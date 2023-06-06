You are here

Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema. (Al-Ittihad)
Arab News

Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema
  • The current Ballon d’Or holder will join on an initial three-year contract
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have agreed terms to sign Karim Benzema, it was announced on Tuesday. 

The Ballon d’Or holder, regarded as one of the finest strikers of the modern era, will join on an initial three-year contract, the club said.

The French superstar underwent a medical in Madrid and is set to be unveiled by the Jeddah giants later this week.

Benzema won 24 trophies with Real Madrid, including four La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and five UEFA Champions League titles, and is the club’s second-highest goal scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 97-cap French international is also the current UEFA Player of the Year. He last played in Saudi Arabia at the start of the year, for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. Al-Ittihad has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league. I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe,” he said. 

“It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project. Every time I’ve visited Saudi Arabia I’ve always felt such warmth and love from the fans and people.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels,” he added.

In his first interview as an Al-Ittihad player, which will be published on the club’s social channels, he said: “It’s a new challenge for me, a new life and I can't wait to start training. I will do everything to win trophies, to score, to show my talent, to satisfy the fans, the club, the president – everyone. 

”It’s a good league and there are many good players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend, which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.  I am excited to see you in Jeddah.”

This season saw Al-Ittihad, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, secure a ninth overall title in the SPL – their first championship since 2009. The title qualifies them for December’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad Club President Anmar Bin Abdullah Alhailae, said: “To sign the current Ballon d’Or holder from Real Madrid is another historic milestone for this special club. 

“Karim is a global football icon, he’s box office and very much at the top of his powers. He joins a club and hugely competitive league – in a country with big ambitions both on and off the pitch. 

“We know all eyes will be on him and can’t wait to see him in the number 9 shirt of Al-Ittihad Club next season as we face an incredibly exciting challenge to defend our title, compete in Asia and play on the global stage of the FIFA Club World Cup.

“When you start winning championships, you attract fans and admirers, especially from the younger generations. Having a player like Karim Benzema will have a sporting effect and presence on the streets.

He said the fans would “start wearing Karim’s shirt, they will try to move like he does on the pitch. I assure you, these will be very beautiful and historic moments. Welcome Karim!”

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League (SPL) Karim Benzema

Next World Forum returns for its second edition

Next World Forum returns for its second edition
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

Next World Forum returns for its second edition

Next World Forum returns for its second edition
  • The Next World Forum takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center from Aug. 30-31
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Esports Federation’s Chairman, said: “The Next World Forum is an important event on the global calendar for the gaming and esports industry”
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The biggest names in the world of international gaming and esports will gather in Riyadh for the second Next World Forum, a global industry gathering created to shape the future of the sector through knowledge exchange, discourse and debate.
This year’s edition will build on 2022’s success with high-profile guests leading discussions and deep analysis of a business worth $170 billion, more than Hollywood and the music industry combined.
The Next World Forum takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center from Aug. 30-31.
His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is an important event on the global calendar for the gaming and esports industry.
“It provides a unique platform for leading industry figures to engage in challenging conversations and sessions, asking tough questions that contribute to shaping the future of the sector.
“By bringing together leaders and experts from around the world, the event is fostering a culture of inquiry, collaboration and knowledge sharing, and creating an environment where new models of working can be debated, discussed and developed to create a positive impact on the industry.
“It is evident that esports and gaming are becoming valid career paths for many, not just in Saudi but globally. The Next World Forum will generate dialogue and offer insights that enable these individuals — from across the industry — to better understand the landscape as it grows and evolves.”
Scheduled main stage sessions at the Next World Forum in August include: From Pixels To Podiums: Examining The Relationship Between Esports And The Olympics; Creating The Gold Standard Of The Competitive Gaming Scene; Breaking The Code: The Challenges For Women In Gaming Leadership; Press The Pause Button: Analyzing Esports Players’ Mental And Physical Health; and many more.
Speakers will include ministers of sport from leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.
Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, this year’s Next World Forum will also launch the Gamers8 Club Awards.
The Forum additionally brings the curtain down on Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which begins on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Next World Forum gamers

DGDA chief Jerry Inzerillo welcomes privatization of Diriyah Sports Club

Diriyah Sports Club's ownership has been transferred to DGDA. (Supplied/DGDA)
Diriyah Sports Club's ownership has been transferred to DGDA. (Supplied/DGDA)
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

DGDA chief Jerry Inzerillo welcomes privatization of Diriyah Sports Club

Diriyah Sports Club's ownership has been transferred to DGDA. (Supplied/DGDA)
  • Club’s ownership transferred to Diriyah Gate Development Authority as part of initiative to help develop talent and facilities
Updated 06 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has commended the launch of the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the landmark project that has led to the transfer of ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club from the Ministry of Sport to the DGDA.

