Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently held its largest-ever technology showcase in the Kingdom during the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit.

The summit welcomed government officials, diplomats and global business leaders in Riyadh to foster critical conversations on sustainability, energy efficiency and technology growth.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, assistant minister of development and excellence at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, said: “In today’s dynamic landscape, innovation has transitioned from being a luxury to a necessity. It is through continuous innovation that we can address the complex challenges we face and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

“We are guided by five critical innovation pillars — a circular carbon economy, conventional power, renewable energy, sustainability and hydrocarbons, which help us shape a holistic and integrated approach toward innovation and sustainable development.”

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, added: “France’s enduring legacy in electricity and sustainability over two centuries is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Saudi Arabia is a beacon of opportunity, where our transformative and collaborative efforts can make a lasting impact. Schneider Electric is crucial to driving these efforts and the Innovation Summit perfectly aligns with this transformative moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey.

“The summit not only signifies the growing importance of Saudi Arabia on the global stage but also serves as a steppingstone for Schneider Electric to further expand its investment footprint in the Kingdom and paves the way for even greater contributions in advancing sustainability and technological innovation.”

Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said: “Schneider Electric’s Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit is a platform to showcase our expertise in energy efficiency, data centers, and state-of-the-art software and services. Our capabilities in these areas are poised to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s journey toward a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all. We are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 as the global and regional energy landscape continues to evolve. Together we can unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia, harnessing innovation and digital transformation.”

Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric’s president for Middle East and Africa, added: “Schneider Electric is committed to investing in the future of energy management, and the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit marks a strategic milestone. Riyadh, as the next iconic host city, highlights our expansion across the Middle East and Africa.”

Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president for Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said: “With a steadfast commitment to empowering talent, women and youth, and localizing production, we are proud to say that our products are made in Saudi Arabia. Having established our presence in Saudi Arabia in 1981, we have fostered strong relationships with over 650 employees, 8,000 customers, and partners who share our passion for sustainability and digitization. The Innovation Summit is a crucial moment in our collective journey toward enabling the Kingdom to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.”

Held under the theme of “Innovations for a Sustainable World,” Schneider Electric’s first event of its kind in the Kingdom explored the software and technologies making the digital, electric world a reality across homes, buildings, data centers, industry and infrastructure.