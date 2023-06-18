‘Secret Invasion’: Marvel’s tense spy thriller feels solid and grounded

DUBAI: An espionage thriller that channels the Cold War of the 1980s is not what you would typically expect from a star-filled Marvel Cinematic Universe vehicle but the Disney+ show, set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 21, delivers a rock-solid series at the height of Marvel fatigue.
“Secret Invasion” finds Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury return from self-exile in space to present-day Earth where trouble is brewing. Waiting for him are Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who inform him that a rebel Skrull group threatens the very existence of the human race.
Shaken and helpless by the loss of control following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Fury is a changed man.
A further burden comes in the form of his inability to have found a home for the displaced Skrulls, whom we previously met in the 1990s-set “Captain Marvel” film.
While Carol Dancers (Brie Larson) and Fury had promised to find a new planet for the Skrulls after the Kree-Skrull war, the threat from Thanos and other extraterrestrial creatures meant that the project had taken a backseat. Now, feeling abandoned by Fury and having run out of patience, rebel Skrulls want to claim Earth for their own.
Once the coolheaded superspy who was always two steps ahead of everybody, Fury is now blindsided by his own grief, guilt and shame. Couple that with old age and the countless losses he has had to suffer over the years, the toll on his psyche is insurmountable.
Jackson conveys Fury’s inner turmoil with practiced ease and perfection that comes from having lived in the character’s skin for almost two decades.
Meanwhile, trust is a tight currency in “Secret Invasion” and with the shape-shifting Skrulls having seamlessly blended in with humans for a couple of decades, there is no telling who is who. However, disappointingly, “Secret Invasion” — at least in the first two episodes made available for review — fails to capitalize on the shape-shifting aspect of the story.
What should have looked and felt cool, mysterious and polished, comes across as banal.
Series standouts include Marvel newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays Skrull extremist leader Gravik, as well as “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke in a role that we will not spoil here. Academy Award-winning English actress Olivia Colman is also stellar as a ruthless MI6 agent.
For those who have tired of Marvel’s cosmic and interstellar encounters, “Secret Invasion” will come as a welcome escape and a story that feels more grounded and solid. A must watch if you are looking to find that spark with the MCU again.
‘Saudi Arabia gave me the freedom to conduct research,’ says L’Oreal Women in Science laureate in Paris
The event recognized five women scientists for their research in the field of physical sciences, mathematics and computer science
“It is a huge honor to represent this country and this region where I have lived for thirteen years. This is my house now,” says Professor Nunes
Updated 17 June 2023
Zeina Zbibo
PARIS: Having lived and conducted research in Saudi Arabia for the past 13 years, Suzanna Nunes, professor of Chemical and Environmental Science and Engineering at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), was made a laureate of the L’Oreal-UNESCO International Award for Women in Science held in Paris.
The event celebrated five women scientists from around the world for their research in the physical sciences, mathematics and computer science.
2023 laureates of the FWIS award
- Prof. Suzana Nunes - Chemistry – Laureate for Africa and the Arab States
- Prof. Anamaria Font – Physics – Laureate for latin America and the Caribbean
- Prof. Aviv Regev – Bioinformatics – Laureate for North America
- Prof. Lidia Morawska - Earth and environmental science – Laureate for Asia and the Pacific
- Prof. Frances Kirwan - Mathematics – Laureate for Europe
“It’s a demonstration that we are at the frontier of research and that research and science are not limited to a single country. It doesn’t have borders. It’s a huge honor to represent this country and this region where I have been living for the past 13 years. It’s my home now,” said Nunes in an interview with Arab News en Francais.
As the laureate representing the Middle East and the GCC region, Nunes describes the conditions, facilities and freedom of research at KAUST as important elements to conduct advanced research.
“It would be difficult to find another institution where I would have the same level of support,” she said.
“It’s a very good feeling to be part of a country changing towards sustainability and women’s empowerment under Vision 2030.”
Nunes specializes in integrating membrane technology to enable lower carbon emissions, with applications in high energy consuming sectors (industrial, transportation and residential).
Her research work involves developing membrane-based technology for air dehumidification, distillation, and for more sustainable separations in the chemical and petrochemical industry.
The transition to a fully sustainable economy based on renewables is a multi-step process.
The Kingdom is suitable terrain for her research with its increased investment and efforts toward renewable energy transition and reducing carbon emissions.
The latter is part of the award ceremony, the host country’s decarbonization goals, as well as L’Oreal Group’s strategy.
For Nunes, inspiring and accompanying younger students is essential in improving the numbers of women in STEM. It is a collective responsibility, alongside universities and schools across the Kingdom and around the world to “inspire the young generation to give,” she said.
“They must be exposed, they must have the opportunity to pursue studies and research in chemical, electrical or mechanical engineer, if they were interested in it.”
This year’s ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science awards.
