Hungerstation celebrates three years of 'Quick Market' success

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi online food ordering platform Hungerstation’s grocery dark store “Quick Market” has set a record of delivering more than 10 million orders across the Kingdom for its customers since its establishment in 2020. 

Quick Market has achieved 1 million satisfied customers during this short period of three years, covering about 95 percent of the Kingdom. Quick Market has also developed strong partnerships with more than 250 prominent suppliers throughout the Kingdom, which contributed to its expansion and the abundance of products in its outlets. 

Hungerstation CEO Asaad Noman said: “We celebrate what has been achieved by Quick Market stores during the past short period as shown by the sales figures. This achievement inspires us to continue innovating and progressing in serving our customers and finding the most appropriate solutions to serve our valued customers. We are perusing our expansion plans to serve all regions of Saudi Arabia that are not covered yet as well as developing Quick Market’s services to meet our valued customers’ daily needs from supermarkets.” 

Noman praised the efforts exerted by the Hungerstation team to attain its customers’ satisfaction and the constant work to technically and administratively upgrade the provided services and overcome difficulties with innovative realistic solutions that reflect the healthy atmosphere of the company.

The company, with its qualified human competencies, aims to make Hungerstation the first choice of its customers on the one hand, and a leader in the delivery sector on the other hand.

The idea of Quick Market cloud stores was born during the COVID-19 pandemic as an innovative solution to meet the high demand of food products and groceries, which were delivered in record times because of the colossal number of its outlets across the Kingdom’s cities and towns. Hungerstation is considered a pioneer in providing such services to its customers in Saudi Arabia. 

Since its launch, the company’s services are available round the clock all days of the week, which allows customers to place their orders at convenient times. Moreover, Quick Market’s cloud stores sell more than 7,000 products including food products, processed foods, detergents and other necessary products. Hungerstation guarantees fast delivery to customers within an estimated time of 20 minutes to 1 hour since the order is placed, depending on the spatial distance of customers’ location from stores distributed around the regions and governorates of the Kingdom. It is worth mentioning that the shortest delivery time achieved by the team was only 8 minutes.

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

HSBC Saudi Arabia, SAB and the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation hosted a delegation of leading Chinese business leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations to showcase and analyze the rapidly expanding range of investment opportunities that exist between the two countries. 

Co-hosted by HSBC Saudi Arabia CEO Faris Al-Ghannam and SAB CEO Tony Cripps, the event was attended by business leaders from among China’s leading publicly listed companies, as well as startups, covering a range of sectors including biotech, fintech, investment funds and artificial intelligence. 

Al-Ghannam said: “Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic transformation plan Vision 2030 and China’s pro-growth policies provide huge potential in the trade and investment that flow between these two thriving markets. HSBC’s scale, on-the-ground expertise, and local knowledge at both ends of this vibrant business corridor, when combined with our international network, open up a world of opportunity for our clients from access to capital markets and international investments, to technology, leisure, infrastructure and energy transition.”

China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, and bilateral trade between the two countries reached $87.3 billion in 2021, with Chinese exports to the Kingdom reaching $30.3 billion and China’s imports from Saudi Arabia totaling $57 billion. As bilateral ties between the world’s two fastest growing markets strengthen further with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road and Greater Bay Area initiatives gathering momentum, HSBC and SAB stand ready to connect Chinese businesses with the inbound and outbound investment opportunities the corridor offers. 

SAB CEO Cripps said: “As the largest international bank in the Kingdom, SAB together with HSBC is ideally positioned to serve the multidimensional needs of Chinese businesses looking to invest in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing economy. Conversely, SAB and HSBC alongside SAB’s wholly owned subsidiary SAB Invest can help Chinese businesses tap into investment from Saudi Arabia. HSBC has supported growth and development in both markets, through its rich history in China and more than 70 years of unbroken presence in Saudi Arabia as the strategic partner and largest shareholder in SAB, the Kingdom’s first bank. We can bring these sides together better than anyone else.” 

