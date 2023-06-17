You are here

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day

England's Joe Root celebrates scoring a century on the opening day of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2023
  • Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd
  • Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go
BIRMINGHAM, England: Sitting on the balcony outside England’s dressing room, even Ben Stokes looked surprised when Zak Crawley hammered the first ball of the Ashes series through the covers for four.

A few hours later, Joe Root had the audacity to reverse-ramp Australia pace bowler Scott Boland over the boundary. Then Moeen Ali flicked Pat Cummins for six off his hips. Root repeated his trick shot for another six against Cummins.

England stayed true to their ‘Bazball’ approach on Friday and underlined their confidence by daring to declare at 393-8 after Root’s 30th Test century on a rousing opening day at Edgbaston.

In the four overs England gave themselvves for a probing bowl, Australia went 14 without loss by stumps and opener David Warner survived his Test nemesis Stuart Broad, who opened the attack. Warner was 8 not out and Usman Khawaja on 4.

“We didn’t know anything about it (the declaration), it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest,” England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said. “But when it’s something that’s not expected, it can be the best form of attack.

“We’ll come back tomorrow with a ball that’s four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge.”

Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd. Root was stopped on 118 not out, including two sixes against Lyon in the final over before the unorthodox declaration by England captain Stokes.

Root and tailender Ollie Robinson, 17 not out, looked comfortable enough to have taken England past 400, though Australia were set to receive the new ball after two more overs.

Bairstow scored a 78-ball 78 and Crawley hit 61 as England raced along at more than five runs an over in a successful start to their toughest Test in the year-old ‘Bazball’ era. It all added up to England’s highest Ashes total at home since 2015.

Lyon also enjoyed a good day, taking 4-149 from his 29 overs in hot and sunny conditions on a batting-friendly pitch to extend his overall Test tally to 491.

Three entertaining sessions saw Australia get on top before England rallied each time with key partnerships, including 70 runs for the second wicket between Crawley and Ollie Pope, and 121 runs between Root and Bairstow which lifted England from 176-5 to 297-6.

It still looks like an evenly balanced contest with Australia 379 runs behind but boasting the top three ranked Test batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

England were 124-3 at lunch — with 54 singles and 12 fours — and 240-5 at tea. Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go.

“They’ve set a field for all the bluff, for all the chat,” the BBC pundit said. “It’s fantastic to see Australia so defensive.”

Australia set mostly defensive fields after losing the toss. Cummins said he would have also batted first.

The strangest dismissal of the day ended another useful partnership for England, this time 51 runs for the fourth wicket between Root and Harry Brook (32).

Brook won’t want to watch a replay of his dismissal, not that he was looking the first time. Lyon bowled Brook when the batter’s thigh pad sent the ball looping into the air and out of his sight before dropping right behind him and spinning back onto the stumps. Brook could only grin before walking off.

Australia earlier gained a psychological edge when Crawley was dismissed by seamer Boland off the last ball before lunch.

Australia chose Josh Hazlewood at the expense of pacer Mitchell Starc and the seamer repaid the vote of confidence by claiming the first wicket of the series with England on 22. Ben Duckett went for 12, caught low behind by Alex Carey.

Brook brought up England’s 150 in the 33rd over with two runs from a would-be boundary against Boland which was athletically stopped by Head right on the rope, drawing cheers from the crowd — not for the stop but Head’s tumbling afterward.

Brook hit another four two balls later as England threatened to go into full Bazball mode with two of its most naturally talented batters. But he had a narrow escape right after when Head dropped a catch at deep backward point after seemingly misjudging how far the ball would carry. That earned Head even more cheers from the crowd.

Bairstow brought up his 24th Test 50 in only his second Test since breaking his leg in a golf-related accident last year.

Ali, who has come out of retirement to cover for injured spinner Jack Leach, showed his allround credentials on his home ground, hitting a rapid 18 with a six and two fours. He was out stumped — very easily so — after advancing down the wicket to try and smash Lyon.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but they need to only draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket’s famed urn. England has won 12 of its last 17 Tests with their bold approach under Stokes and coach Brendon (“Baz”) McCullum.

