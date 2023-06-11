Exhibition explores Hajj through art and photography

JEDDAH: An extraordinary exhibition titled “Journey Through the Holy Sites” has opened its doors in Jeddah, offering a captivating exploration of a pilgrim’s experience during Hajj.

Showcasing a collection of historic pieces, this unique exhibition features 26 artists, including three talented Saudi photographers.

Running from June 12 to 23, at Terhal Hall in Jeddah Park, the exhibition coincides with the Muslim holy pilgrimage to the sacred city of Makkah. In collaboration with the Islamic Art Museum and Oyoun Jeddah Charity Association, this remarkable showcase presents over 100 exhibits, ranging from photographs and paintings to books, manuscripts, and other precious artifacts.

The primary objective of this exhibition is to reflect the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless and accessible journey for pilgrims from around the world. It also aims to highlight the various initiatives implemented to facilitate Hajj for all individuals.

Dedicated to Makkah as a historically and economically significant city, the exhibition covers the journey from the medieval age to the Ottoman era and up to the present day. A particular section focuses on artistic representations of the rituals, including embroidered fabrics that once adorned the Kaaba and breathtaking aerial shots of the Holy Mosque.

Dr. Zuhair Maimani, a business development consultant at the Creativity Zone Foundation and organizer of the exhibition, emphasized that the exhibition aims to showcase the collective efforts of Islamic nations in making this blessed ritual a resounding success. He further emphasized the role played by Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims.

“This exhibition portrays the status of Makkah, the significance of Hajj, and its impact on the lives of Muslims worldwide. It also contributes to fostering a greater understanding of Islam among non-Muslims,” Maimani explained.

Running parallel to the main exhibition is a photography exhibit about the Hajj captured through the lenses of three talented Saudi photographers: Prof. Khaled Khader, Prof. Susan Baaqhil, and Imad Al-Husseini.

Baaqhil, the first professional award-winning photographer-artist in Saudi Arabia, expressed her pride in representing Islam and Saudi Arabia to the world.

“We take great pride in presenting a truly unique perspective on Hajj and offering a local lens through which visitors can experience it,” she stated.

Baaqhil continued: “Displaying rare images captured since 2002, I aim to provide a compelling portrayal of the extensive urban redevelopment currently taking place in the holy city of Makkah.”

In addition to the local pieces, objects, photographs, and artworks, the exhibition also hosts live calligraphy workshops and showcases Islamic designs, adding an interactive element for visitors to engage with.

Visitors are welcome to explore the exhibition from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.