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the MENAT region, with a presence in nine countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31 percent shareholder of SAB, formerly known as Saudi British Bank, and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

International Indian School Jeddah hosts investiture ceremony

International Indian School Jeddah hosts investiture ceremony
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

International Indian School Jeddah hosts investiture ceremony

International Indian School Jeddah hosts investiture ceremony
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

International Indian School Jeddah held its annual investiture ceremony recently. The event saw the induction of the student cabinet for 2023-24, where selected students were named to school and house captain posts, as well as the school’s elected prefectorial board.

The ceremony commenced with the remembrance of Allah, with Ashad of class 12 reciting verses of the Holy Qur’an followed by its translation. 

The program then went ahead with the felicitation of chief guest Mohammad Hashim, consul Hajj and school observer, and Adeeba Shoeb. Students presented saplings to the guests as a token of appreciation and a symbol of hope and growth.

Chairman of the Management Committee Dr. Prince Mufti Ziaul Hasan also received the token of appreciation.

The program then continued with a march past by the newly appointed cabinet. Principal Dr. Muzaffar Hassan administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed students’ cabinet, who swore to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities.

The cabinet members were then conferred with badges, sashes and flags, followed by the prefects of classes 9-12, whose oath ceremony was administered by the respective vice principals of the boys and girls sections, Dr. Sayed ul Haq and Farhathunnisa. 

An energetic fusion dance performed by students of the girls section was themed around women’s empowerment, followed by a motivational song, “Yeh Honsla Kaise Rukey,” sung by the girls choir of the school. The boys choir presented an enchanting song, “Something Just Like This,” to motivate the students.

The event also acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the teachers, as well as the outgoing house masters and mistresses, who were presented with certificates.

The newly appointed Head Boy Rayyan Mirza and Head Girl Shazia Patel passionately addressed the gathering and presented their innovative ideas for the school’s welfare.

In their respective speeches, the principal, school observer and management committee chairman motivated the students with their views, encouraging them to achieve their goals and dreams with full dedication.

Bupa Arabia opens office in Riyadh's financial district

Bupa Arabia opens office in Riyadh’s financial district
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Bupa Arabia opens office in Riyadh’s financial district

Bupa Arabia opens office in Riyadh’s financial district
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance — a leading health insurance provider in the Kingdom — opened its new headquarters in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The new location is part of the company’s expansion plan in the central region and efforts to support the development of the Saudi insurance sector. Bupa Arabia’s outstanding healthcare services being provided to millions of customers align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which focus on improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. The new office is also in line with the company’s strategic vision.

Strategically located in the heart of the financial district, the new Bupa Arabia location combines modern facilities and innovative designs to create a work environment that fosters productivity, innovation and service excellence. The state-of-the-art office space showcases the company’s dedication to providing an ideal workplace for its employees.

The office houses a well-equipped canteen offering a range of delectable food items and beverages, ensuring employees have a great time during their break. Taking care of employees’ work-life balance, Bupa Arabia has incorporated a daycare center within the premises, catering to the needs of employees’ children. It also has a Bupa Lounge offering a welcoming space for employees and visitors.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said: “Bupa Arabia strongly believes in remaining close to its customers, delivering the best services to them and providing innovative insurance products in the Kingdom, based on global best practices and experiences.”

Nazer added: “The opening of Bupa Arabia’s new headquarters represents a new step in our commitment to ensuring the future of the Saudi insurance sector and reaffirms our leading position in the industry. It reflects our journey of success within the Kingdom, driven by our efforts to provide the highest levels of innovation in products, services, campaigns and awareness events, as well as digital solutions that have greatly facilitated services and increased productivity.”

“We are striving to provide the best work environment for the Bupa Arabia team, in line with our efforts to enhance employee productivity through training, work experiences and innovative tools. We aim to enhance their skills and capabilities, achieve better integration between their personal and professional lives, enabling them to deliver their best to our customers,” he said.

Bupa Arabia has played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the Saudi insurance sector. 

As one of the first insurance companies to prioritize digitization, it established a dedicated department for digital transformation in 2018, which designed strategies to enhance healthcare services benefitting more than 3 million customers. This has contributed to enhancing the customer experience as well as to the growth of the health insurance sector in the Kingdom.

