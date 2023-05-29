You are here

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
The project aims to generate detailed digital geological data of the Arabian Shield, understand the origin of mineral deposits in the area, and strengthen the national geological database and the national library of drilling samples. (SPA)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region

Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to build a vast database of topographic insights and explore huge swathes of mineral deposits in the Arabian Shield region, with the Kingdom kicking off a new geological mapping project valued at SR777 million ($207 million). 

The project is one of the initiatives under the General Program of the Geological Survey and will be implemented in partnership with the Chinese Geological Survey. 

“The geological mapping project is the largest comprehensive strategy initiative for the mining sector in terms of the nature of the business, the volume of outputs and the coverage area,” said Bandar Alkhorayef, the minister of industry and mineral resources, at the inauguration of the project on Sunday. 

The project aims to generate detailed digital geological data of the Arabian Shield, understand the origin of mineral deposits in the area, and strengthen the national geological database and the national library of drilling samples.  

The region is a geographical formation of Precambrian crystalline rocks on the flanks of the Red Sea and includes parts of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia, among other countries. 

This data will provide domestic and international investors with a comprehensive understanding of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector investment opportunities. 

The event was attended by Saudi Geological Survey CEO Abdullah Muftar Al-Shamrani, Chinese Geological Survey Chairman Li Jianxing and Chinese Consul General in Jeddah Wang Qimin. 

Qimin called the project an extension of the longstanding joint projects in the mining sector between the Kingdom and China. He stated that it aligned with the economic development plans of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. 

The detailed geological mapping project aims to produce 271 geological reports and maps of the Arabian Shield at a scale of 1:100,000, enabling a better understanding of mineral deposits and identifying and exploring new reservoirs to attract investments in the mining sector. 

Topics: arabian shield

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Updated 23 sec ago

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia well on its way to top 15 economies, says Al-Falih
Updated 23 sec ago

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia’s goals is to be among the top 15 nations globally in terms of gross domestic product, and the Kingdom is well on its way to achieving it, said Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment and chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.  
“We went from the 20th before the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 to the 17th (spot) by the end of last year,” said the minister at the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum held in Riyadh on Monday.
In partnership with the Regional Headquarters Program, the forum discussed the special economic zones, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
“Our GDP is 70 percent higher, and our non-oil revenues are more than double what they were when we started Vision 2030 in 2016,” said the minister.
Al-Falih said: “As we diversify our economy (away) from oil dependence, non-oil growth was recorded at 5.5 percent in 2022.”
The minister added that early indicators from 2023 show that non-oil GDP is continuing to grow at more or less the same pace as it did in 2022.
He said that last year, the Kingdom’s economy grew at an impressive 8.7 percent leading the G20 nations.  
Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s credit rating has been strong and was recently upgraded to “A-1” and “A+” by Moody’s and Fitch, respectively, he added.
He further said: “On the fiscal side, Saudi Arabia has the second lowest debt-to-GDP ratio among the G20 with a budget surplus amounting to $27 billion.”
The country’s unemployment rate, which stood at 13 percent seven years ago, is already down to eight, just 1 percentage point shy of following Vision 2030.
The minister said that the most dramatic shift had been Saudi Arabia’s emergence as an investment destination, with foreign direct investment quadrupling since 2016.
“Last year, Saudi Arabia’s capital formation, to the total investment from all sources, grew by an amazing 31 percent and exceeded SR1 trillion ($266.6 billion) for the first time.”
He added that the Kingdom is exhibiting a ratio of total capital formation to GDP of 25 percent.
“Capital formation is being driven by the private sector, not by government projects as in the past, and it’s across enterprises of all sizes and within all of the key targeted sectors.”
The minister also highlighted the country’s investment landscape for large-scale projects led by the private sector.
“We have closed SR285 billion worth of deals in the last year across various sectors ranging from auto to ICT, agriculture, aerospace, petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy.”
Al-Falih explained that the first wave of special economic zones launched on April 13 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pivotal to the Kingdom’s present and future as an investment destination and reflects its sustained commitment to creating opportunities for global investors.
“That commitment has helped make Saudi Arabia’s economy and investment in climate among the world’s healthiest and most dynamic.”
Following Al-Falih’s opening remarks, Nabil Khojah, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Zones Authority, provided licenses to the four SEZs.

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih Saudi Special Economic Zones

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis

Foreign investors in special economic zones to get extra incentives for hiring Saudis
Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will offer foreign investors operating in the Kingdom’s special economic zones extra incentives to hire local workforce, said Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi.

He was speaking at the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday. The minister noted that the special economic zones will be exempt from Saudization requirements and Human Resources Development Fund will provide extra benefits should companies opt to hire locals.

“The incentives were decided after a very careful study of regional and global benchmarks. And today, I would announce that one of these incentives, which is very important, probably to investors is the exemption from Saudization requirements. Yet, they will receive the requirements from HRDF if they chose to hire Saudis,” said Al-Rajhi. 

