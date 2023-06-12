You are here

‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title
Serbia's Novak Djokovic points at 23 on his garment as he celebrates winning the men's singles final of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title
  • Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969
  • Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to Djokovic’s 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open
AFP

PRIS: Novak Djokovic created “incredible” history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and win a third French Open title, snapping the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win 23. I’m beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements,” said Djokovic.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to Djokovic’s 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

“It’s no coincidence that my 23rd Grand Slam title has come here because it has been the hardest one for me to win in my career. I am very emotional right now and I am very, very proud,” added Djokovic who fired 11 aces and 52 winners in total past Ruud.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

When asked if he could win a 24th and 25th Grand Slam, he replied: “Yes, why not. I feel good this year, I won the two Grand Slams that I played (Melbourne then Roland Garros). So why not?“

“I am very motivated, very inspired to continue to make history in this sport.”

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women’s tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court’s all-time mark of 24 will now be in Djokovic’s sights at Wimbledon next month.

“I’m going to look to win Wimbledon again. I’ve won the last four Wimbledons, I feel good on the grass,” said Djokovic.

There is little sign of Djokovic slowing down. He is now the oldest French Open champion but 11 of his Slam trophies have now been won after he turned 30.

His coach Goran Ivanizevic hailed his physical fitness, describing him as a “Ninja” on court.

On Monday, Djokovic will reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, who he defeated in the semifinals in Paris, and start his 388th week in top spot.

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!” tweeted Nadal, a 14-time Roland Garros winner who missed this year’s tournament through injury.

Ruud added sportingly: “Novak, another day, another record for you. And another day you rewrite tennis history once again.”

The sense of Sunday’s occasion certainly attracted sports A-listers.

NFL legend Tom Brady watched from the Djokovic box, football stars Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic sat side by side in the VIP area which also accommodated former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, a regular this weekend.

Djokovic was playing in his seventh French Open final and boasted a 4-0 career record over Ruud, not having lost a single set.

However, the fourth-ranked Norwegian was the more composed of the two at the start, sprinting out of the blocks for a 2-0 lead when Djokovic shanked an overhead.

It was to be Ruud’s only service break all afternoon.

Ruud, the 2022 runner-up to Nadal, stretched to 3-0 and 4-1 before Djokovic retrieved the break in the seventh game when his opponent buried an easy smash into the net with an open court begging.

It came at the end of a lung-busting 28-shot rally.

Djokovic missed a break point in the ninth game, tumbling to the red clay as he chased down a Ruud drive.

His frustration boiled over when he angrily accused umpire Damien Dumusois of rushing the players between changeovers on a heavy, humid afternoon in the French capital.

Fired up, he then raced through the tiebreak, sealing the opener with a running forehand.

Tellingly, that was Djokovic’s sixth tiebreak at this French Open and in none of them had he committed a single unforced error in the 55 points contested.

Despite being Djokovic’s junior by 12 years, Ruud, who also lost the 2022 US Open final to Alcaraz, suddenly looked spent.

Djokovic broke for 2-0 in the second set and despite Ruud saving two set points in the eighth game, the Serb moved closer to his dream.

Ruud saved a break point in the third game of the third set before Djokovic was hit with a warning for taking too long between points.

But he wasn’t thrown out of his stride.

Djokovic broke for love at 6-5 and sealed his place in history when Ruud went wide after three hours and 13 minutes on court.

The champion saluted his box where coach Goran Ivanizevic and wife Jelena sat.

“I know I can be a nightmare,” said Djokovic. “I want to thank you first of all for patience and tolerance and that stands out. I was really torturing you so I appreciate you being my rock, and my support and really believing in me.”

Ruud predicted Djokovic will keep winning.

“He can win on any surface, anywhere. He will be up for the challenge. I’m sure he will aim for even more. He’s not done yet,” he said.

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954
AP

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954
  • Taylor: I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home
  • The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver
AP

TORONTO: Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backwards with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par 5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Taylor reached the green in two while Fleetwood laid up after his drive found a fairway bunker. Fleetwood gave himself an opportunity for birdie but didn’t need to putt after Taylor’s uphill eagle putt from the front of the green hit the flagstick and dropped.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69) and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff.

