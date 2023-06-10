You are here

  • Home
  • France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a phone call with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bjhs

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

France’s Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to “immediately end” Tehran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which involves supplying Moscow with attack drones, the Elysee said.
Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious “security and humanitarian consequences” of Iran’s drone deliveries “and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” said a statement.
The call came a day after White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that “could be fully operational early next year.”
The White House released a satellite image of the location of the prospective plant in the Alabuga special economic zone, some 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of Moscow.
“The Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening,” Kirby said in a statement, citing US intelligence information.
The United States has said that Russia has received hundreds of Iranian attack drones to attack Kyiv and “terrorize” Ukrainians, a charge denied by Tehran.
According to US data, the drones are built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea “and then used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine,” Kirby said.
The White House said it would release a new government advisory to assist businesses and governments “to ensure they are not inadvertently contributing to Iran’s (drone) program.”

Topics: France Iran Emmanuel Macron Ebrahim Raisi Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Related

Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
World
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
UK unveils new sanctions targeting Russia’s ally Belarus
World
UK unveils new sanctions targeting Russia’s ally Belarus

Egypt church quashes rumors about Pope Tawadros’ health

Several social media posts have surfaced expressing concern over the health of Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros
Several social media posts have surfaced expressing concern over the health of Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros
Updated 17 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMED

Egypt church quashes rumors about Pope Tawadros’ health

Several social media posts have surfaced expressing concern over the health of Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros
  • Pontiff suffers from facial nerve inflammation and diabetes, his condition is stable
Updated 17 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: Several social media posts have surfaced expressing concern over the health of Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros after he showed signs of tiredness during the last Easter sermon at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo.

He is the 118th pope of Alexandria and patriarch of the See of St. Mark, succeeding the late Pope Shenouda III as leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

Church spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said that Pope Tawadros’ sudden health problem occurred after the end of the Mass prayer and that a medical examination revealed “a simple inflammation of the facial nerve.”

He added: “It is known that the facial nerve mainly shows its effects on the face and that Pope Tawadros, following the doctors’ instructions, stopped pastoral meetings for several days. However, he continues to receive visitors according to the meetings scheduled. He will not completely stop all activities.

“The treatment of inflammation of the facial nerve requires relative rest with appropriate medications and physical therapy, and recovery from inflammation varies from person to person and according to the degree of response, but in all cases, it takes several days or weeks.”

Coptic activist and researcher Robert Al-Fares told Arab News: “The pope, during the Easter Mass, adhered to meeting well-wishers on the morning of the feast, and appeared on television because he did not want people to worry about him amid the joy of the holiday.

“It was necessary for him to go to the hospital for medical analysis and x-rays. As soon as the results of the examinations appeared, he returned to the papal residence in Cairo.”

Al-Fares added: “His Holiness has a health file in a hospital in Europe for 15 years through which routine periodic follow-ups are conducted.”

Rumors circulating on social media, he said, “aim to harm society and Christians in Egypt and the East, given the status of His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.”

Phipps Issa, a priest of the Syriac Orthodox Church in Egypt, said: “Prayers were made for the health and well-being of Pope Tawadros in the blessed Pentecost Mass on the morning of June 4. It is correct that the church does not respond to the rumors that are spread on social media pages, as some rumors do not deserve a church response.

“I see that 95 percent of what is published on the social media pages about the pope’s health are rumors and lies, so the church is not interested in responding to these lies and rumors.

“Yes, we know that the pope suffers from diabetes, like about 5 million Egyptians, and that he needs to change the treatment protocol from time to time, which is normal, so why do they talk on social media about severe injuries due to this chronic disease?”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Coptic Church Pope Tawadros II

Related

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
World
Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
Exclusive Exclusive: Pope Tawadros II warns against ‘emptying’ Middle East of Christians, sees hope in Saudi reforms
Middle-East
Exclusive: Pope Tawadros II warns against ‘emptying’ Middle East of Christians, sees hope in Saudi reforms

Houthis refuse to release imprisoned Bahais

Houthis refuse to release imprisoned Bahais
Updated 10 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis refuse to release imprisoned Bahais

Houthis refuse to release imprisoned Bahais
  • On May 25, armed Houthis raided a Bahai gathering in Sanaa and seized 17 people
Updated 10 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have rebuffed demands from local rights groups in Yemen to release 17 members of the Bahai sect.

