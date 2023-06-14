Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

DUBAI: Disney announced this week that actress Jameel Jamil has joined the voice cast of Pixar’s “Elio,” the 28th animated feature from Pixar Animation.

The podcaster and presenter — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” – will be joined by US actor Brad Garrett.

Disney released the trailer of the animation this week.

The movie, scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, revolves around Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from various galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

Young US star Yonas Kibreab will voice Elio, actress America Ferrera voices his mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

“GUYS! I am in a PIXAR MOVIE!!” British Pakistani Jamil told her 3.8 million followers on Instagram sharing the trailer.

“Every time I finish a job, I think to myself, well that’s probably it, nobody will ever hire me again. I had a good run,” she wrote. “Time to go back to school, and then something absolutely wild like this comes along. A beyond dream come true. I don’t know how long this luck of mine will last but I remain so grateful that I get to be a part of things like this. The cast are so talented, the art is so beautiful, and the story is divine.”

The movie is directed by Adrian Molina, the screenwriter and co-director of the Oscar-winning 2017 animated fantasy film “Coco,” and produced by Mary Alice Drumm who was the associate producer of “Coco.”

Jamil’s last show was “She Hulk,” which was released in August 2022. In it, she plays supervillain Titania, whom she herself dubbed “the most annoying MCU character ever.”

Like She-Hulk, Jamil’s character possesses super strength, durability and stamina, but the character obtained her powers differently in the comics, having been exposed to alien technology.