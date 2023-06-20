You are here

  • Home
  • Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Above, supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran opposition group protest in Berlin, Germany against the Iranian government and its use of the death penalty. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
  • Alleged that the de facto ban on the rally was the result of ‘pressure’ on France by the Iranian government
  • Paris police did not grant approval for the rally as it is ‘likely to generate disturbances to public order because of the geopolitical context’
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A major exiled Iranian opposition group on Tuesday expressed fury after Paris police refused to grant permission for a major rally next month, on the grounds it risked creating tensions and being the target of an attack.
The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a coalition that includes the People’s Mujahedin (MEK) group outlawed by Tehran, alleged that the de facto ban on the rally was the result of “pressure” on France by the Iranian government.
The NCRI, which calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical leadership, had asked permission for the rally in Paris on July 1, with tens of thousands of supporters expected from France and across Europe.
Paris police did not grant approval for the rally as it is “likely to generate disturbances to public order because of the geopolitical context,” a Paris police source, asking not to be named, said.
“In addition, the terrorist risk should not be overlooked and the holding of such an event would make ensuring its security, but also the security of the sensitive guests, extremely complex,” the source said.
Authorities in 2018 foiled an attack against a major NCRI rally outside Paris. An Iranian diplomat was convicted of terror offenses by a Belgian court over the thwarted attack, but was last month swapped for a Belgian aid worker held by Tehran.
The NCRI claimed that Paris was giving into pressure from Tehran as France was concerned over the fate of four French nationals held by Iran in what activists call a deliberate strategy of hostage-taking.
“The banning of the Iranian rally represents a disgraceful act against democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and succumbing to extortion and hostage-taking by the religious dictatorship ruling Iran,” the NCRI said.
It added that it would “employ all legal and political avenues to challenge and file a complaint against this unjustifiable prohibition,” denouncing the “regime’s pressure on France.”
The group had been hoping in the rally to use the momentum created by protests against the clerical leadership inside Iran that erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
The protests inside Iran have abated but still continue sporadically.
The MEK regards itself as the most significant Iranian opposition group outside the country.
A controversial organization regarded as a cult by detractors, it is far from having universal support among the Iranian diaspora. But it does enjoy the support of several high-profile former US and European officials such as the former US vice president Mike Pence.

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight

UN chief urges ‘prevention’ in terror fight
  • Antonio Guterres calls on nations to stand as one against this global threat’
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that countries must tackle the “underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism,” such as poverty, to prevent such violence from spreading.
“While we have made some significant gains over the years, terrorism and violent extremism continue to take root and grow,” he told a conference on the subject in New York.
Guterres called on nations to “stand as one against this global threat.”
“Al-Qaeda and Da’esh affiliates in Africa are rapidly gaining ground in places like the Sahel and probing southward toward the Gulf of Guinea,” he said, also citing the “brutal legacy” of the so-called Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
“Neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements are fast-becoming the primary internal security threats in a number of countries,” Guterres added.
Stressing that extremism “preys” on the multiple crises impacting the world, from the food and energy crisis to climate change and the spread of hatred online, Guterres said: “We must focus on the most effective approach to ending this menace: prevention.”
“Prevention means more than just foiling attacks and disrupting plots. It means addressing the underlying conditions that can lead to terrorism in the first place — such as poverty, discrimination, disaffection, weak infrastructure and institutions and gross violations of human rights.”
Guterres also insisted that the fight against terrorism must respect human rights, including the repatriation of foreign terrorists and their families still held in camps following the defeat of Daesh.
“(I) reiterate my call for all member states to help accelerate the pace of repatriation as an urgent priority. This is a matter of human decency and compassion, and it is also a matter of security,” he added.
 

 

Topics: UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
World
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
World
US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
  • Theories include the possibility that violence is driven by the prevalence of guns in America, or by less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses, Nagin said
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend, including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone. Four people were found shot to death in a small Idaho town, a Pennsylvania state trooper was killed in an ambush, and bullets struck 11 teenagers, killing one, at a party in Missouri.
The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike, following a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers responded to mass shootings in Washington state, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Southern California and Baltimore.
“There’s no question there’s been a spike in violence,” said Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. “Some of these cases seem to be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are played out with firearms, not with fists.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during a news conference outside the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 station, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023, as police Chief Jeffrey Norman stands next to him, at left. (AP)

