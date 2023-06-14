You are here

  • Home
  • Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Jamil voices an ambassador whom Elio meets on his journey. (AFP/ Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjsxq

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Disney announced this week that actress Jameel Jamil has joined the voice cast of Pixar’s “Elio,” the 28th animated feature from Pixar Animation. 

The podcaster and presenter — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” – will be joined by US actor Brad Garrett. 

Disney released the trailer of the animation this week. 

The movie, scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, revolves around Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from various galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

Young US star Yonas Kibreab will voice Elio, actress America Ferrera voices his mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

“GUYS! I am in a PIXAR MOVIE!!” British Pakistani Jamil told her 3.8 million followers on Instagram sharing the trailer. 

“Every time I finish a job, I think to myself, well that’s probably it, nobody will ever hire me again. I had a good run,” she wrote. “Time to go back to school, and then something absolutely wild like this comes along. A beyond dream come true. I don’t know how long this luck of mine will last but I remain so grateful that I get to be a part of things like this. The cast are so talented, the art is so beautiful, and the story is divine.”

The movie is directed by Adrian Molina, the screenwriter and co-director of the Oscar-winning 2017 animated fantasy film “Coco,” and produced by Mary Alice Drumm who was the associate producer of “Coco.”

Jamil’s last show was “She Hulk,” which was released in August 2022. In it, she plays supervillain Titania, whom she herself dubbed “the most annoying MCU character ever.”

Like She-Hulk, Jamil’s character possesses super strength, durability and stamina, but the character obtained her powers differently in the comics, having been exposed to alien technology.

Topics: pixar Jameela Jamil Elio

British Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates birthday 

British Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates birthday 
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

British Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates birthday 

British Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates birthday 
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrated her 24th birthday this week, with her friends sharing snaps of her on Instagram in honor of her special day.

Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti shared a picture of her and Attal at the Channel show in May. “My twin, my sister, my partner in crime Nora Attal. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.  

Los Angeles-based director and photographer Dana Boulos also sent a message to the catwalk star, saying: “Happy birthday to my supermodel, sister and friend!!”

Nora Attal took to Instagram to share a number of birthday tributes. (Instagram)

French model Léa Julian — who has walked the catwalk in fashion shows for brands such as Chanel, Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Prada, Chloé, Dior and more — shared a fun picture with Attal and said: “Happy birthday my sunshine 4everrrr (sic).”

After re-posting multiple tributes on her page, Attal posed a baby picture of herself with a birthday cake and wrote “thank you for all the bday wishes (sic).” 

Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

Attal posted a childhood photo. (Instagram)

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Burberry Tod’s and Valentino, to name a few.  

Just last week, she shared a series of photographs taken for Chanel Beauty. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Attal (@noraattal)

The photographs, shot by Belgian photographer Quentin De Briey, show Attal posing with a pair of Chanel sunglasses. The model was also seen holding a pocket-sized capsule of Chanel hand cream and lying in long green grass with her oversized branded shades.

Attal has starred in a number of campaign shoots for the French fashion and beauty house in the past, including its most recent festive season campaign in December.

The luxury label released an outer space-themed festive campaign, in which a bevy of models were depicted jetting off to the moon in style.

Attal is a Chanel fixture and has walked the runway for the storied brand a number of times over the years.

Topics: Nora Attal

London-based QASIMI collaborates with design students in the UAE

London-based QASIMI collaborates with design students in the UAE
AN
Updated 13 June 2023
Dalal Awienat

London-based QASIMI collaborates with design students in the UAE

London-based QASIMI collaborates with design students in the UAE
  • Under the creative direction of Hoor Al-Qasimi, twin of the late founder Khalid Al-Qasimi, the eponymously named label from London continues the latter’s legacy by honoring the codes he developed
Updated 13 June 2023
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: Drawing inspiration from various Middle Eastern cultures, London-based fashion Brand QASIMI’s latest collection was showcased in the UAE with help from students at the University of Sharjah, who designed a pop-up store in the city. 

