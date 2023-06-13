You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
1 / 2
The secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha right, Hajj, and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah left. (AN/Ghazi Mahdi)
Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
2 / 2
Hajj minister briefed OIC members on the Ministry and Kingdom preparations and initiatives for this Hajj season. (AN/Ghazi Mahdi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47t2t

Updated 27 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
  • Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah, briefs Organization of Islamic Cooperation on preparations and new and improved services and infrastructure
  • Pilgrim numbers will return to prepandemic levels this year, with 2 million expected; numbers were greatly restricted in 2020 and 2021, and last year 1 million visas were issued
Updated 27 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah, on Tuesday briefed Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the work the Kingdom has been doing to prepare for this year’s Hajj season and the new and enhanced services and infrastructure that are in place.
The Saudi minister highlighted many initiatives that have been introduced and steps that have been taken to ensure the best possible conditions and services to help pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and in safety.
“The Hajj and Umrah system witnessed a series of great successes in which all organizational services, and health, logistical and security agencies participated,” said Al-Rabiah.
“King Salman inaugurated the Guests of God Service Program as one of the most important programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, with the aim of raising the level of quality and efficiency of services for pilgrims and enriching their experience.”
Taha said: “Saudi Arabia is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of being the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques and serving the pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
“The country is committed to overcoming all obstacles and utilizing its resources, skills and workforce to ensure the success of the Hajj season every year and provide a unique spiritual journey for the pilgrims while prioritizing their health and safety.”
Al-Rabiah provided details of a number of major projects that have been implemented to better serve pilgrims and deliver an enriching spiritual experience. They included the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the largest mosque in the world, at a cost of more than SR200 billion ($53 billion); the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which cost an estimated SR60 billion and has improved the experience of pilgrims by cutting the travel time between Makkah and Madinah to about two hours; improvements to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at a cost of more than SR64 billion; and the development of historical mosques and Islamic archaeological sites.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom has taken steps to encourage greater competition between Hajj service providers, which has helped to reduce costs for pilgrims and improved the quality of services, the minister added. As a result, the cost of insurance for Umrah performers has fallen by 63 percent and for pilgrims by 73 percent, without affecting the sustainability or quality of health services, he said.
Also present during the meeting, which took place at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, were Abdul Fattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, and delegates and other representatives of the organization’s member states and subsidiary organizations.
Other recent initiatives launched by the Kingdom including a process for issuing visas within 24 hours; extension of the validity of an Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days; and the introduction of a four-day transit visa that allows holders of all types of visa to perform Umrah and move easily through the Kingdom to explore its unique cultural diversity.
In addition, Saudi authorities introduced the Nusuk digital platform last year, which offers more than 120 services in nine languages to help pilgrims plan and organize their visits to the Kingdom.
Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, the ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia and a permanent representative to the OIC, told Arab News after the meeting: “The minister of Hajj and Umrah is a global minister because Hajj is highly significant to all Islamic countries.
“The Kingdom has provided, since the dawn of its founding at the hands of King Abdulaziz and until the current era, services and expansions for the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, and has secured the arrival of pilgrims, visitors and worshipers to the holy sites to perform their rituals with security, peace and tranquility, and it still provides a lot.”
The number of pilgrims attending Hajj will return to prepandemic levels this year, with 2 million Muslims from around the world expected to participate, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Numbers were greatly restricted in 2020 and 2021, and last year 1 million visas were issued as services began to return to normal.
Ali Dieye, Niger’s ambassador to the Kingdom, told Arab News that more than 16,000 pilgrims from his country will visit Saudi Arabia this year to perform Hajj.
“Almost 45 percent of them have arrived in the Kingdom and the rest are coming,” he said, as he praised authorities for their “tremendous” efforts to improve the Hajj experience.
Yahya Lawal, Nigeria’s ambassador, that the total number of people from his country participating in Hajj this season is “100,000 pilgrims and we need more (places) — there are many, many people who wanted to come but they have not got the slots for this year Hajj.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Related

Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings
Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims
World
Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
  • Saudi, Palestinian FMs met on the sidelines of Arab League and Pacific Small Island Developing States ministerial meeting
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine has affirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which has received widespread global backing.

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki during a meeting on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting between the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States on Monday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Prince Faisal congratulated Al-Maliki on Palestine’s accession to the Bureau International des Expositions, which oversees World Expos. 

Alongside Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine have also applied to host the World Expo. 

Launched in 1851, the event is the world’s largest platform designed to showcase the most recent breakthroughs and innovations and celebrate the cultural values that link humanity.
 