Researchers disagree over the cause. Theories include the possibility that violence is driven by the prevalence of guns in America, or by less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses, Nagin said.
Only the Idaho killings fit the definition of a mass killing in which four or more people die, not including the shooter. However, the number of injured in most of the weekend cases matches the widely accepted definition for mass shootings.
Here’s a look at some of the shootings this weekend:
CHICAGO
Five people were shot, two fatally on the city’s South Side on Sunday evening when someone opened fire from a car that pulled up to a gathering, according to police.
Another four men were shot, one fatally, during an altercation in a garage in the West Side neighborhood of Austin around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Five others including a teenage girl were shot early Saturday near Lincoln Park Zoo, and two dozen more were shot in other incidents since Friday evening, city data shows.
Meanwhile in the suburbs, at least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday in a parking lot where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.
The White House issued a statement calling the violence a tragedy and saying the president was thinking of those killed and injured. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation.
KELLOGG, IDAHO
Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday at an apartment complex behind a church.
Responding officers found four people, all dead from gunshot wounds, at a residence in Kellogg that’s behind the Mountain View Congregational Church, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and news reports. Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported.
ST. LOUIS
An early Sunday shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded 11 other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as 17-year-old Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun was in police custody as a person of interest.
Teenagers were having a party in an office space when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The victims ranged from 15 to 19 years old. A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Two people were killed and two others were injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground where many people were staying to attend a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said.
The suspect was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement officers and taken into custody, several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival.
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
One state trooper was killed and a second critically wounded just hours apart in central Pennsylvania on Saturday after a gunman attacked a state police barracks.
The suspect drove his truck into the parking lot of the Lewistown barracks about 11 a.m. Saturday and opened fire with a large-caliber rifle on marked patrol cars before fleeing, authorities said Sunday.
Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded when he was shot after encountering the suspect several miles away in Mifflintown. Later, Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was ambushed and killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in nearby Walker Township, authorities said.
The suspect was shot and killed after a fierce gunbattle, said Lt. Col. George Bivens.
“What I witnessed ... was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed,” Bivens said, lauding troopers for launching an aggressive search despite facing a weapon that “would defeat any of the body armor that they had available to them.”
A motive was not immediately known.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
A shooting at a pool party at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
Authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight in Carson, California, south of Los Angeles, KABC-TV reported.
The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
BALTIMORE
Six people were injured in a Friday night shooting in Baltimore. All were expected to survive.
Officers heard gunshots in the north of the city just before 9 p.m. and found three men with numerous gunshot wounds. Medics took them to area hospitals for treatment.
Police later learned of three additional victims who walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The wounded ranged in age from 17 to 26.
SAN FRANCISCO
Six people were injured after a “car-to-car” shooting in the streets of San Francisco on Sunday evening, police said.
Two victims sustained gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries, in the moving shootout beginning shortly before 7 p.m., San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference Sunday.
Suspects in two cars, a black SUV and a white sedan, “drove very recklessly and chased each other while engaged in gunfire” near the northern waterfront, Scott said. The area includes Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.
Three victims were injured by glass shards caused by “errant gunfire,” Scott said, with none of the injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Two girls, ages 10 and 16, were struck by one of the two vehicles while walking their bicycles across the street. The younger girl was injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the older girl was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA
A 4-year-old boy was among five victims of a shooting in south Philadelphia Saturday night.
Police responded to the block shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday and found a 58-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the legs, a 54-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her wrist and leg, and the boy, who was brought to Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A 30-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist and a 40-year-old man was brought in with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The last victim was listed in critical condition; all others were said to be in stable condition.

 

Topics: US shootings

Related

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
World
4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
World
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested

4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. (AP)
  • The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday
  • Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one patient from the attack remained there in a stable condition
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Four people were hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Police said the man began the attack at about 9 p.m. Monday in the north Auckland suburb of Albany. They said they arrested a 24-year-old suspect at the scene and had charged him with wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm. Police did not immediately offer a motive for the attack.
Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one patient from the attack remained there in a stable condition. North Shore Hospital said it had one patient with moderate injuries and a second with minor injuries, both of whom were in a stable condition, and had earlier discharged a third patient.
A diner told the New Zealand Herald newspaper he was eating dinner with a friend when the man walked in and started attacking his friend, who was seriously injured.
“I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me,” the man, who asked not to be named, told the Herald. “I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand.”
The diner said the man with the axe chased them out of the restaurant and then turned around and walked into another restaurant.
The Herald posted an image of what appeared to be a wood-splitter style of axe lying on the sidewalk.
Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said they weren’t seeking anybody else in the incident, meaning they believe the man acted alone. Williams said police expect to file more charges.
The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
The restaurants the man entered were Yues Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang and Maya Hotpot. They are among a cluster of restaurants on the street that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings.

 

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
World
Fifth body found in burnt out New Zealand hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead. (Twitter @WgtnCC)
World
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP)
  • The former president faces other legal hurdles, having been indicted by New York City prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.
The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump’s access to the materials.
“The Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” the order filed on Monday said.
It also specified that Trump “shall not retain copies” and that he may only review case materials “under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff.”
The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.
Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted on federal charges earlier this month. He was accused of illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving the White House and then conspiring to obstruct a federal probe of the matter.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in court to all 37 counts.
He defended his handling of the boxes in an interview with Fox News on Monday, saying that he needed to go through the boxes to remove personal items including golf shirts, pants and shoes.
“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things,” Trump said. “I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”
Trump repeated his claim that the boxes contained magazine articles, personal items and art. The Justice Department told a court that the boxes contained highly classified documents, including a plan to attack Iran.
The former president faces other legal hurdles, having been indicted by New York City prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is also probing Trump’s alleged role in actions surrounding his loss in the 2020 presidential election that culminated in Trump supporters’ deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump is also being investigated in connection with efforts to change the outcome of the US presidential election in Georgia.

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
World
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race
World
DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News

EU readies $54.60 billion financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The European Union is ready to propose a financial aid package of around $54.60 billion (50 billion euros) to support Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU

Related

A satellite image shows a closer view of the Nova Kakhovka dam after its collapse, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
World
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
World
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times

Latest updates

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Amina Muaddi attends Prada show in Milan  
Amina Muaddi attends Prada show in Milan  
‘Secret Invasion’ sees Samuel L. Jackson team up with Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman 
‘Secret Invasion’ sees Samuel L. Jackson team up with Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman 
Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.