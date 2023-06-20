Amina Muaddi attends Prada show in Milan  

DUBAI: Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi attended the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The footwear designer wore an oversized grey suit, with a long pencil skirt and a white tank top. She paired her look with a grey clutch and black heels from her eponymous label.

The Italian luxury fashion house’s collection was viewed through a wall of clear falling slime — a form of fluid architecture — that gathered on the metallic grate runway in piles of green foam. The moving architecture was a metaphor for a collection that was meant to express the fluidity of menswear, according to the show notes.

Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said they were experimenting with the idea of a fluid architecture that animates the male form, never constricting, The Associated Press reported.

The collection’s building blocks are the white shirt, mid-thigh shorts, black socks and thick-soled shiny loafers. The collection also includes jeans, blazers and raincoats. Leather bags are soft, with decorative pockets.

The textiles are super-light, allowing button-down shirts or jackets to be tucked neatly into shorts, which are gathered at the waist.

Hawaiian-inspired prints of sci-fi dragons were curtained with a long fringe, creating motion. Pockets on a reporter’s vest were more decorative than utilitarian, the designers said. Looks were finished with molded eyewear and headbands, conveying a kinetic energy.

Earlier this week, Muaddi landed on the shores of Lake Como with the opening of her first pop-up store, in partnership with Tessabit.

The shoemaker collaborated with the historic boutique, located inside Villa D’Este, in Como, for a seven-week-long pop-up.

To celebrate the opening of the pop-up, a special dinner was organized, featuring guests such as Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi, Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, musician Joan Thiele, German blogger Caroline Daur and more.

El-Maslouhi also took to Instagram to support Muaddi’s pop-up, posting photos from Lake Como, alongside Daur and model Maty Diba. She captioned the post, “Amina’s Angels.”

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, about one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

The creator also helped design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards in 2020.