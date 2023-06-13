Rosewood Jeddah offers an enchanting Eid getaway

Rosewood Jeddah, the luxurious hotel located in the heart of Jeddah, has announced its “Eid Bliss” offer. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish and unforgettable stay, with stay dates available until July 15. This exclusive festival offer provides up to 25 percent off the best available rate, along with a range of other benefits, ensuring a truly memorable Eid experience with family or loved ones.

Upon arrival, a daily breakfast for two awaits at the hotel’s renowned restaurant Habsburg, which is one of Jeddah’s most popular dining destinations. Offering a range of international cuisine in an elegant and sophisticated setting, Habsburg also provides a daily breakfast buffet, as well as lunch and dinner options. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a 20 percent discount on the hotel’s theme nights or buffet meals for two, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

The hotel boasts luxurious rooms and suites, each displaying elegance and comfort. These spacious accommodations offer breathtaking views of the Red Sea and the city skyline, while suites feature private balconies for added privacy and relaxation. To further unwind, guests can visit the hotel’s exquisite spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine, the fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art amenities is readily available.

With its prime location in the heart of Jeddah, Rosewood Jeddah serves as the perfect base for exploring the city’s many attractions. Just a short drive away, guests can visit the Red Sea Mall, Jeddah’s Corniche, and the historic Al-Balad District. Additionally, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing swim, and guests can also enjoy water sports and activities, such as diving, snorkeling and jet skiing in the Red Sea.

“Rosewood Jeddah is the ultimate destination for those seeking luxury, comfort and personalized service this Eid. Featuring luxurious rooms and suites, exquisite dining options and state-of-the-art leisure facilities, the hotel provides an unforgettable experience that will leave guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated,” a press release said.

“Whether exploring the city’s attractions or seeking relaxation, Rosewood Jeddah is the perfect choice. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your Eid truly memorable — book now and embark on the ultimate Eid getaway.”