  'Dare to Leap' with realme's new game-changer smartphone, C53

‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53

‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53
‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53

‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

The latest smart entrant into the Kingdom’s competitive smartphone market is C53 from the world’s fastest-growing brand, realme, which goes with the tagline “Dare to Leap.” The smartphone features segment-first 33 W fast charge, up to 12 GB dynamic RAM and 128 GB large storage, and the thinnest 7.49 mm ultra-slim body in the segment and in realme C Series.

realme C53 is a game-changer in its category and comes with features that go beyond what is usually expected of a smartphone in this segment, and all at an affordable price of SR549 ($146) on Noon, Extra, Jarir and at Asr Aljawal.

On a range of metrics — from looks to functional ease to its segment-first supercharging and storage — realme C53 is a disruptor in its own right at a budget price offering unbeatable user experience.

Predominantly, what comes to the fore in realme C53 is its champion memory of up to 12 GB dynamic RAM and 128 GB large storage, which is not found in any entry-level model, pitching a new race in this segment. With its DRE Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C53 also facilitates expansion of 6 GB RAM by up to 6 GB to enjoy a 12 GB-like experience.

realme C53 is also the phone in this segment with 33 W SuperVOOC charging, allowing a full charge in 63 minutes — against the common 22.5 W to 10 W in the category. The device is positioned as the best value-added phone in mid-2023. It also comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

For realme, making this champion phone has been a road of persistence in its strategic upgrades of its C series — an earlier launched realme C55 was a roaring success in the Kingdom, with record-breaking sales for the smartphone brand earning a five-star rating on Jarir.

For realme, listening to the diverse needs of its customers has always been a priority. This feedback drives its development and enhancement of its devices to create champions, focusing on three most essential key areas — high camera resolution, large storage and fast charge.

The entry-level phone market is always a hotly competitive turf and winning over users can only happen with an absolute focus on value addition, and the C53 reflects this focus of realme.

The C53 is also the only entry-level phone in the Apple design segment at ultra-thin 7.29 mm+182 g with minimalistic looks while bearing sophistication and simplicity

Other category-leading features include an enhanced 50 MP camera, 6.74-inch 90 Hz high-level full screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits, a “Mini Capsule” and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

New J-PAL fellowship helps researchers fight poverty in MENA

New J-PAL fellowship helps researchers fight poverty in MENA
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

New J-PAL fellowship helps researchers fight poverty in MENA

New J-PAL fellowship helps researchers fight poverty in MENA
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Middle East and North Africa at the American University in Cairo has announced the selection of its first cohort of MENA Scholars Fellowship. 

Supported by Community Jameel and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, the fellowship provides scholars with a two-year stipend to support their time participating in fellowship program activities. These activities include working on a randomized evaluation, with mentorship and guidance from J-PAL affiliated professors, becoming a member of the worldwide network of fellows from other J-PAL fellowships, enrolling in MIT’s MicroMasters Program in Data, Economics and Development Policy, attending training sessions and workshops from J-PAL MENA staff and presenting in J-PAL MENA policy events in the region. 

Following its launch in the last quarter of 2022, the fellowship received an overwhelming response with a highly competitive pool of applications from across the MENA region. After a rigorous selection process, six outstanding individuals have been chosen to be part of this program:

• Eman Elish (Egypt), associate professor of economics and program director of the undergraduate economics program at the British University in Egypt.

• Noha Mostafa (Egypt), Ph.D. in economics, faculty of economics and political Science, Cairo University.

• Nouf Abushehab (Jordan), Ph.D. student in economics at Trinity College.

• Reem Alsukait (Saudi Arabia), assistant professor of community health sciences, King Saud University.

• Yasmine Hassan (Egypt), assistant professor, faculty of economics and political science, Cairo University.

• Zakaria Mansouri (Morocco), Ph.D. student in economics at Kenitra University. 

Eman Elish and Nouf Abushehab

Ahmed Elsayed, executive director at J-PAL MENA, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first cohort of the MENA Scholars Fellowship, representing a diverse group of talented individuals. The rigorous selection process for the MENA Scholars Fellowship has resulted in the selection of six exceptional fellows who have demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and research. We are excited to support them on their journey and look forward to witnessing the impactful contributions they will make to the region and beyond.”

