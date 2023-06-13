You are here

  • Home
  • Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway
Upon arrival, a daily breakfast for two awaits at the hotel’s renowned restaurant Habsburg, which is one of Jeddah’s most popular dining destinations.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtuer

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Rosewood Jeddah, the luxurious hotel located in the heart of Jeddah, has announced its “Eid Bliss” offer. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish and unforgettable stay, with stay dates available until July 15. This exclusive festival offer provides up to 25 percent off the best available rate, along with a range of other benefits, ensuring a truly memorable Eid experience with family or loved ones.

Upon arrival, a daily breakfast for two awaits at the hotel’s renowned restaurant Habsburg, which is one of Jeddah’s most popular dining destinations. Offering a range of international cuisine in an elegant and sophisticated setting, Habsburg also provides a daily breakfast buffet, as well as lunch and dinner options. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a 20 percent discount on the hotel’s theme nights or buffet meals for two, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

The hotel boasts luxurious rooms and suites, each displaying elegance and comfort. These spacious accommodations offer breathtaking views of the Red Sea and the city skyline, while suites feature private balconies for added privacy and relaxation. To further unwind, guests can visit the hotel’s exquisite spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine, the fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities is readily available.

With its prime location in the heart of Jeddah, Rosewood Jeddah serves as the perfect base for exploring the city’s many attractions. Just a short drive away, guests can visit the Red Sea Mall, Jeddah’s Corniche, and the historic Al-Balad District. Additionally, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing swim, and guests can also enjoy water sports and activities, such as diving, snorkeling and jet skiing in the Red Sea.

“Rosewood Jeddah is the ultimate destination for those seeking luxury, comfort and personalized service this Eid. Featuring luxurious rooms and suites, exquisite dining options and state-of-the-art leisure facilities, the hotel provides an unforgettable experience that will leave guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated,” a press release said.

“Whether exploring the city’s attractions or seeking relaxation, Rosewood Jeddah is the perfect choice. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your Eid truly memorable — book now and embark on the ultimate Eid getaway.”

UAE’s legaltech startup Clara launches office in Kingdom

UAE’s legaltech startup Clara launches office in Kingdom
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

UAE’s legaltech startup Clara launches office in Kingdom

UAE’s legaltech startup Clara launches office in Kingdom
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Clara, the legal technology company that digitizes and automates legal tasks for founders, is expanding its regional presence with the opening of an office in Riyadh.

Clara enables startups to concentrate on developing their businesses rather than becoming mired in legal paperwork. Clara’s category-creating legal operating system digitizes and automates legal tasks for founders, including digital company formations, cap table and data room management and automated legal document generation (covering SAFEs, ESOPs and more), all supported by the platform’s predictive education function.

Clara’s formal entry into the Middle East’s biggest market underlines its commitment to its existing customers and partners in the country. The company launched in 2019 in the UAE and has since expanded its operations to a number of countries including the US and the UK.

“We are incredibly excited to be moving closer to our rapidly expanding Saudi customer base, as well as our blue-chip roster of accelerator, venture builder and law firm partners in the Kingdom. Clara’s digital infrastructure will continue to provide the foundation for the country’s innovators to achieve Saudi’s Vision 2030 goals,” said Patrick Rogers, CEO and co-founder of Clara.

The announcement also coincides with Clara’s appointment of Abdullah Alnashwan as the company’s country manager for Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on Clara’s move into Saudi Arabia, Alnashwan said: “Hundreds of Saudi founders are already using Clara to form, manage and scale their startups. I am thrilled to be joining Clara at this exciting time in the company’s development as we formalize our commitment to the Saudi startup ecosystem.”

Alnashwan brings deep local market experience to the role, having previously worked and trained in investment roles with Jada Fund of Funds and the Public Investment Fund, two of the country’s leading investors. He studied at Riyadh’s King Faisal School, followed by undertaking a B.Sc in electrical engineering at UCLA and executive education at University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Under Alnashwan’s local management, the company plans to quickly scale up its operations in the country. Clara’s Riyadh office launch event was held in collaboration with BIM Ventures, a Saudi venture studio, which builds successful, sustainable enterprises from the ground up.

