2 new crescents installed on Grand Mosque minarets

JEDDAH: Two new crescents have been installed on minarets near the King Abdulaziz Gate at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Made of carbon fiber molded around an internal iron structure, the imposing crescents are coated with gilded glass.
Mohammed Al-Waqdani, undersecretary of the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the crescents were considered among the most prominent features of Islamic and Grand Mosque architecture.
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the installation work on the two minarets had involved coordination with several partner agencies.
The Grand Mosque has 13 minarets, as well as other significant sites including the Kaaba, Black Stone, Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the hills of Safa and Marwa.
RIYADH: The Ministry of Tourism has announced that people holding US, UK, or Schengen tourist visas, as well as permanent residents from an EU country, can now apply for an instant e-visa to Saudi Arabia.
The streamlined entry procedure can be organized through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate entry to the Kingdom for those wishing to visit, allowing them to enjoy its tourist attractions as well as its rich heritage and history.
Holders of a valid tourism or business visa from the US, the UK, or a Schengen state are granted an exception, provided that the visa has been used at least once to enter the issuing country. The exception grants the same entry rights to the visa holder’s first-degree relatives, as well as permanent residents in the US, EU, or UK.
Permanent residents can also grant first-degree relatives access to the Kingdom via an upon-arrival visa.
The amended tourist visa regulations state that visitors must follow all laws and regulations while in the Kingdom, including carrying identification documents at all times. They also emphasize that a tourist visa does not permit holders to perform Hajj or Umrah during the pilgrimage season.
RIYADH: Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan incorporates community participation into her work and is the subject of Misk Art Institute’s latest Art Library series book, titled “Manal AlDowayan: Participatory Acts,” showcasing her unique skills as a multidisciplinary artist who uplifts the voices of a community.
In 2012, AlDowayan collected a group of female Sadu weavers, marginalized by the oil boom, and had each of them paint their names on maplewood pearls. Strung together and suspended, this collective art piece became one of her most notable participatory works, titled “Esmi — My Name.”
The project was developed around the social attitude towards concealing women’s names and identities.
What infatuated viewers was not the artist’s use of material to conceptualize social issues, but rather the consistent candor and truth in voicing her and the collective experience.
“What you connect with is the humanity of my story,” AlDowayan told Arab News.
Emerging as an artist in 2005, AlDowayan created a space where the public, especially women, were centered in the growth of a participatory art movement in the Kingdom.
“We have not witnessed another artist that has done it in the way (AlDowayan) did in terms of communicating with the society and community around her in (the making of) her artworks,” Basmah Alshathry, chief curator at the institute, told Arab News.
The publication release is accompanied by an exhibition of selected artworks, which move away from a one-sided conversation by bringing her art to life, allowing the community to indulge in an inclusive thread of conversation and share live responses.
Alshathry said: “When you look at a work like ‘Sidelines,’ and the fact that she wanted to create a work to shed light on a community that was sidelined in society, (AlDowayan) wants these communities to join her. And that on its own is very powerful.”
Her pieces are displayed alongside the legacy of the late Emirati artist Hassan Sharif in both a publication and exhibition based on AlDowayan’s selection. While their individual practices and journies are vastly different, he is more of a symbol than inspiration for her work.
AlDowayan explained: “In Saudi Arabia, the contemporary art movement is so powerful and is getting the majority of talent and investment … it would be an injustice to our own regional art history not to include the story and art of Hassan Sharif.”
Building on art history in the region, the side-by-side exhibitions invite local art-lovers to view her work, and maybe even get a glimpse into the world of the “father of conceptual art” in the Gulf region.
The works on display are merely a retrospective; a slice of AlDowayan’s participatory works, or artworks activated by the presence or contribution of the audience.
“Despite a critical aversion to reductive pigeonholing, it is near impossible to untangle Manal AlDowayan’s story from that of her home country,” wrote Ruba Al-Sweel, one of the three contributing writers to the retrospective.
Indeed, documentation of the works’ timeline mirrors that of Saudi Arabia through shedding layers, cultivating complexity, and championing collective experiences.
Her life story unfolds through art. The two-dimensional photo series “I Am” in 2005 highlights women in various fields during a gendered time in history. Later, she stepped out of the studio with photo documentations of Dhahran in “Landscapes of the Mind.” She then disposed of the frame completely with a flock of birds in the 2011 “Suspended Together,” a response to the imposed guardianship on women’s travel.
While many believe the installation speaks on behalf of a people, her practice stems from a personal place.
The 125-page book offers a glimpse into the artist’s engagement in participatory works, tracking her introductions to art through a photographic lens, her transition to conceptual works, and a rearview into her life.
AlDowayan has displayed her photography, multimedia installations, and sculptures globally, including solo shows in Madrid’s Sabrina Amrani Gallery and Miami’s Rojas + Rubensteen Projects.
