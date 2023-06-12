Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success

Saudi online food ordering platform Hungerstation’s grocery dark store “Quick Market” has set a record of delivering more than 10 million orders across the Kingdom for its customers since its establishment in 2020.

Quick Market has achieved 1 million satisfied customers during this short period of three years, covering about 95 percent of the Kingdom. Quick Market has also developed strong partnerships with more than 250 prominent suppliers throughout the Kingdom, which contributed to its expansion and the abundance of products in its outlets.

Hungerstation CEO Asaad Noman said: “We celebrate what has been achieved by Quick Market stores during the past short period as shown by the sales figures. This achievement inspires us to continue innovating and progressing in serving our customers and finding the most appropriate solutions to serve our valued customers. We are perusing our expansion plans to serve all regions of Saudi Arabia that are not covered yet as well as developing Quick Market’s services to meet our valued customers’ daily needs from supermarkets.”

Noman praised the efforts exerted by the Hungerstation team to attain its customers’ satisfaction and the constant work to technically and administratively upgrade the provided services and overcome difficulties with innovative realistic solutions that reflect the healthy atmosphere of the company.

The company, with its qualified human competencies, aims to make Hungerstation the first choice of its customers on the one hand, and a leader in the delivery sector on the other hand.

The idea of Quick Market cloud stores was born during the COVID-19 pandemic as an innovative solution to meet the high demand of food products and groceries, which were delivered in record times because of the colossal number of its outlets across the Kingdom’s cities and towns. Hungerstation is considered a pioneer in providing such services to its customers in Saudi Arabia.

Since its launch, the company’s services are available round the clock all days of the week, which allows customers to place their orders at convenient times. Moreover, Quick Market’s cloud stores sell more than 7,000 products including food products, processed foods, detergents and other necessary products. Hungerstation guarantees fast delivery to customers within an estimated time of 20 minutes to 1 hour since the order is placed, depending on the spatial distance of customers’ location from stores distributed around the regions and governorates of the Kingdom. It is worth mentioning that the shortest delivery time achieved by the team was only 8 minutes.