Clara’s launch signifies a significant market entry, bringing a raft of new potential growth, innovation and collaboration opportunities. Additionally, it offers valuable insights into startup industry trends and technology advancements.

LG CEO’s Riyadh visit reiterates commitment to Vision 2030

LG CEO’s Riyadh visit reiterates commitment to Vision 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

LG CEO’s Riyadh visit reiterates commitment to Vision 2030

LG CEO’s Riyadh visit reiterates commitment to Vision 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

LG Electronics Global CEO William Cho recently visited the LG Air Solutions Factory in Saudi Arabia. The visit emphasized the chief executive’s personal investment in LG’s local subsidiary in the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of the Riyadh factory and LG’s commitment to delivering quality products and services to customers in the region. The visit was also a true testament to LG’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation in order to meet the evolving needs of customers in Saudi Arabia.

During the tour, Cho witnessed firsthand the LG factory’s current operations and explored its future potential. One of the key focuses of the visit was to highlight the remarkable split-dual inverter models, a cutting-edge technology offered by LG. These LG AC models boast impressive specifications, including 53 percent energy savings, 60 percent faster cooling, 65 compressor operation and a 10-year warranty. This technology showcases the consistent effort made within LG to provide energy-efficient and advanced products to customers in the Kingdom.

“Our presence in the Kingdom is of utmost importance, even on a global scale. Our local factory aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and plays a core role in producing green energy level products while forming a central production base for the MENA region, exporting to up to 16 countries in the region.” said Cho. “LG will keep taking initiatives for achieving sustainable growth as well as further strengthening our position in the market as a leader.”

The CEO’s LG factory tour not only underscores the continuous improvement but also strengthens relationships between LG teams from around the world with that in Saudi Arabia. The visit also allows for face-to-face meetings between the local teams and the CEO, which drive encouragement and motivation. Through these collaborative efforts, LG strives to deliver exceptional products and services that exceed customer expectations.

The CEO’s visit also emphasized LG’s investment in Saudi Vision 2030 and how LG’s operations in the country are aligned with its goals of economic diversification and technological advancements. LG’s local subsidiary in the Kingdom plays a pivotal role in supporting the country’s vision of becoming a global leader in various industries. The factory not only contributes to the local economy but also creates employment opportunities for the skilled workforce in the country.

Bank Albilad offers ‘final payment’ real estate financing

Bank Albilad offers ‘final payment’ real estate financing
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Bank Albilad offers ‘final payment’ real estate financing

Bank Albilad offers ‘final payment’ real estate financing
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

In a first for the Kingdom’s housing sector, Bank Albilad has announced the launch of a “final payment” real estate financing product as an exclusive program. The new real estate financing program provides a final payment of up to 50 percent of the value of the property. This reduces the monthly installment payable by the customer and allows for a larger financing amount.

This is in addition to the other real estate financing programs that the bank offers to beneficiaries to provide necessary funding to help them buy houses.

With the new product launch, Bank Albilad has reiterated the continuation of its efforts to offer innovative solutions and qualitative real estate financing programs aimed at providing housing options that perfectly suit the Saudi family’s needs. The bank also provides a range of home financing programs supervised by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing through the initiatives and programs of the Real Estate Development Fund and the National Housing Company.

Bank Albilad offers multiple financing solutions enabling the purchase of readymade units, in addition to an off-plan sales product, an advance subsidy program and other real estate financing programs, at competitive prices.

Bank Albilad was the first Saudi bank to provide a non-refundable product with a value of SR150,000 ($40,000) to “Sakani” beneficiaries as part of the benefits of the advance subsidy program. The bank also enables individuals to purchase a residential unit under construction through its off-plan sales program, enabling beneficiaries to obtain their dream houses during the development phase.

Bank Albilad processes all real estate financing applications of beneficiaries within five working days. This qualified the bank to win the “Best Financing Agency Award.” The award recognizes its leading role in the real estate financing sector and the development of the housing sector. 

Meanwhile, Bank Albilad also exceled in customer order processing at a rate of 100 percent, reflecting its leading position as one of the best financing agencies in terms of customer experience.

