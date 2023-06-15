You are here

  • Home
  • Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico

Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico

Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to make his much anticipated debut for the US on Thursday in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against regional rivals Mexico.. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfbz2

Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico

Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico
  • American fans have high hopes for Balogun, who scored 21 goals in France’s Ligue 1 this season where he was on loan to Reims
  • The Final Four tournament in Las Vegas marks the start of the road to the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to make his much anticipated debut for the US in Thursday’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against regional rivals Mexico.

The Final Four tournament in Las Vegas marks the start of the road to the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Canada play Panama in Thursday’s other semifinal with the final and third-place games also at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

With no qualification process for the three World Cup co-hosts, it is going to be the CONCACAF tournaments, including this month’s Gold Cup, where the teams will seek to build toward the big one.

American fans have high hopes for Balogun, who scored 21 goals in France’s Ligue 1 this season where he was on loan to Reims.

The New York-born forward, who moved to England as a two-year old, recently switched his national allegiance to the US from England, where he had played for the Under-21 team.

The US have lacked a consistent goalscoring center-forward, capable of making the most of the opportunities created by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna.

“I’m just settling in, getting to know everyone. There’s been a lot of noise surrounding me coming but I feel like this is just the nature of the sport,” Balogun said after teaming up with the squad.

“I’m obviously used to competing and I’m used to the pressure of playing at Arsenal and having that expectation of yourself.

Interim US head coach BJ Callaghan will have to decide whether to hand Balogun his debut from the outset against El Tri or to keep faith with Ricardo Pepi and use his new weapon from the bench.

“I’m coming in with a mindset that I need to earn my place. I’m not assuming I’m going to come in and start. That’s not really the mentality I have in life,” said Balogun.

Callaghan is taking charge of the US team for the first time since he was appointed to guide the team until a new permanent coach has been selected.

Gregg Berhalter, who led the US into the round-of-16 at the World Cup last year, did not have his contract renewed and his temporary replacement, Anthony Hudson, left to join Qatari club Al-Markhiya.

The US are clearly targeting the Nations League, having named a largely domestic based squad, without most of their Europe-based stars, for the Gold Cup.

Mexico have also changed coaches after their disappointing World Cup where they failed to progress from the group stage for the first time in 32 years.

Argentine Diego Cocca took over in February and is under intense pressure to deliver on the undoubted potential he has inherited.

Mexico are without injured Napoli winger Hirving Lozano and wide-man Jesus Corona of Seville but are hoping that Feyenoord’s 22-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez will make an impact.

Canada are looking to build upon their first World Cup appearance in 36 years with coach John Herdman sticking with the bulk of the squad that featured in Qatar.

The Canadians have yet to win a title in CONCACAF and that is something Herdman is hoping his players can change.

“This is an experienced group of players with a hunger to win silverware for Canada,” said Herdman.

“We know we have a big opportunity in front of us to lift a trophy, but we also know it’s going to be difficult and we are relishing that challenge,” he said.

Canada start as favorites against Panama, coached by Danish-born former Spain international Thomas Christiansen, who will be without two regulars in Alberto Quintero and Jose Fajardo, who are suspended for the semifinal.

But midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, who plays in Major League Soccer for Houston Dynamo, says ‘Los Canaleros’ are comfortable being underdogs.

“For us it is nothing out of this world, Panama has never been a favorite, so we are used to that. I have full confidence, together with the group, that we can win this game,” he said.

Topics: CONCACAF Folarin Balogun CONCACAF Nations League Nations League

Related

CONCACAF to start 2026 World Cup qualifying in March 2024
Football
CONCACAF to start 2026 World Cup qualifying in March 2024
US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Sport
US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
  • ast year’s World Cup runners-up France go to Portugal to play Gibraltar and then host Greece in Group B
  • England are away to Malta, a team ranked fourth-last in Europe, on Friday
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: The season in Europe is not finished yet, with a doubleheader of matchdays in qualifying for Euro 2024 set to take place over the next week.

Here are some of the main storylines with a year to go until the tournament in Germany:

• Talk of Kylian Mbappe’s possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain has resurfaced in recent days and dominated headlines in France after the striker told his club he would not extend his contract beyond next year.

France coach Didier Deschamps will hope Mbappe can remain focused for another few days as last year’s World Cup runners-up go to Portugal to play Gibraltar Friday and then host Greece in Group B on June 19.

