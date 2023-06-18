You are here

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during qualifying for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday in Montreal. (AP)
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column

Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
  • Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Nico Hulkenberg of Haas
  • Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third and believes if it rains Sunday, he has a shot at challenging Verstappen
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

MONTREAL: Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who has won five of seven races this season, will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1’s all-time winners list.

Rain in Montreal hampered most of Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and although the track was only slightly slick at the start of qualifying, it was absolutely pouring by the pole-deciding third session. The 10 drivers who advanced into the round tried to get a clean lap down, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren crashed and Alex Albon of Williams didn’t get on track.

Most of the drivers returned to their garages with time still on the clock.

“I like driving in the wet. I come from Holland and we are used to driving in the wet,” said Verstappen, who competes under the Dutch flag.

“I feel in general it helps if you’re confident in the wet. It’s sort of a feeling, knowing how to drive it, what lines to take and it is difficult to fully explain,” Verstappen said. “It’s something you’ve been learning since you were little kids. I remember back in the karting days, my dad was standing on the track telling me where to drive in the wet because I think back in the day he was also quite good in the wet. So I think it’s just learning and understanding yourself what is going on and what you have to do and how to drive fast in the wet.”

Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Nico Hulkenberg of Haas.

“It was crazy, the changing conditions are tricky. It was wet to dry to back to wet, so you have to readjust all the time,” Hülkenberg said. “Obviously this comes a bit unexpected, but obviously very happy and proud to do this.”

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third and believes if it rains Sunday, he has a shot at challenging Verstappen.

“We have a chance to put some pressure,” Alonso said. “They have had it very easy winning and hopefully (Sunday) they have to push.”

Red Bull is a perfect 7 for 7 so far this season, with Sergio Perez winning the two races that Verstappen did not. The Red Bull dominance has been jarring because of the massive margin of victory race after race.

Asked what kind of pressure Alonso planned to put on Red Bull, he said: “Two seconds behind them. Not 20 seconds behind them.” He also noted that Perez and Charles Leclerc starting in the back should help other teams challenge Verstappen.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell qualified fourth and fifth, and were followed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Lando Norris of McLaren. Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari was eighth but summoned to the stewards after the session for “unnecessarily impeding” Pierre Gasly during qualifying.

Gasly was livid over his radio at Sainz for most of qualifying.

Charles Leclerc qualified 11th for Ferrari and was disappointed in team strategy for the changing weather conditions.

“This time it wasn’t hard to read that it was a dry track,” Leclerc said. “I said that on the out lap. I don’t know why stayed with intermediates (tires) on a dry track. We went on slicks when it started to rain. It was supposed to be an easy session, so I don’t agree with the team.”

Perez of Red Bull will start 12th.

Topics: Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Canadian Grand Prix

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia

Ford announces Ranger Raptor T1+ will race at Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia
  • Ford Performance set to expand global motorsports effort by competing in the legendary rally, one of the toughest off-road competitions
  • The American manufacturer recently partnered with F1 champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and over the weekend took part in 24 Hours of Le Mans
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: An extreme racing version of the Ford Ranger will lead the expansion of Ford Performance global off-road racing to include the iconic Dakar Rally in 2024 and beyond.

Ford Performance has raced and won from Le Mans to Monaco, Daytona to Bathurst and Finke to Ensenada, but it has yet to take on one of the toughest races on the planet — the Dakar Rally, which in January 2024 will be hosted for the fourth year running in Saudi Arabia.

“I think we are committed to this cycle plan that we have in motorsports and always looking for more opportunities where it makes sense, where we can deliver on our pillars, which includes the engineering innovation, tech transfer, the marketing, tying into our name plates and to different regions of the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

Ford’s commitments recently saw the American manufacturer announce its return to Formula One with reigning world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing from 2026, and over the weekend took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now it is set to take on the Saudi dunes.

“I was there myself for Dakar earlier this year to see and understand what we had committed to already at that point in time,” Rushbrook added. “And it was fantastic to see the infrastructure that is there, the commitment from Saudi to motorsports, in so many different disciplines. So definitely appreciate the opportunity to compete there.”

The first step in the multi-year plan to compete in the Dakar Rally is to finish and learn in collaboration with longtime partners M-Sport and Neil Woolridge Motorsport for vehicle development, servicing and event management.

“To lead the charge at one of the ultimate global off-road events — the Dakar Rally — has been a goal of ours,” said Rushbrook. “We cannot underestimate the enormity of the challenge ahead of us. We need to finish and learn first with Ranger T1+ and partners like M-Sport and NWM, who bring their expertise to bear. Together, we can do amazing things in the sand dunes of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Leading the charge into the 2024 Dakar Rally, taking place Jan. 5-19 in Saudi Arabia, will be a purpose-built, high-performance Ford Ranger racing in the Rally Raid T1+ category.

