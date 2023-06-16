Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start

CHONBURI: Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday, a perfect start that provides a solid platform for progress to the quarterfinals.
After both teams had had their chances, the breakthrough came from Nawaf Al-Bishri, who found the target just before the hour.
With four minutes remaining, Nawaf Al-Jadaani added a second to seal the win and the points, though it was far from an easy game for the victors, who were a little more clinical in attack than their opponents.
However, the match provided an excellent preparation for the tests to come in this 16-nation tournament.
Australia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the West Asians, who have not had success in this tournament since 1988 — when it also took place in Thailand — though Al-Jadaani’s low shot from outside the box zipped just past the post.
Both goalkeepers had their moments. Just after the half-hour Al-Bishri shot straight at the ’keeper from the left side of the area. Almost immediately, Nestory Irankunda was in a similar position for Australia, but his shot was also blocked.
At the break, it was the Australians who had enjoyed the better chances, but the important statistic showed that neither defense had been breached.
The breakthrough came courtesy of a mistake. Australian defender Andriano Lebib loitered too long on the ball in his own half and his attempted pass was blocked by Al-Bishri, who then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home. It was an opportunistic strike from the lively forward.
The young Socceroos pushed forward in an attempt to get back on level terms, but were met with a defense that was well-marshalled by coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi. Whatever Australia threw at them, Saudi Arabia were able to rise to the occasion and maintain their lead.
As the minutes ticked by and the sky darkened in Chonburi, the opposition became increasingly desperate to get something out of the game, but found themselves caught on a devastating counter. Talal Hajji hooked the ball over the defense, freeing Mohammed Al-Muhaysh down the right. The full-back’s pass across the box was perfect, leaving Al-Jaadani with little to do but side foot the ball into an empty net.
The reactions to the goal showed that all knew where the points were going. The Australians had hands on heads and hips, while Saudi Arabia’s players, coaching staff and substitutes celebrated. Despite more than eight minutes of injury time, on a hot and humid evening in Southeast Asia, there was never going to be any comeback.
The young Green Falcons take on Tajikistan on Monday and then complete the group stage with a clash against China three days later. The four semifinalists will all represent Asia at the U-17 World Cup later this year.