“It has created a buzz and is on the front page of the papers, but we can’t control that,” said France’s Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on Wednesday.

“He has not changed with us. He is just the same, as joyful as ever and teasing people. I have not seen a change in his behavior.”

Mbappe was named as France’s new captain before they began Euro qualifying with wins over the Netherlands and Ireland. France can all but wrap up qualification by claiming back-to-back victories over Portugal and Greece.

• England enjoyed a superb start in Group C as they won 2-1 in Italy in March and then defeated Ukraine. They will now be expected to keep up their perfect record and pull away from Italy, who are at the Nations League finals. England are away to Malta, a team ranked fourth-last in Europe, on Friday. They follow that by hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Midfield star Jude Bellingham, who has just completed a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, is injured but Southgate could give a debut to Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.

“It’s been a journey getting back to the standard and putting in the performances but it’s been a good one,” said Eze, who withdrew two years ago from England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad with an Achilles injury but is coming off a fine season with Palace.

• Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal’s squad for their Group J games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

The 38-year-old links up with Roberto Martinez’s squad after scoring 14 goals in 16 games in the Saudi league following his move to Al-Nassr in January.

“It is always a special feeling to return home,” he posted on Instagram this week.

Ronaldo silenced those who doubted Martinez’s wisdom in calling him up by scoring a brace in each of Portugal’s qualifiers in March, albeit against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

These two fixtures promise to be harder, but Ronaldo will hope to add to his international record of 122 goals for his country. He also holds the men’s international appearance record of 198 and can bring up a double-century if he plays in both fixtures.

• Erling Haaland missed Norway’s opening qualifiers in March due to injury and his side struggled in his absence, losing 3-0 in Spain and drawing 1-1 in Georgia.

That means Stale Solbakken’s side will be desperate to have the 22-year-old back for Saturday’s meeting with Scotland, who have maximum points after two games in Group A.

Norway will have to hope that Haaland, who scored 52 goals this season for Manchester City, has recovered from the wild celebrations which followed Pep Guardiola’s side winning the Champions League last weekend.

“I’m wary you’re all going to go down the route of Haaland, Haaland, Haaland,” Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said recently.

“There are lots of other players we have to deal with as well.”

• There is another exciting striker emerging out of Scandinavia.

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, made a huge impression in Denmark’s opening qualifiers in March, netting a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Finland and scoring twice in a shock 3-2 defeat in Kazakhstan.

Hojlund finished the season with nine goals in Serie A for Atalanta. He will now aim to keep up his fine form for Denmark as they take on Northern Ireland and Slovenia in Group H.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Ibrahima Konate Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo Erling Haaland

Related

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Football
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico
Football
Balogun set for US debut in CONCACAF clash with regional rivals Mexico

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
  • Zlatko Dalic’s side, who reached the World Cup semifinals last year, moved a step closer to earning their first-ever trophy
  • Spain and Italy face off in Enschede on Thursday in the other semifinal
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

ROTTERDAM: Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric struck in extra time to fire Croatia into the Nations League final with a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Zlatko Dalic’s side, who reached the World Cup semifinals last year, moved a step closer to earning their first-ever trophy and demonstrated once again they are extra-time specialists.

Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic netted in the second half after Donyell Malen sent the Dutch ahead, but Noa Lang snatched a 96th-minute equalizer to force an additional half hour.

However Petkovic got away from Frenkie de Jong and drilled home from outside the box to decisively put Croatia ahead eight minutes into extra time, and Modric wrapped up the win with a penalty.

The Nations League represents one of the last chances for Croatia’s elder statesmen, including Real Madrid midfielder Modric, to taste international triumph.

Croatia have only suffered one defeat in their last 16 matches, to World Cup winners Argentina, and quashed the Netherlands’ bid to win their first competition since the 1988 European Championship.

Ronald Koeman’s side finished as runners-up in the inaugural Nations League against hosts Portugal in 2019, while France triumphed in 2021.

“We fought like lions, but unfortunately it was just not good enough today,” Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“It’s very disappointing. We knew it would be difficult, but we actually did quite well.

“We conceded two penalties, we have to be better there, it’s hard to look for words now.”

Koeman selected Malen on the right of the attack, with exciting youngster Xavi Simons making his fourth appearance for the Netherlands on the left.

Both were involved in the opening goal, along with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as the Oranje burst into life after half-an-hour.