The idea that “the world needs science and science needs women” led the Fondation L’Oreal and UNESCO to commit, 25 years ago, to promoting women scientists and shedding light on their achievements.
For Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer and executive vice president of the Fondation L’Oreal, said the Women in Science program is an “opportunity to break the cycle of invizibilization of women scientists.
“Women represented 25 percent of scientists 25 years ago. Today we are at 33 percent. It is a relevant evolution but there still is progress to be made.”
Looking across history, “a lot of women scientists who have invented or discovered anything were erased from history or their inventions, their discoveries, were attributed to men,” she added.
FASTFACTS
- 33% of researchers worldwide are women
- 15% of high-level academic positions in Europe are held by women
- Fewer than 4% of scientific Nobel Prizes have been awarded to women
Some of the topics that the Fondation L’Oreal is addressing include women’s representation in STEM fields, namely computer science, mathematics, and physics, but also their representation in leadership positions. “Only 15 to 18 percent of institutions are led by women,” Palt said.
“We will continue to give awards to women scientists … we have fields of research that are completely abandoned by young girls including mathematics, computer science and physics. I don’t want to live in a world where computer science and artificial intelligence is solely programmed by men,” Palt added.
UNESCO AND L'OREAL
The Women in Science program is one of the first public-private partnerships with UNESCO. Out of the women scientists participating in the L’Oreal impact survey:
- 93% of the women scientists said that the program boosted their confidence and leadership skills
- 95% declared having had more visibility, which was an asset in their career development
- 81% said that it opened doors for their professional careers
“When science is open, it is more effective and more relevant. Closing off science, preventing it from opening to other goals, other methods and other perspectives, impedes scientific innovation. This is the conviction that underpins UNESCO’s Recommendation on Open Science, adopted by our member states in November 2021. It is also the conviction at the heart of the L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science program,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO director-general, during the event’s opening speech.
For Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and former CEO of L’Oreal, “the fight for inclusion overtakes the question of gender.” He added: “the Fondation L’Oreal will continue to be fully active so that they (women scientists) have the opportunity and the capacity, on equal terms, to build a better world, for all women and men.”
The event was attended by laureates’ family, friends, as well as influencers and public figures, among others. Three displaced women scientists from Afghanistan, Iraq and Nigeria were honored at the ceremony.
To date, the Women in Science program has provided support for 127 laureates and more than 4,100 young talents, doctoral and post-doctoral students, through research grants awarded each year in over 110 countries.
The L’Oreal Foundation has mobilized the necessary resources and is investing in women and scientific research to break the glass ceiling, which is still a present reality.
Macklemore, Imagine Dragons to perform in Saudi Arabia
The stars will perform in July at Mohammed Abdu Arena at Riyadh Boulevard
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Four-time Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore and chart-topping band Imagine Dragons are set to headline Saudi Arabia’s Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.
The stars will perform in July at Mohammed Abdu Arena at Riyadh Boulevard.
Macklemore, known for hits such as “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop,” will take to the stage on July 14.
Imagine Dragons are set to perform on July 28.
The band will bring their signature energy and infectious melodies to the stage with an adrenaline-pumping performance filled with hits such as “Radioactive,” “Demons” and “Believer.”
DJ Armin van Buuren to headline Untold Dubai music festival
Updated 17 June 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar
DUBAI: DJ Armin van Buuren, of “Turn It Up” fame, is all set to headline upcoming music festival Untold Dubai in February next year at Expo City.
At a press conference held in Dubai on Friday evening, Buuren not only spoke of his excitement for the event, one of the top music festivals in Europe, but also of his love for Dubai and why he thinks the show will be epic.
“I have been coming to Dubai since 2006 and I have a special relationship with Dubai ... I even spent my New Year’s Eve in Dubai Marina ... this music festival is going to be epic,” he said.
Later, he posted on his social media about why Untold will be a good fit for the city.
He wrote: “There’s an unbelievably strong connection between myself, @untoldfestival and its fans. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as alive as I am on stage at Untold, and that makes this upcoming show at Untold Dubai incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to be playing atop the Burj Khalifa and look forward to breaking two world records by doing what I love the most: Playing music to all the fans that are so precious to me.”
He also alluded to an all-star lineup at Untold Dubai before premiering a video of his set atop the Burj Khalifa to promote the event. The performance netted him two world records; the highest performance on the tallest building in the world and the largest LED screen used for a show.
“There’s an incredible lineup of DJs and talents ... Untold Dubai is going to be really special and I hope to see you all there. I can’t wait to see you in February,” he said.
DJ Armin’s hits include “Communication,” “Shivers,” “In and Out of Love” and “This Is What It Feels Like.”
The Dutch DJ, considered a pioneer in the field of trance music, has gained fans across the world since he came on the scene in the early 2000s.
Tickets to Untold Dubai are yet to go on sale, but fans can register their interest at www.untold.ae.
