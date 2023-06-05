Saudi Data and AI Authority joins Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program

DUBAI: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has joined Arabic digital content provider Majarra’s Renaissance Partners program. The initiative offers organizations the opportunity to sponsor subscriptions for people who cannot afford to pay for Majarra content.
As part of the partnership agreement, the authority will fund 1,000 free subscriptions for data experts and AI applications specialists in the Kingdom. Majarra will match this by providing an additional 1,000 subscriptions for Saudi youths interested in pursuing careers in technical fields.
“With strategic partners like SDAIA, Saudi youth interested in the field of artificial intelligence can access up-to-date, exclusive content every day that would help them understand recent developments in their fields of interest, and enhance their skills accordingly,” said Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra.
A Majarra subscription grants access to five websites: Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, Nafseyati, and Stanford Social Innovation.
INTERVIEW: OSN’s vice president of strategy explains company’s shift toward a ‘dishless’ future
‘It’s all about making sure the right audience and right content are coming together in the right place,’ said Devrim Malak
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Regional TV and streaming company OSN announced last month that it would be going fully “dishless” as it unveiled an upgraded version of its OSNtv box, additional channels and new content.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Devrim Malak, OSN’s vice president of strategy, explained the reasons for the landmark move and what it means for the future of the company’s services.
“Since the launch of our streaming product, a lot has changed in the region,” said Malak. Lifestyles have evolved, she added, and as a result so have content-consumption habits and so people want more “flexibility in their viewing” across devices, whether mobile or TV, and across platforms, whether streaming or linear broadcasting.
The new, Android-powered OSNtv box merges the worlds of linear broadcasting and streaming, enabling viewers to consume both through the same device. In some ways it is “literally the start of pivoting the whole business to streaming,” Malak said.
OSNtv now gathers all of the services the company offers in a simple plug-and-play device, solving the problem of people having to switch between devices to consume different kinds of content, she explained, and reimagines linear broadcasting by enabling viewers to consume “live” TV on demand.
The world of linear broadcasting traditionally has been restricted to a set schedule. Although programs could be recorded to watch later, linear TV viewers who forgot to set the recorder risked missing out. Now they can watch content on demand whenever they like, regardless of schedules.
“Time is the most valuable currency in the world,” said Malak, and OSN is “super aware” of its consumers’ needs, which means it is adapting its offerings to match their evolving lifestyles instead of the other way around.
OSN has also launched three new channels: The flagship OSNtv One; OSNtv Showcase Classics, which will feature HBO favorites; and OSNtv Now, which brings together the best of OSN W and OSN Living and is designed to cater to a younger audience.
“Channel lineup is an important part of our portfolio,” said Malak. “So it’s important we have the right channels for different demographics and also adapt our offerings based on the expectations of our customers, as well as the market.”
OSN has contracts with a number of major global producers, including ITV Studios, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, but felt its full library of content was not being utilized to its full potential, Malak explained.
Therefore the company decided to create a space for this content through “high-performing channels” because “it’s all about making sure the right audience and right content are coming together in the right place,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of the streaming market, resulting in new, international players gaining a foothold in regional streaming. OSN, however, remains unfazed by this, according to Malak. In fact, she said, competition is good because “relativity is important” as it gives consumers a chance to compare services and see where the value lies.
“Even with new or international brands coming in, our position or perception, or the place that we have in people’s minds and hearts, hasn’t changed,” she added.
Content remains key, Malak said, adding: “We are very selective, and we have very high standards when it comes to content. It’s at the core of what we’re doing.”
This is partly why the company has not gone all out on the development of original content, she explained.
“We’re not producing a lot of things just for the sake of producing them,” Malak said. “We have a perspective: If we’re doing something, we need to be different than the others.”
Therefore the company is not focusing on volume when it comes to original content.
“We have a long-term investment plan and it’s on track,” Malak added. “We are trying to find stories that we believe we should be telling, and not anyone else, and we should be telling them the way that we want to.”
As the company moves toward a future with an increased focus on streaming, Malak said the new OSNtv offering “represents an evolution of OSN’s investment into streaming with linear capabilities, but not exclusively” and that the company will “continue to offer a range of products, including satellite connectivity.”
Prince Harry’s battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown
Updated 05 June 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Prince Harry failed to appear on Monday at the High Court in London where he is suing a British tabloid publisher, with the judge saying he was surprised by his absence and a lawyer for the papers calling his no-show “extraordinary.”
Harry, King Charles’ younger son, will face hours of questioning in the witness box on Tuesday, becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
He is one of more than 100 other high-profile figures suing the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behavior between 1991 and 2011.
The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.
Harry’s allegations are the focus of the trial this week, and the prince had been expected to attend on Monday.
His lawyer David Sherborne told the judge, Timothy Fancourt, that Harry had flown from his home in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, after attending his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday, but was not available to give evidence on Monday.
“His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky,” Sherborne told the packed courtroom.
Fancourt said he was “surprised” after he had asked that the first witness in each of the four test cases appear in court on the first day of their individual case.
MGN’s lawyer Andrew Green said it was “absolutely extraordinary” that the prince would not be there on Monday, and accused his legal team of wasting the court’s time, saying he had expected to start cross-examining the royal.
Green is seeking to question Harry for more than a day over 33 articles which the prince says were based on material which was unlawfully obtained. It means Harry could be returning to give further evidence on Wednesday.
MGN, now owned by Reach, apologized at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.
The publisher has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking and has settled more than 600 claims at a cost of more than 100 million pounds ($120 million) in damages and costs.
But it has rejected all Harry’s other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry’s cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.