The initiative highlights the importance of developing Saudi sports as part of Vision 2030 and the drive to improve the well-being of all people in Saudi Arabia, Inzerillo said.

It is also indicative of the focus placed on aiding professional sports in the Kingdom to increase their competitiveness at the local, regional and global levels, he added, confirming that the club, which was established in Diriyah in 1976, will seamlessly integrate with the DGDA’s agenda of community, commercial and sports projects.

The move will help position Diriyah Sports Club as a destination for locals and tourists to enjoy a wide range of sports and social activities that the club will host.

The decision by the Ministry of Sport to transfer ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club to the DGDA will enable the organization to invest in the development of talents and facilities, said Inzerillo.

“We will be looking at developing a ground-up approach, from enhanced infrastructure to world-class athletic and athlete services, bolstering and growing the player base to enable them to compete at levels that were previously unachievable,” he added.

“This in turn will help grow our audience and fan base and encourage the youth and casual players to strive for higher levels of competition. This all feeds into Vision 2030’s underlying objectives of wellness and well-being and sports for all ages and skill levels.”

The Ministry of Sport said that the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project seeks to involve investment and development bodies directly to improve the performance of sports clubs, enhance their governance and help them achieve financial sustainability.

As part of Vision 2030 goals, the DGDA will activate promising, ambitious plans to improve the Diriyah Sports Club and fulfill its commitment to support sports and improve the quality of life in the community.

The DGDA has been heavily involved in the sports sector, hosting and organizing a variety of high-profile international, regional, and local activities and tournaments held in cooperation with local governing bodies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
AFP

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge to end golf's 'civil war'

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
  • LIV Golf launched October 2021, lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million purses
  • “Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world”: Saudi PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: The PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced on Tuesday that they have merged their commercial operations with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and ended all litigation, bringing to a close the sport’s bitter two-year rift.

In a bombshell agreement that caught the golf world by surprise, the US-based PGA Tour said they had signed an agreement that combines its activities with the Saudi financiers’ golf-related businesses and those of the DP World Tour to form “a new collectively owned, for-profit entity.”

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans,” he added.

The name of the new merged entity and the precise structure of the tours has yet to be announced but the PGA Tour said that the parties had agreed to “establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season.”

The Board of Directors of the new commercial entity will have the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as chairman and Monahan as Chief Executive Officer.

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” said Al-Rumayyan. “From the very beginning, the whole initiative was how to grow the game of golf,” Al-Rumayyan said. “And I think what was achieved today was exactly that.”

“We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to leverage PIF’s unparallelled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide.

“There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all,” he said.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: “This is a momentous day. We are delighted to be able to not only reignite our relationship with PIF, but also to have the opportunity to build on our current Strategic Alliance partnership with the PGA TOUR. Together we will be stronger than ever and well positioned to continue to bring the game to all corners of the globe.”

He continued: “To partner in this new entity and influence the growth of the game for all our DP World Tour members is energizing and exciting.”

LIV Golf was launched in October 2021 and lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million purses and money guarantees. The competition is currently in its second season.

The PGA Tour responded to the emergence of a rival tour by banning LIV players while the DP World Tour has handed out heavy fines to its players.

The rift had led to a series of lawsuits and caused acrimony between players such as major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who signed lucrative deals with LIV, and those such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who remained loyal to the PGA Tour.

There was noticeably no mention of LIV chief executive Greg Norman in the statements. Norman’s combative approach to the conflict had seen him recently snubbed by Augusta National who did not offer him an invite to April’s Masters tournament.

In November, McIlroy, who was the most prominent backer of the PGA Tour among the players, said that Norman was an obstacle to any deal between the two parties.

“I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” said the Northern Irishman, “No one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.”