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that policies related to the special zones were designed in such a way that they will give as much freedom to investors as possible. 

Al-Jadaan added that guard rails have been put on economic zones’ policies to ensure that they don’t compete with the base economy. 

“They need to be designed as a policy to give as much freedom to investors as possible, simply because largely they are actually export-related. We wanted to make sure that investors feel free to select the talents as per their needs, and not constrained by base economy regulations,” said Al-Jadaan.

Special economic zone is a designated area that is subject to different regulations than other regions within the same country. 

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that four special economic zones will be established in the Kingdom. 

“Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” said the crown prince. 

According to Al-Jadaan, special economic zones  are being established in Saudi Arabia to complement the Kingdom’s growth. 

“In 2023, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world which has received three positive actions from three rating agencies, which basically confirms that the journey which we started six or seven years ago is going on track. We are seeing growth, we are seeing momentum, and we are seeing private sector confidence. And special economic zones come to complement that,” added Al-Jadaan. 

The primary purpose of the new zones, located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and the King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international investors. 

The finance minister said that Saudi Arabia’s unique geographical advantage will also act as a catalyst in boosting the operations of these zones in the Kingdom. 

Nabil Khoja, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, said that Saudi Arabia has formulated regulatory frameworks related to special economic zones after a lot of in-depth study. 

“Our journey included doing a lot of analyses, benchmarking and studying to really understand what the global landscape looks like in terms of global regulatory frameworks. Thus, we identified specific components investors were looking for. As a result of that, we have established a regulatory framework that comprises a set of regulations so that the world can connect (with) the special economic zones we have,” said Khoja. 

He added: “In addition to that, we also have sector-specific regulations. These regulations are not necessarily for all zones, but for specific sectors and clusters that are being targeted within these zones. We ensured that we had regulatory tools that looked at how these zones will integrate with one another.” 

According to Khoja, agility is one of the most crucial factors that Saudi Arabia is following to meet the needs of foreign investors. 

“We do not want to set regulations now and forget them forever. We believe that we have to be agile in our approach. And this agility requires us to continuously monitor the impact of these regulations as well as suggest and add new regulations, and stay in tune and in touch with investors,” added Khoja. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia special economic zones Investment forum

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal

Oil Updates — crude prices gain after US leaders strike debt deal
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday after US leaders reached a tentative debt-ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains. 

Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $77.40 a barrel by 3:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.2 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.7 percent. 

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the weekend forged an agreement to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for the next two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties would vote to support the deal. 

Reaching the deal and coming closer to avoiding a default on US debt renewed investor appetite for riskier assets such as commodities. 

Analysts said the provisional deal had taken the pressure off the markets, offering a relief rally in risk assets, including crude oil. 

“We could see more gains as a relief rally gets underway in the broader financial markets when the US comes back from the long Memorial Day weekend,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights. 

Last week, Brent and WTI rose by more than 1 percent, gaining for a second week. 

Asia’s crude imports jump in May 

Asia’s crude oil imports are on track for a strong rebound in May as the region’s two biggest buyers, China and India, suck up Russian cargo ships. 

A total of 27.73 million barrels per day of crude is expected to be offloaded at ports in the top-consuming region in May, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research. 

This is up 8.6 percent from the 26.39 million bpd in April and will be the strongest outcome in 2023. 

The strength was concentrated in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, expected to land 11.96 million bpd in May, up from April’s relatively soft 10.96 million and just below the 34-month high of 12.37 million bpd in March. 

Russian crude has also become the major player in India, with imports rising to 1.97 million bpd in May, up from 1.68 million bpd in April. 

This gives Russia a 38.6 percent market share of India’s total of 5.10 million bpd in May, the second-highest monthly import volume on record after April 2022.

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: #oil #crudeoil

Saudi banks' profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The aggregate profit of banks operating in Saudi Arabia increased by 3.4 percent year on year in April to reach SR5.78 billion ($1.55 billion), according to the latest figures released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. 

The report, however, noted that the aggregate profits of Saudi banks fell by SR1.65 billion month on month in April. In March, banks in Saudi Arabia reported an aggregate profit of SR7.43 billion. 

According to the SAMA report, the aggregate assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia also increased by 10.81 percent year on year in April to hit SR3.75 trillion. 

The report added that the combined deposits in Saudi banks witnessed a 10.38 percent year-on-year rise to SR2.40 trillion by the end of April. 

Highlighting the growth of the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom, the report noted that loans provided to private firms increased by 9.67 percent year on year in April to SR2.36 trillion. 

SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin covers the results of banks listed in the Saudi exchange and some foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia. 

“We see downside risks to our mortgage estimate; however, we maintain our corporate loan estimate unchanged and believe the corporate credit growth will accelerate in the second half of the year. Thus, we maintain our positive view on the corporate banks,” Al-Rajhi Capital commented on the SAMA report.  