A moment’s silence before the game paid tribute to victims of a knife and van attack in Nottingham, including two cricket-loving students.

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
Cricket
Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
  • Asian Cricket Council accepts proposal for hybrid model
  • Pakistan has not hosted a multi-nation tournament since 2008
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LAHORE: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Najam Sethi, has thanked the Asian Cricket Council for accepting his hybrid model for the ACC Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will contest the 16th edition of the competition, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17. A total of 13 matches will be played as one-day internationals, four of them in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka.
The tournament will feature two groups of three teams, with the first two in each making it through to the Super Four stage. The top two teams of the Super Four will then meet in the final.
Pakistan has not hosted a multi-nation cricket tournament since the six-team ACC Asia Cup 50-over event in 2008.
In an official statement, Sethi said: “I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan, with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan.
“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders,” he said, referring to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months.”
He continued: “In the past 15 months, the PCB has delivered high-profile bilateral series as well as two immensely successful HBL Pakistan Super League events in which some of the world’s leading cricketers participated and enjoyed Pakistan’s outstanding arrangements and unprecedented hospitality. We look forward to providing a similar experience to the participating sides in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February/March 2025.
“I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.
“I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India,” the statement added.
“I appreciate the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations.”

Topics: Cricket Asian Cricket Council ACC Asia Cup 2023 India Pakistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh decided against enforcing the follow-on despite taking a 236-run lead in the first innings and were up by 370 at stumps on the second day
  • Zakir and Najmul added 116 runs in their unbroken second-wicket stand with Mahmudul Hasan (17) the only batsman so far dismissed in the second innings
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain both hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to 134-1 in their second innings and consolidate the hosts’ control in their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bangladesh decided against enforcing the follow-on despite taking a 236-run lead in the first innings and were up by 370 at stumps on the second day, with Zakir and Najmul unbeaten on 54 apiece.
The pair added 116 runs in their unbroken second-wicket stand with Mahmudul Hasan (17) the only batsman so far dismissed in the second innings.
Ebadot Hossain returned figures of 4-47 with Bangladesh needing just three overs after tea to wrap up the Afghan innings, with the tourists bowled out for just 146.
Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam dismissed the final two batsmen, ending with two wickets apiece.
Ebadot and Shoriful Islam reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with a 65-run fifth-wicket stand.
Mehidy broke the partnership by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan’s tail.
Bangladesh resumed their first innings at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts lost their last five wickets for just nine runs.
Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.
But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.
Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful and was out for six, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir taking a sharp low catch at third slip.
Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.
Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.
The hosts had shown some positive intent to build on their overnight total before their sudden collapse.
Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.
Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over from Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.
Nijat then bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.
Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Topics: Bangladesh Afghanistan Zakir Hasan Najmul Hossain Cricket

Analysis How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game
Sport
How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game

Where did India go wrong at The Oval?

Where did India go wrong at The Oval?
Updated 15 June 2023

Where did India go wrong at The Oval?

Where did India go wrong at The Oval?
  • Decision to bowl 1st in World Test Championship final blamed for defeat against Australia
  • 10 years since country bursting with cricketing talent has won an ICC trophy
Updated 15 June 2023
Jon Pike

India has lost again. A country with rich seams of cricketing talent, a governing board with an abundance of money, and a team worshipped by millions of adoring supporters was beaten by Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, London.

It is 10 years since India last won an International Cricket Council trophy, although it has come close in most events since 2013.

Last year, India was beaten in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia, following an exit in the 2021 edition at the Super 12 stage in the UAE. Also in 2021, the team lost to New Zealand in the WTC final.

Prior to that, India reached the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in both 2019 and 2015, and the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2016 and 2022, having been finalists in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Following the latest failure, this perceived drought in securing ICC trophies is now subject to multiple inquests.

Some blame the Indian team management’s decision to bowl first, having won the toss. Those responsible for the decision argued that the conditions were overcast and there was quite a lot of grass on the pitch, on which batting was expected to get easier later in the match.

