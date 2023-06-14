You are here

Mubadala forms JV to build $600m property portfolio in Japan
This property portfolio will target urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, and these residential dwellings will also offer convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Expanding its global footprint, Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to develop a $600 million property portfolio in Japan. 

According to a press statement, asset manager Samurai Capital — which has experience in managing multi-family assets in Japan— will also be a partner in this venture. 

Thomas Wong, partner of Proprium Capital Partners, said: “We believe that these properties will outperform the market and generate positive returns for our investors. Through the collaboration between Proprium and our co-investors, we look forward to scaling up in the Japan multifamily sector.” 

The statement added that this property portfolio will target urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, and these residential dwellings will also offer convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities. 

Kenneth Tsang, senior managing director and head of Real Estate Asset Management, Asia for Manulife Investment Management, said: “Our investment in this venture provides us with a further footprint in Japan and the multifamily sector which remains our favorable asset class globally. We believe the partnership will help us accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our competitive market position not only in Japan but also globally.” 

The press statement further noted that this residential portfolio will follow principles of sustainability from the construction stage. 

“Japan is a key strategic market for Mubadala, and we look forward to working with our partners to create long-term value and deliver sustainable high-quality living spaces for communities across the country,” said Matthias Neuling, head of Asia Real Estate for Mubadala.

Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s heritage city AlUla is on its way to transforming into a sustainable tourism destination as the local authority has roped in a global power management specialist to provide smart and renewable energy solutions for its infrastructure and buildings.

The Royal Commission of AlUla, the body responsible for protecting and safeguarding the archaeological and cultural values of the city, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings.

The agreement was signed between Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president of Schneider Electric for Saudi Arabia and Lawrence Eta, vice president for Digital & Analytics at the RCU, during a recent energy summit in Riyadh.

The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla.

“By deploying the latest software and technologies, Schneider Electric and RCU will work to make the Kingdom’s fast-growing tourism industry not only more resilient, energy-efficient and cost-effective but greener and cleaner for generations to come,” said Shaheen in a statement.

He added: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with RCU, which is symbolic of our mission to build hyper-effective partnerships that contribute to a more electric, digital and sustainable world.”  

Developing AlUla is a crucial agenda of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

The tourism strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.

In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st-century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid high prices and supply concerns “hastening the shift” toward cleaner fuels, global oil demand is likely to slow from the post-pandemic recovery by the end of this year, the International Energy Agency has predicted.

In its medium-term report issued on Wednesday, the IEA said that based on current government policies and market trends, global oil demand will rise by 6 percent between 2022 and 2028 to reach 105.7 million barrels per day — supported by robust demand from the petrochemical and aviation sectors.

Strong demand from China and India boosted the Paris-based agency’s outlook for growth this year by almost 300,000 bpd to 2.4 million bpd, but that will fall by nearly two-thirds due in large part to more use of electric cars.

“The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and other technologies advance,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Global upstream investments in oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production this year are due to reach $528 billion, the highest level since 2015, and are on course to keep the world adequately supplied through 2028, the IEA said.

The agency did not expressly reiterate a projection from 2021 that investors should not fund new oil, gas, and coal supply projects for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It said however that current investment “exceeds the amount that would be needed in a world that gets on track for net-zero emissions.”

“For total oil demand to decline sooner, in line with the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, additional policy measures and behavioral changes would be required,” the IEA said.

The agency expects economic headwinds to cut growth to 860,000 bpd next year and just 400,000 bpd in 2028, for overall demand of 105.7 million bpd versus 102.3 million bpd in 2023.

“The slowdown has been hastened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid heightened energy security concerns and by governments’ post-COVID recovery spending plans, with more than $2 trillion mobilized for clean energy investments by 2030,” the IEA said.

Demand for oil from combustible fossil fuels, excluding biofuels, petrochemical feedstocks, and other non-energy uses, is set to peak at 81.6 million bpd in 2028, it said, adding that oil demand for transport is due to peak in 2026.

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Exporters from the UAE and Kazakhstan will have better access to Shariah-compliant insurance and trade credit after both countries signed an agreement to protect companies from potential commercial risks in international dealings.

The UAE export credit company Etihad Credit Insurance signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan’s export insurance firm KazakhExport to enhance trade and support sustainable economic growth between the two countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will organize workshops aimed at educating small and medium-sized enterprises on the gains of using trade protection solutions to mitigate the risks of nonpayment resulting from several commercial and geopolitical factors.

The MoU falls in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision which aims to further strengthen bilateral economic relations between both countries, according to a statement.

The two sides are also expected to form a task force to explore more opportunities for cooperation, with a special focus on seven strategic areas including insurance, trade promotion, programs for supporting SMEs, among others.

The MoU was signed by ECI CEO Raja Al-Mazrouei and KazakhExport chairman Aslan Kaligazin at the 13th annual Aman Union General Meeting in Dubai.