The joint Ford Performance, M-Sport and NWM team has implemented a series of development phases through 2023 and continues testing with the Ranger T1+, based on the previous generation global Ranger, with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

Test races are expected to include Spain’s Baja Espana Aragon and Morocco’s Rally du Maroc rallies in July and October, respectively, before tackling the Dakar Rally next year.

“Our first time in Dakar will be a learning adventure that will help inform how we compete in the future,” said Rushbrook. “But as with all racing, we’re not just racing to win, we’re also racing to help build better products for our customers.”

For the 2025 Dakar Rally, Ford Performance and M-Sport are developing an all-new, custom-built Ranger Raptor designed to Dakar’s T1+ class regulations.

“The Dakar Rally is truly among the pinnacle of global off-road racing events,” said Malcom Wilson, M-Sport managing director. “We’ve achieved great success over the years with Ford in FIA WRC and can’t wait to apply this same level of focus, energy and effort to competing with Ranger in Dakar.”

M-Sport is well regarded as a leading developer and campaigner of the M-Sport Ford Puma HybridRally1 in the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile’s World Rally Championship, as well as engine builder for the Mustang GT3 program. NWM has played a pivotal role since the infancy of the Rally-Raid Ranger, as the team developed and built units at its facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, specified to compete in full Dakar T1+ regulations in the South African Rally-Raid Championship and around the world.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Ford

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race

Max Gunther cherishing Jakarta E-Prix win ahead of Portland race
  • Victory was Maserati’s first single-seater motorsport podium since 1957
Updated 13 June 2023
Arab News

Maximilian Gunther has described his Jakarta E-Prix victory as one of the proudest moments of his career after steering Maserati to the top step of the podium in the single-seater category for the first time since 1957.

The Maserati MSG Racing driver sealed his first win of this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in the second race of the Jakarta E-Prix doubleheader earlier this month. It was his first for Maserati after Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula One German Grand Prix 66 years ago.

The next race will take place in Portland on June 24.

The 25-year-old Gunther, who started on pole, said it was a great feeling to end Maserati’s long wait.

“It was a big weekend and very happy with what I achieved in Jakarta,” he said. “The momentum changed a few weekends ago at Berlin and everything was coming together. We had some good testing sessions in-between the races and from Berlin we started becoming really competitive. It was great to continue this progress and I hope we can maintain this form for the rest of the season.”

He added: “It was a very proud moment for me and for Maserati, and to listen to my name said in the same sentence as Juan Fangio — race A winner for Maserati — is a great feeling.”

Meanwhile, Jakarta E-Prix race one winner Pascal Wehrlein admits he would need to keep up the consistency in scoring points if he wants to become world champion.

The 28-year-old German holds a one-point advantage ahead of second-placed Jake Dennis in the drivers’ standings with five more races go, including stops in Portland, Rome and London. It was his third win of the season following his double triumph at the Diriyah E-Prix in January.

He said: “I think consistency in scoring points is very important. I feel sixth and seventh places are not enough to fight for the championship so definitely scoring points in the top three and five is where I need to be. Having a couple of race wins would obviously help us take a bigger step forward so I’m glad we found our form back as this is where we need to be.

“Portland is a bit unknown as we don’t know the track but I’m looking forward to Rome as it’s one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. London will be very different from before with the Gen3 cars, so I’m looking forward to racing there.”

Topics: Jakarta E-Prix Formula One (F1) ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

24 Hours at Le Mans ‘one of the biggest and greatest motor sport events ever’

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem with French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera. (FIA)
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem with French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera. (FIA)
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

24 Hours at Le Mans 'one of the biggest and greatest motor sport events ever'

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem with French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera. (FIA)
  • FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem hails race in its centenary year
  • ‘I’m very excited to finally attend,’ he says
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem called the 24 Hours of Le Mans ‘one of the biggest and greatest motor sport events ever’ as he attended the legendary race in France for the first time on its centenary running.

Before the race, Ben Sulayem spoke to French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera, CEO of Stellantis Group Carlos Tavares and Akio Toyoda, who was set to drive Toyota’s car in the hydrogen event at the Maison Blanche track.

“I’m very excited to finally attend what I believe is one of the biggest and greatest motor sport events ever,” Ben Sulayem said.

“Without the 24 Hours of Le Mans, motor sport wouldn’t be the same and some of the most iconic cars wouldn’t have even been built. Innovation has always been part of Le Mans’ DNA, which also combines heritage with the future of endurance racing.

He continued: “Both Le Mans and the whole FIA World Endurance Championship are enjoying a great period of growth.

“Of course, I can’t speak about Le Mans and WEC without mentioning the Hypercar class, which really came of age this year with the strongest entry to date, right on time for the race’s 100-year celebration.

“To have 16 cars from seven brands is impressive, it means that the Hypercar technical platform is relevant to manufacturers. This also stands as solid proof to the redevelopment of WEC’s regulatory foundations, a joint effort between the FIA and the ACO over the last couple of years.”