Saudia Cargo wins 'Best Digital Customer Experience' award

Saudia Cargo wins ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ award
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Saudia Cargo wins ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ award

Saudia Cargo wins ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ award
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in the Middle East, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being awarded the prestigious title of “Best Digital Customer Experience” at the renowned Customer Experience Middle East 2023 conference, held in Dubai. With representatives from prominent companies across various industries in the region, this year’s edition witnessed the organization of several workshops and continuous discussion sessions that addressed key communication mechanisms and digital advancements in customer service.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, expressed his joy at achieving this accomplishment, describing it as a motivation to continue the company’s endeavors in developing its digital system for customer service and ensuring the best customer experience. He emphasized the utilization of advanced technologies and pioneering digital solutions to sustain the company’s business growth. Zebitz also highlighted the importance of monitoring customer feedback as the ultimate measure of success for their global operations, with a focus on incorporating the latest technologies and adopting global best practices to achieve the company’s goals and aspirations. Additionally, he also noted that the business environment in the Kingdom has become highly conducive to digital transformation with ongoing enhancement of comprehensive experiences.

Mansour Alasmi, vice president of network and revenue management at Saudia Cargo, said: “We strive for the integration of our digital services and keeping pace with transformational phases by establishing effective partnerships in this regard. These partnerships enhance our interactions across all digital channels by utilizing information technology and initiatives to accelerate growth and customer-focused innovation for delivering positive experiences. Saudia Cargo will continue its efforts to enhance its capabilities, provide unparalleled digital experiences, and establish new standards for customer service excellence.”

Saudia Cargo recently renewed its agreement with Cainiao, the logistics arm of the global Alibaba platform. The partnership aims to transport shipments from leading e-commerce retailers, reserving exclusively selected SACC freighter flights from Hong Kong to Riyadh and the Belgian city of Liège.

Saudia Cargo’s aspirations to become a global logistics platform, connecting global markets with the Kingdom and leveraging its strategic geographical location at the heart of global trade routes, align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The company continues to support emerging markets as a member of the SkyTeam Cargo Alliance, representing 20 percent of the air cargo movement. 

Additionally, it benefits directly from the international coverage provided by the alliance, which connects more than 175 countries worldwide.

Epson makes additional investment in space robotics development startup GITAI

Epson makes additional investment in space robotics development startup GITAI
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Epson makes additional investment in space robotics development startup GITAI

Epson makes additional investment in space robotics development startup GITAI
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Seiko Epson Corporation and its subsidiary Epson X Investment Corporation recently made an additional investment in GITAI Japan Inc., a startup company that develops general-purpose space robots. The investment was made through their EP-GB Investment Limited Partnership.

Originating in Japan, GITAI is a startup that envisions providing safe and affordable labor in space. Their goal is to develop and sell versatile space robots that will serve as a workforce for tasks both inside and outside space stations, in Earth’s orbit, as well as on the Moon and Mars. Additionally, they aim to provide services in space.

With the acceleration of space development, including lunar resource development, Mars exploration, and the commercialization of the International Space Station, a rapid increase in various types of work within space is anticipated, such as the construction of new space stations, lunar bases and Mars bases. This work is potentially dangerous and is currently being performed by astronauts, who must be trained and transported at tremendous expense.

GITAI is developing general-purpose robots that can significantly reduce the risk and burden on astronauts while also dramatically reducing the overall cost of transportation and training associated with space labor. By doing so, GITAI aims to make space exploration and development both safe and affordable. Since 2021, they have been steadily building a strong track record by developing lunar work robots and extravehicular robots, as well as by successfully completing on-board experiments using demonstration models on the ISS.

“The timing of this new Epson investment into the development of space robots coincides with increased space exploration by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including the first Saudi woman astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, to visit the ISS, where Emirati astronaut Sultan Alneyadi recently completed a space walk,” said Jason McMillian, sales director, Epson Middle East. “Our focus on research and innovation in space robot technology can be beneficial for the GCC and other nations investing in future exploration.”

As outlined in the Epson 25 Renewed corporate vision, Epson aims to drive manufacturing innovation by co-creating flexible, high-throughput production systems that reduce environmental impacts. GITAI’s space robot technology has potential applications in Epson’s robotics business and has proven to be competitive in the expanding space business market.

The company continues to forge growth with its strong technical and organization capabilities. Recognizing its impressive track record and the significant technological advancements it has achieved, Epson decided to follow up its initial investment in 2021 with this additional investment.