“By entering into this agreement with KazakhExport, we are strengthening our dedication to enhancing the global competitiveness of businesses within the UAE and Kazakhstan,” Al-Mazrouei said,

“This vital partnership directly aligns with ECI’s mission to boost non-oil exports, simultaneously extending comprehensive protection to SMEs, thereby enriching the UAE’s economic diversification,” the CEO added.

He went on to say that as ECI amplifies the global footprint of SMEs, it also seeks to bolster the UAE’s economic aspirations.

“Ultimately, this agreement not only fortifies our commitment to enhancing economic and trade relationships with Kazakhstan but also paves the way for sustainable economic growth, reflecting our mutual objectives,” Al-Mazrouei said.

The agreement bolsters the UAE’s constant efforts to position itself as a global hub for trade and finance as well as to elevate its role as an attractive market for global firms.

In January, UAE-based port developer and regulator AD Ports Group also signed deals with Kazakhstan’s national oil company and government to develop shipping fleets and facilities on the Caspian and Black Seas to aid growing exports.

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting.   

Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.51 percent, at $74.67 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.71 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.42 percent.   

Both benchmarks climbed more than 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes of rising fuel demand after China’s central bank lowered a short-term lending rate.  

Market participants expect the US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee will pause rate hikes amid uncertainty on both the economic outlook and the lagged effects of 10 rate hikes since March 2022.  

Rate hikes strengthen the dollar, making commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies, and weighing on oil prices. A pause in hikes would spur economic growth and oil demand, supporting prices.  

US oil stocks increased by 1.02m barrels: Official data  

Oil inventories in the US increased by 1.02 million barrels during the week ended on June 9, the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute showed.   

According to the report, gasoline stocks in the US rose by 2.07 million barrels in the past week, while distillate stocks increased by 1.39 million barrels.  

OPEC+ grants Russia higher production baseline  

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, granted Russia a slightly higher oil production baseline after the country agreed to work with several think tanks and agencies to review its output figures.   

OPEC+ said that under the latest figures, Russia’s crude oil production has been revised to 9.949 million barrels per day for February 2023 from 9.828 million bpd previously.  

“This will be considered as the updated required production for Russia for January 2024 to December 2024,” OPEC+ said.  

Oil production baselines are used by OPEC to determine the levels from which production cuts are made. Russia has made its production figures classified since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.  

A higher baseline means Russia can produce more under the latest quotas than previously agreed.  

Equinor aims to boost Brazil oil output over next decade  

Equinor plans to expand its oil production in Brazil more than fivefold over the next decade, while also eyeing green energy projects, especially in offshore wind power, an executive for the Norwegian energy giant said on Tuesday.  

The company aims to boost output to more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2033 from the current output of nearly 90,000 boed, Equinor Brazil Vice President Lars Jetlund Hansen said at an energy event in Rio de Janeiro.  

“We have great momentum to grow more in Brazil in both oil and gas and renewables,” Hansen said.  

Equinor is the second-largest oil producer in the country after state-run Petrobras, according to official data.  

Hansen pointed to Brazil’s Bacalhau field, part of the Santos Basin, as Equinor’s main bet for local production growth over the next few years.  

The company acquired a majority stake in the offshore field in 2016 and expects to begin pumping mostly light crude from it in 2025.  

The executive said Equinor is also exploring opportunities in renewable energy in Brazil, touting good solar potential as well as offshore wind projects.  

“Brazil has a lot of sun and is one of the biggest markets, and where you can grow,” said Hansen.  

“We see in the offshore wind a lot of synergy with oil and gas, and we are looking at several projects,” he added.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank “reflect American values” and serve as key counterweights to “unsustainable lending from others like China.” 

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, she sought congressional support for the US to lend more money to such organizations, going towards helping developing countries. 

“Our leadership at these institutions is one of the core ways of engaging with emerging markets and developing countries,” Yellen told lawmakers. 

Assistance from international financial institutions comes “with strong requirements for governance, accountability, and debt sustainability,” she said. 

“It serves as an important counterweight to non-transparent, unsustainable lending from others like China,” she added. 

Yellen’s comments come at a time of heightened tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, and both are also jostling for influence in the developing world. 

For now, Yellen said US authorities sought permission to continue participating in the IMF’s “New Arrangements to Borrow,” a backstop to the fund’s resources, and also seeks permission to lend up to $21 billion to two IMF funds. 

Yellen also said she did not think China should qualify for the World Bank’s loans, and that Washington would not vote in favor of the bank lending to China. 

Asked about Yellen’s comments that international financial institutions reflect American values, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said: “The IMF is not the IMF of the United States, nor is the World Bank for that matter.” 

US authorities have also worked to convince other countries to cease such funding. 

On security issues, Yellen said: “We are looking at potential restrictions on outbound investment, that could pertain to private equity firms that invest in Chinese firms with connections to their military.”  

“We are worried about potential national security risks,” she said. 

But she stressed it is not in America’s interest to stifle the Chinese people’s economic progress.  

“I think we gain in trying to gain from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China. De-risk, yes. Decouple? Absolutely not,” she said. 

