Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet

Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet
Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

Updated 09 June 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Moamen Sumreen, 22, a Palestinian journalist who was convering the Israeli raid, was seriously wounded after being hit in the head by a rubber bullet, his family told AFP.

Israeli troops on Thursday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian accused of carrying out twin bombings in Jerusalem last November that killed two Israelis, including a teenager.
His uncle Mohammed Sumreen, also a journalist, said they had been among a group of reporters watching events unfold from the roof of a nearby building.
“Throughout the coverage, the soldiers were shining laser lights on us, targeting us with gas bombs and firing live bullets in our direction,” he said.
“Moamen wanted to change his position, he stood up and was directly hit by a bullet in the area under the ear,” he said, noting that Sumreen was wearing a jacket marked “press” when he came under fire.
The Israeli army said that the incident was “under review.”

The army used explosives to make the first floor apartment in Ramallah where Aslam Faroukh lived uninhabitable, an AFP journalist reported.
Faroukh was arrested in December and accused of carrying out the November 23 bombings at Jerusalem bus stops that killed a 15-year-old Israeli-Canadian and an Israeli in his 50s. They were the first bombings to have targeted Israeli civilians since 2016.

“The home was demolished after an appeal to the Supreme Court against the demolition was rejected,” the army said in a statement.

Originally from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where he held an Israeli residency permit, Faroukh had lived in Ramallah for some years.
According to the army, he is alleged to have acted alone, “identifying with the Daesh (Daesh group) organization.”
Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, routinely demolishes the homes of individuals it blames for deadly attacks on Israelis.
Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.
But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.
Faroukh’s mother, Um Aslam, told AFP that the demolition would only “increase their hatred and (desire for) revenge.”

Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon

Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
Updated 08 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon

Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
  • Press Editors’ Syndicate, Progressive Socialist Party hit out at ban on Fajer Al-Saeed after Beirut airport ordeal
  • Lebanese Forces party leader questions if country has become ‘another North Korea’
Updated 08 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: There was uproar in Lebanon on Thursday after Kuwaiti media writer and producer Fajer Al-Saeed was prevented from entering the country.
Al-Saeed was stopped at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday evening, with Lebanon’s General Security rejecting a request from Kuwaiti Embassy officials to allow her to spend the night there before leaving on the first flight to Kuwait.
Instead, she was deported back to her country on Thursday morning after spending the night at the airport.
Al-Saeed had flown to Lebanon to shoot an episode for the “We Want the Truth” program on the Sawt Beirut International e-platform.
However, she claimed she was detained at the General Security checkpoint over a “name similarity issue” before being told a permanent deportation order had been issued against her, banning her from entering the country.
In 2021, the Arab League designated Beirut as the Capital of Arab Media for 2023 as a symbol of solidarity with the city following the devastating port explosion.
Joseph Al-Kosseifi, head of the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate, told Arab News: “We are against obstructing the work of any journalist in Lebanon — whether Lebanese or visiting from abroad.
“What happened requires clarification. Some claim that Al-Saeed was prevented from entering Lebanon due to an Israeli stamp on her passport, while others argue that her bold stance against Hezbollah was the reason.
“I will refrain from engaging in political disputes, but our position is clear. We oppose the prevention of any journalist or media professional from carrying out their professional duties.”
In a statement, the Progressive Socialist Party claimed the ban was “based solely on her political positions and opinions.”
It added: “Such condemned behavior strikes at the core of Lebanon, which is built on freedoms, diversity, and respect for the press and journalists, regardless of whether they are Lebanese or foreigners.”
Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces party, described the ban as a “police action without any legal justification.”
He said: “It undermines everything that Lebanon stands for in terms of civilization, culture, and media, and it reflects a complete disregard for Lebanon’s Arab relationships.
“Kuwait has always been a source of support, assistance, and friendship to Lebanon in various fields, particularly in the development projects implemented by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, which have surpassed what the Lebanese state has achieved in some areas.
“Is this how we repay our friends? It seems that the only reason for preventing this independent-minded journalist from entering Lebanon lies in her clear and transparent positions toward the axis of resistance. Has Lebanon transformed into another North Korea?”
Al-Saeed noted that the decision to block her entry may have been based on her stance regarding Hezbollah, expressed during a television interview in Lebanon in November.
She said: “I respect Lebanon’s laws, just as I respect the laws of my own country and any other country. If there is a decision to prevent me from traveling, let me leave.”
Al-Saeed revealed that she could not call the Kuwait Embassy until an officer gave her his phone which she used to send a tweet about what was happening.
She said: “I have been at Beirut airport for five hours, and I don’t know the reason. They told me that I am banned from entering the country. Thank you, Lebanon.”
On hearing the news of her detention, the acting Kuwaiti charge d’affaires headed to the airport with other embassy staff and suggested Al-Saeed wait at the embassy until the matter was clarified. But General Security declined the offer.
“They informed me that I was being detained. I want to emphasize that I respect the laws of every country. If you don’t want me, I won’t impose myself on anyone.
“However, that does not mean I don’t love the Lebanese people. You are aware of Lebanon’s circumstances and the decision-makers there, and this is purely a political matter.
“I have not committed any crimes. These are my political opinions, and perhaps some individuals have become sensitive to them and cannot tolerate differing viewpoints.
“We understand their sensitivity. These people break my heart; the ones who stand for what is right are the strong ones,” Al-Saeed added.
She thanked the General Security officers for treating her with respect and acknowledged the challenging working conditions they faced.
Al-Saeed said: “This is the current situation in this country. But I want to ask those who prevented me from entering Lebanon: Can they prevent my voice from reaching the Lebanese people?”
In a statement, the General Directorate of General Security claimed an examination of Al-Saeed’s documents on her arrival at the airport had revealed there to be an existing order prohibiting her entry.
“The procedures for entry and residence in Lebanon for Arabs and foreigners are solely under the jurisdiction of the directorate, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
“Those with concerns can approach the directorate, either in person or through representation, to request a review of any decision made, provided they present relevant data and documents that warrant reconsideration,” the statement said.
MP Ghayath Yazbeck said, “the state and the colluding system” had “labeled advocates of free speech as enemies.” Apologizing to Al-Saeed over her treatment, he added: “This is not our airport, and this is not how we welcome our people and friends.”
 

