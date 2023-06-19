You are here

Afghanistan's 'gender apartheid' should be international crime: UN expert

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert
A school girl returns home from school while using an umbrella to protect herself from the sun in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP(
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP



Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries Monday to consider making “gender apartheid” an international crime, helping hold the Taliban accountable for its grave and systematic abuses against Afghan women.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere sharia law, barring girls from secondary school, pushing women out of many government jobs, preventing them from traveling without a male relative and ordering them to cover up outside the home.
“It is imperative that we do not look away,” Richard Bennett told the UN Human Rights Council.
Presenting his latest report, the UN special rapporteur on the situation in Afghanistan told the council that the Taliban’s actions could constitute the crime against humanity of “gender persecution.”
In addition, “grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” he said.
Such “serious human rights violations, which although not yet an explicit international crime, requires further study,” he insisted.
Framing gender apartheid as an international crime would highlight that other countries and the broader international community “have a duty to take effective action to end the practice,” the report said.
“Women often talk about being buried alive, breathing, but not being able to do much else without facing restrictions and punishments,” said Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Rawadari rights group and former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.
“Taliban have turned Afghanistan to a mass graveyard of Afghan women and girls’s ambitions, dreams and potential,” she told the council.
The UN has already labelled the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban as “gender-based apartheid,” but the term is not currently recognized under the Rome Statute among the worst international crimes.
Bennett and others called Monday for countries to consider changing that.
Akbar backed the call, urging the council to “support the inclusion of gender apartheid in the Draft Convention on Crimes Against Humanity.”
Bennett’s report — drafted jointly with the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls — called on countries to “mandate a report on gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.”
This should be done, the report said, “with a view to developing further normative standards and tools, galvanizing international legal condemnation and action to end it and ensure its non-repetition.”
A number of country representatives also voiced support for the idea Monday.
Among those was the South African representative Bronwen Levy, who urged the international community to “take action against what the report describes as gender apartheid, much like it did in support of South Africa’s struggle against racial apartheid.”

London mayor praises city's unity on anniversary of Finsbury Park attack

London mayor praises city’s unity on anniversary of Finsbury Park attack
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News



London mayor praises city’s unity on anniversary of Finsbury Park attack
  • Sadiq Khan: ‘London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism’
  • Darren Osborne killed Makram Ali, injured 11 other worshippers after Ramadan prayers in 2017
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The people of London will always “stand together,” the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said on the anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack.

He warned that despite being a tolerant, diverse city, the UK capital still faces the threat of extremists and terrorism.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed after Darren Osborne drove a van into a group of worshippers who had congregated outside the Muslim Welfare House following evening prayers on June 19, 2017.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, which took place during Ramadan. Osborne was later sentenced to life in prison for terrorism-related murder.

In the wake of the incident, the local Muslim community garnered widespread praise for its response to Osborne’s crimes.
Mohamed Mamoud, the local imam, was awarded the Order of the British Empire in recognition for his efforts to calm tensions.

Khan said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Makram Ali, who so tragically lost his life, and all those who were injured in the Finsbury Park terror attack six years ago.

“The way the local community responded to the attack showed how Londoners will always stand together in the face of such hate and division and those who wish to harm our way of life will never succeed.

“London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism. The evolving threat of terrorism is still very real which is why I am continuing to take action by investing record amounts in the police and funding important projects which help our communities stand up to all forms of hate so that we can build a safer London for everyone.”

At a memorial last year, Ali’s daughter Ruzina Akhtar recalled her father’s “gentle” nature, adding that his death had created a “black hole” and that he “always had a smile on his face and was cracking jokes at the most random of times to make others laugh.

“He was a compassionate husband, a loving father and doting grandfather who was adored by everyone.”

Civil rights leaders applaud ADC for championing Arab American rights

Civil rights leaders applaud ADC for championing Arab American rights
Updated 19 June 2023
RAY HANANIA



Civil rights leaders applaud ADC for championing Arab American rights
  • Arab, African Americans fighting ‘a war against the enemies of equality’: civil rights attorney
  • ADC plans to expand advocacy include student chapters, scholarship, Cultural and Heritage Center
Updated 19 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

WASHINGTON: Civil rights champions and representatives of the Biden administration joined nearly 400 Arab American leaders and activists to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee over the weekend in Washington D.C.