The match started sluggishly in the evening heat, both sets of players tired after a long season with the World Cup wedged in the middle.

After a tidy team move Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, playing in his club’s stadium De Kuip, fed Malen, who slotted past Dominik Livakovic — Croatia’s World Cup hero on their run to third in Qatar — in the 34th minute.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, who finished the Bundesliga season in a rich vein of form, now has five goals for the Netherlands.

Croatia came out stronger in the second half, with Kramaric cutting inside from the left and firing wide of the far post.

Soon they were level, when 37-year-old Modric, earning his 165th Croatia cap, cleverly robbed Gakpo on the edge of the area, with the forward pulling him back to concede a penalty.

Kramaric stroked his spot kick down the middle as Justin Bijlow dived to his right to delight Croatia’s traveling contingent.

Further celebrations were in order when Luka Ivanusec crossed for Atalanta midfielder Pasalic to stab home from close range after 73 minutes.

Gakpo fired wide when well-placed in the 90th minute to compound a frustrating night for him.

Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who featured in Manchester City’s Champions League final win just five days ago, came close with an acrobatic effort before Lang pounced on a loose ball to level.

The Netherlands could not maintain parity for long, with Petkovic beating Bijlow at his near post.

Croatia have beaten Brazil, Japan, England, Russia and Denmark in matches which have gone to extra-time at the last two World Cups.

Lang fired into the side netting when he might have equalized and Netherlands paid the price when Tyrell Malacia fouled Petkovic in the area and Modric converted the penalty to seal Croatia’s progress to Sunday’s final.

Spain and Italy face off in Enschede on Thursday in the other semifinal.

Topics: UEFA Nations League Nations League Croatia Netherlands

Related

Modric, 37, sets sights on Nations League title for Croatia
Sport
Modric, 37, sets sights on Nations League title for Croatia
Spain snare Nations League semifinal spot from Portugal
Sport
Spain snare Nations League semifinal spot from Portugal

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

The national teams of Morocco and Kuwait have qualified for the final of the 2023 Arab Futsal Championship, an event hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and held in the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah.

Morocco defeated Libya 5-1, while Kuwait triumphed 3-2 against Algeria on Wednesday evening.

An impressive Moroccan team dominated their clash, with their goals being scored by Ismail Amzal, Anas Al-Ayyan, Sufyan Shaarawy, and Youssef Jawad, who bagged a couple.

The Libyan reply was netted by Ahmed Al-Agnaf, while Morocco’s Al-Ayyan was chosen as the player of the match.

The Kuwaiti team, which took part in the second match, netted through Abdullatif Al-Abbasi, Nasser Al-Alban and Badr Al-Mansour. Algeria replied through Amin Bin Sharif and Izz Al-Din Tikgrad.

Kuwait’s Al-Alban earned the best player award.

Morocco and Kuwait now go on to meet in the final of the competition.
 

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports
  • German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD
  • ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

BERLIN: FIFA has reportedly secured a deal with German broadcasters to televise the 2023 Women’s World Cup, avoiding the threat of a controversial blackout in the country.
German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD.
According to information seen by AFP subsidiary SID, an agreement between FIFA, the networks and the European Broadcasting Union will soon be announced.
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had been critical of broadcasters in the ‘Big Five’ European countries, believed to be Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, for offering substantially less than the amount paid to show the men’s World Cup.
ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights and told Germany’s FAZ newspaper broadcasters “would not allow themselves to be blackmailed.”
In May, Germany captain Alexandra Popp accused administrators of “empty words” in the ongoing dispute, saying a World Cup blackout would be “so bad for women’s football.”
Germany are among the favorites at the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Topics: FIFA German broadcasters Women's world cup

Related

France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in Women's World Cup
Sport
France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in Women's World Cup
England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley
Sport
England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal
  • The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Brighton on Wednesday announced the signing of James Milner on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months.
“I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton,” manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club’s website.
“He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”
Milner, who began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City, won a clutch of trophies in his eight years at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League.
He will join Brighton on June 30 following the expiry of his Reds contract and add experience to their squad ahead of the club’s maiden Europa League campaign.

Topics: James Milner Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion Premier league

Related

Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Football
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner
Sport
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner

follow us

Latest updates

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
Sudanese army accuses paramilitary of killing West Darfur governor
Sudanese army accuses paramilitary of killing West Darfur governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.