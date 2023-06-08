Saudi Electricity Co. invests $373m in 3 projects to boost power grid

RIYADH: Electricity networks across three Saudi governates are set to undergo SR1.4 billion ($373 million) worth of improvements to reduce the areas’ liquid fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. will invest the money across Rafha, Al-Wajh and Najran, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Ensuring reliability and continuity, the company aims to maximize electric power generation units for network efficiency and subscribers’ benefits.

The first scheme will link Rafha to the public electricity network in the eastern sector via a 380 kilovolt overhead line spanning 328 km.

Connecting Al-Qasima to Rafha, the line will have a capacity of 1,650 kilovolt-amps.

Secondly, the Al-Wajh governorate will be connected to the Green Duba power station through an overhead line spanning 210 km.

This link will strategically connect the northwest network to the western region network.

The SEC added that the third scheme would join the Najran region with the Al Fara’a station in the Asir region with an overhead line reaching 236.5 km.

The third scheme will also secure additional energy as the electrical networks in the southern and Najran regions become more reliable.

In March, the company announced plans to allocate between SR30 billion and SR35 billion for its 2023 capital expenditure.

This outlay is at least 10 percent higher than the electric power distribution firm’s 2022 capital expenditure, which stood at SR27.4 billion.

Even though SEC did not provide a clear breakdown of the allocated amount, it is projected that expenditure in transmission and distribution infrastructure will be a priority considering that this dominated the firm’s capital expenditure over the past three years.

In addition, SEC shed light on plans to further develop its distribution and transmission lines, and potentially achieve 23 percent automation within its distribution grid.

Established in 2000, SEC has monopolized the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power in the Kingdom through 45 power generation plants in the country.

The firm’s vision revolves around integrating the environment, economy and social issues into the firm’s corporate cultural and economic values to accomplish the greater objectives of sustainable development.