Among dozens of speakers who addressed the three-day conference were Ben Crump, civil rights attorney; Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security secretary; Jim Moran, who championed Arab American rights while in Congress from 1991 to 2015; and Sam Rasoul, Virginia legislator.

Calling Arab Americans “brothers and sisters in the struggle for civil rights,” Crump urged the ADC to continue its civil rights campaign for equality and not be discouraged by challenges that seek to “undermine” their rights.

“My grandmother taught me as a little boy, she said, ‘when you get a chance to speak truth to power, you do it.’ She said it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s controversial, it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s unpopular, it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s inconvenient,” said Crump, who has represented families of many high-profile victims of police violence in the US — including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — and represented the residents of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the poisoned waters of the Flint River.

Arab Americans and African Americans are fighting “a war against the enemies of equality,” Crump added.

During a panel discussion on changes in the Arab world and the role of the Biden administration, Moran said American influence in the region is “waning,” adding: “I don’t think the US has provided the kind of leadership that we’re capable of providing.”

He said: “There are three reasons why we’ve engaged in the region. The principal one was energy — we needed to make sure we could have a supply of oil. The second reason is we wanted to be competitive in the Cold War … And the third reason is Israel … I think much of what we’ve done has been for the wrong reasons.”

Other speakers included Dima Khalidi, who heads Palestine Legal, which monitors Israeli human rights violations in Israel and the Occupied Territories.

Khalidi told the gathering that the number of US states that have approved legislation punishing anyone who refuses to renounce calls for a boycott of Israel has risen to 35.

Huwaida Arraf, founder of the International Solidarity Movement, which has challenged Israel’s apartheid policies against Palestinians, detailed how she was attacked as being “antisemitic” for making a passing reference defending Palestinian rights during a speech at Bloomfield High School in Detroit.

Arraf, who made a strong but unsuccessful run for the US Congress in Michigan last year, said the criticism resulted in the removal of two of the high school’s top administrators.

Mayorkas said in a video speech that the Biden administration is committed to defending the rights of all Americans, including Arabs and Muslims.

ADC President Abed Ayoub and Safa Rifka, chairman of the board, detailed plans to expand the organization’s advocacy, including launching student chapters at universities and colleges to defend the rights of Arab students who have become targets of pro-Israel attacks and censorship.

They also announced the creation of a new Public Affairs Scholarship named in honor of the late US Sen. James Abourezk, who founded the ADC.

Rifka and Ayoub announced that the organization is seeking to build a new Cultural and Heritage Center in Washington D.C., and are launching a program to help Arab American-owned businesses qualify for federal contracts similar to the Minority Business Enterprises laws that set aside billions in contract awards for designated minority groups.

The ADC presented several awards during the event, including the Defender of Justice Award to Crump, and the Exemplary Achievement Award to Qatar for its hosting of the 2022 World Cup, accepted by the country’s Ambassador to the US Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Rifka said: “The State of Qatar has set a new standard in hosting global events while preserving and promoting the essence of Arab culture.

“We’re thrilled to honor them with the Exemplary Achievement Award, as their dedication to fostering cross-cultural understanding and unity within the Arab community is truly inspiring.”

Entertainment was presented by a dabkeh troupe and Michigan standup comedian Amer Zahr.

Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island

Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island
Updated 19 June 2023
AP



Migrants rescued from sailboat in distress off eastern Greek island
Updated 19 June 2023
AP

ATHENS: Greece's coast guard says 68 people have been rescued in the eastern Aegean Sea after the sailboat they were on sent a distress signal while off the coast of island of Leros.
The sailboat, which is believed to have set sail from Turkey carrying migrants hoping to reach Greece, issued a distress call early Monday, and the passengers were initially picked up by a passing merchant ship before being transferred to a coast guard vessel, the coast guard said.
All were safely transported to Leros, and there were no reports of any injuries or people missing. The nationalities of those on board were not immediately available.
The sailboat rescue comes days after a massively overcrowded fishing trawler transporting people from Libya to Italy sank off of western Greece last week, with hundreds of migrants feared drowned. The trawler is believed to have been carrying around 700 or 750 people when it capsized and sank last Wednesday in international waters west of Greece.
So far 104 people have been rescued, and 78 bodies recovered. A search and rescue operation continues in the area, but chances of finding any other survivors are exceptionally slim.

US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit

US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
Updated 19 June 2023
AP



US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
  • Blinken’s visit is the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years
  • Visit is expected to usher in new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials
Updated 19 June 2023
AP

BEIJING: The United States and China have pledged to stabilize their badly deteriorated ties during a critical visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
It remains to be seen whether the two countries can resolve their most important disagreements, many of which have international financial, security and stability implications.
Apart from a willingness to talk, there was little sign that either were few indications is prepared to bend from hardened positions on issues ranging from trade, to Taiwan, to human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
At the meeting with Blinken, Xi pronounced himself pleased with the outcome of Blinken’s earlier meetings with two top Chinese diplomats, and said the two countries had agreed to resume a program of understandings that he and President Joe Biden agreed to at a meeting in Bali last year.
“The Chinese side has made our decision clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,” Xi said.
That agenda had been thrown into jeopardy in recent months, notably after the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over its airspace in February, and amid escalated military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Combined with disputes over human rights, trade and opiate production, the list of problem areas is daunting.
But Xi suggested the worst could be over.
“The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues,” Xi said without elaborating, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the State Department. “This is very good.”
“I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations,” Xi added.
In his remarks to Xi during the 35-minute session at the Great Hall of the People, which was not announced until an hour before it started, Blinken said “the United States and China have an obligation and responsibility to manage our relationship.”
“The United States is committed to doing that,” Blinken said. “It’s in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world.”
Blinken described his earlier discussions with senior Chinese officials as “candid and constructive.”
Despite his presence in China, Blinken and other US officials had played down the prospects for any significant breakthroughs on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies.
Instead, these officials have emphasized the importance of the two countries establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.
Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years. His visit is expected to usher in a new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials, possibly including a meeting between Xi and Biden in the coming months.
Blinken met earlier Monday with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for about three hours, according to a US official.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement that Blinken’s visit “coincides with a critical juncture in China-US relations, and it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict,” and blamed the “US side’s erroneous perception of China, leading to incorrect policies toward China” for the current “low point” in relations.
It said the US had a responsibility to halt “the spiraling decline of China-US relations to push it back to a healthy and stable track” and that Wang had “demanded that the US stop hyping up the ‘China threat theory,’ lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, abandon suppression of China’s technological development, and refrain from arbitrary interference in China’s internal affairs.”
The State Department said Blinken “underscored the importance of responsibly managing the competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”
In the first round of talks on Sunday, Blinken met for nearly six hours with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, after which both countries said they had agreed to continue high-level discussions. However, there was no sign that any of the most fractious issues between them were closer to resolution.
Both the US and China said Qin had accepted an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington but Beijing made clear that “the China-US relationship is at the lowest point since its establishment.” That sentiment is widely shared by US officials.
Blinken’s visit comes after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the US
A snub by the Chinese leader would have been a major setback to the effort to restore and maintain communications at senior levels.
And Biden said over the weekend that he hoped to be able to meet with Xi in the coming months to take up the plethora of differences that divide them.
In his meetings on Sunday, Blinken also pressed the Chinese to release detained American citizens and to take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.
Xi had offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions on Friday, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries.”
Since the cancelation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China’s commerce minister traveled to the US And Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi in Vienna in May.
But those have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both countries over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.
And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rebuffed a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of continuing discontent.

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Updated 19 June 2023
Reuters



Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Updated 19 June 2023
Reuters

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday that over the last 10 days, Russia has likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro river to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.
The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro river is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding, the ministry said in an update.

