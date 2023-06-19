BBC investigation ‘casts doubt’ over Greek coastguard’s account of migrant shipwreck

You are here

Survivors arrive to the port of Kalamata, after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea.
Updated 19 June 2023
  • Greek authorities have not responded to broadcaster’s claims
  • UN calls for probe into disaster that possibly left hundreds dead
LONDON: The BBC has uncovered evidence it claims calls into question a Greek coastguard’s account of the recent migrant shipwreck in which hundreds are thought to have died.

Greek officials initially claimed that between 5:40 p.m. and 10.40 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, the boat maintained a “steady course and speed” to Italy.

The coastguard claimed that during these hours, no one was in danger or in need of rescue, the BBC reported on Sunday.

However, based on the movement of other ships in that area, the overcrowded fishing boat was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized, the broadcaster claimed.

Frontex, the EU’s border force, reportedly said it first spotted the migrant boat at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and notified Greek authorities.

Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said it received a distress call from migrants on the boat at 12:17 p.m.

The BBC obtained computer tracking data provided by MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform, on the movement of other ships in the area.

A ship called the Lucky Sailor confirmed it had been asked by the coastguard to approach the migrant boat and provide food and water.

A coastguard helicopter located the migrant boat about half an hour later, at 3:35 p.m. Authorities have maintained that it was on a steady course at the time.

However, at about 6:00 p.m., another vessel, the Faithful Warrior, arrived at the same spot and delivered supplies to the boat.

Throughout these seven hours before the boat sank, Greek officials insisted that the fishing vessel was not in danger and was instead securely on its way to Italy; thus, the coastguard did not attempt a rescue.

All the shipping activity in these hours was concentrated around one specific spot, indicating that the migrant boat had barely moved, the BBC reported.

A government spokesperson later said the coastguard had attempted to board the boat to assess the danger but that migrants on board pulled a rope that had been attached and refused rescue.

At 11:00 p.m., the boat sank with hundreds on board. The tracking animation shows a frenzy of ships rushing to the rescue, the BBC reported.

The Mayan Queen, a luxury yacht, was then sent to assist in bringing some of the 104 survivors ashore.

Those rescued arrived safely at the port of Kalamata, but the ordeal has prompted serious questions about the Greek response.

The UN has asked for a probe into Greece’s handling of the disaster amid claims that greater action should have been taken earlier to launch a full-scale rescue operation.

Greek authorities have not yet responded to the BBC’s claims.
 

Indonesian president meets Japanese emperor on monarch’s first state visit 

  • Emperor Naruhito will visit Borobudur temple during his week-long trip 
  • Japan, Indonesia this year mark 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations 
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday during the latter’s first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago.  

Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, after Widodo invited the emperor during a trip to Tokyo last July.

The royal couple was welcomed by Widodo and first lady Iriana at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, along with greeters wearing traditional Indonesian attire and a military band playing both national anthems.

“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said during a joint press conference. 
Naruhito’s visit “further strengthened” the foundations of friendship between their two countries, Widodo said.

“Such a strong foundation is needed to develop strategic partnership of the two countries in the future, especially in the economic field.”

Naruhito’s trip comes as Japan and Indonesia mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The East Asian nation also marks 50 years of friendly ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, with Indonesia this year serving as the bloc’s chair.

Naruhito said the visit allowed him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, while also reflecting on its history and the people who helped promote friendly bilateral relations, the emperor said.

“And we wish from the bottom of our hearts that the communication among a younger generation of people from our respective counties will further our friendship,” Naruhito said.

During the visit to Bogor Palace, the Japanese royals planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden.

Naruhito has already visited several sites in Jakarta as part of his trip, including the mass rapid transit station in South Jakarta. The Jakarta MRT, which began operations in 2019, was designed and constructed with Japan’s support and financed with a loan from the Japanese government.

The Japanese delegation will travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the nearby Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

In a press conference ahead of his trip last week, Naruhito — Japan’s first emperor born after the Second World War — acknowledged the past “difficult time” with Indonesia.

Japan occupied Indonesia, a former Dutch colony known as the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945, soon after which the Southeast Asian country declared its independence.

“There was a difficult time in our relations with Indonesia,” Naruhito said. “I believe it is important to not forget those who lost their lives, to deepen our understanding of history and to nurture love of peace.” 

