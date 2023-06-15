You are here

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in 'Secret Invasion'

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
Olivia Colman arrives at the premiere of “Secret Invasion,” on June 13, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Invision/AP)
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel swaps superpowers for spies in ‘Secret Invasion’
  • The series finds US spy chief Fury battling shapeshifting, reptilian humanoids who are intent on fomenting war between Russia and the US
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Alien conspiracies, Oscar winners and hardly a superhero in sight: Marvel is taking its record-breaking franchise in a new direction with “Secret Invasion,” a spy thriller starring Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

The series, out next Wednesday on Disney+, marks Jackson’s 14th Marvel film or television series, but the first time his character Nick Fury is the undisputed star.

Fury, the mysterious, sometime boss of the all-powerful Avengers, originally appeared on-screen way back in 2008’s “Iron Man” — the movie that launched the entire Marvel franchise that has come to dominate Hollywood.
But the new series “ranks number one, in terms of things I’ve done in the Marvel cinematic universe,” Jackson told a press conference Wednesday.
“It’s a story about people doing people stuff, without all those supers coming in to save you,” he said, referring to superheroes.
The series finds US spy chief Fury battling shapeshifting, reptilian humanoids known as Skrulls — introduced in previous Marvel films — who live among us, and are intent on fomenting war between Moscow and Washington.
Fury must also contend with British spook Sonya Falsworth, played by Olivia Colman, who appears to relish her character’s loose morality, including at least one shocking torture scene.
“Sonya works for MI6. She likes wearing red, she’s quite funny and she’s potentially a little bit not that nice sometimes,” joked Colman, with plot details strictly under wraps.
The presence of Colman, a best actress Oscar-winner for 2018’s “The Favourite,” alongside Jackson, who was given an honorary Academy Award for his career last year, represents a casting coup for Marvel.
They are joined by “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, as a conflicted Skrull rebel, along with returning regulars such as Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman and Ben Mendelsohn.

But “Secret Invasion” arrives at an uncertain moment for Marvel.
Since the gargantuan success of “Avengers: Endgame,” which in 2019 briefly became the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time, parent company Disney has churned out a whopping 18 new Marvel films and television shows.
It has not all gone to plan.
Recent movies such as “Eternals,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” have received the franchise’s worst-ever reviews.
A major new villain named Kang was introduced, played by Jonathan Majors — only for the actor to be arrested and charged with assault and harassment in March.
On Tuesday, Disney announced the release of Marvel films including “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will be delayed by a year.
And the pipeline of new TV shows has slowed down too, with “Secret Invasion” marking the first to premiere in nearly a year.
Still, its director Ali Selim promised the series will offer fans something fresh.
He cited espionage thrillers such as the Graham Greene-penned “The Third Man,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” as inspirations.
“It’s very different than people flying through the air,” he said.
 

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
  • Potential tab climbing into hundreds of millions of dollars as NMPA demands $150,000 per work infringed
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Major music publishers on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit accusing Twitter of failing to stop “rampant” copyright infringement on the platform.

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and its members argued in the suit that the social media company should pay as much as $150,000 per work infringed, with the potential tab climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service,” NMPA chief executive David Israelite said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
“Twitter knows full-well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform.”
Twitter’s treatment of copyright complaints has not improved since Elon Musk bought the platform late last year for $44 billion, the suit contended.
“On the contrary, Twitter’s internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray,” argued the lawsuit, which was filed in the state of Tennessee.
Twitter’s head of trust and safety earlier this month confirmed she had quit the company, not sharing her reason publicly.
The executive was the second head of trust and safety to quit Twitter since the eccentric billionaire Musk bought the platform and reduced content moderation.
Since taking over Twitter, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting banned accounts to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.
“Twitter refuses to stop the rampant infringement of copyrighted music... because it knows that the Twitter platform is more popular and profitable if Twitter allows such infringement,” the lawsuit argued.
Allowing unlicensed music to be used in Twitter posts gives the platform an advantage over competitors such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube that pay fees to music publishers, the suit reasoned.
“Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions,” the suit said.
 

UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index

UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index

UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers and brands by analyzing finalist and winner data from more than 50 national and regional Effie Awards competitions.

AB InBev, McDonald’s, WPP, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett Middle East, and Slap Global were respectively named most effective marketer, brand, agency holding group, agency network, agency office, and independent agency.

The past year saw regional organizations take their place in the global index.

The UAE Government Media Office came in fourth place among the most effective brands, while independent agency Dejavu Dubai ranked No. 12 among the most effective independent agencies.

Leo Burnett Middle East, which is based in Dubai, bagged the No. 1 spot among the most effective agency offices with wins for brands such as ABAAD, Emirates NBD, IKEA, Lebanese Transparency Association, McDonald’s, and UN Women, while its parent company Publicis Groupe came in third in the most effective agency holding groups globally.

Leo Burnett Middle East was also named most effective agency office and most effective agency network at last year’s Middle East and North Africa Effie Awards, and this marks the first time an agency with Publicis Groupe has claimed a No. 1 spot on the Effie Index.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye, said: “The Middle East has been fast emerging as a powerhouse of creative effectiveness, and we’ve just solidified this to the world.

“To be ranked one is a worthy milestone, but the honor of being able to showcase the caliber of our talent in the global spotlight is immeasurable. This is a shared moment of pride for Publicis Groupe, our trusted clients, and our exceptional talents who continue to raise the bar for the industry.”

