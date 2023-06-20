‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53

The latest smart entrant into the Kingdom’s competitive smartphone market is C53 from the world’s fastest-growing brand, realme, which goes with the tagline “Dare to Leap.” The smartphone features segment-first 33 W fast charge, up to 12 GB dynamic RAM and 128 GB large storage, and the thinnest 7.49 mm ultra-slim body in the segment and in realme C Series.

realme C53 is a game-changer in its category and comes with features that go beyond what is usually expected of a smartphone in this segment, and all at an affordable price of SR549 ($146) on Noon, Extra, Jarir and at Asr Aljawal.

On a range of metrics — from looks to functional ease to its segment-first supercharging and storage — realme C53 is a disruptor in its own right at a budget price offering unbeatable user experience.

Predominantly, what comes to the fore in realme C53 is its champion memory of up to 12 GB dynamic RAM and 128 GB large storage, which is not found in any entry-level model, pitching a new race in this segment. With its DRE Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C53 also facilitates expansion of 6 GB RAM by up to 6 GB to enjoy a 12 GB-like experience.

realme C53 is also the phone in this segment with 33 W SuperVOOC charging, allowing a full charge in 63 minutes — against the common 22.5 W to 10 W in the category. The device is positioned as the best value-added phone in mid-2023. It also comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

For realme, making this champion phone has been a road of persistence in its strategic upgrades of its C series — an earlier launched realme C55 was a roaring success in the Kingdom, with record-breaking sales for the smartphone brand earning a five-star rating on Jarir.

For realme, listening to the diverse needs of its customers has always been a priority. This feedback drives its development and enhancement of its devices to create champions, focusing on three most essential key areas — high camera resolution, large storage and fast charge.

The entry-level phone market is always a hotly competitive turf and winning over users can only happen with an absolute focus on value addition, and the C53 reflects this focus of realme.

The C53 is also the only entry-level phone in the Apple design segment at ultra-thin 7.29 mm+182 g with minimalistic looks while bearing sophistication and simplicity

Other category-leading features include an enhanced 50 MP camera, 6.74-inch 90 Hz high-level full screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits, a “Mini Capsule” and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.