At 76 for three after 24.1 overs, India was on the verge of being on top of the game, only for its bowlers to fail to press home the advantage. This should take nothing away from the ability of Australia’s middle order batters, Travis Head and Steve Smith, who skilfully constructed a partnership of 285, both scoring centuries, in a final total of 469 all out.

India’s team management has also been criticized for omitting R. Aswin, currently the highest ranked bowler by the ICC. He is also the second-ranked all-rounder. His omission mystified several legendary former players. They were of the view that, although The Oval pitch looked green on the surface, it was dry and crumbly underneath. Once the sun came out, it would dry out further and become helpful to spinners. This assessment of the pitch, which also had some uneven bounce, turned out to be accurate.

Another factor that has been raised is the difference in preparation made by the two squads.

Almost all of India’s players arrived off the back of the two-month-long Indian Premier League, T20 cricket. Conversely, only three of Australia’s squad were involved in the IPL, two of its bowlers opting out of it, while two batters prepared by playing English county cricket. India’s coach admitted that, ideally, more time was needed to adjust between formats.

What cannot be denied is that Australia batted and bowled better than India. In its first innings reply, India was on the back foot at 71 for four after 18 overs. Despite some middle order resistance, a first innings total of 296 provided Australia with the opportunity to put the game out of India’s reach.

After losing two early wickets in its second innings, Australia’s first innings saviours, Head and Smith, seemed a little uncertain of which tactics to adopt. Both were out in uncharacteristic fashion, trying to force the pace against astute placing of fielders by India.

At 124 for five, 297 runs ahead, Australia could not afford to lose any further quick wickets. The innings was stabilized and eventually declared on 270 for eight, setting India 444 runs to win.

This represented the highest total that any team has been asked to score to win a match in Test history. It seemed an unlikely prospect, although India’s supporters remained noisily optimistic.

The noise ratcheted up as India made a brisk start of 41 in seven overs, but one of India’s openers was contentiously given out caught, after a review by the off-field umpire. Law 33.3 of cricket states that the act of making a catch “shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.” Indian supporters complained that the catcher grounded part of the ball through two of the four fingers and thumb which enclosed it, when he turned his wrist to ensure that the back of his hand was facing upwards.

Undeterred, India pressed on at four runs an over, although two batters got themselves out unnecessarily. At the end of day four, India had reached 164 for three from 40 overs, with two elite players batting with an authority that gave the team and its supporters hope that an historic victory could be achieved on the final day. Unfortunately for India, those hopes were quickly doused in the first session. Once again, careless shots, more akin to swats, caused the downfall. In 23.3 overs, India lost its remaining seven wickets, losing the match by 209 runs in a tame and disappointing manner.

India’s top four, with an average age of 31, did not perform in the match, scoring only 193 runs between them. A single player in the team, which has an average age of 32, is under 29.

Although the team did well to reach successive WTC finals, it is hard to resist the conclusion that a re-build is necessary. Australia’s team has an average age of 30.6 years and is likely to make modest changes later this year. Both teams were fined heavily for slow over-rates. This is hardly a sufficient deterrent. More effective sanctions are required to improve over-rates.

The next WTC cycle starts with the forthcoming Ashes series in England, while India will tour the West Indies for a three-Test series. June 2025 is set for the next final of the WTC at Lord’s. Already, India is starting to question this timing and location. It could be more gracious. Consecutive WTC defeats and a blinkered focus on IPL should not automatically entitle bargaining rights. Reasons for defeat need to be absorbed and acted upon. Australia’s squad held strong ahead of a punishing Ashes series, ridiculously crammed into six weeks, starting on June 16.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter
Football
Yorkshire County Cricket Club signs Muslim Athlete Charter

DP World ILT20 season 1 a big hit among cricket fans

DP World ILT20 received a strong response from cricket fans around the world. Credit: @ILT20Official
DP World ILT20 received a strong response from cricket fans around the world. Credit: @ILT20Official
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

DP World ILT20 season 1 a big hit among cricket fans

DP World ILT20 received a strong response from cricket fans around the world. Credit: @ILT20Official
  • Tournament draws 367m unique viewers, including 255m from India
  • YouGov Sport report says league was 2nd most-watched cricket tournament worldwide
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Dubai: The inaugural edition of the UAE’s DP World ILT20 cricket league made great waves around the world as the Gulf Giants lifted the glittering trophy in the Feb. 12 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament decider was played in front of a packed stadium as the James Vince-led Giants made history by becoming the first-ever champions of the UAE’s T20 league.