Meanwhile, the newly released report suggested that assets held by SAMA declined by SR22.8 billion month on month to SR1.82 trillion in April, compared to SR1.85 trillion the cental bank had in March. On an annual basis, its assets shrunk by SR22.8 billion.  

The report added that the central bank’s investments in foreign securities, which account for roughly 56 percent of its total assets, dropped over 9 percent year on year to around SR1.01 trillion in April.  

On the other hand, SAMA’s deposits in banks abroad rose by 10.53 percent year on year in April to SR316.80 billion, compared to SR286.62 billion in the same month of 2022.

Its miscellaneous assets also witnessed a rise in April 2023, as it went up by 46.68 percent year on year to SR208.26 billion, compared to SR141.98 billion in the same month of the previous year. 

Topics: #sama #banks

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh
Updated 28 May 2023
Reina Takla

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh
  • Exhibition to showcase industrial technologies to help boost KSA’s development
Updated 28 May 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia’s bilateral economic ties are set to get a new boost as the Kingdom is hosting the Made in Russia +Innoprom business mission in Riyadh on May 29 and 30. 

In an interview with Arab News, Anton Atrashkin, program director of the Innoprom International Trade Show, said that more than 100 Russian companies would be a part of the event to be held in Riyadh. 

The delegation will be led by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Gruzdev. 

Innoprom is the largest Russian industrial exhibition that has been held for the last 14 years in Yekaterinburg. 

The event aims to showcase advanced technologies developed in Russia that are ready to be used in the industrial sector. 

“All of us are very excited to see the reaction and attitude of the Saudi business community toward what we have to offer. We are really making our very first steps in the blessed land of the KSA. For many Russian delegates, it will be their first trip to the country. I would say that our business mission is opening a new page of bilateral economic relations,” said Atrashkin. 

Russian Helicopters, Transmashholding, Rostselmash Agricultural machines, Power Machines, and Kaspersky are some of the key companies participating in the industry event. 

Atrashkin also said that Russian agricultural products are getting popular in the Saudi market, and the event seeks to introduce Russian industrial technologies in the Kingdom. 

Gruzdev said the Russian-Saudi ties are based on a strong foundation, which will contribute to the development goals of both countries. 

Our business mission to Riyadh aims to strengthen economic ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Alexei Gruzdev, Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade

“Our business mission to Riyadh aims to strengthen economic ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia, discover new business opportunities, exchange ideas, and establish long-term partnerships,” said the deputy trade minister. 

He added: “We are particularly grateful to the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce for hosting us as well as to our Saudi partners from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Ministry of Investment.” 

Atrashkin said that the infrastructure development currently underway in Saudi Arabia, including the giga-project NEOM, presents an opportunity for Russian companies to showcase their potential to become part of the success story of the Kingdom. 

“The whole world sees this project (NEOM) as the highest point of mankind’s ambitions. Many companies from Europe, the US, and Asia want to get a stake in this No. 1 project of the 21st century. Russian companies definitely have many competitive technologies in unmanned systems, construction, engineering, and software products,” added Atrashkin. 

He said that some business leaders visiting Saudi Arabia as part of this event are “prepared to discuss deep localization, being aware of the opportunities (available in) 36 industrial cities managed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.” 

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has been undertaking the development and supervision of industrial lands and integrated infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom, in addition to private industrial facilities. 

According to Atrashkin, some areas where Saudi businesses can use Russian technologies include IT, engineering technologies for construction industries, unmanned systems for industrial and agricultural projects, and cybersecurity, to name a few. 

During the interview, Atrashkin also lauded the reformatory measures introduced by the Saudi government, which now allows foreign investors to operate in the Kingdom. He further noted that Russian-Arab relations have always been cordial and deep. 

I would say that our business mission is opening a new page of bilateral economic relations.

Anton Atrashkin, Program director, Innoprom International Trade Show

“When I witness the negotiations between the Russian and Arabic businessmen, I always note very warm attitudes toward each other. A genuine deep respect for your partner is a common feature of our business culture. It works well and helps to avoid many mistakes,” said Atrashkin. 

He further said: “I would also mention great support from the Saudi government to make the economy open — not only to the Russians but to all the partners of the KSA. The ambition of the Saudi government is to have the best infrastructure in the world. This means millions of opportunities for the manufacturers.” 

A recent press statement from Innoprom said that Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a real industrial revolution, offering tremendous opportunities for foreign investors. 

“Many experts call the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia one of the most promising partners. Today, a real industrial revolution is taking place in Saudi Arabia; dozens of industrial cities are springing up with special regimes for foreign investors. The Russian industrial technology developers are looking for ways to get contracts worth multimillion dollars from the Kingdom,” it said in a press statement.

Topics: Made in Russia +Innoprom business mission Innoprom International Trade Show Trade show Russia