The 2022 Effie Index rankings reflect over 4,000 worldwide Effie winners and finalists announced during the year.

Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia

Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia

Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia
  • Plan to teach university students, developers, content creators, esports players in the Kingdom
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has announced new programs that will see the company train game developers, students, content creators, and esports players in Saudi Arabia.

The training will be held in partnership with entities such as the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology’s Center for Digital Entrepreneurship, the GameFounders Program, the Ignite initiative, and the Saudi Esports Federation.

The Kingdom aims to create more than 39,000 jobs in game development, publishing, infrastructure, and other professions by 2030, according to Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy that was announced last year.

The Kingdom also aims to produce more than 30 competitive games in its studios while becoming one of the top three countries containing the highest number of professional esports players.

Anthony Nakache, Google’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “There’s great momentum in building the local gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, and we’re pleased to play our part in making this happen.”

Google’s training programs will support gaming talent in Saudi Arabia across development, publishing, distribution, and monetization.

Google Days for university students will see the company’s gaming experts and partners from the industry host training programs for over 250 students across Al-Ahsa, Abha, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam from September, in partnership with CODE’s GameFounders Program.

The programs will cover entrepreneurship strategies, gaming career opportunities, monetization through Google Ads solutions such as Performance Max and AdMob, and distribution best practices on Google products like Play, Cloud and YouTube.

Abdullah Alshamrani, general manager of CODE Centers, said: “The gaming industry in Saudi Arabia has tremendous potential for growth, and we are committed to supporting its development.”

Google will also hold workshops for game developers on topics such as Play’s pre-registration process that allows developers to understand demand as a result of pre-launch marketing efforts; setting benchmarks based on game genres and audience; and best practice for adverts.

Two of the initiatives will be hosted by YouTube, which has a strong gaming community. Total views for gaming-related content surpassed 2 trillion in 2022, and accounted for more than 500 million logged-in daily active viewers and over 120 billion hours of watch time on the platform as of December 2022, according to the company.

YouTube will host a workshop at the Saudi Esports Federation’s Gamers8 Conference for 50 Saudi-based creators and esports players.

It will focus on gaming content, channel optimization, audience development, and engagement with the gaming community on the platform.

It will also host a special “Ana Batala” session — part of the YouTube Batala program to empower female creators.

Google is set to host the first MENA Gaming Summit in Riyadh by the end of this year, bringing together experts, gaming veterans, investors and top regional talent.

The event will focus on industry trends, updates and best practices across Google Play, Ads, YouTube and Cloud, and aims to help build the gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom.

David Fernandez, CEO of Sandsoft, said that Google’s investment in local gaming talent “will provide an immeasurable boost, not only in terms of technical skill sets but also to self-belief and confidence.”

Yannick Theler, CEO of Savvy Games Studios, said that such initiatives “underline our commitment to making Saudi Arabia a global hub for games development, helping leading businesses such as Savvy Games Studios hire, train, and retain the brightest talent.”

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up

EU says Google abused dominant positions in online ads, face digital ad business break up
  • European Commission accused Google of illegally distorting competition, recommended sale of part of its ad service to ensure fair competition
  • Google could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global turnover
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission accused Google on Wednesday of abusing its dominance of the online ad market and recommended the US company sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition.
The EU executive invited Google to now respond to this preliminary finding, made after a two-year anti-trust probe, before a definitive finding was made.
If the commission maintains its view after that, it could levy a fine of up to 10 percent of Google’s annual global revenues.
Google issued an immediate statement with its vice president for global ads, Dan Taylor, saying “we disagree” with the commission’s announcement “and we will respond accordingly.”
He stressed Google was determined to “creating value” for advertisers in a “highly competitive” market and said “the commission’s investigation focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business.”
Google is a subsidiary of US tech giant Alphabet, which reported worldwide revenues of $76 billion in the last three months of 2022.
Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who spearheads the EU’s anti-trust activities, said: “We are concerned that Google may have illegally distorted competition in the online advertising industry, also known as adtech.”
She said the commission had not yet made a final conclusion in the case, and was awaiting Google’s response.
“It is quite rare that we ask for a divestiture, and we have not asked for it yet,” Vestager said.


The commission’s preliminary view, though, was that divestiture was the only appropriate remedy, given that Google is “dominant in the buy-side, dominant in the sell-side” of the online ad market.
Specifically, the commission noted that Google not only provides digital tools to place online ads in the form of webpage banners, video, audio, images and text, but also acts as an intermediary for advertisers and publishers to get ads on computer and mobile screens.
For that, it has an ad exchange to match buyers and sellers, called AdX, as well as an ad server called DoubleClick, and tools to buy ads called Google Ads and DV 360.
In a statement, the European Commission said it “preliminarily finds that, since at least 2014, Google abused its dominant positions” by favoring AdX in ad buys via DoubleClick, Google Ads and DV 360.
That, it said, may have been “intentional conducts aimed at giving AdX a competitive advantage” that sidelined rival ad exchanges and allowed Google to charge higher fees in its adtech supply chain.
The commission’s preliminary finding announced on Wednesday tracks closely with an anti-trust suit lodged against Google by the US government in January.

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation
  • New features will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across Google’s products
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Alphabet’s Google said on Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company’s services.
AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies’ revenue.
While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for their ads.
One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser’s photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube’s competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.
AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are “shiny, visual and immersive,” said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising.
The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand’s video ads, Google said.
Early testing shows that brands received on average 40 percent more video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.
By using AI to remove some of the “grunt work” for advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.