DP World ILT20 received a strong response from cricket fans around the world, especially in India, through a quality broadcast that was available on Zee’s platforms with commentary in English, Hindi and Tamil.

According to a research report by the global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research company YouGov Sport, DP World ILT20 Season One was the second most-watched league in India and worldwide.

The league saw a reach of 255.4 million fans in India, with strong TV ratings boosting its profile.

The opening edition of the tournament drew fans through high-quality performances by the biggest assembly of foreign players in any non-international cricket tournament, with 118 players from around the world competing.

A high-quality broadcast of the tournament also included match highlights and clips available for fans not only on Zee’s platforms, but also on the DP World ILT20’s digital platforms.

The DP World ILT20 2023 edition also made a mark globally with an impressive worldwide unique viewership of 367 million people through TV and digital platforms.

“The support that the league got speaks volumes about the quality of cricket that the inaugural DP World ILT20 provided to the fans. We are fully focused on making the second season bigger and better,” said Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani.

“The DP World ILT20 is here to stay and we have no doubt that with the support of the franchises, our broadcast partner Zee and all our other stakeholders, the league will gain more popularity,” added Usmani.

Meanwhile, Zee’s president of business, Rahul Johri, said that DP World ILT20 season one “has been a phenomenal success in India and across the world. It was watched by over 250 million viewers on linear television and digital platforms.

“We are extremely proud of our relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board and are confident of scaling bigger milestones in the following years,” he added.

YouGov Sport is the official media evaluation supplier to a wide range of cricket leagues globally.

Managing director of YouGov Sport India, Joseph Eapen, said that the company “possesses comprehensive insights into the crucial success parameters of these leagues. In this regard, DP World ILT20 has proven to be an exceptional success story right from its inaugural season, which is truly commendable.

“Notably, DP World ILT20 has achieved a remarkable reach of over 367 million unique viewers globally ... a monumental accomplishment unparalleled by any other T20 league, in its first season,” he added.

There is more to come as DP World ILT20 is set to return with its second tournament on Jan. 13 next year. A series of exciting announcements are set to begin soon as teams prepare for the player retention process while lining up potential recruits from UAE.

Season two will also have a world-class roster of players, while the home-grown UAE talent will once again showcase their cricketing skill and depth.

Topics: DP World ILT20 Dubai International Stadium T20 league UAE cricket YouGov

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India in World Test Championship final
  • Scott Boland now looks to have assured himself of a place in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as a dominant Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3.

But they slumped to 234 all out before lunch on the fifth day, losing their last five wickets for a mere 22 runs. Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in Sunday’s seventh over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail.

Victory meant Australia had now captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them.

Boland might not have been in the side but for an injury to Josh Hazlewood.

The 34-year-old seamer now looks to have assured himself of a place in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

“It felt pretty good to get Kohli out,” said Boland, who has now taken 33 wickets in eight Tests at the remarkably low average of 14.57.

“I have been playing state cricket for Victoria for 12 years,” he added. “I have done some hard work and it is nice to play international cricket and get some wickets.”

Defeat left India, beaten by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for their first piece of global silverware in a decade.

Had India reached a target of 444, it would have surpassed the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St. John’s in 2003 as the highest winning fourth-innings chase in Test history.

India were also attempting to top the corresponding Oval record of 263 posted by England in a one-wicket win over Australia way back in 1902.

Yet even though the odds were heavily against their side, scores of India fans, the key component in a cumulative crowd in excess of 100,000 across the five days, still streamed into the ground.

Australia, who had lost their last four Test series against India, were in charge from early on in this match after being sent into bat.

Both player-of-the-match Travis Head (163) and star batsman Steve Smith (121) made hundreds in a first-innings total of 469.

Topics: ICC World Test Championship Test cricket Australia India