Pakistan mourns hundreds lost to Greek shipwreck amid crackdown on traffickers

  • Around 750 men, women and children from Middle East and Pakistan were on board ill-fated vessel
  • Local and international media suggest the number of Pakistanis on the ship could be as high as 300
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a day of mourning on Monday for hundreds of citizens who died on a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Greece, with authorities promising stern action against human smugglers and “negligent” officials. 

As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14. Authorities rescued 104 survivors and retrieved 78 bodies last Wednesday.  

There has been no official information on how many Pakistanis were aboard the fishing trawler, how many survived or how many perished, but local and international media suggested the number could be as high as 300.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and announced a day of mourning on Monday, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

“I have ordered a high-level inquiry. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked to tighten the noose around the individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling,” Sharif said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“I assure the nation that those found negligent toward their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll.”

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys to flee economic hardships in the South Asian country and in search of a better life abroad.  

Wednesday’s shipwreck and the subsequent loss of lives of a large number of Pakistani citizens led to a crackdown on human traffickers in Pakistan.

Police in Azad Kashmir said on Sunday they arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya to continue their journey to Europe. 

Senior officer Khalid Chauhan said authorities picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers. Police interrogated them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting exorbitant amounts of money from them.

Around 28 people from the Khuiratta area in the district of Kotli had gone to Libya for onward travel to Europe, police said. Local official Chaudhry Haq Nawaz said there was still no confirmation on how many young men from the area were on board the ill-fated boat, or how many are among the dead or missing.

Raja Sikandar of Bindian village in Kotli said his four nephews, aged 18 to 36, were missing.

“We were informed by the media (of the tragedy). When children are not found or die, you can understand what a parent goes through,” he said.

Raja Mohammed Majeed asked the Pakistani government to bring back his nephew, Raja Awais.

“If he is dead, bring back the body,” he said. “When we bury him here, his mother, sisters and others can go to his grave and offer prayers. We will be patient.” 

Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert

GENEVA: The UN’s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries Monday to consider making “gender apartheid” an international crime, helping hold the Taliban accountable for its grave and systematic abuses against Afghan women.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere sharia law, barring girls from secondary school, pushing women out of many government jobs, preventing them from traveling without a male relative and ordering them to cover up outside the home.
“It is imperative that we do not look away,” Richard Bennett told the UN Human Rights Council.
Presenting his latest report, the UN special rapporteur on the situation in Afghanistan told the council that the Taliban’s actions could constitute the crime against humanity of “gender persecution.”
In addition, “grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” he said.
Such “serious human rights violations, which although not yet an explicit international crime, requires further study,” he insisted.
Framing gender apartheid as an international crime would highlight that other countries and the broader international community “have a duty to take effective action to end the practice,” the report said.
“Women often talk about being buried alive, breathing, but not being able to do much else without facing restrictions and punishments,” said Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Rawadari rights group and former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.
“Taliban have turned Afghanistan to a mass graveyard of Afghan women and girls’s ambitions, dreams and potential,” she told the council.
The UN has already labelled the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban as “gender-based apartheid,” but the term is not currently recognized under the Rome Statute among the worst international crimes.
Bennett and others called Monday for countries to consider changing that.
Akbar backed the call, urging the council to “support the inclusion of gender apartheid in the Draft Convention on Crimes Against Humanity.”
Bennett’s report — drafted jointly with the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls — called on countries to “mandate a report on gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.”
This should be done, the report said, “with a view to developing further normative standards and tools, galvanizing international legal condemnation and action to end it and ensure its non-repetition.”
A number of country representatives also voiced support for the idea Monday.
Among those was the South African representative Bronwen Levy, who urged the international community to “take action against what the report describes as gender apartheid, much like it did in support of South Africa’s struggle against racial apartheid.”

London mayor praises city’s unity on anniversary of Finsbury Park attack

  • Sadiq Khan: ‘London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism’
  • Darren Osborne killed Makram Ali, injured 11 other worshippers after Ramadan prayers in 2017
LONDON: The people of London will always “stand together,” the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said on the anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack.

He warned that despite being a tolerant, diverse city, the UK capital still faces the threat of extremists and terrorism.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed after Darren Osborne drove a van into a group of worshippers who had congregated outside the Muslim Welfare House following evening prayers on June 19, 2017.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, which took place during Ramadan. Osborne was later sentenced to life in prison for terrorism-related murder.

In the wake of the incident, the local Muslim community garnered widespread praise for its response to Osborne’s crimes.
Mohamed Mamoud, the local imam, was awarded the Order of the British Empire in recognition for his efforts to calm tensions.