The group have upped their verbal assault against the religious minority, accusing them of being “infidels and Western stooges.”

On May 25, armed Houthis raided a Bahai gathering in Sanaa and seized 17 people, including five women.

They have denied requests from relatives and sect members to meet them or at least reveal their whereabouts.

The UN Human Rights Office demanded that the Houthis immediately release the detained Bahais and allow religious minorities to follow their rituals freely, blaming the Houthis for inciting the local population against the Bahais.

“We remind the de facto authorities in Sanaa, that they must respect the human rights of people living under their control,” Jeremy Laurence, its spokesperson, said in a briefing in Geneva. “Human rights guarantees minorities, among other things, the right to profess and practice their own religion and the right to a fair trial before an independent and impartial tribunal.”

The UN office said that on June 2, the Houthi mufti, Shamseddin Sharafeddin, threatened to execute Bahais if they did not repent and accused them of being traitors.

The Abductees’ Mothers Association, a Yemen-based umbrella organization representing thousands of families of civilian war captives, reiterated their demands for the release of the Bahais, condemning the Houthis for forcibly disappearing them and preventing the group’s attorney from meeting them.

“We hold the Houthi group fully responsible for their lives and safety. We call upon the office of the UN envoy and all human rights organizations to urgently work for their release, uncovering their whereabouts, especially the women, and returning them safely to their homes,” the organization said in a statement.

Other local and international human rights organizations had previously expressed concern about the fate of the imprisoned Bahais and the Houthis’ escalating crackdown on minorities and dissidents.

But the Houthis responded to those appeals by stepping up their verbal attacks on the Bahais. Houthi media outlets have published numerous articles accusing Bahais of attempting to undermine Islam and Muslims.

“The Bahai is an artifact of Crusader colonialism with its numerous names and historical phases, as well as one of the poisoned arrows of Zionism and global Freemasonry,” said one article published by the Houthi-run version of the official news agency SABA on Saturday.

“Today, a new activity has emerged in our Yemeni arena that comes as part of the war that targets our principles, concepts, and total affiliation with Islam. It is the activity of the Bahai faith. This satanic newcomer moved to our country, defaming Islam openly and clearly, and waging a misleading intellectual war against Islam,” said another paper published by SABA on Thursday, quoting the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis bahais

Related

Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown
Middle-East
Top Yemen Bahai figure disappears amid Houthi crackdown
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Saudi Arabia
Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

Egypt begins requiring visas for all Sudanese after detecting ‘unlawful activities’: MFA spokesman

Refugees from Sudan queue to enter Egypt at the Argeen crossing. (AFP)
Refugees from Sudan queue to enter Egypt at the Argeen crossing. (AFP)
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters

Egypt begins requiring visas for all Sudanese after detecting ‘unlawful activities’: MFA spokesman

Refugees from Sudan queue to enter Egypt at the Argeen crossing. (AFP)
  • More than 200,000 Sudanese have entered Egypt since fighting erupted in April
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt instituted a new policy requiring all Sudanese entering the country to obtain visas prior to entry, after detecting “unlawful activities” including the issuance of fraudulent visas, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid told Reuters.

The decision is a reversal of a longstanding exemption for children, women and elderly men.