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success

Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi online food ordering platform Hungerstation’s grocery dark store “Quick Market” has set a record of delivering more than 10 million orders across the Kingdom for its customers since its establishment in 2020. 

Quick Market has achieved 1 million satisfied customers during this short period of three years, covering about 95 percent of the Kingdom. Quick Market has also developed strong partnerships with more than 250 prominent suppliers throughout the Kingdom, which contributed to its expansion and the abundance of products in its outlets. 

Hungerstation CEO Asaad Noman said: “We celebrate what has been achieved by Quick Market stores during the past short period as shown by the sales figures. This achievement inspires us to continue innovating and progressing in serving our customers and finding the most appropriate solutions to serve our valued customers. We are perusing our expansion plans to serve all regions of Saudi Arabia that are not covered yet as well as developing Quick Market’s services to meet our valued customers’ daily needs from supermarkets.” 

Noman praised the efforts exerted by the Hungerstation team to attain its customers’ satisfaction and the constant work to technically and administratively upgrade the provided services and overcome difficulties with innovative realistic solutions that reflect the healthy atmosphere of the company.

The company, with its qualified human competencies, aims to make Hungerstation the first choice of its customers on the one hand, and a leader in the delivery sector on the other hand.

The idea of Quick Market cloud stores was born during the COVID-19 pandemic as an innovative solution to meet the high demand of food products and groceries, which were delivered in record times because of the colossal number of its outlets across the Kingdom’s cities and towns. Hungerstation is considered a pioneer in providing such services to its customers in Saudi Arabia. 

Since its launch, the company’s services are available round the clock all days of the week, which allows customers to place their orders at convenient times. Moreover, Quick Market’s cloud stores sell more than 7,000 products including food products, processed foods, detergents and other necessary products. Hungerstation guarantees fast delivery to customers within an estimated time of 20 minutes to 1 hour since the order is placed, depending on the spatial distance of customers’ location from stores distributed around the regions and governorates of the Kingdom. It is worth mentioning that the shortest delivery time achieved by the team was only 8 minutes.

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

HSBC Saudi Arabia, SAB and the Sino International Entrepreneurs Federation hosted a delegation of leading Chinese business leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations to showcase and analyze the rapidly expanding range of investment opportunities that exist between the two countries. 

Co-hosted by HSBC Saudi Arabia CEO Faris Al-Ghannam and SAB CEO Tony Cripps, the event was attended by business leaders from among China’s leading publicly listed companies, as well as startups, covering a range of sectors including biotech, fintech, investment funds and artificial intelligence. 

Al-Ghannam said: “Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic transformation plan Vision 2030 and China’s pro-growth policies provide huge potential in the trade and investment that flow between these two thriving markets. HSBC’s scale, on-the-ground expertise, and local knowledge at both ends of this vibrant business corridor, when combined with our international network, open up a world of opportunity for our clients from access to capital markets and international investments, to technology, leisure, infrastructure and energy transition.”

China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, and bilateral trade between the two countries reached $87.3 billion in 2021, with Chinese exports to the Kingdom reaching $30.3 billion and China’s imports from Saudi Arabia totaling $57 billion. As bilateral ties between the world’s two fastest growing markets strengthen further with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road and Greater Bay Area initiatives gathering momentum, HSBC and SAB stand ready to connect Chinese businesses with the inbound and outbound investment opportunities the corridor offers. 

SAB CEO Cripps said: “As the largest international bank in the Kingdom, SAB together with HSBC is ideally positioned to serve the multidimensional needs of Chinese businesses looking to invest in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing economy. Conversely, SAB and HSBC alongside SAB’s wholly owned subsidiary SAB Invest can help Chinese businesses tap into investment from Saudi Arabia. HSBC has supported growth and development in both markets, through its rich history in China and more than 70 years of unbroken presence in Saudi Arabia as the strategic partner and largest shareholder in SAB, the Kingdom’s first bank. We can bring these sides together better than anyone else.” 

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the MENAT region, with a presence in nine countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31 percent shareholder of SAB, formerly known as Saudi British Bank, and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

Latest updates

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.