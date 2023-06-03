Adrian Beltre named honorary GM of Baseball United’s Karachi franchise

KARACHI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, has announced that league co-owner and future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre will serve as the honorary general manager for its latest franchise, the Karachi Monarchs.
The Karachi franchise, which was introduced earlier this week, is the second franchise announced by Baseball United and the first professional baseball franchise in the history of Pakistan.
The Karachi Monarchs will compete in Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase in November alongside the Mumbai Cobras, the India-based Baseball United franchise announced earlier this month. The two franchises are projected to drive significant interest from the fan bases in each country.
According to the International Cricket Council, last year’s Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan was watched by 230 million viewers worldwide. The last Super Bowl, played in February of 2023, was watched by 115 million viewers.
“I am looking forward to helping expand the awareness and excitement for baseball in Pakistan,” said Beltre, a four-time All-Star and one of only 33 players in Major League Baseball history with 3,000 hits. “Our Karachi franchise is a huge milestone for baseball within this sports-loving country, and we are excited to work with our partners on the ground to continue to grow the game. And when Karachi plays Mumbai later this year in Dubai, it’s going to be a historic moment and an incredible atmosphere. I can’t wait.”
The honorary GM role will include input into player selection, coaching hires and baseball strategy, as well as participation in sponsorship and community events within both the UAE and Pakistan.
Beltre will partner with Baseball United’s executive team and the Monarch’s first manager — who will be announced next week — to help select the team’s initial roster during the league’s inaugural draft. The Baseball United draft is slated for later this year.
“With Adrian, Karachi now has one of the best leaders in baseball to help guide and shape its franchise,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “He’s had a storied career at the highest level, and he’s very passionate about teaching and sharing the game. Pakistan already has a strong foundation of baseball fans and baseball infrastructure, and now with the nation’s first-ever professional baseball franchise, there is even more opportunity for growth. We believe that the Monarchs will soon be one of the most popular teams in the country.”
Baseball United recently announced a partnership with Pakistan Federation Baseball to help grow the game at the grassroots level and extend baseball’s reach within the Pakistani community.