George Richards, director of Community Jameel, said: “To fight poverty effectively and at scale requires a cadre of researchers who can conduct rigorous experiments of poverty-alleviation initiatives, and ensure policymaking and program design are informed by evidence. Poverty is a global challenge, and to tackle it we need researchers from — and based in — countries around the world, bringing diverse experiences and perspectives to bear. That is why Community Jameel, with our commitment to equity in science, is proud to be supporting the J-PAL MENA Scholars Fellowship and to be welcoming this first cohort of researchers.” 

Noura Selim, executive director of Sawiris Foundation, said: “According to Sawiris Foundation Strategy (2023-2028), we work as a philanthropic organization on funding projects based on scientific evidence to maximize our impact and achieve two main goals of reducing multidimensional poverty and empowering change agents. Thus, MENA Scholars Fellowship becomes a vital investment that provides opportunities for potentially impactful researchers to enrich scientific evidence and bridge the gap between science and development program designs, which is aspired to help us design and implement more effective and comprehensive development programs that reduce poverty. We cherish our ongoing partnership with J-PAL MENA at AUC and Community Jameel. Congratulations to the researchers who received the fellowships; I look forward to seeing their research contributions in the development field.”

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering 'Afia'

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’

Abeer Group launches new preventive healthcare offering ‘Afia’
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Abeer Medical Group, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, catering to the evolving healthcare needs of expatriates and nationals in the Kingdom. These innovative packages are designed to provide high-quality preventive care, addressing the growing demand for personalized healthcare services.

In recent years, there has been a rising awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare and the need for early detection of potential health risks. Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages have been specifically developed to bridge this gap, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, screenings and therapeutic interventions.

“We recognize the significance of preventive care in promoting overall wellness and improving health outcomes. With Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being,” said Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, vice president of Abeer Medical Group. “Our goal is to provide expatriates and nationals in Saudi Arabia with accessible and personalized healthcare solutions, ensuring that they receive the highest standard of care.”

These packages include a wide array of services, such as comprehensive health assessments, advanced diagnostic screenings, specialized therapeutic interventions, and personalized wellness plans. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based practices, Abeer Medical Group ensures accurate and timely results, facilitating early detection and proactive interventions.

“At Abeer Medical Group, we believe that prevention is key to a healthier society. By offering Afia Diagnostic and Therapeutic Packages, we aim to contribute to the overall well-being of the expatriate and national populations in Saudi Arabia,” added Dr. Ahmed Alungal, executive director, Abeer Group “We are dedicated to providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services, enabling individuals to proactively manage their health and lead fulfilling lives.”

The group has also launched the Salamatak privilege, allowing users to benefit from top-tier medical services in respect to their selected package. 

Apart from the free consultations it offers, users can also avail a number of discounts at all of Abeer Medical Group’s hospitals till the card expires. The main benefit is that it can be used by multiple care seekers in the family or friends circles.

The card can be used by visit visa holders, care seekers without insurance cards and insurance card holders with limited coverage.

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy introduces new cybersecurity offering in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar helping entrepreneurs thrive, has announced the launch of its latest cybersecurity offering — a Secure Sockets Layer Setup Service, a more cost-effective way to set up SSL certificates for entrepreneurs and small businesses customers who have simple websites with limited budgets. 

The new security feature, part of GoDaddy’s security offering, including website security and a full range of SSL certificates, is a more economical option that will help keep a site safe and secure. Entrepreneurs and small business owners who do not need ongoing support, can benefit from this new service. The SSL Setup Service means GoDaddy experts install, configure and troubleshoot the SSL certificates. This new service can eliminate frustration, saving entrepreneurs time to allow them to create, manage and grow their business, or their clients’ online presence. 

Selina Bieber, commercial strategy senior director, international markets at GoDaddy, said: “GoDaddy is proud to evolve our offering to suit a range of customers. The SSL Setup Service is the latest addition to GoDaddy’s existing fully managed SSL service, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners focus on their businesses by giving them all the tools they need to grow online.”

GoDaddy’s 2021 website security survey shed light on the security concerns faced by MENA customer websites, with more than 50 percent of them necessitating enhanced security measures. About 75 percent of Saudi entrepreneurs view web security as an important aspect of digitization, according to the survey.