It was unclear if the announcement would impact on LIV’s current season. The tour’s next event is on June 30 at Valderrama in Spain. The PGA Tour statement said that the team element, introduced by LIV, would be part of the future plans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia LIV Golf PGA Tour Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia

Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia

Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
  • The French striker, 35, will leave as a free agent in the close season
  • He is set to move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, signing a two-year deal estimated by media reports to be worth more than 100 million euros
Updated 06 June 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema said farewell to Real Madrid in a small, private ceremony closed to fans and media on Tuesday following a trophy-laden 14-year stay with the LaLiga club.
The French striker, 35, will leave as a free agent in the close season and is set to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, signing a two-year deal estimated by media reports to be worth more than 100 million euros ($106.93 million).
There were no tears in a ceremony that lasted less than 20 minutes and in which only players, family and close friends were allowed to attend.
“I will never forget Real Madrid. It’s impossible, it’s the best club in history. But I think today is the time to leave and to get to know another story,” Benzema told the small audience at Real’s training facilities.
“It’s difficult to talk with so many feelings, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my team mates. It was a good path in my life. I have been lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream.”
Having joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, Benzema became the spearhead of the club’s attack and their main goal-scoring threat after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.
Benzema scored 354 goals for Real to sit second on the club’s all-time scoring list behind Ronaldo.
He had his best season in the 2021-22 campaign when he scored 44 times in all competitions to lead the side to a record-extending 14th European title as well as the LaLiga crown.
His pivotal role earned him the Ballon d’Or award, making him the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth Frenchman overall.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised Benzema for all he had done at the club.
“Karim, you have been an example of behavior and professionalism in our club,” Perez said.
“You have earned the right to decide your destiny. A future that only belongs to you and we must respect it.”

Topics: real madrid Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia

Muchova, Sabalenka reach first French Open semifinals

Muchova, Sabalenka reach first French Open semifinals
Updated 06 June 2023
AP

Muchova, Sabalenka reach first French Open semifinals

Muchova, Sabalenka reach first French Open semifinals
  • The second-seeded Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to set up a semifinal against the unseeded Muchova
  • Muchova and Sabalenka had never progressed beyond the third round in Paris
Updated 06 June 2023
AP
PARIS: Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova are in the French Open semifinals for the first time.
The second-seeded Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to set up a semifinal against the unseeded Muchova. The Czech beat 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-2.
Muchova and Sabalenka had never progressed beyond the third round in Paris.
Svitolina was booed by some sections of the crowd because she snubbed the Australian Open champion after the final point, instead of shaking her hand at the net.
Sabalenka walked up to the net, and leaned on the top of it with both hands, looking at Svitolina as she walked. Svitolina did not look in her direction and went straight to the sideline.
Sabalenka is from Belarus, and Svitolina — playing in her first major since becoming a mother — is from Ukraine. Belarus aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the war continues. Like other players from Ukraine, including Sabalenka’s first-round opponent last week, Svitolina has not been shaking hands with players from Belarus or Russia after matches.
Sabalenka’s all-risk tennis paid dividends despite 37 unforced errors. Her aggressive returns and deep groundstrokes put Svitolina on the backfoot from the start. Under pressure at the beginning of the second set and 2-0 down, Sabalenka raised her game to win four games in a row and sealed the match with a forehand winner.
Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in the tournament.
Pavlyuchenkova played for more than three hours in her previous match and appeared tired as she got off a sluggish start and gave away too many easy points.
She tried to fight back using her powerful groundstrokes but her hopes of a comeback were dashed when she went down 4-1 in the second set after another big forehand bounced wide.
Pavlyuchenkova missed most of the 2022 season with a knee injury. Ranked No. 333, she was the lowest-ranked woman to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals in the Open Era, and the lowest at any Grand Slam since 2017.
Muchova has also been slowed by an injuries as an abdominal problem forced her to rest for six months after the 2021 US Open. She damaged an ankle during her third-round match at Roland Garros last year.
Muchova will be playing her second semifinal at a major after making it that far at the Australian Open two years ago.
In the men’s bracket, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course and could set up a mouth-watering semifinal contest if they both win Tuesday.
Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, plays No. 11 Karen Khachanov on Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz, who won last year’s US Open, takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at major tournaments.