Ahly stun Wydad to take African title number 11

Ahly stun Wydad to take African title number 11
John Duerden

Ahly stun Wydad to take African title number 11

Ahly stun Wydad to take African title number 11
  • A late equaliser from Mohamed Abdelmomen however meant that the return match ended 1-1 to give the Red Giants a 3-2 aggregate win
John Duerden

The fans left their Casablanca homes on Sunday and filled Stade Mohamed V hours before kick-off to make a huge amount of noise, but they drifted away in silence as Al-Ahly defeated Wydad AC to win their 11th African champions League title.

After the first leg in Cairo a week earlier ended with a 2-1 win for the Egyptians, for much of the second leg, the Moroccan hosts were leading 1-0 and heading for a second successive title win. A late equalizer from Mohamed Abdelmomen, however, meant that the return match ended 1-1 to give the Red Giants a  3-2 aggregate win. As well as continental title number 11, it gave Al-Ahly revenge after losing in last year’s final to the same team.

Africa’s showpiece was as hard-fought but more bad-tempered than the European version 24 hours earlier and with fewer goal mouth incidents to talk about. It was fitting that both goals came from set pieces. Moroccan international Yahia Attiyat Allah put Wydad ahead on the night in the first half, but late in the second Abdelmonem headed home the all-important equalizer for Al-Ahly.

It was always going to be a difficult first half for the Egyptians in the cauldron of Casablanca and the game plan was very much about keeping it tight until the break at least.

So it was not a surprise that the home team made most of the running and the deadlock was broken on the night. A free-kick from the right side of midfield was floated into the area by Attiyat Allah, and it bounced just inside the six yard box and then ended up in the right side of the net without touching any player. If the atmosphere was buzzing before, it reached a whole new level as more than 45,000 fans started to believe that it was happening as their away goal from the first leg put Wydad in the driving seat.

There was little threat from the visitors in the first half with a shot from Kahraba that went over the bar just before the break, their best effort.

Before the game Ahly coach, Marcel Koller, mentioned the need for officials to be on top of their game, but it was the team from Cairo who were in danger of losing their cool as they made their displeasure known about some of the decisions.

After the break, Ahly pushed forward but neither team were creating any chances of note and Wydad were starting to sit back and protect what they had. Then it all changed out of nowhere with 12 minutes remaining. It was not a surprise that it was a set piece. An Ali Maaloul corner from the right was met by Abdelmonem at the near post, whose beautiful flicked header sent the ball into the opposite side of the net.

The fans, for the first time, were silenced, and suddenly there was an urgency about the Moroccans who now needed a goal just to take the game into extra-time and it was the men in red who were looking to slow things down. Both waited to see how much time was going to be added and the hosts received a boost when eight minutes were held up by the fourth official.

It was Ahly, however, who looked likelier to score on the counter-attack but they just could not quite find the goal that would have put the tie to bed. Fortunately for them, Wydad couldn’t either. The final whistle took an age to come but when, after 99 minutes Mohamed El-Shennawy came and claimed a cross, all knew it was over and the celebrations from the small pocket of away fans, the players and coaching staff started.  

Kevin de Bruyne: Wife predicted Man City Champions League triumph

Kevin de Bruyne: Wife predicted Man City Champions League triumph
ALAM KHAN

Kevin de Bruyne: Wife predicted Man City Champions League triumph

Kevin de Bruyne: Wife predicted Man City Champions League triumph
  • Belgian midfielder substituted in 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul
  • Rodri’s 68th-minute goal helps secure famous treble for Citizens
ALAM KHAN

While reluctant to accept his wife Michele was right, Kevin de Bruyne said she told him Manchester City would win the Champions League back in August.

A 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul sealed a famous treble for the club after they earlier lifted the Premier League and FA Cup.

City’s pursuit of a first European title has been riddled with heartbreak since De Bruyne joined them in 2015, including a 2021 final loss to Chelsea.

But there was finally joy as Rodri’s 68th-minute goal settled a nervy encounter.

“I don’t know why, but my wife said in August, ‘you’re going to win the Champions League,’” the Belgian midfielder said.

“I’ve no idea why, but she always maintained I would. She said before the game, ‘I’m not worried, you’ll be fine, you’ll win it.’

“In the end it’s a little bit of a shame because I have to tell her she was right, so that’s not the best.

“There’s always the pressure when you have never done it to do it and now we have. But we’ve not lost one game in the Champions League this season so I think we deserve it.

“Even if the game wasn’t the best, we did what we had to do to win the game and that was the difference compared to two years ago.”

And just as in the final against Chelsea, De Bruyne had to come off early due to injury.