In the Kingdom, she has a unique positioning, initiating not only a shift from modern to contemporary, but also addressing gender within society. Her impact is undeniable, making her one of the most internationally recognized Saudi figures in the art world.
“The intention of actually producing the series of the Art Library is to fill a prevalent gap in terms of the archiving documentation of Arab artists that have contributed in important and significant ways to the art field,” Alshathry said.
It is an essential record for artists, historians and researchers today, and more importantly, the future. Regardless of the boundless artworks born out of the region, they have historically been dictated and archived through Western lenses.
“Every researcher that you will come across in the world that wants to write a paper, or a PhD thesis, or an article, will tell you the worst thing is there are no resources. And most of our resources, that document our contemporary art movement, have not been preserved,” AlDowayan said.
RIYADH: Emerging Saudi singers Fulana and Klinsh wowed the crowd at The Warehouse music venue in JAX District.
The two artists performed their songs at a concert on Friday as part of Fulana’s Notes on Swimming tour, which began in Jeddah earlier this month. The international tour will take both artists across the globe — to New York on June 13 and Cairo four days later.
Fulana, who is also known as Nadine Lingawi, said she had been overwhelmed by her success so far.
She added: “I started when I was 12 and I was making music just for myself. It’s hard to imagine that people are so into it that they want me to sing in other countries.
“I feel like I’m still too small for a tour, so it’s an overwhelming feeling. It’s beautiful that I’ve reached the point that I thought I’d never reach.
“Over the past couple of years I’ve really put together a portfolio of songs that now I think can represent the feelings I’m trying to deliver.”
Fulana, who grew up in the Kingdom, decided to use music as a method of self-expression to help “create the conversation” on the varied emotions of life in the Middle East.
She said: “I think a lot of the feelings that I talk about are naturally very taboo in Saudi culture and Arab culture.
“You turn into the kind of person who wants to make it OK to discuss feelings that naturally people wouldn’t want to, or express feelings that people would often say is too much to talk about.”
Mohammed Dabrom, who goes by the name Klinsh, balances life as a musician and an electrician.
He began his musical career when he learned the guitar, and his music is a marriage of poetry and his experiences.
He said: “Some people use music as an escape, but for me it’s a way of facing and expressing what I am feeling.”
Klinsh’s lively stage presence makes for an impressive performance.
He added: “I loved the crowd and I love being on stage: It feels like this is the place that I always strive to be.
“I truly enjoy disconnecting from everything, and not thinking, just doing me.”
His advice for aspiring artists is not to give up.
He added: “Whatever happens, don’t stop. Always try to chase your dreams and sometimes it won’t work and it may not please everyone, but you have to be you.
“Nothing will be built based on what others want, only yourself. You are not trying to please anyone but yourself.”
Badr Mohammed Burshaid is the founder and chairman of the Global Project Management Forum and has been the president of the Project Management Office Global Alliance at Saudi Hub since June 2022. He is also a program director at Saudi Aramco, and has been the president of the Project Management Institute KSA Chapter since 2020.
The KSA Chapter contributes to the development of the project management profession by spreading its culture and promoting distinguished practices by empowering practitioners.
Burshaid served as a director of the Project Management Office at Saudi Aramco between 2016 and 2021, leading the organization as it offered centralized oversight and support for project management, improved performance, increased efficiency and productivity, enhanced decision-making, and facilitated continuous growth.
He established the Project Excellence Awards, the Global Project Management Forum, and the PMO Summit.
He also undertook several international assignments in project execution, demonstrating his ability to effectively oversee complex schemes in diverse geographic and cultural settings, such as Shaybah NGL, the natural gas liquids program.
He was awarded the PMO Leader of the Year award in 2020 by the PMO Global Alliance in recognition of his leadership skills and his significant contributions to his company.
In addition to winning the Strategy Implementation Individual of the Year award in 2023 and the Best Engaging Leader for Mega Program award in 2022, he also received the Alphonse J. Dell’Isola Outstanding Achievement in Construction award in 2019 from SAVE International, the leading global organization dedicated to developing and promoting value methodology.
Burshaid is a member of the Project Management Institute, the PMI Global Executive Council, and the Saudi Council of Engineers.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
RIYADH: Saudi Railways is stepping up its services on the Haramain Express route during Hajj season this year to provide more than 3,400 journeys that will offer more than 1.5 million seats for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
This means the high-speed train service, which makes it possible for pilgrims to travel between Makkah and Madinah in only two hours and 20 minutes, will complete 126 journeys a day on the route.
Rayan Al-Harbi, Haramain’s vice president, confirmed that all operational plans adopted by Saudi Railways for Hajj season are in place.
During Ramadan this year, the Haramain Express service carried more than 818,000 passengers on more than 2,540 train journeys, a 265 percent increase on the same period last year.