Topics: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem 24 Hours of Le Mans

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
Updated 11 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia's first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024

Jeddah to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever E1 race on Red Sea in early 2024
  • The event is in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, which have significant ambitions for the rapid growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030
Updated 11 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Union Internationale Motonautique has confirmed Jeddah will host the world’s first electric boat racing series in early 2024.

The UIM E1 World Championship is a developing electric boat racing series created by Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag and Rodi Basso, a former director of motorsport at McLaren with a background in Formula One engineering.

The E1 teams and pilots will make their competitive debut in Jeddah using a course that is set to be situated on the city’s spectacular waterfront.

Each E1 race event on the calendar will take place over the course of two days consisting of practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and knockout races to determine the winner. (Supplied)

E1 organizers will be conducting feasibility studies and evaluating several potential race locations along the Red Sea, following which the final venue and event dates will be confirmed.

The event is in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, which have significant ambitions for the rapid growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030.

After signing the partnership with the UIM, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation, said: “This partnership with E1 will help us to accelerate the growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia. The exciting foiling racing with the world’s best pilots is the perfect catalyst to inspire participation in water sports amongst the 9 million people living on the Red Sea coast, whose lives will be transformed through the sustainable technologies being developed and showcased by E1. It will be an honor to host in Jeddah the inaugural event of this exciting new world championship.”

Meanwhile, Basso, cofounder and CEO of E1, commented: “It’s a fantastic day for the UIM E1 Championship as we confirm our first-ever racing calendar. After opening the racing in the Middle East, the action will move to Europe where we will be racing in the historic and beautiful harbors of Venice and Monaco, before culminating in the vibrant port of Rotterdam. We keep the door open on new venues for the calendar and expect to confirm very soon. It’s an exciting time for the UIM E1 Championship as we attract more teams and cities to be part of our fast-growing journey.”

Each E1 race event on the calendar will take place over the course of two days consisting of practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and knockout races to determine the winner. RaceBird pilots will compete head-to-head in multiple heats with the fastest teams, advancing until a winner is crowned.

The participating teams will be given RaceBird boats and required to send two participants who will take turns driving for the duration of the race on the weekend.

Four teams have registered for the competition’s 10 participants so far.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal will participate in the Spanish team, while F1 driver Sergio Michel “Checo” Perez Mendoza will be with the Mexican team. The other two participants so far are the Venice team and the Drogba team, owned by Ivory Coast footballer Didier Drogba.

 

Topics: Union Internationale Motonautique

Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia

Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia

Max Gunther makes motorsport history with Formula E win in Indonesia
  • German driver claims first victory for Maserati in single-seat category since 1957
  • Second race in the 2023 GulaVit E-Prix doubleheader sees Jake Dennis take a consecutive runner-up position
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

JAKARTA: Maserati MSG Racing driver Maximilian Gunther converted a second consecutive Julius Bar Pole Position into the race win in Jakarta, returning the manufacturer to the top step of the podium in single-seater motorsport for the first time since 1957.

The second race of the 2023 GulaVit Jakarta E-Prix doubleheader saw German Gunther claim his fourth win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and his first in the iconic blue livery of automaker Maserati.

The last time the trident was seen on the top step of a single-seater championship was in 1957 when the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio won the German Grand Prix on his way to that year’s Formula One title.

Gunther was followed home by Jake Dennis from the Avalanche Andretti team who started and finished second in both races on the competition’s return to Indonesia. Dennis is now within just one point of standings leader Pascal Wehrlein of the TAG Heuer Porsche team.

Following a dramatic first race in which he was hit by his own teammate, leaving the Jaguar TCS Racing team pointless on the day, Mitch Evans recovered superbly to produce a classy defensive drive and round out the podium places in third.

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy lost his championship lead to the previous day’s race winner Wehrlein — who finished sixth — after an ill-judged overtake led to contact and a point-less day. Cassidy now trails Dennis by five points with six points separating the top three drivers in a tight tussle for the title.

TAG Heuer Porsche lead the way in the team standings with 212 points, pulling further clear of Envision Racing on 190, with Jaguar TCS Racing third on 171.

Just five races remain in season nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the next stop on June 24, which is a fourth debut city this campaign at the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix.

Gunther said: “Very proud moment, I am over the moon with this victory — already yesterday was great with another podium. We have made such good progress over the past couple of races, it is fantastic, and to take my first win here in Jakarta is outstanding. I am just so happy.

“In Formula E you always need to keep your feet on the ground, like life in general,” he added. “It can change so quickly, I am just really enjoying this moment here, I know there will be tracks that suit us more, there will be tracks that suit us less. We try to always maximize our package, that is what we have been doing the past few races. I am very proud.”

Topics: Indonesia