The latest collection from QASIMI is based on various cultures in North Africa. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection was showcased in Sharjah and students helped design and construct the interior space and furnishings for the Sharjah Biennial pop-up retail store.

With a neutral color palette, the collection draws inspiration from the Tuareg people, the Saharawi people, and the Sahel regions, featuring colors such as palm tree green, sandy beige and deep blue.

Under the creative direction of Hoor Al-Qasimi, twin of the late founder Khalid Al-Qasimi, the eponymously named label from London continues the latter’s legacy by honoring the codes he developed.

“Legacy is not just about what you leave behind. It’s also what you do going forward,” Al-Qasimi said in a released statement. 

Students Munira Almazroua and Fatima Alghfeli were part of the team who built the pop-up shop located in Souq Al-Shanasiyah, Sharjah. The project was supervised by Asil Albaghdadi, lecturer of interior design at the university.

“The whole project was so interesting to me personally, from the color scheme to the design style and learning about the story behind the brand and the collection that we were designing the pop-up store for. Then starting the design development stage and presenting ideas and creating visualizations was the most enjoyable part for me and then seeing the project come to life after all the hard work” Alghfeli told Arab News. 

Almazroua said: “The most difficult challenge was incorporating the various motifs from various cultures into the design and reflecting them in a way that would allow visitors to the area to comprehend the concept of the retail business.”

Founded in 2015, QASIMI is a regular on the London Fashion Week calendar. 

In March, the label announced its QASIMI RISING Talent Incubator, which aims to provide emerging designers with financial support, logistical help and long-term business mentorship. ⁠

 

Topics: London Qasimi Hoor Al-Qasimi UAE Sharjah

Related

Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi discusses this year’s Sharjah Biennial 
Lifestyle
Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi discusses this year’s Sharjah Biennial 
London-based Emirati label Qasimi re-issues ‘Don’t Shoot’ T-shirt for charity
Lifestyle
London-based Emirati label Qasimi re-issues ‘Don’t Shoot’ T-shirt for charity

Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent

Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent

Paris pop-up event to showcase Saudi creative talent
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A pop-up event showcasing up-and-coming creative talent from Saudi Arabia will be open to the public in Paris from June 23 to July 1, the Kingdom's Fashion Commision has announced. 

The event, titled EMERGE, will be located at 8 Rue de Francs Bourgeois in Paris and is to be hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission and MoCX (the Saudi Ministry of Culture's General Department of Innovation) in collaboration with the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, and the Saudi Music Commission.

Emerge is set to host 15 designers from the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands initiative, with a curated selection of designs available to purchase from emerging brands and unique scents from up-and-coming Saudi perfumier, Rashat. Several artists from the Visual Arts Commission will also have their work go on show. 

Meanwhile, Musicians from the Music Commission will play sets during the event as chefs from the Culinary Arts Commission will show guests a warm Arabian welcome.

“The Emerge pop-up is an opportunity for everyone in Paris to discover what Saudi creatives have to offer. I look forward to welcoming our visitors to explore one-of-a-kind products, taste authentic Arabian cuisines, and connect with the Saudi story,”  Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said in a released statement.

An invite-only Emerge Fashion Show will take place on June 21. The show will see designs from Torba Studio, Hindamme, Mazrood, Noble & Fresh, 1886 and Not Boring. Saudi female rapper Beast, and London-based Laughta will perform along with Riyadh group Jazzy Spa Sounds.

Topics: Saudi fashion commission Paris

Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik promotes pop-up in Los Angeles 

Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik promotes pop-up in Los Angeles 
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik promotes pop-up in Los Angeles 

Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik promotes pop-up in Los Angeles 
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik took to social media to promote a new pop-up store in Los Angeles by FWRD, the Revolve Group-owned luxury e-commerce platform which boasts supermodel Kendall Jenner as its creative director. 

