Pakistan records $3.6bn drop in remittances; KSA remains largest contributor

Pakistan received 12.8 percent less remittances in the outgoing fiscal year beginning in July 2022. Reuters
Pakistan received 12.8 percent less remittances in the outgoing fiscal year beginning in July 2022. Reuters
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan records $3.6bn drop in remittances; KSA remains largest contributor

Pakistan records $3.6bn drop in remittances; KSA remains largest contributor
  • Experts say declining remittances owe to people’s preference of using informal money channels instead of banks
KARACHI: Pakistani financial experts and currency traders said on Wednesday the 12.8 percent decline in the country’s remittance inflows in the outgoing fiscal year was due to the preference of expatriates to utilize informal channels to send money amid a significant exchange rate disparity between the interbank and open markets.

According to official statistics, Pakistan witnessed a decline of 4.4 percent in remittance inflow in the last month, which stood at $2.1 billion. The data shared by Pakistan’s central bank on Tuesday indicated that the reduction in remittances in May amounted to 10.4 percent on an annual basis. This is despite the fact that the country needs improved remittance inflows since it desperately needs dollars amid a decline in its official reserves to a dangerously low level of $3.9 billion.

Pakistan received 12.8 percent less remittances in the outgoing fiscal year beginning in July 2022. The cumulative inflows of $24.8 billion were recorded during the first 11 months of FY23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In absolute terms, remittances have declined by $3.68 billion during the fiscal year compared to the previous year’s $28.48 billion inflows.

The major contributors to Pakistan’s remittance are Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), although the inflows from the kingdom have also declined by 16.3 percent to $5.9 billion since July 2022, while the inflows from the UAE dropped by over 19 percent to $4.3 billion, according to the official data.

“The decline in inflows can be attributed primarily to Pakistani expatriates opting for informal channels instead of banks when sending money to their families in the country,” said Faizan Munshey, senior consultant at One Investments, Dubai, speaking to Arab News.

“This shift is driven by illegal hawala-hundi operators in the black market offering more favorable exchange rates or rupee-dollar parity, leading a portion of non-resident Pakistanis to choose informal channels for fund transfers.”

Currency dealers said the demand in the unofficial market was higher as some importers rushed to arrange for payment in order to get their containers cleared from the country’s ports.

“Some importers have procured goods from abroad without opening letters of credit, and the government has asked them to arrange for payment on their own,” said Malik Bostan, president of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), while speaking to Arab News. “So, they are resorting to the hawala market to fulfill their requirements.”

Bostan said the situation would not improve unless the government resolved the issue of LCs.

Currency dealers also mentioned that the exchange rate was still above Rs300 per US dollar in the unofficial or hawala market, while the gap between the open and interbank market was beginning to narrow down.

On Wednesday, the open market was trading at Rs295 compared to Rs298 on Tuesday, while the currency in the interbank closed at Rs287.97 against the greenback on Tuesday.

Bostan said that the dealers’ request for the release of currency for exchange companies was accepted by the central bank authorities, which resulted in the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee in the open market.

“We had requested the State Bank governor to release the stuck-up amount of exchange companies,” he added. “They released $5 million yesterday, and we are expecting another $5 million today.”

Bostan said the efforts to narrow down the gap between the open and interbank markets were yielding positive results, as more appreciation of the Pakistani rupee was expected in the coming days.

“The gap reduction efforts will begin to encourage overseas Pakistanis to remit money through official channels,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia GCC remittances economy

UAE ranked second globally for attracting millionaires  

UAE ranked second globally for attracting millionaires  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE ranked second globally for attracting millionaires  

UAE ranked second globally for attracting millionaires  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is expected to attract 4,500 millionaires by the end of 2023 — the second most of any country globally, a new report claims. 

Although this projected increase will be fewer than the record-breaking 4,000 millionaires in 2022, it still secured the UAE its second position on Henley & Partners’ list. 

The 2022 report indicated that the UAE’s low tax regime, one of the world’s fastest vaccination rates, and Dubai’s role in hosting the first World Expo of the post-COVID-19 era helped boost the appeal of the country as a wealth hub. 

Its immigration policies, which are tailored to attract private wealth and international talent, also helped induce this influx of ultra-wealthy people in 2022.  

Affluent Russians seeking to escape the impact of the Western sanctions on their country have started to move to the UAE and Israel in large numbers, according to British journalist Misha Glenny. 

Commenting on the report, he said: “An underlying pattern was already detectable in advance of the invasion of Ukraine.  

“Well before the imposition of sanctions on the Russian banking system, there was a tsunami of capital leaving the country, largely prompted by the increasingly capricious governing style of President Vladimir Putin and his demands of loyalty made on middle-class and wealthy Russians.”

In the 2023 report, Henley & Partners CEO Juerg Steffen said high-net-worth individuals’ migration was a rising trend over the past decade, despite the dips in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.  

He added that global figures for 2023 and 2024 are anticipated to reach 122,000 and 128,000, respectively. 

The report noted: “While net losses dropped slightly between 2017 and 2019, the 2023 forecast indicates a far more significant millionaire exit is currently underway.”  

Topping the millionaire migration list in 2023 was Australia, with 5,200 millionaires around the world calling it home — up from 3,800 in 2022.  

Coming third after the UAE was Singapore, attracting a record breaking 3,200 millionaires this year — up from 2,900 the year prior.  

On the other hand, the country witnessing the largest net exodus of millionaires was China, with an outflow of 13,500 in 2023.  

India will see an outflow of over 6,500 millionaires by the end of this year, whereas the UK will drop by 3,200.  