DISTRESS
In court documents, Harry says the impact of the alleged unlawful activities was to cause him “huge distress” and paranoia, blaming it for the breakdown of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
“Prince Harry was one of the most written-about individuals in these three newspapers,” said Sherborne, saying some 2,500 articles had appeared about Harry’s private life in the MGN titles.
“Stories about him were some of the most likely to drive sales and the suggestion that there was just one instance of unlawful information gathering at one of these newspapers, we say is plainly implausible.”
This week’s appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.
Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months.
He is in engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm.
The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, is back at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the second year with an even bigger presence at Rado Plage on the iconic Croisette. From June 19-23, SRMG is bringing together the leading names in media, tech and creativity for a series of panels, talks, workshops and live performances at the SRMG Beach Experience.
Over the course of five days, the SRMG Beach Experience will highlight the transformation and trends taking place in the creative and tech industries across the world through insightful conversations with the pioneers, entrepreneurs and executives from companies, such as Brut and TikTok. These leaders have created innovative platforms that have revolutionized the way the new generation consumes content. The program will explore challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the media and creative industries, and how to leverage disruptive advertising technologies and tech solutions. The in-depth discussions will also feature the latest names defining popular culture, including TV star Mo Amer, and award-winning songwriter and rapper Belly.
Panels and talks with the industry’s top innovators will delve into the biggest trends and challenges impacting our industry and what this means for the future of the media industry. The panels will explore how AI will impact the future of the creativity, how film and entertainment can bridge cultures, how the music scene in MENA is rising, and an insightful discussion on how communities have the power to build world-class brands.
The SRMG Beach Experience will also feature immersive and interactive artificial intelligence and augmented reality activations for attendees from some of SRMG’s leading brands, including an Asharq Business with Bloomberg AI video booth that will put guests' reporting skills to the test. Asharq Al-Awsat will have an arcade game, where players will have to choose between real and fake news. Manga Arabia will utilize the latest AI face filter technology to allow guests to transform into their favourite characters, and HIA Magazine will bring the latest fashion trends to life through augmented reality.
Since launching its transformation strategy in 2021, SRMG has supported, empowered, and championed local and regional creative talents, and established partnerships with some of the largest global companies. Cannes Lions is widely recognized as the premier festival for the media and creative industries, and provides a global stage for SRMG to showcase how it is redefining the media landscape. In 2022, SRMG’s participation at Cannes Lions represented the first MENA presence at the festival. There was significant interest from international companies to partner and collaborate with SRMG, which has led to several new agreements and initiatives. In 2023, SRMG has increased its presence to showcase its media and business portfolio on the global stage, partner with strategic and established brands, and elevate local and regional talent.
This year, SRMG also partnered with Cannes Lions to launch the first Saudi Young Lions competition. SRMG held a competition in Saudi Arabia to find the best young talent to compete in the global competition at Cannes.
“Nurturing young talent is an important aspect of our broader transformation strategy, and SRMG is focused on driving innovation and empowering the next generation of media leaders and content creators. We have partnered with global players to expand our portfolio and provide a stage to showcase our creative talent and stories to the world. This includes partnering with Cannes Lions to launch the first ever Saudi Young Lions competition, where the winners will represent Saudi Arabia at the Global Young Lions competition in Cannes.” said Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “Cannes Lions is the perfect environment to highlight the creative revolution taking place in the MENA region. This is why we are excited to use this year’s festival as a platform to announce the next major step in our growth and expansion strategy.”
The stellar line up of industry greats will be complimented each night with live performances. And on Thursday night, June 22, SRMG is transforming the beach for the second edition of MENA Night, featuring live performances from renowned singer Elyanna, known for her unique fusion of Latin and Middle Eastern sounds, and one of the most celebrated artists from the region DJ Rodge.
Full details of panels, speakers and entertainment line-up will be announced shortly at canneslions.srmg.com.
‘What is a Woman?’ documentary tweet goes viral after Musk retweet
Twitter owner’s move comes after platform accused of stifling free speech
Updated 03 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Elon Musk retweeted on Saturday the Daily Wire’s documentary on gender in the digital age, sparking a debate that saw the film gain over 110 million views and get retweeted at least 120,000 times.
The owner of Twitter wrote in his pinned tweet: “Every parent should watch this,” promoting “What is a Woman?”, which features American right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh.
However, not everyone was pleased with Musk’s stance. Columnist Donna Miles said in response to the retweet: “People who want you to watch this so-called documentary clearly neither care about children’s safety nor women’s rights.”
The opening and closing scenes of this highly manipulative documentary are very instructive.
Opening scene:
A boy actor feigns delight at receiving a toy gun as a birthday present despite gun violence being the leading cause of death for American children.
Musk also promoted the film in his response to a tweet by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, in which the latter asked: “If aliens were to visit us right now, what’s one thing we’ve chosen to do as a society (that feels relatively simple or obvious) that would be super hard to explain?”
“What is a Woman?” was censored on Thursday by Twitter staff, but following accusations of “throttling free speech,” to which Musk did not respond, the film was allowed and retweeted by the platform’s owner, who said the initial rejection was “a mistake by many people at Twitter.”
Kremlin: Western journalists won’t get accreditation for Russian economic forum
“It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS
“Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site“
Updated 03 June 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from “unfriendly countries” would not be allowed into the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which President Vladimir Putin has used to showcase the Russian economy to global investors.
“It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, using the acronym for the forum which is held annually in Russia’s former imperial capital.
“Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site,” Peskov said. “Unfriendly countries” is a definition used by Moscow to describe those who have sanctioned it over the war in Ukraine.
Reuters’ Moscow bureau was told by the organizers of the forum on Friday that accreditation for its journalists had been canceled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.
Reuters sought written clarification but none has been issued yet.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said it will not close “the window” to Europe which Tsar Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago even though the West has imposed the most onerous sanctions in recent history over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.