Khan said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Makram Ali, who so tragically lost his life, and all those who were injured in the Finsbury Park terror attack six years ago.

“The way the local community responded to the attack showed how Londoners will always stand together in the face of such hate and division and those who wish to harm our way of life will never succeed.

“London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism. The evolving threat of terrorism is still very real which is why I am continuing to take action by investing record amounts in the police and funding important projects which help our communities stand up to all forms of hate so that we can build a safer London for everyone.”

At a memorial last year, Ali’s daughter Ruzina Akhtar recalled her father’s “gentle” nature, adding that his death had created a “black hole” and that he “always had a smile on his face and was cracking jokes at the most random of times to make others laugh.

“He was a compassionate husband, a loving father and doting grandfather who was adored by everyone.”

Civil rights leaders applaud ADC for championing Arab American rights

  • Arab, African Americans fighting ‘a war against the enemies of equality’: civil rights attorney
  • ADC plans to expand advocacy include student chapters, scholarship, Cultural and Heritage Center
WASHINGTON: Civil rights champions and representatives of the Biden administration joined nearly 400 Arab American leaders and activists to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee over the weekend in Washington D.C.

Among dozens of speakers who addressed the three-day conference were Ben Crump, civil rights attorney; Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security secretary; Jim Moran, who championed Arab American rights while in Congress from 1991 to 2015; and Sam Rasoul, Virginia legislator.

Calling Arab Americans “brothers and sisters in the struggle for civil rights,” Crump urged the ADC to continue its civil rights campaign for equality and not be discouraged by challenges that seek to “undermine” their rights.

“My grandmother taught me as a little boy, she said, ‘when you get a chance to speak truth to power, you do it.’ She said it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s controversial, it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s unpopular, it doesn’t matter if people are saying it’s inconvenient,” said Crump, who has represented families of many high-profile victims of police violence in the US — including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — and represented the residents of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the poisoned waters of the Flint River.

Arab Americans and African Americans are fighting “a war against the enemies of equality,” Crump added.

During a panel discussion on changes in the Arab world and the role of the Biden administration, Moran said American influence in the region is “waning,” adding: “I don’t think the US has provided the kind of leadership that we’re capable of providing.”

He said: “There are three reasons why we’ve engaged in the region. The principal one was energy — we needed to make sure we could have a supply of oil. The second reason is we wanted to be competitive in the Cold War … And the third reason is Israel … I think much of what we’ve done has been for the wrong reasons.”

Other speakers included Dima Khalidi, who heads Palestine Legal, which monitors Israeli human rights violations in Israel and the Occupied Territories.

Khalidi told the gathering that the number of US states that have approved legislation punishing anyone who refuses to renounce calls for a boycott of Israel has risen to 35.

Huwaida Arraf, founder of the International Solidarity Movement, which has challenged Israel’s apartheid policies against Palestinians, detailed how she was attacked as being “antisemitic” for making a passing reference defending Palestinian rights during a speech at Bloomfield High School in Detroit.

Arraf, who made a strong but unsuccessful run for the US Congress in Michigan last year, said the criticism resulted in the removal of two of the high school’s top administrators.

Mayorkas said in a video speech that the Biden administration is committed to defending the rights of all Americans, including Arabs and Muslims.

ADC President Abed Ayoub and Safa Rifka, chairman of the board, detailed plans to expand the organization’s advocacy, including launching student chapters at universities and colleges to defend the rights of Arab students who have become targets of pro-Israel attacks and censorship.

They also announced the creation of a new Public Affairs Scholarship named in honor of the late US Sen. James Abourezk, who founded the ADC.

Rifka and Ayoub announced that the organization is seeking to build a new Cultural and Heritage Center in Washington D.C., and are launching a program to help Arab American-owned businesses qualify for federal contracts similar to the Minority Business Enterprises laws that set aside billions in contract awards for designated minority groups.

The ADC presented several awards during the event, including the Defender of Justice Award to Crump, and the Exemplary Achievement Award to Qatar for its hosting of the 2022 World Cup, accepted by the country’s Ambassador to the US Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Rifka said: “The State of Qatar has set a new standard in hosting global events while preserving and promoting the essence of Arab culture.

“We’re thrilled to honor them with the Exemplary Achievement Award, as their dedication to fostering cross-cultural understanding and unity within the Arab community is truly inspiring.”

Entertainment was presented by a dabkeh troupe and Michigan standup comedian Amer Zahr.