The UK’s plunge comes as a result of the country’s post-Brexit economic ecosystem and the government policy change that has removed permanent non-domiciled tax status.  

The report noted that the aggregate number of millionaires exiting the UK is forecast to double in 2023, whereas the year before saw an outflow of 1,600 from the country.

Topics: UAE millionaires ranking Investment

UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 
Business & Economy
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly Saudi Airlines, is among the dozen firms bidding for 2 million tons of carbon credits at an auction in Nairobi on Wednesday, billed as the world’s largest sale of its kind.  

The auction in the Kenyan capital was organized by the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., founded by the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Tadawul Group.    

Projects in Africa generated an estimated 70 percent of the credits from the auction, RVCMC told Reuters.  

“This includes the supply of improved clean cookstoves to communities in Kenya and Rwanda and renewable energy projects in Egypt and South Africa,” the firm said.  

Despite being a small emitter, contributing to less than 1 percent of annual global emissions, Kenya has recently witnessed droughts that killed crops, wildlife and animals.  

RVCMC chose Kenya to stress the need for investments in climate projects.  

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gases — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.  

They are known to be generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel.  

Upon being sold, the certified credits will either fund projects that avoid emissions by using sustainable technologies or eliminate carbon from the atmosphere altogether, according to a statement. 

In October, the Kingdom’s sovereign fund auctioned 1.4 million tons of carbon credits during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.  

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the maximum carbon credits.  

The move came as the PIF aims to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s green energy capacity to align with the Saudi Vision 2030.  

The auction also aligns with the sovereign fund’s goal to draw investments and develop innovations to tackle the effects of climate change and follows the completion of the wealth fund’s $3 billion inaugural green bond sale. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: carbon credit PIF Saudi Arabia

Special Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27
PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
Business & Economy
PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia
Updated 44 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia
Updated 44 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s space efforts are expected to get a boost as US aerospace and defense firm Lockheed Martin has appointed retired Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Ajmi as its new space business development director for the Kingdom.  

According to a press statement, Al-Ajmi will coordinate and support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance the space industry, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.  

Al-Ajmi will also work on strengthening partnerships with government and commercial entities to foster the development of technologies in the space sector.  

He will also help oversee the facilitation of scientific experiments and international research collaborations, as well as the administration of future space-related missions, the press statement added.  

“I am honored to join Lockheed Martin as its space business development director for Saudi Arabia. Together, we will work toward positioning the Kingdom as a key leader in space exploration and innovation,” said Al-Ajmi.  

Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Al-Ajmi served in the Royal Saudi Air Force for remote sensing and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and space domains. He has also served as the satellite directorate director for the Saudi Ministry of Defense.  

“With his vast armed forces and aerospace experience, Abdullah will certainly augment the Kingdom’s strategic initiatives in this exciting and emerging field,” said Joseph Rank, CEO of Lockheed Martin for Saudi Arabia and Africa.  

He added: “We are incredibly fortunate to have him on board and look forward to seeing him soar as a valued leader within Lockheed Martin’s space division.”  

Last year, during an interview with Arab News, Rank said that the company is looking forward to deepening space ties with Saudi Arabia.  

Rank added that Lockheed Martin, which has a separate division for space besides aerospace, arms and information security, is the only US firm to have sold Saudi Arabia a military satellite to provide secure communications.  

“The space offerings that Lockheed has will meet the needs of the Kingdom and also the other partners in the region,” said Rank. 

Topics: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m
Business & Economy
Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stressed the need to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future at the G20 Ministerial Development Meeting held on June 11 to 13 in Varanasi, India.    

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy approach, Yasser Fakih, general supervisor of the General Department of Research and Economic Visions at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, said that the Kingdom is committed to implementing collective measures to accelerate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This responsibility includes supporting a comprehensive transition process that addresses the structural vulnerabilities faced by developing nations.   

The UN’s global goals aim to achieve a society free from poverty, hunger and inequality, with a focus on promoting good health and quality education.   

During the meeting, Fakih spoke at two main sessions — “The G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” and “The High Principles of a Lifestyle for Environment Initiative for the Environment.”   

The discussions focused on approaches that highlight the importance of reducing, reusing, recycling and removing carbon to achieve sustainable development.   

The G20 Development Ministerial meeting was organized with the aim of collectively agreeing on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs. It looked at fostering synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to create private sector opportunities and raise the living standards in the region, aligns well with the G20’s sustainability agenda.   

By advocating for this approach, the Kingdom looks to contribute to the collective efforts in addressing the challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability on a global scale.   

Since its establishment in 2010, the Development Working Group of the G20 has been working to reduce poverty and address the development gap.   

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group
Business & Economy
Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group
Special India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 
World
India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index bounced back on Wednesday, recouping its losses in the last session and gaining 119.21 points or 1.04 percent to close at 11,533.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion), as 151 stocks advanced and 62 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose 0.92 percent to 1,519.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.47 percent to SR1.04.

Other top performers were dairy giant Almarai Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices surged 9.40 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dipped by 3.72 percent to SR25.90.

Meanwhile, digital solutions firm TAM Development Co. started trading on Nomu on Wednesday after its successful initial public offering for qualified investors.

The company started trading at a share price of SR130 and closed at SR129.80, down 0.15 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Industrial Export Co.’s board of directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR0.50 per share. Following approval, the company’s shares will climb from 19.44 million to 388.80 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said it received a contract valued at SR80.37 million from the National Electricity Transmission Co. to install high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  