Topics: Palestine World Expo 2030

Related

Namibia supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Namibia supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince to visit Paris on Friday

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince to visit Paris on Friday

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to visit France on Friday, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The crown prince will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Prince Mohammed last met with Macron in Paris in July 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation in private sector 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation in private sector 
UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip
World
UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip

Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings

Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings

Saudi ministry provides Hajj hotline for Islamic rulings
  • Service is available 24/7 and covers several languages
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs is offering a hotline to answer questions regarding Hajj rituals at the number 8002451000.

The service is available 24/7 and covers several languages, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. Inquiries will be responded to by one of several distinguished scholars working for the hotline. 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Related

Saudi ministry offers Hajj hotline and ‘Fatwa Robot’ service photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry offers Hajj hotline and ‘Fatwa Robot’ service
Hotline established to respond to Hajj-related queries
Saudi Arabia
Hotline established to respond to Hajj-related queries

SME bank signs 20 agreements worth $294m

SME bank signs 20 agreements worth $294m
Updated 13 June 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

SME bank signs 20 agreements worth $294m

SME bank signs 20 agreements worth $294m
  • Abdulrahman bin Mansour, chief executive officer of the SME Bank, said the deals were aimed at boosting the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030
  • The Saudi Investment Co. for Bold Investments has signed three investment agreements worth SR232 million
Updated 13 June 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, affiliated with the National Development Fund, has signed 20 collaboration and investment agreements with various financial technology entities, investment funds, and e-commerce platforms, totaling more than SR1.1 billion ($293 million).
Abdulrahman bin Mansour, chief executive officer of the SME Bank, said the deals were aimed at boosting the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The bank has allocated SR10.5 billion to support SMEs over the next three years and has announced the allocation of an additional SR500 million to activate the role of financial technology companies.
Among the agreements are 10 contracts and memoranda of understanding worth SR500 million.
The Saudi Investment Co. for Bold Investments has signed three investment agreements worth SR232 million. Additionally, the Kafalah Financing Guarantee Program for SMEs has inked seven MoUs worth SR300 million, with a financial leverage of up to five times.
The signed agreements and memoranda include partnerships with Lindo, Manafea, Raqqamiya, Fursa, Taamid, Sukuk, Lamma, Jahiz, Silla, and Zed.
The Saudi Investment Co. for Bold Investments has formed joint investments with the Korean Bold Investment Co., Shorouk Partners Fund, and Partners for Growth.
In addition, the Kafalah program has signed seven MoUs with Taamid, Lamma, Lindo, Hala, Raqqamiya, Fursa, and Mansati platforms.
In the first quarter, the bank provided funding of more than SR1.1 billion to in excess of 300 SMEs, while the total investments of the Saudi Investment Co. for Bold Investments reached SR1.75 billion, with 32 invested funds and 674 invested startups and SMEs.
Mansour noted that the bank’s partners had funded more than 300 SMEs with a total value exceeding SR1.1 billion in the first quarter of this year.
The Saudi Venture Capital Co. played a significant role in 2022, achieving a growth rate of 72 percent in venture capital investment. As a result, the Kingdom has become one of the leading countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, with SVC contributing to the region’s total investments, which reached SR1.75 billion.
SVC has established partnerships with more than 30 local and international investment funds.
Mansour said that brought the total number of supporting entities to 50, providing SMEs with additional financing options through crowdfunding platforms such as Fintech.
By the end of the first quarter of this year, SVC had invested in more than 160 startups, amounting to a total of SR1.7 billion through collaborations with local and international funds.
The financing value in the Kafalah program increased by 17 percent in the first quarter, reaching a total financing value of more than SR80 billion, benefiting at least 19,000 establishments.
 

Topics: SME Bank National Development Fund Saudi Vision 2030

Related

BPI France and Saudi SME Bank sign best practice agreement
Business & Economy
BPI France and Saudi SME Bank sign best practice agreement
Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
New SME bank to help fill Kingdom’s financing gaps

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia in drug bust

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia in drug bust
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia in drug bust

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia in drug bust
  • Cocaine found hidden in a shipment of soybeans arriving Malaysia from another country
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control working with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 302 kilograms of cocaine in Malaysia. 

Saudi Ministry of Interior spokesperson Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said the drugs were found hidden in a shipment of soybeans arriving from another country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Lauding the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, he noted that the seizure had come about as a result of security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks and information supplied by the Saudi ministry to Malaysia.
 

Topics: Malaysia Drug bust

Related

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 55kg of cocaine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 55kg of cocaine
Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine
Middle-East
Morocco seizes 5.4 tons of cannabis, haul of cocaine

Latest updates

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia to co-chair pledging conference for Sudan on June 19
Saudi Arabia to co-chair pledging conference for Sudan on June 19
Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Palestine supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi crown prince to visit Paris on Friday
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.