, a moment of controversy saw Jey and Jimmy Uso, cousins of Reigns, enter the fold in an attempt to redeem their family’s pride and retake the championship belts.

Their efforts were mistimed to the dismay of Reigns, with the aftermath seeing the cousins destroy the family legacy of The Bloodline before Zayn and Owens clinched the victory to retain their championships.

Fans in the Middle East can relive all the action from this year’s WWE Night of Champions, with exclusive highlights available now on Shahid.