Microsoft to offer OpenAI’s GPT models to government cloud customers

Microsoft to offer OpenAI’s GPT models to government cloud customers
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers

Microsoft to offer OpenAI’s GPT models to government cloud customers
  • Company said GPT technology will be integrated into Azure Government, which offers cloud solutions to government agencies
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Microsoft Corp. is bringing the powerful language-producing models from OpenAI to US federal agencies using its Azure cloud service, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The Redmond, Washington-based company has added support for large language models (LLMs) powering GPT-4 the latest and the most sophisticated of the LLMs from OpenAI, and GPT-3, to Azure Government.
Use of LLMs have boomed since the launch of ChatGPT from OpenAI, in which Microsoft holds a stake, and businesses of all shapes and sizes are racing to build features on top of them.
It is the first time Microsoft is bringing the GPT technology to Azure Government, which offers cloud solutions to US government agencies, and marks the first such effort by a major company to make the chatbot technology available to governments.
Microsoft generally offers it to Azure commercial cloud users through Azure OpenAI Services, which had 4,500 customers as of May.
Microsoft said government customers can adapt the language models for specific tasks including content generation, language-to-code translation and summarization. 

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp
  • New feature users will allow users to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms on Thursday introduced WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the social media giant said would help make the app a “private broadcast messaging product.”
Users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, Meta will expand the availability of the tool for users in more countries, it said.
The company said users will be able to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials and others.
Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers. Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed.
Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract - Axios

Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract - Axios
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract - Axios

Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract - Axios
  • Fox News accused Carlson of the violation in a letter to his legal team after he posted a clip of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday
  • Carlson was taken off the air by Fox last April following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Fox News on Wednesday notified Tucker Carlson’s legal team that the former prime-time host violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing a copy of a letter obtained by the news website.

Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by Fox following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.
Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar sent a letter to Carlson’s legal team saying Carlson “is in breach” of his contract agreement after he posted a clip of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday evening, according to Axios.
Carlson’s legal team could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters. His lawyer told Axios that any legal action by Fox would violate his First Amendment rights to free speech guaranteed by the US Constitution.
“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events,” Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement cited by Axios.
Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter quoted by Axios refers to Carlson’s contract, and said its former prime time star was “prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether ‘over the Internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised.’“

Google’s flagship Marketing Live event comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

Google’s flagship Marketing Live event comes to Saudi Arabia for first time
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Google's flagship Marketing Live event comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

Google’s flagship Marketing Live event comes to Saudi Arabia for first time
  • Executives from the company’s regional and global operations told business and marketing experts from the region about its latest consumer insights, products and solutions
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google announced new consumer insights, products and solutions on Wednesday in Riyadh, as the company’s flagship global advertising and commerce event, Google Marketing Live, took place in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Executives from Google’s regional and global operations joined business and marketing experts from the region at the event to discuss the future of artificial intelligence in the business world.

“We’re excited to host Google Marketing Live in Riyadh for the first time,” said Anthony Nakache, the managing director of Google MENA.

“Google’s presence here today is a testament to our commitment to supporting businesses in the Kingdom and their digital growth.”

The company showcased its latest advertising products and new features on Google Search and Maps, along with a range of AI features and products that will be available in Saudi Arabia. It said the innovations include an enhanced experience on PerformanceMax, Automatically Created Assets, and Merchant Center Next.

PerformanceMax, which allows advertisers to access all of their Google Ads inventory from a single campaign, will now use generative media models and large language learning models to generate “professional grade creatives” across YouTube, Display and Search with minimal information, the company said.

Automatically Created Assets will enable advertisers to generate and adapt their adverts in real time, so that they are more relevant to customers, it added.

In addition, Google said, businesses of all sizes can now manage online and offline product and business information through Merchant Center Next, which includes a simplified process for onboarding and product upload and management, together with improved ad integration and comprehensive reporting.

“AI has long been the cornerstone of Google’s products and services and we’re excited to announce new AI-powered features, such as AI in PerformanceMax and Automatically Created Assets, for businesses in Saudi Arabia to help drive better performance and reach more customers,” said Nakache.

Google Marketing Live is an annual event during which the company showcases its latest advertising and product offerings.