Notably, the survey highlighted that MENA entrepreneurs’ primary apprehensions revolved around the exposure of customer data and the potential loss of customer trust.

To help ensure the safety and security of customers’ websites as well as that of their own end customers, the new security proposition is equipped with security features including redirect to https, update of all mixed content to ensure the padlock shows in browser address bars, sitemap update so that Google recognizes that the site is loading securely over https and WAF settings update if the site has a firewall to ensure full encryption. A benefit of having a secure website is that it, in turn, boosts Google rankings, and is supported by GoDaddy experts 24/7.

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla

PwC to train next-generation Saudi talent in AlUla
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia hosted a national upskilling and training event in AlUla, launching an on-the-job training program that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates in AlUla. The event took place at AlUla Language Institute.

This program reinforces PwC Middle East’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s local community as well as the nationalization agenda by reducing unemployment and supporting the development of next-generation talent.

The young Saudi graduates from AlUla will start their training and employment journey by enrolling in a three-week consulting training program, after which they will be given the opportunity to learn the essence of consulting within PwC’s various lines of service, enhance their digital capabilities and acquire skills and experience in process mapping, hypothesis-based problem solving, data analytics, risk and quality, project management and more.

Sameer Saleh, transformation management unit lead partner — government and public sector, PwC Middle East, said: “At PwC, we strongly believe in the capabilities and potential of the youth and as such, we place great emphasis in ensuring they are equipped with a comprehensive and future-ready skills to kickstart a thriving career.”

He added: “We recognize that investing in local talent not only enables us to better meet the needs of our local clients but helps us build a more sustainable talent model aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond.”

The participants range from a variety of backgrounds such as archaeology, law, anthropology, business administration, electrical engineering and more, which demonstrates the diversity and inclusivity of PwC’s ambition to support the Kingdom’s talent and their careers.

Sanah Alharbi, one of the participants, said: “This program not only represents an opportunity for personal and professional growth but also reflects the transformative potential it has for the AlUla community.”

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 24 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 8,000 people.

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit

Schneider Electric hosts first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently held its largest-ever technology showcase in the Kingdom during the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit.

The summit welcomed government officials, diplomats and global business leaders in Riyadh to foster critical conversations on sustainability, energy efficiency and technology growth.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, assistant minister of development and excellence at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, said: “In today’s dynamic landscape, innovation has transitioned from being a luxury to a necessity. It is through continuous innovation that we can address the complex challenges we face and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

“We are guided by five critical innovation pillars — a circular carbon economy, conventional power, renewable energy, sustainability and hydrocarbons, which help us shape a holistic and integrated approach toward innovation and sustainable development.”

Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, added: “France’s enduring legacy in electricity and sustainability over two centuries is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a greener future. Saudi Arabia is a beacon of opportunity, where our transformative and collaborative efforts can make a lasting impact. Schneider Electric is crucial to driving these efforts and the Innovation Summit perfectly aligns with this transformative moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey.

“The summit not only signifies the growing importance of Saudi Arabia on the global stage but also serves as a steppingstone for Schneider Electric to further expand its investment footprint in the Kingdom and paves the way for even greater contributions in advancing sustainability and technological innovation.”

Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said: “Schneider Electric’s Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit is a platform to showcase our expertise in energy efficiency, data centers, and state-of-the-art software and services. Our capabilities in these areas are poised to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s journey toward a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all. We are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 as the global and regional energy landscape continues to evolve. Together we can unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia, harnessing innovation and digital transformation.”

Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric’s president for Middle East and Africa, added: “Schneider Electric is committed to investing in the future of energy management, and the inaugural Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit marks a strategic milestone. Riyadh, as the next iconic host city, highlights our expansion across the Middle East and Africa.”

Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president for Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said: “With a steadfast commitment to empowering talent, women and youth, and localizing production, we are proud to say that our products are made in Saudi Arabia. Having established our presence in Saudi Arabia in 1981, we have fostered strong relationships with over 650 employees, 8,000 customers, and partners who share our passion for sustainability and digitization. The Innovation Summit is a crucial moment in our collective journey toward enabling the Kingdom to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.”

Held under the theme of “Innovations for a Sustainable World,” Schneider Electric’s first event of its kind in the Kingdom explored the software and technologies making the digital, electric world a reality across homes, buildings, data centers, industry and infrastructure.

