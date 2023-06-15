Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims

Jeddah: The first group of pilgrims to arrive through Jeddah Islamic Port on Wednesday were 250 Sudanese passengers.

They were welcomed by officials and representatives from the harbor, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Ports Authority, General Directorate of Passports, and Sudan’s Consul General in Jeddah Mohammed Hassan Ali.

The pilgrims were given bouquets of flowers, boxes of Ajwa dates, and bottles of Zamzam water. The ministry stated that the health of the pilgrims was checked at the port.

Visual materials and guidelines were given to them on how to complete the Hajj safely.

The arrival of the Sudanese pilgrims, despite the prevailing political climate in their country this year, is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help citizens complete the Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah worked with various stakeholders in Sudan to facilitate the process.