Saudi, Qatari culture ministers sign MoU to expand cooperation

Saudi, Qatari culture ministers sign MoU to expand cooperation
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah signs MoU with his Qatari counterpart. (SPA)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Qatari culture ministers sign MoU to expand cooperation

Saudi, Qatari culture ministers sign MoU to expand cooperation
  MoU signed during Prince Badr's official visit to attend the Doha International Book Fair
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday in Doha during his official visit to attend the opening of the Doha International Book Fair.

During the meeting, the two signed a memorandum of understanding to expand Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s cooperation in various cultural fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The MoU calls for the establishment of joint training programs, workshops, and seminars in the fields of heritage, architecture and design, museums, visual arts, theater and performing arts, literature, publishing and translation, fashion, culinary arts, and films.

It also outlines hosting exhibitions, lending artworks and artifacts to another, participating in festivals and carrying out joint strategic projects.

Under the agreement, the two parties will also develop art residencies between government and private agencies in the two countries, exchange experiences with preserving heritage and implementing UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization agreements.

Prince Badr said he appreciated the invitation for Saudi Arabia to be a guest of honor at the book fair, emphasizing the depth of the two countries’ relationship between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, and Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations.

The agreement and official visit are part of the Kingdom and Qatar’s efforts to develop areas of cooperation in numerous fields. It also reflects the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s eagerness to promote international cultural exchange as one of its strategic goals in line with Vision 2030.

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Monday met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during his official visit to attend the opening of the Doha International Book Fair.
The Saudi minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sheikh Tamim and their wishes for the prosperity and development of the government and people of Qatar.
Prince Badr also praised the depth of the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
He expressed his pride in the signing of the memorandum of understanding concerning cultural affairs between the two countries’ ministries of culture, looking forward to continuing the cultural movement between them and working on initiatives and paths for the culture, tourism, and entertainment committee.
The committee was launched under the umbrella of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, which is a comprehensive framework for enhancing bilateral relations and joint cooperation, and promoting the partnership between the two countries to wider horizons.
Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Saudi ambassador to Qatar, and Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, the assistant minister of culture, attended the meeting.

Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 1,339 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people
  • It clears routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, an ongoing Saudi project to clear land mines in Yemen, saw 1,339 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the first week of June.
Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the project’s special teams destroyed nine anti-personnel mines, 67 anti-tank mines, 1,259 unexploded ordnance, and four explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.
It clears routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 402,258 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.
More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug
Updated 40 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug
  • Authorities has arrested two recipients of the seized cargo
Updated 40 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of a controlled drug hidden in a shipment of fabrics at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The authority said that advanced security techniques resulted in the seizure, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested two recipients of the seized cargo.

The authority said it was continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, while conducting round-the-clock operations to prevent drug smuggling and improve security in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Information received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law is treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tip-offs.
 

‘Tayf Aziz’ convoy to raise autism awareness across Saudi Arabia

‘Tayf Aziz’ convoy to raise autism awareness across Saudi Arabia
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

‘Tayf Aziz’ convoy to raise autism awareness across Saudi Arabia

‘Tayf Aziz’ convoy to raise autism awareness across Saudi Arabia
  • Prince Mohammed inspected the electronic services and equipment, accompanied by Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, the Society of Autism Families’ chairman
  • He watched a visual presentation about the convoy, which aims to support the families of individuals on the autism spectrum
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, inaugurated on Monday the “Tayf Aziz” convoy, one of the Charitable Society of Autism Families’ projects, in partnership with Tayf Aziz Center for developmental, behavioral and autism spectrum disorders.
Prince Mohammed inspected the electronic services and equipment, accompanied by Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, the Society of Autism Families’ chairman of the board of directors.
He watched a visual presentation about the convoy, which aims to support the families of individuals on the autism spectrum, and offer various services to raise awareness about and detect the disorder early, using advanced technology.
At the end of the ceremony, which was attended by the adviser to the minister of health, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qasem, Prince Mohammed honored the partners for the success of the initiative.
The convoy will tour 53 cities, governorates and villages throughout the Kingdom’s regions.

Saudi Arabia hosts ministerial meeting of Arab League and the Pacific Island states

Saudi Arabia hosts ministerial meeting of Arab League and the Pacific Island states
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia hosts ministerial meeting of Arab League and the Pacific Island states

Saudi Arabia hosts ministerial meeting of Arab League and the Pacific Island states
  • Meeting, chaired by Saudi FM, was the second of its kind; the first took place in the UAE in 2010
  • Prince Faisal said it offered the ideal forum for discussing economic and political cooperation between Arab and Pacific Island states
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired the second ministerial meeting of members of the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States in Riyadh on Monday, 13 years after the first meeting took place in June 2010 in the UAE.

During his opening remarks, the prince welcomed the delegation and said the Kingdom is eager to expand its collaboration with Pacific Island countries, and to address global challenges such as food security, climate change and sustainable development.

The ministerial meeting offers the ideal forum in which to discuss economic and political cooperation between the Arab World and Pacific Island states, share insights and discuss issues of common interest, he added.

Prince Faisal also highlighted the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Kingdom's efforts to help achieve them, including the launch in 2021 of the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which are part of Saudi Arabia’s environmental mission under the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

He said the Kingdom is keen to ensure the private sector plays a part in the wider process by searching for investment opportunities that benefit countries and their peoples.

The Kingdom’s delegation at the meeting also included Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the deputy foreign minister; Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the deputy minister for international multilateral affairs; and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.

Prince Faisal held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the main event, including one with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the foreign minister of Kuwait. They reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which they might work together to enhance and develop it in various fields, officials said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad in Riyadh. (SPA)

During a meeting with Faisal Mekdad, Syria’s foreign minister, the prince discussed the latest developments in the country and the wider region, and exchanged views on other issues of common interest. The Saudi foreign minister also held talks with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki; Abdullatif Alzayani, Bahrain’s foreign minister; and Taneti Maamau, the president and foreign minister of the island nation of Kiribati.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki in Riyadh. (SPA)

The night before the ministerial meeting, Al-Khuraiji hosted a banquet dinner in honor of the heads of the visiting delegations from the Pacific Island states.

