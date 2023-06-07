What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of Zeta-3

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Secrets of The Heart’

“Secrets of the Heart” is a book by author and poet Kahlil Gibran, first published in 1947, after his death.

The collection of his writing on love and friendship is divided into several sections, each focusing on different aspects of the human heart.

The book is written through the eyes of a woman whose father made her marry a wealthy nobleman. The unnamed woman begins to write a letter to her beloved sister, pouring her heart out that while her husband cherishes her, she believes he is not meant for her love.

The first section explores the many different forms of love including the romantic, platonic and familial. Gibran writes about the joys and pains of love and the importance of giving and receiving it in our lives.

The second section delves into the nature of true friendship and the qualities that make a good companion. The author emphasizes the importance of honesty, loyalty and understanding in building strong friendships.

The third section consists of meditations on the human heart and its mysteries. Gibran reflects on what lies within the heart, its connection to the soul, and its role in our emotional and spiritual lives.

Throughout the book, Gibran’s writing is poetic and philosophical.

He uses metaphors to explore the complex and often contradictory nature of the human experience, shedding light on how the woman sees herself as a “martyr in this belittling world.”

“Secrets of the Heart” is one of many essays Gibran wrote using both prose and poetry.

While Gibran did not belong to any literary movement, his works reflect elements of symbolism from the Romantic and New Thought movements. He is revered as the voice of the East, which found its way into the hearts of Western readers.