The pop-up store opened on June 9 at 8804 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and is being touted as the e-commerce platform’s first step into the world of brick-and-mortar retail. 

“The new @fwrd pop up store is now open in LA. You can purchase all the pretty dresses in store … like this one,” Shaik posted on Instagram alongside an image of her in a blush-toned sequined Alexander Wang dress.

Kendall Jenner is the creative director of FWRD. (Instagram) 

The promotional stop in Los Angeles comes mere weeks after the model jetted to South Korea to make headway with her latest venture — her own beauty brand.  

The 32-year-old model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, took to Instagram to share photos of her time in South Korea, which is famous for its beauty and skincare industry.  

“I’ve been manifesting this trip for so many years!! I journal all my dreams and personal goals,” the model wrote on Instagram, adding: “One dream in particular (and so important to me) was to create a skincare line using K-skincare ingredients and technology. I’m here in Seoul meeting my manufacturers and discussing how I can incorporate more unique ingredients and formulas into the brand products. And of course — enjoying the amazing food and sights of Seoul!! I’m extremely invested and hands on with my brand and want to make sure that everyone can experience the best treatment from their skincare products. I love it here (sic).” 

The model announced that she is partnering with incubator Beaubble to launch her first, but not only, venture in beauty in April. However, it is unclear whether Shaik’s planned skincare products will fall under her venture with Beaubble. 

Her new brand with Beaubble is called Sala, meaning “island” in Lithuanian, and will launch toward the end of the year, starting with a single mascara. 

Beaubble has incubated several influencer and model-founded brands.  

“Shanina has been frequently interviewed and featured for her beauty routines, which showcase her long-accumulated knowledge and expertise in the field,” said HeeKyeong Seo, Beaubble’s co-founder, according to Glossy magazine. “So we thought partnering with her to launch a beauty brand would be a natural fit. We were confident that her insights would be valuable in creating high-quality, authentic beauty products that meet the needs and desires of consumers.” 

In September, Shaik announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with partner Matthew Adesuyan, the head of a record label in Los Angeles. 

She shared a picture of the couple’s new bundle of joy on Instagram at the time and wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew. @bausmatthew and I are so in love!” 

Topics: Shanina Shaik

Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown

Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown

Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and actress Becky G showed off a chic gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the Los Angeles screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot” this week.  

The black gown featured cut out detailing on the waist and hailed from the designer’s Resort 2023 collection.  

“Singer @iamBeckyG attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in a black jersey dress with side cut outs and ‘ZM’ emblem detailing from the #ZuhairMuradRTW Resort 2023 collection,” the label posted on Instagram.  

The film tells the story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant, who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavours of his community, revitalised Frito-Lay and disrupted the food industry. The film, which was released on June 9, was directed by Eva Longoria.  

It is not the first time Becky G has stepped out in a creation by Murad.  

She opted for a show-stopping dress by the celebrity-loved designer at 2022’s MTV Video Music Awards where she wore a beaded column gown with a tarot embroidered motifs and side cut outs from his fall 2022 collection. 

In November, she wore a gown by Murad to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Becky G opted for a vibrant organza ballgown in shades of green, blue, purple and red from the label’s fall/winter 2021 couture collection.  

The music sensation also wore black sheer gloves to add a princess feel to her look. 

Last week, US actress Sofia Carson cut an elegant figure in a Zuhair Murad gown as she reunited with her “Descendants” co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart to remember one of their own. 

The “Descendants” stars gathered at the second annual Cam for a Cause event in memory of their co-star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure. 

The actress and singer showed up in a black Zuhair Murad fall 2023 draped, pleated cape gown with gold button detailing. 

Murad also dressed a number of A-listers at May’s Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, where the likes of Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and British actress Kate Beckinsale showed off creations by the Lebanese couturier. 

Topics: Zuhair Murad Becky G

Latest updates

Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Jameela Jamil to star in Pixar movie 
Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
Albert Pujols named official global ambassador for Baseball United
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again
Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.