More than 200,000 Sudanese have entered Egypt since fighting erupted in April, Abu Zeid said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Egypt Sudan

Related

Latest Sudan truce begins amid civilian skepticism
Middle-East
Latest Sudan truce begins amid civilian skepticism
Update Warring parties in Sudan agree to 24-hour ceasefire – Saudi Arabia, US statement
Middle-East
Warring parties in Sudan agree to 24-hour ceasefire – Saudi Arabia, US statement

Unclear if ‘pirates’ threatened Turkiye ship crew: Italy media

Unclear if ‘pirates’ threatened Turkiye ship crew: Italy media
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

Unclear if ‘pirates’ threatened Turkiye ship crew: Italy media

Unclear if ‘pirates’ threatened Turkiye ship crew: Italy media
  • The ship, Galata Seaways sailing under a Turkish flag, was then escorted to Naples, where Italian investigators were questioning the crew and others aboard
  • Interviews with the crew have so far not backed up that version of events, according to Italian med
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP

ROME: The crew of a cargo ship boarded by Italian special forces may not have been threatened by knife-wielding “pirates” as initially reported, Italian media said on Saturday.
On Friday, Italy’s defense minister said marines had dropped onto a vessel off the nation’s coast after reports that that “stowaways” used knives to threaten the crew.
The ship, Galata Seaways sailing under a Turkish flag, was then escorted to Naples, where Italian investigators were questioning the crew and others aboard.
According to Friday media reports and statements from the defense ministry, the ship captain radioed for help after knife-wielding migrants, who had secretly boarded the vessel hoping to reach Europe and were discovered by the crew, tried to take some of the crew hostage.
But interviews with the crew have so far not backed up that version of events, according to Italian media on Saturday.
The captain has told investigators that he alerted the authorities after he saw two men with knives try to enter the ship’s machine section and, failing to do so, then rejoined the other stowaways, according to reports by ANSA news agency and La Repubblica daily.
“For the moment, it is not clear what the clandestine passengers wanted to do with the knives,” La Repubblica said, citing “informed sources.”
“Thus it is not clear whether there was a diversion attempt or not,” La Reppublica wrote, adding that no-one has yet been charged with piracy over the incident.
The three migrants who were found to have knives on them have been charged with arms possession, but have not been jailed, according to ANSA.
The 15 stowaways came from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Four of them — two men and two women — have been hospitalized, according to ANSA.
One of the women is pregnant, the other is weak, one of the men could have a fractured ankle, and the other is suffering from hypothermia.
“When we were discovered, we were afraid that we’d be arrested and repatriated,” ANSA quoted one of them telling investigators.
The Galata Seaways is a roll-on roll-off cargo ship designed to carry vehicles and was sailing under a Turkish flag with reportedly 22 crew members.
It set off from Topcular in Turkiye on June 7 and was headed for Sete in southern France.
Scores of people fleeing war and poverty in Asia, Middle East and Africa try to enter European Union countries each year.

Topics: Italy Turkiye cargo ship Pirates

Related

Danish naval forces kill four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea
World
Danish naval forces kill four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea
Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe - UKMTO
World
Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe - UKMTO

Iran police kill 9-year-old, caught in crossfire, after his father stole a car

Iran police kill 9-year-old, caught in crossfire, after his father stole a car
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

Iran police kill 9-year-old, caught in crossfire, after his father stole a car

Iran police kill 9-year-old, caught in crossfire, after his father stole a car
  • Boy’s photo was shared on social media, with people expressing sorrow for his death
Updated 10 June 2023
AP

Dubai: A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province and drove off with him, Iranian authorities said.
Ruhollah Bigdeli, chief of police in Shushtar County, said — via Iran’s official police website — that officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it,” but the boy was caught in the crossfire and died on the spot.
Police said they issued the man several warnings before they started shooting, adding that he had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling.
The Iranian Jamaran news website identified the boy as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. They spoke to the father who accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting.
Morteza’s photo was shared on social media, with people expressing sorrow for his death.
In November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak, was killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces.
Pirfalak was shot and killed while passing with his parents through a street in the southwestern city of Izeh, in Khuzestan province, filled with demonstrators, during nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran’s president to visit three Latin American countries next week
Middle-East
Iran’s president to visit three Latin American countries next week

Latest updates

Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam
Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam
Six local, international documentaries on show
Six local, international documentaries on show
Egypt church quashes rumors about Pope Tawadros’ health
Several social media posts have surfaced expressing concern over the health of Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros
Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts
Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts
Kaaba kiswa raised in preparation for Hajj
Kaaba kiswa raised in preparation for Hajj

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.