After a fractured nose and eye socket against Chelsea, he suffered a hamstring tear against Inter that is expected to keep him out for up to three months.

“I don’t look at football that way, it is what it is,” said the Belgian, who will miss the chance of a 100th cap for his country in the forthcoming Nations League games.

“I’ve been struggling for two months, since the Bayern Munich game away. Obviously I missed some games, but the games like Arsenal, Bayern and Real Madrid I managed to do it.

“So I missed, I would say, a fair amount of games, but it was all small ruptures, but here I snapped it all the way so I wasn’t able to go on.

De Bruyne said he had been told for two months there was a possibility he was at risk.

“I give everything for my team and the people in the club know that. I feel proud that I’ve been able to do what I did. It’s a shame that it went the way it did for me, but we go away winning the Champions League so there’s nothing bad toward it.

“I’ve basically been fighting all my career with my team to win this medal. I still don’t think it defines my career. I think it helps but I don’t judge myself or my career solely on this game.”

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final
AFP

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final
  • Scott Boland now looks to have assured himself of a place in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday
AFP

LONDON: Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as a dominant Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3.

But they slumped to 234 all out before lunch on the fifth day, losing their last five wickets for a mere 22 runs. Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in Sunday’s seventh over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail.

Victory meant Australia had now captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them.

Boland might not have been in the side but for an injury to Josh Hazlewood.

The 34-year-old seamer now looks to have assured himself of a place in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

“It felt pretty good to get Kohli out,” said Boland, who has now taken 33 wickets in eight Tests at the remarkably low average of 14.57.

“I have been playing state cricket for Victoria for 12 years,” he added. “I have done some hard work and it is nice to play international cricket and get some wickets.”

Defeat left India, beaten by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for their first piece of global silverware in a decade.

Had India reached a target of 444, it would have surpassed the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St. John’s in 2003 as the highest winning fourth-innings chase in Test history.

India were also attempting to top the corresponding Oval record of 263 posted by England in a one-wicket win over Australia way back in 1902.

Yet even though the odds were heavily against their side, scores of India fans, the key component in a cumulative crowd in excess of 100,000 across the five days, still streamed into the ground.

Australia, who had lost their last four Test series against India, were in charge from early on in this match after being sent into bat.

Both player-of-the-match Travis Head (163) and star batsman Steve Smith (121) made hundreds in a first-innings total of 469.

Topics: ICC World Test Championship Test cricket Australia India

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter
Arab News

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter
  • Club supports ‘equity, diversity and inclusion in all areas,’ CEO says
  • 6 former Yorkshire players punished last month for using discriminatory language
Arab News

LONDON: Yorkshire County Cricket Club have signed a charter pledging to recognize the needs of their Muslim players, staff and fans, the Independent reported on Sunday.

The club are awaiting sanctions for their treatment of allegations of racism and bullying lodged by former player Azeem Rafiq, as well as a failure to address systemic use of racist and discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

The case resulted in significant leadership changes at the club, with Lord Kamlesh Patel stepping down as chair in March, the report said

Other changes included working with Nujum Sports, a nonprofit group that aims supporting Muslim athletes. Having signed up to Nujum’s Muslim Athlete Charter, Yorkshire said it was demonstrating “its commitment to equity, and diversity and inclusion for all.”

The charter includes 10 elements, including the provision of alcohol-free spaces, appropriate places to pray, halal food, and accommodating staff and players who are fasting during Ramadan, the report said.

“It is integral to supporting the work we already do in building a sport that is equal for all,” Yorkshire’s CEO Stephen Vaughan told the BBC.

“By understanding the faith and cultural needs of our Muslim players, staff and fans, we can help to create an open and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and appreciated,” he said.

“We would encourage all our leagues and clubs to find out more about the Muslim Athlete Charter and to seek to adopt its principles.

“The signing of the Muslim Athlete Charter is one of many initiatives Yorkshire Cricket is committed to in order to support equity, diversity and inclusion in all areas of the club and reflect Yorkshire’s rich and vibrant community.”

Yorkshire have admitted four charges related to the racism scandal, with a Cricket Discipline Commission panel set to hold a sanctions hearing on June 27, the Independent report said.

The CDC also last month fined and banned six former Yorkshire players for using discriminatory remarks toward Rafiq and three other players of Asian ethnicity.
 

Topics: Cricket Yorkshire County Cricket Club

